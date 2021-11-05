Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Following Square's (NYSE:SQ) strong Q2 in which it announced its acquisition of Afterpay, Square reported Q3 earnings, missing top-line revenue guidance with EPS falling slightly below analysts' estimates. Square is a generational company and its acquisition of Afterpay is reminiscent of when Facebook bought Instagram. Therefore, I am more concerned about Square's long-term prospects and the opportunity to combine the Sellers and Cash App ecosystems.

Here are Square's plans to fuel hypergrowth over the next few years:

Unlock new inflow channels for Cash App to increase the funds within Square's ecosystem Promote healthy behavior in Cash App Enable more commerce specifically through Cash App and Cash App Pay

Unlocking New Inflow Channels

One of Square's key areas of focus is making it easier for funds to flow between its Sellers and their customers. Square Invoices makes it easy for businesses to get paid from anywhere. Square Invoices increases the time in which Sellers get paid, as three out of four Square Invoices get paid within a day, compared to the industry average of 25 days for SMBs. More importantly, Square Invoices make it easy to bill clients because they have the options to pay with a credit card or a direct bank transfer through ACH. ACH transactions have fewer fees and are processed faster than a traditional credit or debit transaction, meaning Square Sellers can receive the funds from a transaction by the next day if paid with ACH.

Square Invoices Plus is a new paid subscription offering that Square rolled out in August of this year. This offering is designed for larger businesses that operate more complex operations and help them to provide invoices when dealing with multiple customers at a time. As Square's SMB's grow and their operations become more complex, Square Invoice Plus enables Seller's invoices to become more advanced to meet the increased demands of its Sellers.

Compared to its free tier, Square Invoices Plus provides more advanced features that enable sellers to invoice faster and streamline multiple client project workflows at once through tools like custom templates and milestone-based payment schedules." - Square Q3 Earnings Call

Source

Square Invoices processed $12B in GPV over the last 12 months and considering this has doubled over the past two years, it's an indication the SMBs are more inclined to use Square Invoices. This enables Sellers to be paid quickly while lowering the costs when paid through ACH. By Sellers accepting payments through banks transfers, Sellers pay a lower processing fee.

Source: ​​Get Started with Invoices Plus

Square is increasingly looking to control the flow of funds between Sellers and consumers within Cash App. By Square enabling invoices to be paid directly through ACH, it removes the barriers of the card networks and issuing banks within payments transactions. Square will look to add more products that add value for consumers and sellers.

Source

Cash App recently launched mobile-check and paper money deposits which introduces a new way for funds to be added for individuals. As Square adds more options for funds to be added to Cash App, it increases individuals' likeliness to use their Cash Card, which enables funds to flow into Square's ecosystem.

Promoting Healthy Behavior

Square's expanding Cash App's offerings to families by serving teens, between 13-17 giving them access to Cash Card, direct deposits, and Cash Boosts all with parental approval.

By lowering the age barrier, we hope to expand access to the financial system to 20 million teens in the U.S. and equip them with the tools they need to participate in the cashless economy, which is especially important now as transacting with physical cash becomes less relevant in the increasingly digital world. With Cash App, families can help their teens learn about how to manage the money they earn from the allowance, jobs and chores with the appropriate protections in place." - Jack Dorsey, Square CEO, Q3 Earnings Call

Square's goal is to make Cash App a daily utility and by extending Cash App to teens while also ensuring parental supervision, it means that parents will be in charge of controlling their children's spending. This has significant effects on the Cash App ecosystem because it will draw kids who want to learn how to enter the economy, while also pushing their parents to Cash App. By Cash App putting the parents in control, it means that many teens first time using their own physical or virtual payment card may be issued by Cash App. This will enable Cash App to reach a new cohort and grow at scale with younger demographics while strengthening Cash App's network effects.

Sellers + Cash App + Afterpay

For the Sellers ecosystem, Square's prioritizing omnichannel growth, international growth, and moving up-market. For Cash App, Square is focused on strengthening its network, driving engagement, and attracting more inflows, all while leveraging Afterpay's BNPL solution when the deal closes towards the beginning of 2022. Since Square already has a fully scaled network of merchants within its Sellers ecosystem, it will enable Square to test new payment solutions from Cash App that will feature Afterpay.

The idea of integrating Afterpay and Cash App is something I've envisioned, as it would remove the need for credit card networks within Square's ecosystem.

Square Financial Services, which was approved last year for a bank charter, has begun operations after being approved by the FDIC. Now that Square Financial Services underwrites Square Capital business loans, Square's banking arm could start underwriting loans for its BNPL solutions. This is a huge opportunity for Square because the credit card network will no longer be needed when Square processes transactions through Cash App Pay. This will enable Square to build a super app." - Author's Previous Square Note

On the call, management said that Square is focused on driving product experiences for consumers and driving in-app discovery within Cash App. Cash App Pay was launched in the 3rd quarter, which enables Cash App users to directly pay Square Sellers with the tap of a button or a QR code. Moving forward, Square will look to make Cash App a center for commerce. As Square makes Cash App a commerce platform, it will offer more and more products whether that's receiving your paycheck or investing in the stock market. By making Cash App a super app, it will be imperative for driving commerce within Square's ecosystem.

Financial Analysis

$2.029 billion in revenue excluding Bitcoin (up 45% YoY and ~4% QoQ)

$1.091 billion in gross profit excluding Bitcoin (up 43% YoY and almost no change QoQ)

Cash App: $578 million in revenue and $485 million in gross profit, sporting an 83% gross profit margin

Sellers: $1.39 billion in revenue and $606 million in gross profit, up 44% and 48% YoY

Source: Company

Cash App's revenue was a disappointment for the quarter as growth decelerated from Q2. Over a two-year CAGR, Cash App's revenue is up 93% on a 2-year CAGR basis. While Cash App's had an incredible run over the past two years, clearly Square will look to integrate Afterpay's BNPL solutions to increase engagement within Cash App. In order to further monetize Cash App and make Cash App users' preferred payment mechanism, it needs to increase the utility of its Cash App Pay's accessibility. Cash App's grown tremendously over the past two years and now that it will integrate BNPL solutions, the scale of Cash App's growth, thereby network effects, will ultimately drive the utility for consumers to use Cash App more often and for everyday transactions.

New Entity Shares Outstanding Combined New Market Cap ($245/share) Fwd 12 Mo. Gross Profit (75%) Fwd 12 Mo. Free Cash Flow (35%) Valuation (P/GP) SQ + AFTPY 650M $160B $6.675B $3.115B 23.9x

Afterpay - Forward 12-month revenue of $1.2B, 73% gross profit margins, (54.4M) in operating income

Now, let's use the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to determine what Square's worth today. Here's what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow discounted by our (shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding (buybacks/dilutions). In step 3, we normalize valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of ten years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Assumptions:

Forward 12-Month Gross Profit [A] (a conservative estimate, excluding bitcoin) $3.115 B Average fully-diluted shares outstanding [B] ~650 million Free cash flow per share [ C = A / B ] $4.79 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 30% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As can be seen above, Square is worth ~$365 per share today, hence it's undervalued trading closer to $245. In order to determine Square's projected return, we simply grow the above free cash flow per share at our conservative growth rate, then assign a conservative multiple, (i.e., 35x) to it for year-10. Thereby, we create a conservative intrinsic value projection by which we determine when and where to deploy our capital.

Source: L.A. Stevens Investments

Based on Square's expected return of ~21% compounded annually, it's expected to beat our 15% hurdle rate and expected nearly 7x over the next 10 years. Therefore, I rate Square a strong buy trading under $250.

Risks

Square released guidance that non-GAAP operating expenses will increase by ~40% next year, not including the effects of the Afterpay transaction, however, this will surely create more expenses for Square as it will need to improve Afterpay's risk modeling. Below is my previous risk analysis, which explains how Square will implement its risk modeling for Afterpay's installment loans.

"It will be challenging for Square to implement Afterpay's BNPL solution with Square's prior expertise in risk modeling (i.e. data analytics) that we saw Square implement within the Sellers ecosystem. This may be hard to get off the ground, but Square's integration with Afterpay will be made much easier as both companies use the same payment rails to convert the ISO8583 (the financial transaction interchange message) to a JSON format so that the data can be fully utilized and analyzed by Square. It will be a challenge and could be some time till Square implements its risk modeling (AI) for BNPL loans." - Author's previous Square note

"Square will utilize its expertise in risk modeling to provide a boost for Afterpay's risk modeling. As seen above, Afterpay's provision for doubtful accounts continues to increase as Affirm's are decreasing. Part of the reason the Afterpay sold, I attribute to their lack of implementing AI and machine learning in their risk modeling. What's more telling is that Affirm generated more revenue in 2020 than Afterpay, yet Affirm's provision of doubtful accounts is more than two times less than that of Afterpay." - Author's BNPL Note

In order for Square to implement its risk modeling for consumers, instead of implementing its risk modeling for SMBs, it will need to collect more data from consumers to inform its models to more accurately underwrite installment loans using data from the merchant as well. Over time, Square will enforce its risk modeling and take advantage of Afterpay's strong 73% gross profit margins.

Conclusion

Square is still a juggernaut that's empowering individuals and SMBs to enter the economy. I remain bullish on Square's core thesis which revolves around its mission statement.

We believe everyone should be able to participate and thrive in the economy. We make commerce easy. We believe the economy is better when everyone has access. When everyone has room to grow." - Square's mission statement

As Square continues to expand its offerings within Cash App, specifically through Cash App Pay and integrate Afterpay, Square is well-positioned to offer a super app that leverages both Cash App and its Sellers ecosystem to drive new growth. The strategic imperative for commerce enablement for both the Cash App and Sellers ecosystem will drive in-app discovery, which will attract more consumers and give provide its Sellers better opportunities to discover new customers and drive sales.