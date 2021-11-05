Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of the utility industry? Perhaps it would be "boring" or "unexciting." And nobody can fault you for that response because while tech companies are constantly out there reinventing the wheel and innovating, the utility industry remains mostly the same year in and year out at its core. That is to say, customers need electricity, water, and natural gas to sustain themselves, and the means of delivering that to customers hasn't really changed much and probably won't look drastically different 10 years from now.

However, one utility that defies this industry stereotype is American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), which is due to its unparalleled growth profile in an industry with steady but moderated growth potential.

Let's take a look at the reasons why I am seriously considering adding American Water Works to my dividend portfolio and why you should, too.

A Safe And Fast-Growing Dividend

As a dividend growth investor, I always check that a stock I am considering buying or adding to my position possesses a safe dividend with room for growth.

A surface-level way of gauging the safety of a stock's dividend is to compare its yield to its industry. This can help identify discrepancies between a stock and its industry to help spot whether a stock's dividend may be a yield trap.

A glance at American Water Works' 1.46% dividend yield and the regulated water utility industry average of 1.51% (average industry yield sourced from Finviz) indicates that the stock's dividend is likely safe.

But just to be sure, I will examine American Water Works' diluted EPS payout ratio for last year and estimate it for this year.

American Water Works generated $3.91 in diluted EPS last year compared to a dividend per share obligation of $2.15, which works out to a 55% diluted EPS payout ratio.

Based on American Water Works' midpoint guidance of $4.23 in diluted EPS ($4.18 to $4.28) for this year and likely dividends per share of $2.36, this would equate to a 55.8% diluted EPS payout ratio. These payout ratios are on the low end of the stock's 55% to 60% dividend payout ratio target (according to slide 39 of American Water Works' Fall 2021 Investor Day Investor Presentation).

American Water Works' dividend growth target is for the high end of 7% to 10%, which leads me to believe that the stock is capable of generating an 8.5% annual dividend growth over the long term. This is further supported by the fact that analysts are anticipating American Water Works will be able to grow its earnings nearly 9% annually over the next five years, which is in line with the past five years.

Not Your Grandfather's Utility

Image Source: American Water Works Fall 2021 Investor Day Presentation

American Water Works is the largest water utility in the world with a market cap exceeding $30 billion. The company has an unmatched size and scale with over 3 million regulated water segment customers throughout the United States, which is how it derived 86% of its operating revenue last year (per page 4 of American Water Works' recent 10-K). The remaining 14% of operating sales were produced from its market-based business segment, which provides water and wastewater services to military installations throughout the country via long-term contracts with the U.S. Government (page 12 of American Water Works' recent 10-K). The market-based business segment also has five contracts with municipal customers to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities (also page 12 of American Water Works' recent 10-K).

It should also come as no surprise that due to American Water Works' extensive presence across the U.S., the company is geographically diversified. For instance, the largest state in terms of regulated water segment operating revenue was New Jersey at 24.5% of last year's revenue - or $796 million (page 4 of American Water Works' recent 10-K).

Image Source: American Water Works Fall 2021 Investor Day Presentation

One of the traits of American Water Works that sets it apart from its utility peers is that the stock has regularly demonstrated an ability to grow like a weed. As I mentioned before, the stock has grown its earnings just shy of 9% annually over the past five years and analysts expect that will continue over the next five years.

This is driven primarily by American Water Works' regulated investment capital expenditures, which should be maintained at a 5-7% rate going forward due to the plan to invest $11.5-$12 billion to improve its infrastructure next year through 2026 (slide 11 of American Water Works' Fall 2021 Investor Day Presentation). The company also anticipates that it will execute $1.5-$2 billion during that time in acquisitions targeting systems with 5K-50K customer connections (slides 11 and 13 of American Water Works' Fall 2021 Investor Day Presentation). This is expected to contribute to another 1.5-2.5% annual earnings growth going forward (slide 18 of American Water Works' Fall 2021 Investor Day Presentation). And the rest of American Water Works' growth will come from expanding its military installations presence from 17 to 88 (slide 17 of American Water Works' Fall 2021 Investor Day Presentation).

Image Source: American Water Works Fall 2021 Investor Day Presentation

Aside from American Water Works' high growth potential despite its size, the company also boasts a firmly investment-grade balance sheet. American Water Works enjoys respective credit ratings of A and Baa1 from S&P and Moody's on stable outlooks.

Since American Water Works' interest coverage ratio has held steady at 3.5 from the first nine months of last year to the first nine months of this year (according to data sourced from American Water Works' Q3 2021 earnings press release), it's abundantly clear why credit rating agencies think so highly of the company. It would take a significant collapse in earnings before interest and taxes before American Water Works would be in danger of insolvency. This is especially the case since the company has minimal debt coming due over the next several years.

My examination of American Water Works demonstrates that the stock is worthy of consideration from dividend growth investors at the right price.

Risks To Consider

Even though American Water Works is a stock that can help dividend investors sleep well at night, no stock is entirely shielded from risk. That's why I will go over a few key risks facing the company as outlined in its recent 10-K.

The first risk to American Water Works is that as a utility, the company's operating and financial results could at any time be adversely impacted by public utility commissions in its service areas (page 25 of American Water Works' recent 10-K).

This could include the possibility of a public utility commission not allowing an adequate rate of return on investment from American Water Works or not allowing the company to recover its investment on a project.

American Water Works' geographic diversification also opens it up to a variety of natural disaster risks such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tornadoes, which could potentially disrupt its service to customers (page 27 of American Water Works' recent 10-K).

A natural disaster could result in lost revenue and require the company to invest substantial amounts of capital in repairs, which may not be allowed to be recovered by public utility commissions. This could be a meaningful headwind at any given time if a natural disaster is severe enough.

The final operational risk to American Water Works is the fact that its regulated water segment includes 75 dams, which could result in considerable property damage and loss of life if they were to fail (page 31 of American Water Works' recent 10-K). Depending on the circumstances, American Water Works could not only be held liable for property damage and loss of life but face fines from regulatory agencies. This could result in a liquidity crisis for the company, as well as harm its upstanding reputation.

One more risk to American Water Works is that despite its low dividend payout ratio, the stock still depends on debt markets to bridge the gap between its retained capital and planned capital investments (pages 36-37 of American Water Works' recent 10-K).

If the company isn't able to access debt markets at reasonable rates, this could impair its ability to meet its 7-9% annual EPS growth target, which would in turn impact dividend growth potential.

While I have gone over several major risks associated with an investment in American Water Works, it's important to note that this is far from a comprehensive discussion of the company's risks. For a more exhaustive discussion of American Water Works' risk profile, I would refer readers to pages 25-39 of its recent 10-K.

The Highest Quality At A Fair Price

There's no doubt that American Water Works is a wonderful business, but is it priced out of buy territory at this point?

I will use a couple of valuation models to arrive at a fair value for shares of the stock to address this question.

Image Source: Money Chimp

The first valuation model that I'll utilize to estimate the fair value of American Water Works' shares is the discounted cash flows or DCF model, which consists of three inputs.

The first input for the DCF model is trailing twelve months' EPS. In this case, American Water Works' trailing twelve months' diluted EPS is $4.20.

The second input into the DCF model is growth assumptions, which is critical to accurately estimate or the DCF model will produce an unreliable output value.

American Water Works' near 9% annual earnings growth potential for the next five years and past earnings growth makes an 8.5% earnings growth rate reasonable in my opinion. I will also model a moderate drop in the growth rate to 7.25% beyond the next five years.

The third input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which is the required annual total return rate. While this generally varies from one investor to another, 10% annual total returns are satisfying to me for the time that I spend managing and monitoring my portfolio.

When I plug the above inputs into the DCF model, I am left with a fair value output of $173.09 per share. This suggests that shares of American Water Works are trading at a 4.6% discount to fair value and offer a 4.8% upside from the current price of $165.18 a share (as of November 4, 2021).

Image Source: Investopedia

The second valuation model that I will employ to approximate the fair value of American Water Works' shares is the dividend discount model or DDM, which is also made up of three inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which refers to a stock's annualized dividend per share. American Water Works' annualized dividend per share is currently $2.41.

The next input for the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another way of saying the annual total return rate required by an investor. I will again use 10% as my required annual total return rate.

The final input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate or DGR over the long term.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require little effort from an investor, correctly forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to weigh multiple variables: These include a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios will expand, contract, or remain the same in the long-term), future earnings growth potential, the health of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

American Water Works' diluted EPS payout ratio could expand a bit in the years ahead since it's well below the top-end of its target payout ratio. Given the high-single-digit annual earnings growth potential, I feel comfortable in awarding one of my highest annual dividend growth rates on record of 8.5%. It's simply that great of a business.

This gives me a fair value output of $160.67 a share, which indicates that shares of American Water Works are priced at a 2.8% premium to fair value and pose 2.7% capital depreciation from the current share price.

Averaging my two fair values together, I compute a fair value of $166.88 a share. This means that American Water Works' shares are trading at a 1% discount to fair value and provide a 1% upside from the current share price.

Summary: An Exciting Stock In A "Boring" Industry

American Water Works has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years, which makes it a Dividend Contender. While this isn't as long as other publicly traded water utilities, this is only because American Water Works' IPO was in 2008. American Water Works' mid-50% diluted EPS payout ratio is one reason that I am confident the dividend will continue to rapidly grow.

The second reason why I'm a believer in American Water Works is that the company has a realistic path to grow its diluted EPS at a 7-9% rate annually for many years, which will back up dividend growth.

The third reason I'm bullish on American Water Works is that the stock maintains a fortress-like balance sheet with an interest coverage ratio of 3.5 year-to-date and solidly investment-grade credit ratings.

Finally, American Water Works is essentially trading at fair value based on my inputs into my valuation models.

Sum it all up and American Water Works is an exciting stock in a "boring" industry trading at a fair price, which is why I intend on opening a position in the stock in the coming weeks.