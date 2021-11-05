Roman Tiraspolsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Hertz Global Holdings

Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) has filed for selling shareholders to sell $1 billion in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates as a vehicle rental service provider to consumers and businesses worldwide.

While the Hertz IPO may see potential upside from Wall Street Bets holdovers seeking to pump it as a former ‘meme stock,’ I'll watch it from the sidelines due to lackluster fundamentals and a heavy debt load.

Company

Estero, Florida-based Hertz was founded to develop various brands for vehicle rentals, car sharing and car sale services globally.

Management is headed by Interim CEO Mark Fields, who has been with the firm since June 2021 and was previously a former president and CEO of Ford Motor Company and is a senior advisor at private equity firm TPG Capital.

The company’s primary offerings by brand include:

Hertz

Dollar

Thrifty

Hertz Car Sales

Firefly

Hertz has received at least in equity investment from investors including Certares Management and Knighthead Capital Management through their entity CK Amarillo LP, Cougar Capital, Diameter Capital, Eaton Vance, Fortress, HBK, HG Vora, Kingstreet, Livello Capital, Oaktree, Paloma and Sachem Head.

Hertz - Customer Acquisition

The firm utilizes a variety of marketing efforts including online, social media, television, print and other media to reach consumers and businesses.

Management recently announced an 'initial order for 100,000 Tesla Model 3 EVs to be delivered by the end of 2022, which is equivalent to approximately 22% of our global fleet today.'

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have varied, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 10.2% 2020 12.6% 2019 9.9%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, swung back into positive territory in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 1.3 2020 -6.8

Hertz’ Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global car rental market was an estimated $98 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $140 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an expected increase in the number of people taking leisure and business trips as well as a growing penetration of internet service making it more convenient to utilize car rental services.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory for the North American car rent market, by car type:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Sixt

Europcar

Avis Budget Group

Hertz Global Holdings Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Rebounding topline revenue growth after the 2020 pandemic period

A return to gross profit growth and higher gross margin

A swing to operating profit and net income

Strong cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 3,161,000,000 14.7% 2020 $ 5,258,000,000 -46.2% 2019 $ 9,779,000,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 1,437,000,000 57.9% 2020 $ 1,631,000,000 -62.0% 2019 $ 4,293,000,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 45.46% 2020 31.02% 2019 43.90% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 653,000,000 20.7% 2020 $ (1,065,000,000) -20.3% 2019 $ 759,000,000 7.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 21,000,000 0.7% 2020 $ (1,714,000,000) -54.2% 2019 $ (58,000,000) -1.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 465,000,000 2020 $ 953,000,000 2019 $ 2,900,000,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of June 30, 2021, Hertz had $1.8 billion in cash and $8.5 billion in total liabilities.

Hertz Global Holdings IPO Details

Hertz intends to raise $1 billion in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 37.1 million shares from selling shareholders at a proposed midpoint price of $27.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, however, the company plans to ‘purchase from the underwriters shares of our common stock that are subject to this offering having an aggregate value of between $250,000,000 to $500,000,000.’

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $18.8 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 7.84%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says the firm will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, HTZ is subject to a variety of legal proceedings in the normal course of its business and through its self-insured status arising from the operation of motor vehicles rented from the company and related to its recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. The company has also initiated legal proceedings against former executive officers of the previous Hertz entity alleging breach of contract.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics For Hertz

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $12,783,800,943 Enterprise Value $18,798,800,943 Price / Sales 2.26 EV / Revenue 3.32 EV / EBITDA 42.63 Earnings Per Share -$1.02 Operating Margin 7.79% Net Margin -8.65% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 7.84% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $27.00 Revenue Growth Rate 14.74% (Glossary Of Terms)

As a reference, a potential public comparable to Hertz would be Avis Budget Group (CAR); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Avis Budget Group (CAR) Hertz (HTZ) Variance Price / Sales 2.29 2.26 -1.4% EV / Revenue 4.09 3.32 -18.9% EV / EBITDA 16.68 42.63 155.6% Earnings Per Share $11.81 -$1.02 -108.7% Revenue Growth Rate 30.4% 14.74% -51.59% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary About Hertz’ IPO

HTZ is seeking to go public so its existing shareholders can sell some of their holdings.

The firm’s financials show the negative effects of the 2020 pandemic period and its bankruptcy process, but rebounding topline revenue, gross profit and a return to earnings in the first half of 2021.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has fluctuated sharply during the 2020 pandemic period; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate swung back into positive territory in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The market opportunity for car rental services is expected to grow at a moderate rate through 2028.

Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 32.2% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company’s outlook are the negative association with its bankruptcy, which may limit its growth prospects and its significant debt load, of which none will be paid from the IPO proceeds.

As for valuation, compared to competitor Avis Budget Group, management is seeking a similar valuation on revenue multiple bases while growing revenue at a slower rate over the trailing twelve month period.

As a turnaround play, the firm has its challenges even though the main brand names that it operates are still quite valuable.

Hertz isn’t using any IPO proceeds to pay down debt or advance its future growth plans; instead, existing investors are cashing out, which is not a good look.

While the Hertz IPO may see potential upside from Wall Street Bets holdovers seeking to pump it, I'll pass on it due to lackluster fundamentals and a heavy debt load post-IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 8, 2021