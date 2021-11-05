onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Advantage Energy (OTCPK:AAVVF) (AAV:TSX) management has increased the capital budget to "move up" some fiscal year 2022 activity into 2021. This will require a higher amount of maintenance capital in fiscal year 2022 because new wells have a higher decline rate. On the other hand this company, like many is realizing the double benefits of higher natural gas prices combined with technology improvements that are increasing cash flow more than expected.

Therefore, the industry is beginning the "capital budget creep" that will at some point inevitably lead to the next industry downturn. But in the meantime, investors will likely reap the rewards of that higher budget through greater production that leads to more earnings and cash flow at a time when it is definitely an advantage to have more production. Payback periods are definitely shorter in a period of strong commodity prices. Therefore it is far easier to hedge to "guarantee" a minimum amount of profit in the short term.

Source: Advantage Energy Investor Presentation September 2021.

Advantage has long had some of the lower cost acreage for producers of strictly dry gas throughout North America. The result is shown above in the form of a fantastic profitability under current industry conditions with a fast payback period. This company has long concentrated on profitable growth while foregoing a dividend to investors.

That runs counter to market emphasis on returning profits to investors. However, there is ample evidence that this business needs to grow larger before returning profits to investors. The acquisition of a correct business size to maximize profitability and minimize costs should provide more money to return shareholders in the long run. However, that goal is a risk based upon how long it takes to get to that optimal business size. Changing industry conditions could prevent that optimal business size from ever being achieved.

In the meantime, an emphasis on low debt gives management ample opportunity to achieve the business size goals without risking the company in the process. Low debt companies rarely get into financial trouble that is serious. But the resulting slower growth may try the patience of Mr. Market.

In any event, this appears to be a very profitable company in many industry pricing outlooks. Furthermore, many Canadian companies, including this one, own most or all of the midstream assets. Those midstream assets often help cash flow during times of industry pricing weakness.

Source: Advantage Energy Investor Presentation September 2021.

Now the progress made with the dry gas acreage combined with the higher commodity prices has made the dry gas acreage far more profitable than the liquids rich acreage. Therefore the liquids rich acreage is effectively on production maintenance mode for the time being.

That frequently happens in an industry where pricing conditions can rapidly change. What is important is the ability to keep the flexibility of the liquids rich acreage until the next change happens that makes that acreage profitable enough to compete for capital dollars.

Like the dry gas acreage, management owns a considerable amount of infrastructure that enables the transportation of the production to its eventual sale destination. The coordination between midstream and upstream activities provides yet another profit opportunity at all of the above locations.

Source: Advantage Energy Investor Presentation September 2021.

One of the things that may attract speculators to this stock is the entrance into the carbon capture industry. This is a departure from the primary focus of management on upstream and midstream activities. So the future effect of this venture is probably speculative at best. Anytime there is a new core project, it takes management time away from the previous "only" core activities and so presents a risk to future profits and growth.

However, this venture could also signal the entrance of the company into a "hot market" that could cause a significant re-evaluation of the stock price. It should be noted that this venture is in the very early stages and so is a "story" at the current time (as opposed to an ongoing business). Since it is in the early stages, the chances of failure are quite high. In this case the ongoing upstream and midstream businesses (along with low debt) provide considerable downside protection to the stock.

The industry is being "pushed" by the current political environment to head towards carbon capture so that the effect of global warming is decreased. That may make this business a necessity in the future as well as a reliable growth vehicle for investors.

Because of the political push, a future economic return may not be a necessity even though management does have one in its presentation. The other thing to consider is that as the industry increases the capture of carbon dioxide, there is the potential to push the price down as the supply of carbon dioxide increases due to the carbon capture efforts. That process may provide a limited window to make a profit on carbon capture before carbon capture becomes mandatory no matter the costs or lack of profits.

The Future

The latest third quarter earnings report continues the cost reduction and improvement of initial flow rates noted by the company for some time. The strong commodity prices have led to record cash flows. The low debt combined with the cash flow will lead to a better stock price valuation than is the case with some Canadian (or even United States) competitors.

This company has done its best to maintain or expand profit opportunities for a variety of future industry pricing scenarios. Of all the ideas, the carbon capture appears to have the most risk along with a potentially bright future if management succeeds.

Possibly the best thing to do would be for management to develop the technology and then at some point spin off the subsidiary to shareholders (or even sell the subsidiary to venture capitalists to let it develop as a completely separate company).

That would enable management to focus on what it knows best which has to be the upstream and midstream parts of the industry. Investors need to remember that this formerly dry gas specialist has now ventured into liquids rich parts of the industry. That all by itself is a new project which may require management time.

Too many new things could strain management to the point where quarterly results suffer. Admittedly the low debt structure of the company would allow the company to regroup and go back to basics if that is indicated. So the risk factor has definitely increased until management establishes a solid track record in the new areas of carbon capture and liquids rich upstream operations. On the other hand, the stock was so out of favor, that the downside risk from the current stock price is probably not all that great.