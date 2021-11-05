EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) CEO Ezra Yacob on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Ezra Yacob – Chief Executive Officer

Tim Driggers – Chief Financial Officer

Billy Helms – President and Chief Operating Officer

Ken Boedeker – EVP Exploration and Production

Paul Cheng – Scotiabank

Arun Jayaram – Analyst

Jeanine Wai – Barclays

Scott Gruber – Citigroup

Leo Mariani – KeyBanc

Charles Meade – Analyst

Neal Dingmann – Truist Securities

Scott Hanold – RBC

Doug Leggate – Bank of America

Bob Brackett – Bernstein Research

Neil Mehta – Goldman Sachs

Michael Scialla – Stifel

Paul Sankey – Sankey Research

Good day, everyone and welcome to EOG Resources Third Quarter 2021 Earning Results Conference Call.

Tim Driggers

Good morning and thanks for joining us. This conference call includes forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements have been outlined in the earnings release in EOG's SEC filings. This conference call also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliation schedules for these non-GAAP measures can be found on EOG's website. Participating on the call this morning are Ezra Yacob, Chief Executive Officer, Billy Helms, President and Chief Operating Officer, [Indiscernible] EVP Exploration and Production. [Indiscernible], EVP Exploration and Production. [Indiscernible], Senior VP Marketing, and [Indiscernible], VP Investor and Public Relations. Here's Ezra Yacob.

Ezra Yacob

Thank you, Tim. Good morning, everyone. EOG is delivering on our free cash flow priorities. Yesterday, we announced an 82% increase to our regular dividend to an annual rate of $3 per share, a $2 per share special dividend, and an update to our share buyback authorization to $5 billion. These cash return announcements reflect EOG's consistent outstanding performance and are the direct result of our disciplined approach to high return investment. During the third quarter, we set new quarterly earnings in cash flow records, adjusted Net Income of $1.3 billion or $2.16 per share and free cash flow of $1.4 billion. The strength of our current and future earnings in cash flow that supports both dividend announcements can be traced back to 2016. Amid a potentially prolonged low commodity price environment, we made a permanent upgrade to our investment criteria.

Our premium hurdle rate was established, not only to protect the Company's profitability in 2016, but all future commodity cycles. The discipline to only invest in new wells that earn a minimum 30% direct after-tax rate of return, assuming a $40 oil price for the life of the well continues to improve our capital efficiency, profitability, and cash flow. Our employees immediately embraced the challenge of this new investment hurdle. And by the second half of 2016, EOG was reinvesting capital and paying the dividend within cash flow. We've generated free cash flow every year since. From 2017 to 2019, we generated enough free cash flow to significantly reduce net debt by $2.2 billion, while also increasing the dividend rate 72%. We also expanded our inventory of premium wells by more than 3 times.

While adding inventory that meets the minimum premium threshold increases quantity, our goal through technical innovation and organic exploration is to add higher quality inventory. Our employees empowered by EOG 's unique culture, applied innovation and efficiencies to raise the return of much of the existing inventory, while adding higher rate of return wells through exploration. The premium standard established in 2016, and the momentum that followed provided a step change in operational and by extension, financial performance, which set the stage for the second upgrade to our reinvestment hurdle rate, Double premium. Double premium, which is a minimum return hurdle of 60% direct after-tax rate of return at $40 oil was initiated during the depth of last year's unprecedented down-cycle. That capital discipline enabled EOG to deliver extraordinary results in a $39 oil price environment last year. Using such stringent hurdle rates prepared the Company, not only for 2020, but for our stellar results this year.

There is no clear indication of the impact premium, and now double premium has had on our confidence in EOG's future profitability than the 82% increase to our regular dividend announced yesterday. Combined with the 10% increase made in February of this year, we have doubled our annual dividend rate from a $1.50 per share to $3 per share. After weathering 2 downturns during which we did not cut nor dispend the dividend -- suspend the dividend, the new annual rate of $3 per share reflects the significant improvement in the EOG's capital efficiency since the transition to premium drilling.

Going forward, we are confident the double premium will continue to improve the financial performance just like premium did, 5 years ago. We're also confident in our ability to continue adding to our double premium inventory without any need for expensive M&A by improving our existing assets and adding new players from our deep pipeline of organic exploration prospects, Developing high return, low cost reserves that meet our stringent double-premium hurdle rate expands our future free cash flow potential and supports EOG's commitment to sustainably growing our regular dividend. EOG's focus on returns, disciplined growth, strong free cash flow generation, and sustainability remain constant. Just as our free cash flow priorities are consistent, so remains our broader strategy and culture. EOG's competitive advantage is our people.

And today's announcements are a reflection of our culture of innovation and execution. Looking towards 2022, oil market supply and demand fundamentals are improving, but remain dynamic. While it's unlikely the market will be fully balanced by the end of 2021, we will continue to monitor macro fundamentals as we plan for next year. We are committed to maintaining production until the oil market needs additional barrels. Under any scenario, we remain focused on driving sustainable efficiency improvements. We are well positioned to offset inflationary price pressures to help keep our well costs flat next year. To summarize this quarter's earnings release and 3 points. First, our fundamental strategy of investing in high return projects consistently executed year-after-year is delivering outstanding financial results.

Second, we're still getting better. As we continue to expand our opportunity set to add double-premium inventory through sustainable well cost reductions in our organic exploration, EOG is set up to improve performance even further. And third, we are well-positioned to execute our high return reinvestment program in 2022 to deliver another year of outstanding returns. Here's Tim to review our capital allocation strategy and our free cash flow priorities.

Tim Driggers

Thanks, Ezra. As we have been progressing premium the last 5 years, our capital allocation decisions have been guided by a set of long-standing consistent priorities. First, is high return disciplined reinvestment. Our returns on capital investment have never been higher. Our market fundamentals remain the number 1 determinant of when to grow. Second is a regular dividend, which we believe is the best way to return cash to shareholders. We paid a dividend for 22 years without suspending or cutting it. At the new level of $3 per year, we can comfortably form both the dividend and maintenance CapEx at $40 WTI. The combination of our low-cost structure, high returns, and strong financial position will sustain this higher regular dividend. This resilient financial position is backstopped by our third priority, a pristine Balance Sheet with almost 0 net debt. We remain firmly committed to a strong Balance Sheet. It's not conservatism, it's a competitive advantage.

Fourth, we regularly review other cash return options, specifically special dividends and share buybacks. Yesterday we declared a special dividend for the second time in 2021 and updated our share buybacks authorization. Share buybacks have always been part of our playbook and will remain an opportunistic cash return alternative. We are cognizant of the challenges of successfully executing a share buybacks in a cyclical industry. We now expect there will be periods in the future when the stock will be impacted by macro factors, such as the commodity cycle, geopolitical events, and other unforeseen events like the COVID pandemic in 2020. The updated $5 billion authorization provides the flexibility to act and take advantage when the right opportunity presents itself.

We believe our strategy for the use of other cash return options is well designed to deliver value through the cycle. Finally, we're not in the market for expensive M&A in a simply a low return proposition. We can create much more value through organic reinvestment and our shareholders can do better with their excess cash our premium strategy generates back in their hands. Since our shift to premium in 2016, EOG has generated nearly $10 billion of free cash flow. With that cash flow, EOG has reduced debt $1.5 billion. Increased the cash balance by $3.6 billion. And we'll return more than $5 billion to shareholders by the end of 2021, this is a significant amount of shareholder value driven by premium.

Today, EOG is positioned to translate that value creation into even more cash returns to shareholders. In the third quarter, we generated a record $1.4 billion of free cash flow, bringing our year-to-date free cash flow to $3.5 billion, which is equal to the total return of capital paid and committed this year to our regular dividend, to special dividends, and debt repayment. You can expect us to continue returning cash going forward. There might be times when we strategically increased or decreased the cash balance, but over time, the cash will go back to our shareholders. Here's Billy.

Billy Helms

Thanks, Tim. As a result of the -- to the consistency of our operating performance, we delivered another quarter of outstanding results. I couldn't be more proud of the engagement of our employees and their culture of continuous improvement. Their execution of our 2021 plan has been near perfect. For the third quarter in a row, we produced more oil for less capital. That is, we exceeded our production targets while spending less than our forecast for capital expenditures. Well, productivity driven by our double premium hurdle rate continues to out perform while our drilling and completion teams pushed the [Indiscernible], on new sustainable cost savings and expand those efficiencies throughout our active operating areas. Examples include in-sourcing and re-designing drilling equipment, adopting innovative techniques to reduce nonproductive time, expanding super zipper completion operations, and reducing sand and water-sourcing cost.

Our ability to continue to lower cost and deliver reliable execution quarter after quarter is tied to common set of operating practices that together form a sustainable competitive advantage for EOG. First, we are a multiplay Company, with activities spread across 4 different basins in the U.S. As conditions change, we have the flexibility to shift capital between place to optimize returns. Second, we are organized under a decentralized structure. Decisions are made by discrete focused teams, closer to the operation, rather than dictated by headquarters. Our culture is non-bureaucratic and entrepreneurial. We empower our front line employees to make decisions, bringing them to drive innovation and efficiency improvement. Third, we have established strategic vendor relationships with our preferred service providers.

We are typically -- we're not typically the biggest beneficiary of price reductions during downturns. We also tend to not be on the leading edge of price increases during inflationary periods. Fourth, we have taken ownership of the value-added parts of the drilling, completions, and production supply chain by applying our operational expertise, proprietary technology to improve efficiency and lower cost. Examples include sand, water, chemicals, drilling fluids, completion design, drilling motors, the marketing of our products, and much more. As a result, our operating teams have complete ownership of driving improvements in every step. And finally, we apply a world-class information technology to every part of our operations. Our data-gathering and analysis capabilities improve -- continue to improve, which we leveraged to better manage day-to-day field operations for more efficient use of resources, as well as discovering new innovations. As a result of these strategic advantages, we are confident in achieving our target of 7% well cost savings this year.

This is an incredible accomplishment given the state of inflation. As we move into next year, we're on track to lock in 50% of our total well cost by the end of this year. We have locked in 90% plus of our drilling rigs at rates that are flat to lower than 2020 and 2021. We've also secured more than 50% of our completion crews at favorable rates. While it is still early, the savings from these initiatives and other improvement efforts will continue to be realized next year, helping us offset the risk of additional inflation. And thus we remain confident that we will be able to keep well cost at least flat in 2022. Now, here's Kent.

Ken Boedeker

Thanks, Billy. Last month we published our 2020 sustainability report. As detailed in this report, we are focused on reducing emissions in the field. Our flaring intensity rate decreased 43% in 2020 compared to 2019, which drove an overall 9% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity. We continue to make progress toward our goal of zero routine flaring across all our operations by 2025, with our more immediate goal of 99.8% wellhead gas capture this year. We also made significant progress on methane last year, reducing our methane emissions percentage by 1/3 to less than 1/10 of 1% of our natural gas production. Since 2017, we've reduced our methane emission intensity percentage by 80%. Our sustainability report profiles that technology and innovation that contributed to these improvements and illustrates why we are optimistic about future performance on our path to net-zero by 2040. Examples of how we are addressing emissions in the field include closed loop gas capture, which helps us continue to reduce flaring.

We're leveraging information technology and our extensive data analysis capabilities from both mobile platforms and our central control rooms to better manage day-to-day operations. In addition, we're piloting technology in the field, such as sensors and control devices that complement our already robust leak detection program. These are just a few examples of the initiatives we have underway. Like all efforts to the EOG, our sustainability strides are bottom-up driven. Creative ideas to improve our ESG performance come from employees working in our operating areas every day. We have a long list of solutions we expect to pilot and profile in the future. Our record of significantly reducing our GHG intensity over the last several years speaks for itself, and we're committed to continuing to improve our emissions performance. Now here's Ezra, to wrap things up.

Ezra Yacob

Thank you, Ken. Our record-breaking operational and financial results throughout this year, and the cash returned announcements we made yesterday deserved to grab some headlines. However, the real story behind our performance is consistency of strategy supported by our unique culture. At the start of the call, I said there is no clear indication of the impact premium and now double premium has had on our confidence in EOG's future profitability than the annual $3 per share regular dividend. And while establishing the premium standard back in 2016 shifted us into a different year, culminating in the magnitude of our cash return this year. Our fundamental strategy executed year-after-year by employees united by unique culture dates back to the founding of the Company. That's ultimately what gives me confidence that EOG's best days are ahead.

We are a return-focused organic exploration Company that leverages technology and innovation to always get better. Decentralized, non-bureaucratic. Every employee is a business person first focused on creating value in the field at the asset level. Our financial strategy has always been and remains conservative, not just to offset the inherent risks in a cyclical business, but to take advantage of them. We're committed to the regular dividend and believe it is the best way to create consistent and dependable long-term value for shareholders. We have a proven track record that our strategy works and going forward, investors can expect more of the same consistent execution year after year. Thanks for listening. We'll now go to Q&A.

Paul Cheng

Thank you. Good morning. 2 questions, please. First, you have the authorization for the buyback, but quite frankly, I don't recall EOG ever done any buyback for the past 20 years. So can you talk about what is the condition or criteria to -- for you to actually act on it? And in theory, if you're going to buy it when the market is suffering the downturn, does that mean that you should have a really strong bond in circling into the downturn maybe at a net cash position, so -- in order for you to be able to afford it. My last [Indiscernible] saying that at the top the pandemic, your share pie as really attractive, but I'm not sure that you have the [Indiscernible] or that the will to do the buybacks at that point. That's the first question.

The second question is on the hedging, you have been quite aggressive, putting in a lot of natural gas hedges. Curious that with your low break-even requirement and very strong Balance Sheet, why put on hedges so aggressively onto some degree even though you have a physical barrel of [Indiscernible] that to support you. But is that the fundamental basic you said you could become a speculation on the direction of the commodity prices. When you're doing it that way? Thank you.

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

Tim Driggers

Tim Driggers

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

The next question will come from Arun Jayaram. Please go ahead.

Arun Jayaram

Good morning. Ezra, the 2021 cash return to equity holders as tally just under 30% of CFO, if you add in debt, it's around 36% of your CFO. I know there's no formal framework in place, but how should investors be thinking about cash returns on a go-forward basis and could this 30% be viewed at some sort of the benchmark?

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

And then to the last part of -- really the other part of your question is our other cash returns options for excess-free cash flow, which is the special dividend, and then as Tim was just mentioning, some of the share repurchases. And as we've said, we're very committed to returning excess-free cash flow. We have stayed away from a specific formula because, we'd like to be able to -- we try not to run the Company on a quarter-to-quarter basis. We tried to take a longer view of things. We realized that there are times when potentially the cash on hand may need to move up or down. But regardless of it over the long term, I think we've demonstrated, especially this year, that we're very committed to returning that excess free cash flow.

Arun Jayaram

Arun Jayaram

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

Our employees are working through either low -- identifying low cost bolt-on acquisition opportunities, sustainable well-cost reductions, as we've highlighted this quarter's stronger well productivity, and then, of course, our low - cost entry into organic exploration opportunities to further expand both the quantity and the quality of that inventory. So I think as we continue moving forward and sticking to our game plan of investing in double premium, it has the potential to continue to expand the free cash flow potential of EOG and thereby continue to provide an opportunity for us to remain committed to sustainably growing our dividend.

Our next question will come from Jeanine Wai with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jeanine Wai

Hi, good morning everyone. Thanks for taking our questions. Our first question is on the special dividend. In terms of the timing and the process for that, when you looked at the potential to announce one, what did you see this time around that perhaps you didn't see last quarter when you decided to forego a special dividend?

Tim Driggers

Tim Driggers

Jeanine Wai

Jeanine Wai

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

We're drilling 15 wells this year that we've talked about that are not in the publicly disclosed place. Those places are at various states of either initial drilling, collecting of data, or evaluating as we've talked about on other calls, repeatability production performance of those plays. And so we're very excited and confident in our ability to continue to expand. And as I said increased the quality of our double premium inventory. And ultimately that's what gives us the confidence to be able to see that we can continue to lower the cost base of the Company, increased the capital efficiency of EOG, and continue to support a sustainably growing base dividend, which is our commitment.

Our next question will come from Scott Gruber with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Scott Gruber

Scott Gruber

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

Ken Boedeker

Ken Boedeker

Scott Gruber

Scott Gruber

Ken Boedeker

Ken Boedeker

Our next question will come from [Indiscernible] with KeyBanc, please go ahead.

Leo Mariani

Hey, guys. Just looking at the guidance here for fourth quarter, we can certainly see some pretty significant growth on U.S. gas. Obviously, looking at gas prices right now, we're at multi-year highs at this point in time. Should we see that as a bit of a signal that EOG is perhaps flexing up a little bit on the natural gas side to try to capture what it probably some fantastic returns at the current prices here.

Billy Helms

Billy Helms

Billy Helms

Billy Helms

Leo Mariani

Leo Mariani

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

And we'd like to see that spare capacity back to low levels more in line with historic trends. So as we sit here today, 2022 is looking like a year of transition. Spare capacity is going to come back online at this scheduled rates. That should translate into rising inventory levels and if things move forward, we could be looking at a balanced market sometime in the first half of '22. For us, for EOG in a scenario like that, we could probably return to maybe, our pre – Covid levels of oil production around that 465,000 barrel a day mark. That would represent no more than 5% growth next year. But again, that's as we are sitting here today, we will be officially firming up that 2022 plan or watching how the market develops over the next couple of months.

But as we're witnessing, bringing spare capacity back online has hit some snags as we're watching to see if that more routine startup challenges or is that more structural in nature due to under investment and those 2 factors are going to be just as important as seen, how the continued demand recovery COVID really develops with any potential future lock down, so on and so forth. So ultimately, we continue to remain to be disciplined going forward.

Our next question will come from Charles Meade with [Indiscernible], please go ahead.

Charles Meade

Charles Meade

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

Billy Helms

Billy Helms

Charles Meade

Charles Meade

Billy Helms

Billy Helms

Charles Meade

Charles Meade

Tim Driggers

Tim Driggers

Our next question will come from Neal Dingmann with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Neal Dingmann

Neal Dingmann

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

Neal Dingmann

Neal Dingmann

Billy Helms

Billy Helms

Our next question will come from Scott Hanold with RBC. Please go ahead.

Scott Hanold

Scott Hanold

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

Scott Hanold

Scott Hanold

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

Our next question will come from Doug Leggate with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Doug Leggate

Doug Leggate

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

But I think we added a slide into the deck that shows longer-term what we've been able to do in providing just over $5 billion of free cash flow returns since 2016 on about $10.9 billion of free cash flow were generated. And so I think we've laid out a framework, I think our 2 announcements this year on special dividends totaling $3 per share on the specials, really demonstrates our commitment to it and as far as having the ability for our investors to see through and capitalize on that number. I think we've demonstrated our commitment to the point where the investors can capitalize on some of our excess free cash flow.

To us, we still remain committed to delivering on those free cash flow priorities. We do want to continue to make decisions based on what we think will create the most significant long-term shareholder value. And that means sometimes not necessarily running the business on a quarter-by-quarter basis, but really taking a longer-term approach. And so locking ourselves into a formula that might have to change as conditions change, is really at the heart of our reluctance to do that.

Doug Leggate

Doug Leggate

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

Our next question will come from Bob Brackett with Bernstein Research, please go ahead.

Bob Brackett

Bob Brackett

Ken Boedeker

Ken Boedeker

Bob Brackett

Bob Brackett

Our next question will come from Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Neil Mehta

Neil Mehta

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

Neil Mehta

Neil Mehta

Billy Helms

Billy Helms

For instance, in 2021 we protected about a 65% of our well costs going into the year. As a result of that, plus the improving efficiencies, we're able to reduce our average well costs by about 7%, as that stated earlier. During the year though, we also took advantage and renegotiated many of our services at lower rates and locked in through and through the end of next year. So going into 2022, we expect to have about 50% of our well cost secured and with over 90% of our drilling rigs secured at lower rates and also 50% of our frac fleets secured. We expect to see inflation certainly in arms of such as steel, labor, and fuel just like everybody else. But by doing that, we've given ourselves visibility into areas of also improving efficiencies that we expect to offset much of this inflation. So we're still confident, we can keep well cost. At least flat going into next year.

Our next question will come from Michael Scialla with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Michael Scialla

Michael Scialla

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

Michael Scialla

Michael Scialla

Ken Boedeker

Ken Boedeker

Our next question will come from Paul Sankey of Sankey Research. Please go ahead.

Paul Sankey

Paul Sankey

Billy Helms

Billy Helms

Paul Sankey

Hey.

Billy Helms

Billy Helms

Paul Sankey

Paul Sankey

Tim Driggers

Tim Driggers

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Yacob for any closing remark.

Ezra Yacob

Ezra Yacob

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.