Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is poised to benefit from strong multifamily rent growth supported by inflation and market selection.

Who is Essex Property Trust?

ESS is an S&P 500 multifamily real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and management of apartments on the West Coast of the United States. Founded in 1971, ESS has an unparalleled history of success including annual dividend increases since IPO in 1994. The firm places a strict focus on coastal markets of California and Washington, limiting their investment scope. That said, the incredible success of these markets has led to strong total returns for ESS shareholders.

ESS operates a best-in-class portfolio of quality assets. Given the coastal focus, California accounts for a substantial portion of the firm’s geographic allocation. ESS generates 41% and 42% of net operating income from Northern California and Southern California, respectively. The remaining 17% stems from properties in the Seattle area. Going further, most revenue is generated from assets in suburban markets, with a minority in denser urban areas.

To provide a sense of familiarity with the profile of assets in the portfolio, let us look at an example. ESS owns a multifamily property in San Diego called Centerpointe. The asset is centrally located near universities, job centers, and military installations, providing a diversified source of tenants. Pricing is consistent with the market in terms of rental rates, casting a wide net over San Diego’s growing population.

As with most REITs, ESS’s performance is strongly connected to the firm’s cash flow generation. As we mentioned, ESS is an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, meaning the firm has raised its distribution annually for over 25 years. As it stands today, ESS is one of three REITs which meet this criteria, the other two being Realty Income (O) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). This exclusive list is indicative of a deeply successful business model for ESS. Looking further the growth has been substantial, posting 400% cumulative dividend growth since IPO in 1994.

The growth in cash flow stems from acquisitions, but more importantly, increased operating efficiency in the portfolio. ESS consistently posts best-in-class same-property NOI growth indicating property level management is successful. A significant portion of this success stems from organic growth of market rents, which we will discuss in detail later.

Having established the firm’s ability to consistently grow its distribution, how has the growth stacked up against competitors?

ESS has outpaced comparable peers such as AvalonBay Communities (AVB), Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), and Equity Residential (EQR) in growth of the regular dividend. Cash flow growth and broader business success have translated directly into shareholder value. We believe there are two significant factors contributing to the success of ESS, strong markets and capable management.

Markets

The success of ESS has largely stemmed from broader macroeconomic success in subject markets. It comes as no surprise that California represents the firm’s largest geographic allocation, given the size and scope of the state’s economy. As ESS frequently touts, California and Washington combined are the world’s fifth-largest economy.

These markets are strengthened by a variety of factors largely centered around the concentration of skilled labor. California and Washington combined account for 54% of job locations for top technology companies. As a result, skilled labor has largely relocated from other markets seeking high level employment. Additionally, this job growth has strengthened since the onset of COVID-19, now surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The presence of technology firms in these prime coastal markets is not temporary. The boom has been followed by substantial capital investment including placement of headquarter facilities such as Apple’s $5 billion campus completed in 2007. The continued investment from the world’s largest companies fosters the success of ESS properties. Skilled labor provides the income levels necessary for ESS to employ strict financial standards for tenants. As a result, ESS was able to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic with relative safety, still increasing the distribution to shareholders along the way. So long as there is a continued presence of tech in the California and Washington markets, ESS should maintain a large pool of qualified tenants.

Apartment demand is also supported by the outright unaffordability of homes in California. According to ESS, home prices have doubled in their core markets over the past decade, dramatically outpacing household income growth over the same period. Since 2011, California household income has increased from $53,367 to $77,358, a 45% increase. Over the past decade, home prices in ESS core markets have appreciated by over 100%.

As a result, many residents of California and Washington have been left unable to access the housing markets as pricing continues to slip further and further out of reach for prospective homeowners. The lack of viable alternatives has led to our next growth driver for ESS, rent growth.

Rent Growth

Having established that homeowners remain in a predicament as asset prices climb higher, tenants are left with limited options. The hot labor market has attracted talent providing ESS with a large pool of viable tenants. Furthermore, limited alternative housing options, especially in dense markets such as the Bay Area, have fostered strong rent growth for multifamily owners.

Multifamily properties inherently operate with shorter rolling leases given to their tenants. People generally sign one-year leases for units in properties such as those owned by ESS with certain circumstances allowing for longer or shorter leases. As a result, ESS is left more susceptible to immediate changes in housing conditions. Fortunately, strong demand has led to a consistent, strong rent growth in ESS’s primary markets.

On a national level, multifamily rents continue to trend in a strong direction. According to Apartment Guide, rents for one-bedroom units across the country have increased by 19.8% year over year. This rate dramatically outpaces inflation and is likely indicative of a frothy labor market across the country. However, ESS and other multifamily operators are uniquely poised to benefit from this short-term growth due to rolling leases. California and Washington have experienced even strong growth than the broader united states, posting 23% and 27% year over year growth respectively.

In fact, of the ten most expensive current markets for one-bedroom rental rates, seven are located in markets targeted by ESS. Expensive pricing has not deterred continued growth in rental rates.

Strong performance of the multifamily sector is supported by data from CBRE. According to the firm, multifamily outperformed every other property sector in the pandemic, aside from Industrial. CBRE additionally notes a concerted shift from dense urban areas to suburban areas, highlighting ESS’s 85% allocation to suburban submarkets.

Investment volumes appear to be rebounding as well, having dropped significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The multifamily sector volume is forecasted to grow 33% in 2021 as compared to 2020. While still short of 2019’s record $191 billion in total investment volume, the trend is going in the right direction.

Essex was faced with a unique problem during the pandemic. We have touched on the long-term strength of employment and coastal desirability as a primary driver for ESS’s success. However, with the onset of COVID-19, California was faced with a unique problem. Urban California markets experienced an unprecedented trend of population outflow following the onset of COVID-related restrictions. For example, in the Bay Area, population growth was negative in the last three quarters of 2020. Luckily, this trend has quickly evaporated with population inflow rates now outpacing pre-pandemic levels.

Should inflation and other macroeconomic factors continue to strongly fuel coastal markets, ESS will be well-positioned to capitalize on the growth.

Conclusion

In summary, ESS is a best-in-class multifamily operator with an unparalleled record of success. The firm has raised the distribution annually since IPO over two decades ago, earning a spot on the coveted Dividend Aristocrat list. ESS’s success has been supported by capable management and a focus on the nation’s strongest multifamily markets. Fortunately for shareholders, this strength has directly translated into return through impressive growing cash flows and share price performance. Although we did not cover it in-depth, ESS has also benefitted from a unique share buyback program, not often employed by REITs. Shareholder return has outpaced the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and broader equity markets over long time horizons. Simply put, ESS presents a viable option for investors looking to obtain multifamily real estate exposure through a liquid, tax-efficient vehicle.