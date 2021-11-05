Brent_1/iStock via Getty Images

My last look at Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) was nearly three years ago. It slipped off my radar to an extent, but it certainly has been eventful road for those that remained in the name. Just a few months after my coverage, Maurice Meyer III resigned for health issues after holding a trustee title for nearly thirty years; he unfortunately passed away a short time after. What kicked off after that was a years-long proxy battle between the so-called "dissident group" headed by Horizon Kinetics and Texas Pacific Land itself, all in pursuit of nominating a replacement for that coveted seat at the table. Long story short, the soap opera ended with a settlement agreement and an eventual corporate conversion. Once frozen out of normal business activities like issuing debt and operating with an obtuse lifelong trustee structure, Texas Pacific Land was free to spread its wings. Corporate disclosures, while still lacking, have improved. All of this has ignited a renewed source of interest for shares from new owners, but I remain deeply critical of the story at current valuations. I'll touch on the three aspects that I think investors need to consider if contemplating remaining long.

Conversion Forces Revisiting The Thesis

This is going to be a more qualitative point. Personally, I think the C-Corp conversion has a lot going for it. The opportunity to issue shares (whether to fund acquisitions or use as executive compensation), use debt in a functional way, and have shareholder recourse optionality via corporate governance mandates (e.g., required majority independent Board of Directors) are all significant positives. Large shareholders like Horizon Kinetics pushed for it, so clearly there are some longer term investors that see this as a proper evolution.

But, it does bring change to the way the company has done business for more than one hundred years. What made Texas Pacific Land unique was that as a liquidating trust, it could not issue shares dilutively. It could not take on debt. Instead, the cash flow it did generate was used to either self fund growth like its water operations or it simply paid out the cash to shareholders either indirectly (buybacks) or directly (dividends). Each year like clockwork, Texas Pacific Land retired shares with free cash flow and major shareholders continued to gobble up shares on their own. The lifelong trustee leadership approach ensured that corporate direction never really changed or deviated, and as the proxy battle fiasco illustrated, there was a definite unwillingness to disrupt the status quo - even if suggestions came from a long term shareholders with a heavy vested interest.

Going back a couple of years, I think many bulls envisioned a far away future where the last third party share was purchased and the only owners left were themselves and Murray Stahl, the two of them riding off into the Texas sunset. In an oddball way, the inflexibility was part of the charm.

While post conversion management does remain committed to shareholder returns (small buyback program approval, increased base dividend to $11.00 per share), they have refrained from setting longer term payout ratios - something that many royalty minerals peers have done. Debt financing, which was once literally undoable, is on the table as shown below during Q2 2021 Analyst Q&A. And while it will not make its way onto the 2021 Shareholder Meeting voting docket (although the delay of the meeting piqued my interest that maybe some things get added), it's pretty likely that stock dilution capability is voted for in 2022.

We've always managed this business without any debt. And we even like having a very strong cash position. And so I would never say never, but I think we tend to err toward a very low leverage profile for TPL. And so I would say that in general we would probably tend to capitalize with cash on the balance sheet for other ways. But if there was an excellent opportunity and it required a little bit of debt financing, we would consider that.

*Source: Author Calculations.

Corporation versus trust also means higher costs. That new Board of Directors has to get paid, sourcing potential deals costs money, and stronger investor outreach leads to higher expenses as well. While some of this should be hopefully transitory due to severance costs this year, Texas Pacific Land is still a long way off of its old razor thin corporate cost profile. Shareholders were upset during the 2019 period because the company was wasting money defending itself during the proxy battle, and I think in a vacuum if you told them they'd be spending just as much money on a quarterly basis in 2021, they'd be a bit miffed at the idea.

DUC Focus, Slowing Permian Development

*Source: ShaleProfile.com

The above shows the drilled but uncompleted ("DUC") wells in very important core counties for Texas Pacific Land. DUC counts peaked in the Permian in the late 2018, early 2019 period and have begun to roll over since as operators prioritize bringing these low cost wells online. Capital expenditure budgets have been strained, and thus it makes plenty of sense for producers to prioritize low-hanging fruit.

Oddly enough, Texas Pacific Land has reported that DUCs on its acreage continued to rise over the years, peaking at 541 in Q1 2021 (see its most recent June Investor Presentation, Slide 22). This is up from 362 identified DUCs at the end of 2018 according to the most recent 10-K filing. I'm not sure I buy into this trend totally (continued increase in DUC inventories as overall DUCs in the Permian decline), and was immediately reminded of this statement from the second open letter to the Trustees from back in 2019:

In fact, only yesterday Robert Packer, TPL's Chief Financial Officer, e-mailed Kline D. Oliver, Vice-President of SoftVest Advisors LLC, requesting an updated list of drilled, completed and permitted wells on TPL non-participating royalty interest property that Mr. Oliver maintains based on his dedicated ongoing research. Mr. Oliver provided the list to Mr. Packer this morning, even after being the target of a distasteful attack letter issued by you before the open of the market.

At least as recently as 2019, Texas Pacific Land apparently did not have any clue how many DUCs were on their acreage independent of outside sources (which seems ludicrous to me, but I digress). I don't doubt SoftVest data on its face, but the point is I'm trying not to read too much into historical trends on DUCs based on Texas Pacific Land internal disclosures. The below shows how DUCs have rolled over, cut in half over the past two years as these wells have been brought online.

*Source: Author Calculations.

I'm curious what numbers Texas Pacific Land reports going forward this year. Overall type curves from Texas Pacific Land wells are incrementally better than those in the Permian on average, so I do not see why producers would avoid bringing these wells online - particularly after making the drilling commitment already. I would have to expect to see volume growth improve from here, with the caveat that producers have continued to focus on the Midland versus Delaware side of the basin. This is a bit of a change from pre-pandemic trends, and unfortunately, the bulk of Texas Pacific Land sits in the Northern Delaware.

But, I think investors do need to be cautious. Most operators the company has relationships with are public, and are some of the larger names in the business: Occidental Petroleum (OXY), EOG Resources (EOG), Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and ConocoPhillips (COP). Management teams at these firms have spent a lot of time talking about their Permian growth forecasts, and the expectation is for about 10% growth in 2022, slipping into the high single digits in 2023. That's a big step change from the royalty production growth that Texas Pacific Land has experienced in recent years.

*Source: Company Disclosures, Author Estimates.

This is all quite a large change since I last covered the company. Back in 2018, Permian growth forecasts essentially indicated sky as the limit. McKinsey was projecting 8.8 mmbpd of oil production by 2025; IHS was projecting more than 7.3 mmbpd. For royalty owners like Texas Pacific Land, this was a wonderful outlook. Higher production means immediate royalty revenue right now, with earnings stretching out over the life of the well. Under any discounted cash flow model, a dollar in the pocket today is worth a lot more than down the line. These kinds of forecasts also forebode fairly rapid proved developed resource depletion in the Permian, which really opened up the possibility of undeveloped land exploration which has been a sore spot for Texas Pacific Land.

Today, the outlook is much different. The one-two-three punch of the pandemic, the OPEC+ price war, and tightened purse strings from creditors forced exploration and production ("E&P") management teams to change gears. Even with prices where they are and a strong recovery in E&P valuations, we're still 1.5 mmbpd off where the Permian was expected to be at in 2025 just a few short years ago.

*Source: Author Calculations.

Growing Reliance On Optionality

If you comp the existing producing royalty minerals business against royalty firms, you end up with a pretty tepid valuation against the current enterprise value. This is nothing new for long term holders, but it is worth considering. Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) is a great comp, owning a similar amount of net royalty acres with eerily similar well results. Cost structures are similar, with both booking current and expected EBITDA margins in the 90% range. Average breakevens for both companies' operators are in the same range: low $30.00s per barrel. Currently, Viper Energy Partners has the better proved developed resource footprint, but if you take Texas Pacific Land forecasts at face value (see slide below), both have structurally similar outlooks on proved developed and proved undeveloped inventory at current drilling rates: roughly twenty years. Texas Pacific Land has a slightly better figure here, but all of that value comes at the tail end, and don't really matter much to current valuations.

Viper Energy Partners trades at 7.5x 2022 EBITDA, indicating about $1.6B fair value for the Texas Pacific Land royalties business. If you go back to my original research back in 2018, this is basically the same as my original $1.3 - $1.6B valuation on these assets. That's not all that surprising, with the current higher oil futures strip balanced by lower future production and slightly more tepid public energy company valuations.

The other piece of the puzzle - the Water Services business - has its ties in oil and gas well. While the oil and gas business is thriving and exceeding pre-pandemic profit levels by a wide margin, water is still in the nascent stages of recovery. While produced water disposal volumes remain stable, destined for injection into saltwater disposal ("SWD") wells below the water table, fresh water demand (which is used in fracking completions) remains well below 2019 highs. E&Ps have gotten a lot smarter on maximizing estimated ultimate recovery on each well, and while that means higher water usage on a per well basis, they are also completing far fewer wells. Permian well completions peaked at nearly 650 in January of 2019 and have since fallen to rates of lower than 150 per month. While there will be a rebound on these levels in 2022, completion rates are going to be less than half that of the highs likely into perpetuity.

Because of this, this segment is going to throw off a bit less revenue than it did at pre-pandemic highs through at least 2023 in my opinion until produced water volumes offset the fresh water weakness. As far as valuations go, NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was scooping up Permian water sourcing and disposal businesses for 6.0 - 9.0x EBITDA during its growth phase, which at the time likely had stronger outlooks on revenue and earnings than they do today. That values the business at between $0.7 - $1.0B, slightly less than what I forecast back in 2018.

That puts us in a funny situation today. Add up the value of the O&G royalties business, some embedded value for the undeveloped reserves, and the water assets, and you come up with a valuation of up to $3.0B plus the value of working capital. Texas Pacific Land trades at $9.6B today. Both the royalties and water businesses are worth roughly the same as they were in 2018, yet the stock price is now materially higher.

As everyone knows with Texas Pacific Land, a lot of the upside case has been built around optionality and future value: the embedded potential within its undeveloped mineral rights (which we captured already, but some feel there is far more oil than even Texas Pacific Land auditors suggest) and the surface leases, easements, and materials ("SLEM") segment that relies on its surface acreage rights.

Texas Pacific Land reaps money from its SLEM segment primarily from easements. A few years back, the company began signing thirty year, inflation-linked easements with contractual resets every ten years. Those contracts were written out as either 15% renewal rate or the aggregate change in the Consumer Price Index ("CPI"). With CPI trending well above that 1.5% floor rate (especially this year), those contractual resets will start to boost early recurring easement income revenue in a healthy way later this decade. Expectations are that this revenue could reach as much as $100mm per year, with similar margins to its O&G business. Even still, this does not account for that multi-billion dollar valuation gap between current businesses and where Texas Pacific Land trades.

That is the rub: optionality. Texas Pacific Land benefits from any new easements drawn up. New pipelines, access roads, and other infrastructure will require coughing up money to the firm. 880,000 surface acres is no small position, and the way it is structured makes avoiding its land more difficult. But, with oil and gas activity more muted, new activity is also stifled compared to where expectations once were. Regulation might provide a tailwind, particularly if the Texas Railroad Commission and other regulators encourage infrastructure development for flared natural gas. E&Ps do have a vested interest in reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and that could take the form of remote industrial production or electric power generation in order to reduce waste.

Future upside is also driven outside of oil and gas, and in fact ties into what has been heralded as the harbinger of the end for fossil fuels: the renewable industry. Texas is already a leader in wind power production, and otherwise barren, remote acreage makes for a great fit for utility scale solar installations. At the end of the day though, it's tough to get a handle on the value here. On a third party basis, this kind of land tends to sell for between $1,500 - 2,500 per acre on average. These lots are limited though, and sales don't occur all that often. What value to place on acreage currently generating minimal revenue and a lack of available comps? That's a tough question.

Takeaways

Texas Pacific Land, three year recap: Fair value on its oil and gas royalty rights and its water business have not changed all that much comparing late 2018 to late 2021 - although there was quite a wild ride in the middle of that time period. Its closest comps on the revenue-generating side (royalty minerals companies) support this. They all are mostly at or below their late 2018 trading valuations. I personally think the C-Corp conversion has opened up a lot of opportunities for expansion if management chooses to go that route, and the outlook for wind and solar development on its land has also improved.

We've seen a rough $5.0B expansion in the value of the firm since then. While somewhat supported by the company having more mineral rights in place earning revenue, third party independent valuations of its reserves (which Texas Pacific Land management hired) and forward growth guidance by its major operators have that slowing to normalized levels. In a nutshell, investors are paying a much bigger premium today for the optionality (unproven future revenue) today than they were a few years ago.

For the bulls on Texas Pacific Land, that unbridled opportunity is still worth the speculation. For investors that focus on concrete opportunities and forecastable future cash flow growth, what was once a reasonably cheap bet on future opportunities is now a chasm that I don't think many are going to be willing to gamble on. As a new C-Corp, the company is starting to attract major institutional coverage from the sell-side, and most have been deeply critical of the value opportunity thus far. Outside its more aggressive fans, I struggle to see new, savvy investors to be willing to take the gamble - particularly when royalty minerals firms and E&Ps remain as cheap as they are. In the energy sector where the "right now" continues to matter more than the future, there are much better opportunities out there.