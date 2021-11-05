Black_Kira/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) has filed to raise $20 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is exploring lithium mining in Manitoba, Canada.

While the firm may one day begin mining operations for Lithium, the IPO is highly speculative at this pre-revenue stage, so I'll pass on it.

Company

Toronto, Canada-based Snow Lake was founded to explore and mine lithium at the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project to produce lithium hydroxide for use in lithium batteries intended for sale in the electric vehicle market.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Philip Gross, who has been with the firm since January 2021 and was previously CEO of an 'OTC listed mid-tier gold producer.'

Below is a brief overview video of lithium mining in Chile:

Source: Bloomberg Quicktake

Snow Lake has entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding - non binding) to receive delivery from Meglab Electronique of 'the first all electric lithium mine in the world.'

Snow Lake has received at least $4.7 million from investors including Nova Minerals Limited and 2789501 Ontario Inc.

The firm is seeking to develop properties in the mining area of the Thompson Brother Lithium Project, as the chart shows below:

(Source)

The company's land position covers 56 square kilometers and has year round access to its properties via various transportation methods.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global lithium market was an estimated $4.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to exceed $5 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in demand from lithium-ion batteries in automotive and electronics industries. China accounted for the greatest market demand, 40% in 2019, followed by Europe and the U.S.

Also, the chart below show the historical and projected U.S. lithium market size:

(Source)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Sayona Mining Limited

Core Lithium Ltd.

Other lithium miners

Financial Performance

Snow Lake's recent financial results feature no revenue and various startup related expenses.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

(Source)

As of June 30, 2020, Snow Lake had $143,089 in cash and $343,734 in total liabilities.

Snow Lake's IPO Details

LITM intends to sell 2.86 million shares of common stock at a proposed price of $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $111 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 18.01%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

52% of the net proceeds (approximately US$9.52 million) for resource development activities such as drilling, soil sampling, as well as potential project acquisition; 20% of the net proceeds (approximately US$3.66 million) for technical studies and reports such as preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility study, resource modelling and/or technical reports such as an S-K 1300 compliant report; 11% of the net proceeds (approximately US$2.01 million) for corporate purposes such as salaries, office, public company fees, audit fees, director and officer insurance premium payments or other similar uses; and 17% of the net proceeds (approximately US$3.11 million) as general corporate expenses. This would include items such as the cost of acquiring capital, underwriting discounts and commissions and attorneys' fees, environmental, sustainability and governance [ESG] initiatives, and marketing and promotional efforts. (Source)

A presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Management says it is not aware of any legal proceedings against the firm that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or business.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary About The Snow Lake IPO

Snow Lake is seeking public investment capital to acquire and mine lithium mining resources in Manitoba, Canada.

SLR's financials show no revenue and various start-up expenses associated with its pre-mining activities.

The market opportunity for lithium mining and production is large and expected to grow at a low rate of growth for the coming years.

ThinkEquity is the only listed underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (9.2%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is in its ability to gather enough capital to execute on its exploration plans.

As for valuation, management is seeking an Enterprise Value of approximately $111 million at IPO, despite no revenue from lithium sales.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced