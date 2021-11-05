Nick Frasser/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sprott (NYSE:SII) managed to grow assets under management with about half a billion during Q3, much due to the very successful acquisition of Uranium Participation Corp and conversion to the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF). The Trust was about $630M at the time of the acquisition but has since grown to $1.6B from both inflows and a positive performance in a very short time.

The precious metals industry has otherwise seen marginal declines in Q3, which has affected the other funds and segments. The growth in the lending segment was another very positive surprise for Sprott during the quarter. This was partly due to large inflows to the streaming & royalties strategies, which are part of the lending segment.

Exchange Listed Products

The Exchange Listed Products segment has long been the largest segment in terms of AUM and adjusted base EBITDA which Sprott uses for comparison over time.

Following the UPC transaction which closed in July this year, the segment has grown total assets under management to $14.7B, which is extremely impressive when we consider that the segment was closer to $6.6B two years ago.

Figure 1 - Source: Quarterly Reports & Sprott's homepage

The new Uranium Trust has offered a more efficient financing vehicle for the physical uranium holders, where the ATM offering issues trust units whenever the trust is trading at a premium to NAV. The cash from the new trust units is then used for uranium spot market purchases. So, the link between investor demand and spot market activity has much less friction than in the past. That has led Sprott to grow the AUM of the trust very rapidly from both performance and inflows.

Figure 2 & 3 - Source: Data from Sprott's homepage

While the gains in the Uranium Trust have been impressive during the last quarter, it is still a relatively small part of the overall segment and Sprott as a company. We have throughout the year also seen large inflows in the other trusts, the Silver Trust especially.

Figure 4 - Source: Data from Sprott's homepage

Following the end of the quarter, Sprott announced the plans to acquire the North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF, which could bring in another $900M in assets under management to the segment.

Without knowing the cost, it sounds like a good strategic move by Sprott. However, I would not expect the same explosive percentage growth in AUM following the transaction as we saw with the Sprott Physical Uranium trust. I think the growth in the Uranium Trust had much more to do with providing the ATM offering than the Sprott name. Having said that, I do think the ETF has a good chance of growing if the uranium bull market continues.

Managed Equities

The managed equities segment has been negatively impacted by the poor performance of precious metals and precious metals-related equites during the quarter. Apart from the negative performance, we also saw some very minor outflows.

Figure 5 & 6 - Source: Data from Quarterly Reports

Lending

The big surprise in the quarter was the large jump in asset under management and EBITDA in the lending segment. This is after the segment has had very lackluster growth in EBITDA for quite a while.

The large inflows were partly due to money being raised for the royalty & streaming offerings, which are now part of the lending segment.

Figure 7 - Source: Data from Quarterly Reports

Quarter over Quarter & Brokerage

The below table illustrates the quarter-over-quarter growth in both adjusted base EBITDA and assets under management. As highlighted above, we can see the positive developments in the Exchange Listed Product and Lending segments.

Figure 8 - Source: Data from Quarterly Reports

The growth is especially noticeable in the lending segment, where adjusted base EBITDA is up more than 100% in one quarter, even if it is from a low base. This was due to catch-up fees paid, referring to the full YTD from Q3 inflows.

The brokerage segment did see declines from the prior quarter, but it is like the managed equites segment still relatively respectable in a historical comparison. The quarter is a good illustration on how well the various segments at Sprott complement each other.

Figure 9 - Source: Data from Quarterly Reports

Valuation & Conclusion

Using the latest stock price of $41.94 and 24,869,541 shares outstanding in Q3, we get a market cap of $1,043M. Sprott also has $60.2M in cash and $33.6M in debt as of Q3, which in turn gives us an enterprise value of $1,017M.

The adjusted base EBITDA from Q3 was $16,713K, but I would at least deduct $452K in non-cash stock-based compensation during Q3, unless we are specifically focusing on over-time analysis. That gives an adjusted EBITDA of $16,261K which I annualize to arrive at an EV to EBITDA of 15.6.

Figure 10 - Source: Quarterly Reports

An EV to EBITDA of 15.6 is not extremely expensive for a capital-light investment company, which has had an extremely impressive growth over the last few years and with good future growth prospects as well. It is however not that cheap either, especially when we consider that many precious metals mining equities are trading at very depressed levels today. That is why I rather allocate my money there today even if Sprott is a potential good alternative.

Figure 11 - Source: Sprott Article