Mynaric Pursues $70 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Mynaric AG has filed proposed terms for a $70 million U.S. IPO.
- The firm designs and manufactures laser communications equipment for government and commercial markets.
- MYNA is just beginning its commercialization ramp up and is dependent on prime contractors for government work, so the IPO is high risk; I'll watch it from the sidelines.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Mynaric AG
Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) has filed to raise $70 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.
The firm designs and manufactures laser communications products.
The space-based laser communications industry has strong growth prospects ahead of it, but it is too early to tell if MYNA will be able to obtain significant value from that growth, so I'll pass on the IPO.
Company & Technology
Gilching, Germany-based Mynaric was founded to develop advanced laser-based communications technologies linking terrestrial systems to satellites for government and commercial markets.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Bulent Altan, who has been with the firm since March 2019 and was previously senior director of avionics at Space Exploration Technologies.
Below is a brief overview video of the firm's products:
(Source)
The company's primary offerings include:
CONDOR - inter-satellite communications
HAWK - airplane operation optical communications
Mynaric has received at least $137 million in equity investment from investors including Dr. Markus Knapek, Apeiron Investment Group and others.
Mynaric - Customer Acquisition
The firm seeks to cultivate relationships with prospective customers such as prime contractors through direct sales efforts, trade shows, public relations and general marketing efforts.
For its CONDOR product, it aims to sell to smaller Earth observation and surveillance constellation operators and for its HAWK product it focuses its efforts on UAV and unmanned aircraft system builders.
Personnel expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased from a small base, as the figures below indicate:
|
Personnel
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
667.4%
|
2020
|
1730.1%
|
2019
|
2570.2%
(Source)
The Personnel efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Personnel spend, rose to 0.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Personnel
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
0.1
|
2020
|
0.0
(Source)
Mynaric's Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by bcc Research, the global market for space-based laser communications is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2031.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 26.98% from 2021 to 2031.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing number of satellite constellations for a variety of communications applications as well as an increasing need for secure and high-speed wireless communications capabilities.
Also, a number of space agencies and commercial firms have been focusing their efforts on Moon and deep space explorations which will drive demand for faster communications in a secure environment.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
SpaceX
Hyperion Technologies
Analytical Space Operation
Ball Corporation
BridgeComm
General Atomics
HENSOLDT
Honeywell International
Laser Light Communication
Odysseus Space SA
Rocket Lab
Space Micro
Tesat Spacecom
Thales Group
Mynaric AG Financial Performance
The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue from a tiny base
Increasing gross loss but reduced negative gross margin
Growing operating losses
Increased cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 1,879,200
|
406.3%
|
2020
|
$ 1,128,680
|
165.8%
|
2019
|
$ 424,560
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (3,260,760)
|
27.7%
|
2020
|
$ (6,087,680)
|
116.5%
|
2019
|
$ (2,811,840)
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
-173.52%
|
2020
|
-539.36%
|
2019
|
-662.30%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (18,838,400)
|
-1002.5%
|
2020
|
$ (22,338,120)
|
-1979.1%
|
2019
|
$ (11,690,480)
|
-2753.6%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (18,809,400)
|
-1000.9%
|
2020
|
$ (22,933,200)
|
-1220.4%
|
2019
|
$ (11,479,360)
|
-610.9%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (21,135,200)
|
2020
|
$ (19,644,600)
|
2019
|
$ (9,650,040)
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, Mynaric had $21.4 million in cash and $20.1 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($41.6 million).
Mynaric AG IPO Details
Mynaric intends to raise $70 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, offering 4 million ADSs at a reference price of $17.48 per ADS.
CEO Altan has indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $75,000 at the IPO price.
The company's stock is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "M0Y".
Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $300 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 19.63%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
approximately 40% to ramp-up serial production to allow for short-term product deployment within large-scale customer programs;
approximately 25% to further advance our existing products and to expand our product portfolio to support new applications and increase our addressable market;
approximately 10% for investments in additional research and development equipment to further accelerate product development in both our German and U.S. facilities;
approximately 10% to grow our sales and marketing efforts to expand access to government and commercial customers, including the establishment of a U.S. entity cleared for access to classified information; and
approximately 15% to repay the outstanding amount of €7.5 million and any accrued and unpaid commitment fee, interest and premium, if any, under the credit agreement entered into with three lenders for a credit line of approximately €25 million on September 15, 2021
(Source)
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is disputing an allegation by the German securities regulator that it omitted an 'ad hoc disclosure'; the company is defending itself against a former customer's claim alleging defective quality issues with two prototype versions of laser terminals for airborne applications.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Jefferies, Canaccord Genuity and Beech Hill Securities.
Valuation Metrics For Mynaric
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$356,098,924
|
Enterprise Value
|
$300,070,924
|
Price / Sales
|
135.06
|
EV / Revenue
|
113.81
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-9.17
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$1.59
|
Operating Margin
|
-1241.66%
|
Net Margin
|
-1262.30%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
19.63%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$17.48
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$41,599,920
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-11.68%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
406.25%
(Source)
Commentary About Mynaric's IPO
MYNA is seeking U.S. public investment to fund its commercialization efforts, for continued R&D and to repay some debt.
The firm's financials show topline revenue growth from a very small base and significant operating losses and operating cash burn as the firm ramps up its sales efforts.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($41.6 million).
Personnel expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased from a tiny base; its Personnel efficiency rate rose to 0.1x in the most recent six-month reporting period.
The market opportunity for space-based laser communications is expected to grow substantially through 2031 from a relatively small base due to an expected sharp rise in satellite constellation deployments.
Credit Suisse is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (3.6%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risks to the company's outlook are the extremely binary and 'lumpy' nature of its business as well as the very early stage of commercialization that the firm is currently at.
While MYNA is establishing relationships with prime contractors, its revenue base is small and highly dependent on those relationships.
The space-based laser communications industry has strong growth prospects ahead of it, but it is too early to tell if MYNA will be able to obtain significant value from that growth.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 10, 2021
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.