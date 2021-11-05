Appalachian Natural Gas: Which Company To Buy In 2022

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Fairly expected in my view, energy earnings have largely led to profit-taking and sell-offs in many cases. After a strong year, expectations have been running high and generalists coming back to the space have been surprised by some of the realities of 2021: hedge books, differentials, cost inflation. The major natural gas producers in Appalachia are notorious for this, but I think EQT Corporation (EQT) comes out as the stalwart from this release. There are a lot of moving parts, but management has made some substantial progress behind the scenes, and despite the benefits of higher natural gas liquids ("NGL") exposure and better hedge profiles into 2022 from others like Antero Resources (AR) and Range Resources (RRC), EQT Corporation comes out of this season looking very healthy. That is, so long as investors can get past the 2022 hedge book.

Differentials, Don't Forget Them

The value of firm transport capacity has been an area of debate in Appalachia for quite some time. Investors often forget that Henry Hub, while the most active, is just the price of natural gas at one specific point in the country; there are dozens of important hubs across the United States and Canada. While prices often correlate, as the Antero Resources slide below shows, there can be significant volatility based on regional supply and demand trends. Antero Resources sells all of the natural gas it produces outside of Appalachia, but nearly all other producers still sell a slim majority of natural gas to local buyers.

*Source: Antero Resources, November 2021 Presentation, Slide 32

What is important to remember here is that firm pipeline transport costs money. A lot of it. It's a long way to premium markets on the Gulf Coast or in the Midwest. On a gross basis, Antero Resources is paying north of $0.80 per mmcf in firm transport commitments in 2022. While working interest adjustments and other factors make it hard to back into a firm number (reality is less than the above, but not materially less), that makes the difference between average realized prices for Antero Resources versus in-basin sales of $0.90 per mcf much less of a benefit than it might appear.

Still, the outlook is not necessarily great for lower differentials going forward. Appalachian pipeline egress capacity is nearly tapped out and has been pretty much near wholly utilized for several years now once adjusting for outages (TETCO, in particular, has been plagued with them). Leidy South added 0.5 Bcf/d of new southbound capacity on Transco, but Mountain Valley Pipeline remains the most key. The beleaguered 2.0 Bcf/d project is expected to (hopefully) finally clear regulatory hurdles and come online next year. Developed by Equitrans (ETRN), an entity spun out from EQT Corporation, it has been a key puzzle piece for EQT Corporation. It has held as much as 1.3 Bcf/d of the capacity on the pipeline, and eventual pipeline completion would have opened up a significant portion of natural gas currently sold in-basin to instead be brought to premier markets along the Eastern Seaboard.

Management has talked about selling down its capacity, and I think that's been a key area of debate in the story. The acquisitions of Chevron (CVX) Appalachian acreage and the recent large purchase of Alta Resources has meant that progressively larger chunks of future natural gas were going to get sold in basin. With many holding a negative outlook on Appalachian differentials, EQT Corporation got sold off in response.

Sometimes ingenuity wins out. Most expected this sell-down to be in the form of compensation: EQT Corporation gives up Mountain Valley reservations in exchange for cash. That's a good thing considering it did not pay a dime directly for the access, but it is bearish if the price received did not exceed the benefit of holding onto that capacity for twenty years (length of Mountain Valley Pipeline contract agreements). That could easily devolve into a short-term decision with very negative long-term implications.

EQT Corporation did announce a sale in Q3. However, it was not in the above form. Instead, it will sell down 525 mmcf/d of reservation under an asset management agreement ("AMA"). Under that agreement, EQT Corporation will deliver responsibly sourced gas ("RSG") to an unknown investment-grade credit entity (most likely a utility) over six years. The buyer is paying the firm transport fee, the cost of the natural gas based on a benchmark, and an added premium on top for the RSG certification. While the details are confidential, I really like the structure of this AMA. EQT Corporation is essentially locking in a specific realization and is capturing a premium due to RSG, a nascent business angle that is still in the early stages. The AMA ensures that it does not get into the situation that plagued Antero Resources in years past (differentials not supporting firm transport commitments) and the natural gas still makes its way out of the basin - not impacting its own in-basin sales by contributing to oversupply.

CEO Toby Rice also picked up the phone and called Blackstone at some point this summer. EQT Corporation also announced that it picked up 205 mmcf/d of transport capacity on Rockies Express, giving EQT Corporation some uplift on exposure to Midwestern markets. EQT Corporation is getting significantly discounted rates early on in the contract, and that's going to make the firm look a lot better compared to comps in coming years. In the aggregate, the Mountain Valley Pipeline AMA and the Rockies Express contract will lower firm transport costs by $0.05 per mcf while improving realized pricing. That's a win/win.

Hedges

Hedges remain key to finding the companies with the most upside in Appalachia next year, but it also depends on your timeframe and their liquids mix. I've put most of the major players below EQT Corporation, Range Resources, Antero Resources, Southwestern Energy (SWN), Coterra Energy (CTRA) as well as their likely production profiles in mmcfe/d.

*Source: Author Calculations.

Based on that and recent company disclosures, we can back into the 2022 and 2023 hedging profiles. EQT Corporation, unfortunately, remains substantially hedged for 2022. While the company did remove some of its collars during Q3 and purchased call options (eating a sizeable loss to do so) to give it winter upside, there is not a lot of ability to leverage the 2022 portion of the strip. Southwestern Energy finds itself in a similar situation, protecting its cash flows when purchasing Montague.

That's the give and take here. While these two might get hit on near-term cash flows, those hedges gave them the ability to buy significant reserves for much cheaper before natural gas rallied. When EQT Corporation was underwriting and negotiating the Alta Resources deal, for instance, natural gas was trading below $2.90 throughout the entirety of the futures curve. Today, natural gas averages $3.50 per mmtu through the end of 2025 even if you ignore the sky-high front-month prices that are indicated for this winter.

What price would they have had to pay today for those assets?

*Source: Author Calculations.

End of the day though, everyone (sans Southwestern) is relatively unhedged for 2023 and forward. While 2022 cash flows matter more than any other year, 2022 is just one piece of any discounted cash flow or earnings model. As Range Resources showed, just being hedged is not a bad thing if you can put on exposure at $3.50 versus the $2.50 pricing norm in recent years.

Takeaways

Plenty of value to be had in natural gas names. Ignoring the impact of hedges next year, these names all trade between 3.5 - 4.5x EV / EBITDAX, with most skewing on the lower end of that range. That is stupid cheap, particularly as oil peers have rallied to around 4.3x 2023 expectations on average. This means that natural gas names are discounting a lower strip price, either because the market thinks out year prices fall even more than backwardation implies, or investors are favoring oil over gas for other reasons: oil E&Ps have stronger capital returns programs, less 2022 hedges, and better balance sheets overall for instance.

Picking the best horse in the race can be a bit qualitative: whose acreage/reserves are better, whether you want liquids exposure, which management team you like, whose capital allocation plan is more rewarding. Well-informed energy analysts can debate these factors endlessly, and I've done that with Travis at KCI Research before and he has covered this space publicly more than I have. But the broader point is they are all pretty cheap horses with asymmetric risk and reward profiles. In most outcomes, the way you lose is by not participating - not which horse you bet on.