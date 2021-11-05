gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

A very interesting business to stay in, but what about its dynamics?

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) provides expertise and tech support to private companies and the US government. These services aim to improve the digitalization and efficiency of government agencies and private companies (Enterprise and Technology segments) and also deliver specific know-how and tech support to the operations of such agencies (Mission and Expertise segments). They primarily operate in the US, as the government, through the different federal agencies, provides more than 95% of total revenues (concentration risk). In the years, they have developed a competitive advantage because of their strict relations with the US government. This is a moat for the company, as competitors would need to invest tons of cash in R&D and also struggle to get the same relations with federal agencies. At the same time, CACI can continue developing its products and services without caring much about competition (main strength). Discussing weaknesses, their pricing power is limited because they have long-term fixed-price contracts for the majority of revenues and they have basically one single client. In an inflationary environment like the current one, the company could struggle to keep high margins, as the cost of human capital increases (great resignation) and they can't pass all the increases to their only client. Still, the stock seems interesting and could provide a buying opportunity below certain levels, as the company is well-positioned for a growing decade in the future.

Growth dynamics: why worldwide hackers could boost CACI revenues

A cybersecurity expert of the Department of Defense said interesting things during an interview in 2009:

Networks that were once separated will soon be melded together, requiring a combined effort to defend the information flow, No longer are we looking individually at military departments and agencies going it alone. The next war will begin in cyberspace.

We now know, after 12 years, that this happened. We now live in an interconnected world with major internet infrastructures that keep a constant, huge flow of information alive and operative. We also know that the US government suffered major cyber-attacks that significantly damaged the overall security of the federal infrastructure. In particular, cyber-defense experts are not sure anymore of the level of security provided by the current systems, as the past attacks are still under investigation. A New York Times article dated September 2020 reported what follows:

Officials said a hunt was on to determine if other parts of the government had been affected by what looked to be one of the most sophisticated, and perhaps among the largest, attacks on federal systems in the past five years. Several said national security-related agencies were also targeted, though it was not clear whether the systems contained highly classified material.

As it seems, the nature of the attack was brutal and external (apparently a Russian Intelligence Agency, as reported by the same NYT article). The attackers managed to get through all the cyber defenses and breached the email database, possibly stealing tons of sensible information. The US, and all western countries, are being exposed to an increasing number of attacks and breaches that highlight their weaknesses and may cause significant economic losses other than causing national security issues.

This is clearly a big issue and needs to be addressed quickly and with big investments. Fortunately, the administration recently decided to deploy as much as $10 billion of investments in the field, with the clear intent of increasing the overall security of information technology systems within the government and its agencies.

Eventually, these investments will benefit CACI as they are providing cybersecurity solutions to different branches of the government, and they could then experience revenue growth and margin expansion. In 2019, they acquired Legos Intermediate holdings, a cybersecurity company, and Intelligence services provider. This move clearly identifies the path towards an increase of spending (R&D) in favor of this segment and wise management that is able to identify long-term growing fields to invest in. To properly include the impact of cyber-related services on their revenues (and valuation as well), I've reached out to Investor Relations. As of today, they didn't answer yet.

What about financials? Digging into margins and FCF generation

CACI certainly provides an interesting setup to take advantage of cybersecurity spending and the overall cyber megatrend, but what about their economics? Right now the stock is trading at a P/E of 15 and an EV/EBITDA of about 12. These are modest multiples, below market average, and below the sector's average, but there are reasons for this. First, concentration risk. As mentioned before, the company is deriving about 95% of their revenues from one single client, and whether or not this client is the government, represents a big issue. A (political-driven) change in their policies (or spending) could negatively affect both their revenues and margins.

Second, they are re-investing tons of cash in the business through Capex and acquisitions expenses, as they need to keep alive their competitive advantage and tech expertise. In this sector, it is important to be one step beyond competition, to always ensure the best technologies and know-how to the clients, so that they don't end up in someone else's contracts. But this is an expensive requirement, and they have a Capex as a percentage of revenues of 1% and cash expenditures for acquisitions of 3%. So the overall cash from investing activities is negative for $200 million, or 30% of cash from operating activities. FCF for the twelve months ending June 2021, was $200 million, giving the company an EV/FCF multiple of 30.

The stock's multiples are fluctuating between an EV/EBITDA of 18 and 10 in the last 3 years. Right now the stock is cheaper than before the pandemic, but the constant need for cash for new acquisitions is significantly impacting their FCF conversion rate. The most interesting part about their business model is the reliance on long-term contracts. They currently have a backlog of orders of $24 billion, or about 4 times last year's sales. Having such a big backlog could help them forecast margins and growth better (higher predictability) and thus receive better multiples.

What's wrong with this name? Risks discussion

CACI is surely providing value-added services and products to their client(s), but concentration risk is probably the single biggest issue about this company. Rapid, unexpected, and politically-driven choices could dramatically impact their ability to sustain long-term revenue growth, as the government could go out for new "suppliers". The company is expected to rely on their current (HUGE) backlog of orders, but in case their contracts don't get renewed the impacts on revenues would be immediate and the stock will suffer a lot.

Again, achieving constant technological development and delivering up-to-date tech services is a key in this field. Failing to provide high-quality and reliable products may end up destroying the company's competitive advantage. This would open the doors for competition, that's why they are sustaining high R&D expenses, Capex, and acquisitions of new businesses.

Valuation: summing up the good (cyber opportunity) and the bad (expensive multiples)

There are good aspects about this company, and the growth opportunity that cyber warfare could generate is among them. In case the current administration and the future ones will keep a strong focus on cyber spending, CACI will eventually benefit in terms of revenue growth. This is the main consideration for building up the DCF model, along with some risks. Indeed, concentration risk (of revenues) is a big issue and needs to be accounted for as well (by increasing the discount rate above WACC).

Revenues are expected to grow between 10% and 15% for 2022 and 2023, and then slow down to a 5% growth per year. The terminal period growth rate is assumed at -2%. The discount rate is one of the most critical parts of a model. In the case of CACI, to better include the concentration risk on valuation, the discount rate is 10%, rather than 7%, or WACC.

The outcome is an EV of about $8.5 billion, or an equity value (net debt at $2 billion) of $6.5 billion. The overall value seems poor, but I decided to give more weight to much-needed investments in the short-term in favor of long-term success. Under this scenario, the company is required to spend as much as 8-9% of revenues in Capex and acquisitions between 2022 and 2025. This, along with high net debt and low currently high multiples has brought down the overall fair price. With such an equity value, the fair value per share stands at $278, with an implied overvaluation of about 5%.

Conclusion

CACI is an interesting play on tech, services, and expertise provided to the US government. They have a peculiar business model and many opportunities to expand in the next few years, without worrying too much about competition. On the other hand, the stock faces concentration risk and the constant need for fresh investments in their developing segments, which eventually lower their FCF conversion rate. The stock is quite overvalued but it could become a buy under weaker circumstances, and so cheaper multiples.