Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Yesterday I wrote an article about how lower earnings and lower guidance from Moderna (MRNA) were just a sign of things to come (Moderna’s Stock Will Continue to Fall) and this morning Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) came out with promising results on its oral anti-viral drug. In addition, Merck (MRK) announced yesterday that they’d produced an effective COVID-19 pill. All this to say that the writing should be on the wall now: competition for COVID-19 treatments will drive profits down to normal levels much, much lower than current prices.

Looking at lower and comparing them to other vaccines, the conclusion is that one has to bearish for Moderna and BioNTech (BNTX). Merck and Pfizer have also seen their stock prices rise about ten percent this week on vaccine news and I think that’s unwarranted but quite small in the scheme of things, so I’ll call my conclusion on those two companies “neutral but lower.”

2021 and “Blockbuster” Profits for COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 is the disease that’s dominated headlines around the world for almost two years and the response to the disease and its treatments are the most important economic stories in the world. Without a way to effectively prevent its spread, we were all somewhat helpless - not to mention many of us were in great danger. All that is to say that it’s a wonderful thing that the free enterprise system and its profit motives helped incentivize the rapid development and production of two Messenger RNA-based, vaccines from not only Moderna but also BioNTech and Pfizer. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) also produced a traditional vaccine.

As discussed in yesterday’s article, Moderna has had amazing profits from selling its vaccine earning $7.3 billion in the first nine months of this year.

Source: Moderna

Reading between the lines on the company’s guidance for the rest of the year, I wrote:

Source: Seeking Alpha, Author

Similarly, BioNTech and Pfizer have earned billions from their vaccine sales. As you can see in BioNTech’s Q2 earnings presentation:

Source: BioNTech

Their company earned roughly the same amount as Moderna over that time (compare Euros to Dollars). In Pfizer’s Second Quarter Earnings presentation, they reported vaccine revenues in the following manner:

Source: Pfizer

Pfizer reported third quarter earnings while BioNTech hasn’t so I just used last quarter’s number for the sake of making a more applicable comparison. This discussion from Pfizer’s third quarter conference call explained how the revenue from the two companies is split:

As discussed earlier, the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine collaboration construct is a 50/50 gross profit split. Pfizer books the vast majority of the global collaboration revenue, except for Germany and Turkey where we receive a profit share from BioNTech, and we do not participate in the China region. We continue to expect that we can manufacture 3 billion doses in total by the end of 2021. The $2.5 billion increase in expected COVID revenues to 36 billion primarily represents the impact of contracts signed since mid-July, which was the cut-off for our prior guidance. This assumes deliveries of approximately 2.3 billion doses in fiscal year 2021 compared to prior guidance of deliveries of 2.1 billion doses and continues to assume that we will produce 3 billion doses during calendar year 2021. This difference of 700 million doses represents doses which will be delivered in fiscal year 2022. To refresh your memory, our cost of sales for the COVID-19 vaccine revenue includes manufacturing and distribution costs, applicable royalty expenses, and a payment to BioNtech representing the 50% gross profit split. We continue to expect that the adjusted income before tax margin for the COVID-19 vaccine contribution, to be in the high 20s as a percentage of revenue. This margin level also includes the anticipated spending on additional mRNA programs and spending on the COVID-19 protease inhibitor antiviral programs.

Source: Pfizer, Seeking Alpha

Pfizer has given us guidance for sales volumes and pricing and those are just real as the ones to be expected for Moderna. But do either of them include the expected impact of new competing treatments? Those treatments from Merck and Pfizer’s oral treatments that were approved this week. Pfizer is quite bullish on its oral treatment as the CEO explained on the conference call:

We're very bullish on the oral inhibitor. This is why, earlier this year during summer, I approved another billion-dollar investment at risk to start manufacturing [Indiscernible] and, of course, to start -- to run three studies in parallel; one for the high-risk population, one for the standard population and one for the household, or let's say context population. We -- the studies are ongoing, so there is not much to say right now, other than we feel optimistic. But we need to see the results of the studies and if possible, we'll be ready. And we -- the way that those will be used, I think it is a -- there's significant part in the high-risk population, but because the cost of these medicines is way cheaper than the antibodies, I think the standard population also will have a significant uptake. And of course, there is a high-volume opportunity in the contact population -- in household contact population, that could really change the paradigm. There will be unvaccinated population but what unfortunately, will have them majority of the infections. And I think these medicines will be predominantly coming to them, but there will be also breakthrough infections either with people of high risk or with other people. But vaccinated people also will be in need of something like that.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Pfizer

While some of the use of the oral treatment will come from people who don’t want a vaccine, how much cannibalization can we anticipate from the oral treatment eating into vaccine doses?

All this is to say that while there are reasons to take a view that the rest of this year and some of next year will be very profitable for vaccine producers, who knows what comes next?

Taking a Baseline Reference from other Vaccines

To show how far from “normal” the current high profits on vaccines are, we need to compare these COVID-19 vaccines to what’s prevalent for other diseases. According to this article, total spending on all vaccines around the world in 2019 was only $59 billion:

Source: Global Vaccine Market Revenue to Reach $59.2 Billion by 2020 - Pharmaceutical Processing World

That’s not that far off from total global spending on just the COVID-19 vaccine this year. While COVID-19 vaccines requiring complex processes and deep-freeze refrigeration may be much more expensive than the vaccines represented in the chart above, there are still reasons to think the cost to produce COVID-19 vaccines now that they’ve been developed could be much lower. Oxfam has estimated that vaccine doses could be produced for between $1 and $3 each. (Doctors Without Borders has also begun calling on Moderna to share its technology.) Even if we assume that the world continues to use Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech vaccines as they’re produced today with no competition, at some point competitive and political pressure will combine to push prices closer to the cost of production.

I, for one, can’t say when that will be, but it seems clear to me that the day is coming. If it costs $59 billion to vaccinate 6 billion people around the world against literally everything else, how much will the world end up spending on this one disease alone? I know this is an inapt comparison because the total number cited above includes childhood immunizations not given to adults among many other things and this is the first vaccine that would be given at such a broad scale to so many adults. For comparison, a year such as 2015-2016 included only 1.5 billion doses of seasonal flu vaccine.

The next problem is that the largest expansion in the number of doses will come from sales to low-income countries who often receive medicines at close to or below the cost of production. So all-in-all, it seems to me that estimates that the world will continue to spend at levels that include high vaccine profits more than a year or two from now are unwarranted.

Conclusions

It’s difficult to reach a firm conclusion about vaccine profits more than a year from now. Based on what’s been discussed above and in yesterday’s article, I hope it’s clear that there is enough reason to be bearish about profits more than a year or two into the future.

In the case of Moderna and BioNTech whose profits are entirely dependent up to now on mRNA vaccines, I think you have to cut 2023 profits by at least 50%. They’ll be selling into an entirely different world from the ones they developed these drugs in. That’s just not priced in and I anticipate Moderna falling further.

In the case of Pfizer, I think their new oral drug will be a net positive for the company because they’ll take home all the profits from its sales instead of splitting them with BioNTech, I just don’t think it’s worth the $25 billion bump in market cap we’re seeing pre-market Friday. In the case of Merck, likewise, I don’t think the long-term discounted profits support a large change in stock price, but I’m not that concerned.

A wise man once said, “it’s difficult to make predictions, especially about the future.” So too in the stock market. The point of this article and the previous one has been not to predict which drugs will do well, but rather to say that high stock prices necessarily imply unreasonably bullish views on the future and when bad news comes out, prices can fall by a lot.

Thanks for reading!