The momentum investor's sole purpose is to identify stocks that are positioning for a price breakout for either fundamental (a new product, a merger), economic (strong sector growth), or market-based (an industry that is gaining in strength with traders), reasons (or a combination of the three). The column will focus on industry fundamentals, basic financials, and charts to make its determination.

This is a high-risk strategy and should only be used by traders who can lose a substantial amount of money. This column is not specific investment advice for any individual.

Investment thesis: with strong industry fundamentals, several earnings beats, and a recent price break-out, Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has all the hallmarks of a classic momentum play.

Corteva is in the basic materials sector, specifically agricultural inputs:

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry.

It is the second largest company in this sector by market capitalization.

The agricultural sector is somewhat immune to economic fluctuations - the world is always in need of food. However, the fact the economic backdrop is positive certainly doesn't hurt (see the fundamental data analysis here).

Chemical production is included in the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®)'s monthly survey, which reported very strong industry fundamentals.

“The October Manufacturing PMI® registered 60.8 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point from the September reading of 61.1 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 17th month in a row after a contraction in April 2020. The New Orders Index registered 59.8 percent, down 6.9 percentage points compared to the September reading of 66.7 percent. The Production Index registered 59.3 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point compared to the September reading of 59.4 percent. The Prices Index registered 85.7 percent, up 4.5 percentage points compared to the September figure of 81.2 percent. The Backlog of Orders Index registered 63.6 percent, 1.2 percentage points lower than the September reading of 64.8 percent.

The report is structured so that a reading of 50 separates recessionary from expansionary data. The fact the index is near 60 means the sector is in a very strong shape. Author has written permission to use the latest month's report.

The production of chemicals has rebounded strongly (chart from the FRED system).

The Y/Y percentage change in the producer price index for industrial chemicals is near 50%, indicating the company has tremendous pricing power (chart from the FRED system).

The company has reported four consecutive upside earnings surprises, including the latest report:

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.33. This compares to loss of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 57.58%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this agriculture would post earnings of $1.25 per share when it actually produced earnings of $1.40, delivering a surprise of 12%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.

Seeking Alpha's earnings center for CTVA shows this:

Starting in 4Q20, the company began its series of earnings beats.

As a result...

... analysts have been revising their earnings estimates higher.

CTVA is a member of the basic materials sector, which is strengthening relative to the S&P 500:

The above RRG chart from Stockcharts.com, which plots the 11 major sectors relative to the S&P 500, shows that the basic materials sector is about to move into the improving quadrant.

The stock's recent price activity reflects all these developments.

6-Month chart of CTVA with the CTVA/SPY ratio (top panel); MACD (1st panel below price); Price Percentage Oscillator (2nd panel below price): Chaikin Money Flow (3rd panel below price). From StockCharts.

Let's begin with prices, which have been consolidating since the end of July, using the 200-day EMA for technical support. On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, prices printed very strong bars on very high volume. Prices are now higher than 46.33, which was the price high during the consolidation period. Momentum, as measured by the MACD and PPO, started to rise in mid-September and has recently printed solid spikes.

All the pieces are lining up for Corteva. Industry fundamentals are very strong. The company has delivered a series of earnings beats. And after a period of consolidation, the stock is starting to break out.