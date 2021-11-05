Interface, Inc. (TILE) CEO Dan Hendrix on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Good morning and welcome to Interface's conference call regarding third quarter 2021 results, hosted by Dan Hendrix, Chairman and CEO and Bruce Hausmann, Vice President and CFO.

During today’s conference call, any management comments regarding Interface’s business, which are not historical information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of our management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and those described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements. Management’s remarks during this call also refer to certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and explanations for their use are contained in the company’s earnings release and Form 8-K furnished with the SEC today. Lastly, this call is being recorded and broadcasted for Interface. It contains copyrighted material and may not be rerecorded or rebroadcasted without Interface’s expressed permission. Your participation on the call confirms your consent to the company’s taping and broadcasting of it. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

Thank you, Christine. Good morning and thank you for joining us. The Interface team delivered strong results this quarter and I continue to be impressed by their dedication and commitment to delivering for our customers. We saw 12% year-over-year increase in net sales in the third quarter as customer demand continue to pickup in line with positive signs of a commercial recovery across most of our regions. We generated $29 million of cash from operating activities during the quarter and we repaid $30 million of debt to reach pre-pandemic leverage ratios.

Building on the momentum we saw last quarter, orders were up 24% year-over-year, including a 34% increase in the Americas and a 12% increase in EAAA. Backlog was up 33% compared to a year ago, which is a record high for Interface, which should bode well for the fourth quarter. Despite the strong customer demand, we continue to manage through industry-wide supply chain issues. Like most of the other companies were facing some challenging headwinds, we have open jobs we are working to fill in our U.S. manufacturing facilities. We are experiencing raw material and freight inflation and we are still facing disruption from COVID-19. As a result, it’s been difficult to keep up with order demand in our manufacturing facilities and our gross profit margins were lower than we targeted in the quarter.

To respond to this challenging operating environment, we are partially offsetting these impacts with pass-through price increases and freight surcharges. We are acting as quickly as we can, but there is a lag between raw material, freight and labor inflation and when price increases take effect. Additionally, with the recent announcement to close our plant in Thailand by the end of 2022, we are increasing productivity and lowering manufacturing costs across our global manufacturing footprint. I am proud of our team’s efforts to control SG&A and continue to right-size the business as we work through these challenging times.

Turning to our market verticals, we are seeing a significant increase in activity in education market. K-12 schools across the U.S. are investing in infrastructure improvements with funds from the U.S. government’s 2021 pandemic relief aid program. These educational institutions also appreciate Interface’s leadership position and sustainability. Every foreign product that goes out the door, Interface is either carbon neutral or carbon negative. The healthcare market also continues to be strong for us. We are positioned well with the right portfolio mix across rubber, LVT and carpet tile to suite a range of needs in that market.

Now, let’s talk about the office market. We saw another quarter of growth as we have customers who are renovating their office in anticipation of their employees coming back to create more collaborative flexible workspaces. All of this activity is good for business. Change drives renovation work and renovation work drives commercial flooring purchases. Additionally, more and more public and private companies are making their own carbon reduction and sustainability goals, which uniquely positions us to serve their needs. Our dealer strategy is also showing promise. You might recall that we launched this initiative a few quarters ago to focus more closely on new and existing dealer relationships. Our net promoter scores with this segment of our customer base are heading in the right direction and our Open Air products continue to be incredibly popular with them. All-in, this is a win-win for our dealer partners, our end-use customers and our company. We are very pleased with the progress we are seeing in this area of the business.

And now, I’d like to share some incredible news with you about our European operations. Globally, we are very proud of our consummate so far in climate take-back journey. And during this last quarter, we transitioned our European carpet tile backing from petroleum-based bitumen to CQuest Bio. This means we stop using petroleum-based bitumen on all of the carpet tiles we manufacture in Europe, replacing it with bio-based materials and recycled fillers. There was a celebration in our plant in Holland when the last bitumen truck pulled up and then drove away, because we knew that was the last bitumen truck we would ever need. This is a win for our planet, for our customers, and it’s another important step forward on our climate take-back journey. There are so many people to thank for this milestone and I particularly want to thank our European manufacturing team for our new manufacturing process.

Additionally, Interface has become the first foreign company to receive third-party validation of our 2030 greenhouse gas reduction targets as science based. These now validated science-based targets commit Interface to further reduce our Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in alignment with our goal of becoming a carbon-negative company by 2040. Interface continues to lead the pack when it comes to our commitment to sustainability. Our relentless focus on design, innovation and sustainability continues to drive our leadership position in the industry and strengthens our foundation for future growth.

Thank you, Dan and good morning everyone. Third quarter sales totaled $312.7 million, up 12.2% from the prior year period, with increases across all product lines. Organic growth, which excludes the impact of currency translation, was up 11.3%. Sales in the Americas were up 23.7%, driven by a release of pent-up demand in a strongly recovering commercial market. In EAAA, net sales were relatively flat as certain markets like Eastern Europe, China, Southeast Asia and India faced new waves of COVID resulting in government lockdowns. Orders, however, were up in both regions as America saw orders up 34% year-over-year and EAAA’s orders were up 12% year-over-year. Currency fluctuations had an approximately $1.9 million of positive impact on EAAA’s third quarter net sales due to strengthening of various foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar. Third quarter adjusted gross profit margin was 34.5%, which was a solid outcome in the face of the global supply chain crisis in our company and almost every other global company had to navigate through during the quarter.

Adjusted SG&A expense for the third quarter was $77.5 million compared to $75.5 million in the same quarter last year. And as a percentage of net sales, adjusted SG&A was 24.8% this quarter compared to 27.1% in the same period last year. As you will note, we are continuing to tighten up the company’s cost structure and we are paying particular attention to gaining greater efficiencies in our SG&A. Third quarter adjusted operating income was $30.2 million, up 7.4% compared to $28.1 million in the third quarter last year. Third quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $16.9 million or $0.29 per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA was $42 million for the quarter. During the third quarter, in line with our prior announcement, we recorded a $3.8 million restructuring charge related to closing of our manufacturing facility in Thailand. We expect to stop manufacturing at this facility in Q1 of 2022 and the project is expected to result in annualized savings of approximately $1.7 million, plus decreased complexity and increased efficiency of our global manufacturing footprint.

Turning to our balance sheet and cash flows, the company generated $28.9 million of cash from operations in the third quarter and $64.1 million year-to-date. Liquidity at the end of the quarter was $391 million, comprised of $93 million of cash and $298 million of borrowing availability. Inventory was up $9 million or 3.7% year-over-year as we continue to be focused on managing working capital while meeting customer demand. Consistent with our focus on de-levering, we paid down $30 million of debt in the third quarter, and we paid down $49 million year-to-date. We are very pleased to be on track with our debt reduction goals. Net debt or total debt minus cash on hand was $432.1 million at the end of the third quarter.

In the last 12 months of adjusted EBITDA were $153.9 million achieving a net leverage ratio of 2.8x calculated as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA. This is a significant milestone for us as it brings that metric back to pre-pandemic levels. Third quarter 2021 interest expense was $7.7 million, including a $1.8 million non-cash charge related to our previously mentioned interest rate swaps that were discontinued in 2020 and that compares to $5.4 million in the prior year period. Capital expenditures were $5.3 million in the third quarter compared to $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Looking at the fourth quarter of 2021, we expect the global economic recovery to be ongoing as more and more people receive their COVID-19 vaccinations combined with a significant level of global supply chain disruption and an inflationary environment that we believe will persist throughout the remainder of 2021 and likely into 2022. We’re continually monitoring the situation. And as we look to finish 2021, we are anticipating net sales in the fourth quarter 2021 of $320 million to $330 million, adjusted gross profit percentage in the fourth quarter of 35.5% to 36.5%, adjusted SG&A expense for the full year of approximately $315 million to $319 million, interest and other expense for the full year of approximately $28 million. The adjusted effective tax rate for the full year is anticipated to be approximately 26% and capital expenditures of approximately $30 million for the full year 2021. Fully diluted share count at the end of the third quarter was 59.1 million shares.

Thank you, Bruce. I again want to thank the entire Interface team for a strong, strong quarter and one that was filled with significant milestones. As hope everyone can see, we continue to strengthen the company by broadening our product lines, increasing our leadership position in vertical segments like education and healthcare, leading in design and, of course, leading in sustainability. The positive momentum that we see in the business is encouraging. And despite the global supply chain issues to navigate through, which are not unique to Interface, we remain very optimistic about the future.

Your first question comes from Kathryn Thompson of TRG.

Hey, good morning. This is actually Brian Biros on for Kathryn. Thank you for taking my questions. I guess to start, can you touch on how volume and price trended across the two segments in the quarter?

Bruce Hausmann

Brian Biros

Bruce Hausmann

Brian Biros

Bruce Hausmann

Brian Biros

Bruce Hausmann

Brian Biros

Dan Hendrix

Brian Biros

Dan Hendrix

Your next question comes from the line of Keith Hughes of Truist.

Keith Hughes

Bruce Hausmann

Dan Hendrix

True.

Keith Hughes

Dan Hendrix

Keith Hughes

Bruce Hausmann

Keith Hughes

Dan Hendrix

Bruce Hausmann

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Samuel Darkatsh of R&J.

Samuel Darkatsh

Hi Sam.

Good.

Samuel Darkatsh

Dan Hendrix

Samuel Darkatsh

Bruce Hausmann

Dan Hendrix

Samuel Darkatsh

Dan Hendrix

Samuel Darkatsh

Bruce Hausmann

Dan Hendrix

Samuel Darkatsh

Bruce Hausmann

Or lower.

Samuel Darkatsh

Your next question comes from David MacGregor of Longbow Research.

David MacGregor

Dan Hendrix

David MacGregor

Dan Hendrix

David MacGregor

Dan Hendrix

David MacGregor

Dan Hendrix

Bruce Hausmann

Dan Hendrix

David MacGregor

Dan Hendrix

David MacGregor

Dan Hendrix

David MacGregor

Dan Hendrix

David MacGregor

Dan Hendrix

David MacGregor

Dan Hendrix

David MacGregor

Dan Hendrix

David MacGregor

Dan Hendrix

At this time, there are no further questions. I will now turn the conference over to Dan Hendrix for closing remarks.

