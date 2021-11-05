Enes Evren/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is firing on all cylinders. The company reported excellent earnings all around. The numbers were great as were the progress of new growth initiatives. I expect these to continue as international travel begins in full and the COVID situation in Asia improves over the near term. Over the medium term, I expect results from the bundling opportunity between lodging, car rental, and air travel as well as a stronger buyback program to boost earnings. In my view, Booking is significantly undervalued. I expect the company’s multiple to expand following said catalysts and close past the 3-year negative alpha gap vs. the S&P 500 index. Booking Holdings is a strong buy for me.

Amazing Results as Expected

I had recently covered Booking and expressed my bullish view (read here). Among the core pillars of my bull thesis were alpha-rich earnings, and alpha-rich earnings are what Booking delivered. The company reported a third-quarter 77% YoY gross booking growth of $23.7 bn well above street estimates of $22.5 bn. Revenues also rose 77% YoY and were $4,676 mn also well above the consensus estimate of $4,297 bn. The report was great all-around with an adjusted EBITDA of $2,111 vs. the street estimate of $1,787 and EBITDA margin >45% vs. the streets <42% estimate. Booking blew through estimates during this quarter per my expectation.

The Company is Performing on its Growth Initiatives

The quarter wasn’t just impressive in key metrics, underlying developments were also very positive. I had mentioned in my earlier article that the company would benefit from the increase in its alternative accommodation offerings and that the bundled “connected trip“ initiatives would drive growth. The new high of 2.4 million alternate properties accounted for 30% of room nights on the platform. This was even in the face of increased hotel demand in Europe, Booking’s key market. I expect alternate accommodation, as before, to protect the business from whatever is left of the pandemic.

The bundling initiative is driving growth. The quarter saw a 131% increase in air tickets booked through the platform over the third quarter of 2019. Consumers are choosing to book more than just the accommodation on Booking. More still, 25% of flight bookers were new customers highlighting the opportunity in cross-selling to the rest of Booking’s user base. This is relatively easy growth for Booking to achieve, it just needs to learn when, where, and how to push its air travel offerings to its accommodation customers.

Buybacks Back in the Picture and Should Increase Further

I had noted in my previous piece that share repurchases would return with the pandemic uncertainty fading, the company paying back its government aid in full, and the strengthening balance sheet. Turns out I was right. Management said that they would resume buybacks in early 2022. Management stated that they’d distribute the rest of their remaining authorization over the next three years. They had ~$10 bn authorized buybacks left which means that the company will be buying about 10% of today’s market capitalization.

However, I see an upside to this guidance. Booking has >$11.6 bn of cash sitting on its balance sheet amounting to a >$3.5 bn net cash position. The consensus expects the company to generate $4.6 bn in FY22, $5.5 bn in FY23, $5.6 bn in FY24, and $6.1 bn in FY25. I’ve noted in my earlier article how I think that the consensus is being very conservative. If management sticks to its guidance, it’s going to have more cash than it can invest. I highly expect a new authorization of greater buybacks over the coming year.

M&A Likely Over the Coming Years

The cash could also go towards M&A activity. I would prefer shareholder returns in most cases, but when management knows how to invest in growth, I think that it’s best to let them. Booking has historically grown inorganically with smart acquisitions. Another smart acquisition could be in the cards given the cash richness of the company.

More of this to Come

I’d noted previously that the European travel reopening was truly beginning in Q3 and that it would support the earnings. This played out exactly, “The improvement since July was primarily driven by stronger room night trends in Europe”. I expect this to continue as we’re just at the beginning of the consumer reopening in Europe with intra-region international travel just beginning in the third quarter.

We should begin to see long-distance international travel in addition to intra-Europe over the coming quarters. Management sounded bullish about this noting the positive booking trends of European consumers to US hotels and vice versa. Let’s not forget that international travel is a critical part of Booking’s business mix. Return of international travel provides upside.

I also want to remind readers of another theme that I highlighted in my prior article, demand for hotels vs. alternate accommodation will be higher in the reopening phase. Alternate accommodation was great for distancing with no staff or other guests. However, hotels are good for visiting new countries or business travel with the convenience of concierge assistance or F&B services. As international and business travel rebounds, as will hotel demand and thus Booking’s services.

This quarter saw challenges in Asia. Third-quarter was truly when Asian countries had to suffer through the pandemic. The management noted several times how poor the Asian results were. Bookings in the region are well below where they were in 2019. Asia represents a small part of the business mix, but I believe that the lockdowns had an outsized effect. Asian distancing measures aren’t like their Western counterparts but much stricter. The drastic loss of business was probably material, but likely got overshadowed by the success in Europe and the US. The next few quarters though, should see the Asian region reverse and boost earnings.

I expect all of these factors to contribute to strong results over the coming quarters. I believe that management is being conservative with guidance. They’ve noted the COVID uncertainty for the fourth quarter several times on the call and particularly the slowdown at the end of October in Europe in Germany, Russia, and Italy. I think that management is hiding under this uncertainty to not give guidance for the next year. This may change next quarter or the one after as the uncertainty abates and the delta variant recedes. Given the bullishness of management on the future of the industry, I would expect strong guidance.

Valuation Still Undemanding

The company valuation compressed about 1x turn in earnings metrics but is still very cheap since my article. My thesis stands. Booking is a >20% ROE generating, cash-rich, scalable, high margin company with excellent management in a growth area with near-term tailwinds. Just two years out, with FY23 earnings, the excellent company will be cheaper than today’s market. I see very few companies out there that have such favorable business dynamics with upside to consensus estimates and an undemanding valuation. Booking is a strong buy for me.

Source: Capital IQ

Travel Demand Should Close Underperformance Gap

Despite performing extremely well from pandemic lows, the company hasn’t beaten the S&P 500 index by much. I’ve provided below, a chart of the relative price performance of Booking vs. the S&P 500 index since the beginning of the pandemic. Booking’s price divided by the index improved from pandemic lows of ~0.47 to ~0.52 today. However, today, consumers that were starved of travel with a higher inclination to travel thanks to the COVID retirement boom, millennial sabbaticals, and higher wages. The company is about to have some amazing quarters. I see significant outperformance of Booking’s stock vs. the market.

Looking longer-term highlights the opportunity. I’ve provided another chart below of Booking’s price performance vs. the S&P 500 longer-term. The stock massively outperformed post-GFC but has been in a consolidation period since 2018. I believe that the consolidation period is now over and that the relative price performance of Booking vs. the market will reach new highs from the recent base around 0.5 we’ve established. I think that the reopening demand will be the needed catalyst.