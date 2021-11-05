cybrain/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Mynaric AG

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) has filed to raise $70 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm designs and manufactures laser communications products.

The space-based laser communications industry has strong growth prospects ahead of it, but it is too early to tell if MYNA will be able to obtain significant value from that growth, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Gilching, Germany-based Mynaric was founded to develop advanced laser-based communications technologies linking terrestrial systems to satellites for government and commercial markets.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Bulent Altan, who has been with the firm since March 2019 and was previously senior director of avionics at Space Exploration Technologies.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's products:

The company's primary offerings include:

CONDOR - inter-satellite communications

HAWK - airplane operation optical communications

Mynaric has received at least $137 million in equity investment from investors including Dr. Markus Knapek, Apeiron Investment Group and others.

Mynaric - Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks to cultivate relationships with prospective customers such as prime contractors through direct sales efforts, trade shows, public relations and general marketing efforts.

For its CONDOR product, it aims to sell to smaller Earth observation and surveillance constellation operators and for its HAWK product it focuses its efforts on UAV and unmanned aircraft system builders.

Personnel expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased from a small base, as the figures below indicate:

Personnel Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 667.4% 2020 1730.1% 2019 2570.2%

The Personnel efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Personnel spend, rose to 0.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Personnel Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 0.1 2020 0.0

Mynaric's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by bcc Research, the global market for space-based laser communications is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2031.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 26.98% from 2021 to 2031.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing number of satellite constellations for a variety of communications applications as well as an increasing need for secure and high-speed wireless communications capabilities.

Also, a number of space agencies and commercial firms have been focusing their efforts on Moon and deep space explorations which will drive demand for faster communications in a secure environment.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

SpaceX

Hyperion Technologies

Analytical Space Operation

Ball Corporation

BridgeComm

General Atomics

HENSOLDT

Honeywell International

Laser Light Communication

Odysseus Space SA

Rocket Lab

Space Micro

Tesat Spacecom

Thales Group

Mynaric AG Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue from a tiny base

Increasing gross loss but reduced negative gross margin

Growing operating losses

Increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 1,879,200 406.3% 2020 $ 1,128,680 165.8% 2019 $ 424,560 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (3,260,760) 27.7% 2020 $ (6,087,680) 116.5% 2019 $ (2,811,840) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 -173.52% 2020 -539.36% 2019 -662.30% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (18,838,400) -1002.5% 2020 $ (22,338,120) -1979.1% 2019 $ (11,690,480) -2753.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (18,809,400) -1000.9% 2020 $ (22,933,200) -1220.4% 2019 $ (11,479,360) -610.9% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (21,135,200) 2020 $ (19,644,600) 2019 $ (9,650,040)

As of June 30, 2021, Mynaric had $21.4 million in cash and $20.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($41.6 million).

Mynaric AG IPO Details

Mynaric intends to raise $70 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, offering 4 million ADSs at a reference price of $17.48 per ADS.

CEO Altan has indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $75,000 at the IPO price.

The company's stock is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "M0Y".

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $300 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 19.63%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 40% to ramp-up serial production to allow for short-term product deployment within large-scale customer programs; approximately 25% to further advance our existing products and to expand our product portfolio to support new applications and increase our addressable market; approximately 10% for investments in additional research and development equipment to further accelerate product development in both our German and U.S. facilities; approximately 10% to grow our sales and marketing efforts to expand access to government and commercial customers, including the establishment of a U.S. entity cleared for access to classified information; and approximately 15% to repay the outstanding amount of €7.5 million and any accrued and unpaid commitment fee, interest and premium, if any, under the credit agreement entered into with three lenders for a credit line of approximately €25 million on September 15, 2021 (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is disputing an allegation by the German securities regulator that it omitted an 'ad hoc disclosure'; the company is defending itself against a former customer's claim alleging defective quality issues with two prototype versions of laser terminals for airborne applications.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Jefferies, Canaccord Genuity and Beech Hill Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Mynaric

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $356,098,924 Enterprise Value $300,070,924 Price / Sales 135.06 EV / Revenue 113.81 EV / EBITDA -9.17 Earnings Per Share -$1.59 Operating Margin -1241.66% Net Margin -1262.30% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 19.63% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $17.48 Net Free Cash Flow -$41,599,920 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -11.68% Revenue Growth Rate 406.25%

Commentary About Mynaric's IPO

MYNA is seeking U.S. public investment to fund its commercialization efforts, for continued R&D and to repay some debt.

The firm's financials show topline revenue growth from a very small base and significant operating losses and operating cash burn as the firm ramps up its sales efforts.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($41.6 million).

Personnel expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased from a tiny base; its Personnel efficiency rate rose to 0.1x in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The market opportunity for space-based laser communications is expected to grow substantially through 2031 from a relatively small base due to an expected sharp rise in satellite constellation deployments.

Credit Suisse is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (3.6%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company's outlook are the extremely binary and 'lumpy' nature of its business as well as the very early stage of commercialization that the firm is currently at.

While MYNA is establishing relationships with prime contractors, its revenue base is small and highly dependent on those relationships.

The space-based laser communications industry has strong growth prospects ahead of it, but it is too early to tell if MYNA will be able to obtain significant value from that growth.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 10, 2021