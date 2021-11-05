CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Whilst the current very low 1.07% dividend yield of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is certainly not grabbing any headlines, it nevertheless marks an improvement versus 2020 when they were almost completely suspended, as my previous article discussed. Whilst higher dividends were expected, it now appears that an exciting very high 10% dividend yield may follow as soon as early 2022 thanks to the third quarter of 2021 setting up for a very strong year.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

After seeing their cash flow performance suffer amidst the downturn of 2020, thankfully the recovery seen during the first half of 2021 has not only continued but actually accelerated during the third quarter. Their operating cash flow for the first nine months of 2021 has come in at a very strong $711m, which is a massive 95.61% higher year-on-year versus their downturn-inflicted result of $363.5m during the first nine months of 2020. It also represents a very strong increase versus the first half of 2021 that saw their operating cash flow only increase by 24.76% year-on-year, as per my previously linked article. This has seen their free cash flow surge to $302.3m during the first nine months of 2021 and helps action their capital allocation strategy, as per the commentary from management included below.

"…we want to have the cash on the balance sheet to compete complete G3, which we do now and another $200 million to $300 million. And then everything above that will be distributed to shareholders."

-Methanex Q3 2021 Conference Call.

Whilst some companies may have confusing or opaque capital allocation strategies, thankfully theirs is as simple as possible with management clearly stating an intention to return all of their upcoming free cash flow to shareholders once reaching their cash balance goal. They are wanting between $200m and $300m of cash on top of the remaining costs to complete their Geismar 3 project, which is currently $850m at the midpoint, as per the commentary from management included below.

"We have committed approximately $455 million to the project as at the end of Q3 2021. And we expect approximately 800 million to 900 million of remaining capital costs to be capitalized, before capitalized interest, or approximately $100 million per quarter from October 2021 onward."

-Methanex Q3 2021 Conference Call (previously linked).

When aggregated these equal a cash balance goal of $1.15b even when using the $300m upper end of their range and as subsequently discussed, this should be reached as soon as early 2022. Unless their operating conditions significantly deteriorate, their shareholders can expect their dividends to surge after this point thanks to their prospects to continue generating ample free cash flow.

If the operating conditions from the first nine months of 2021 are annualized, their operating cash flow of $711m or $778.1m when excluding working capital movements would equal approximately $1b per annum. During the first nine months of 2021 before the Geismar 3 project restarted, they saw capital expenditure of $180m or $240m if annualized, which to provide a margin of safety can be rounded up to $250m per annum, which sees approximately $750m per annum of free cash flow before considering their upcoming Geismar 3 project costs. On their current market capitalization of $3.55b, this equals a massive free cash flow yield of around 21% and thus even if only half was to be directed back through dividends, this would see a very high dividend yield of around 10%.

Whilst the future split between dividends and share buybacks remains unknown, their shareholders should see ample cash being thrown their way and still see their dividends surge in the future one way or another. If they opt for more share buybacks, their outstanding share count will fall rapidly and thus they will be capable of providing higher dividend growth in the medium to long-term.

The commentary from management included above also forecast approximately $100m of capital expenditure per quarter starting in the fourth quarter of 2021 relating to the Geismar 3 project until the end of 2023 when the project is expected to be completed. Whilst this technically reduces their actual free cash flow, it should not impact these estimated dividend prospects because their capital allocation strategy indicates that these are to be funded through their cash balance, hence their goal of $300m plus the remaining Geismar 3 construction costs.

Following their very strong cash flow performance throughout the third quarter of 2021, it helped their cash balance surge to $932.4m versus its previous level of $763.8m at the end of the second quarter. This represents a $168.6m increase and thus pushes them much closer to their $1.15b goal with only a further $217.6m remaining. It only takes a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation to see that they should reach their goal within the next one to two quarters at their prevailing operating conditions, which means that their shareholder returns should surge during early 2022.

The observant reader may point out that as previously discussed, they will incur approximately $100m per quarter of additional capital expenditure starting during the fourth quarter of 2021 and thus slow the rate they build their cash balance. Thankfully this should not impact this timeline because similar to previously with their free cash flow, these relate to the restart of the Geismar 3 project construction and thus also reduce the remaining $850m capital expenditure, thereby also reducing their $1.15b cash balance goal in tandem.

One of the other benefits from their cash balance continuing to surge is that their leverage continues to decrease in tandem as their net debt is reduced. This sees their net debt-to-operating cash flow and net debt-to-EBITDA now at only 1.18 and 1.14 respectively, which both sit towards the bottom of the low territory of between 1.01 and 2.00, thereby representing an improvement versus their previous results of 1.38 and 1.26 respectively at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Since they intend to further boost their cash balance and thus reduce their net debt, their leverage should further decrease in the coming year and thus they can safely afford to return all of their upcoming free cash flow to shareholders.

Following their cash balance surging during the third quarter of 2021, unsurprisingly their liquidity improved in tandem with their respective current and cash ratios now reaching 2.17 and 1.07 versus their previous respective results of 2.05 and 0.89 at the end of the second quarter. These results easily warrant a strong rating and given their previously discussed conservative capital allocation strategy, this should not change in the future and if interested in further details regarding their liquidity, please refer to my previously linked article.

Conclusion

It would be easy to miss their dividend potential given the low surface appeal of their very low dividend yield, although when digging deeper this appears poised to change. Not only do they have ample free cash flow as well as a very healthy financial position, best of all, management has also clearly articulated a capital allocation strategy that may see a dividend yield of a very high 10% as soon as early 2022. Since they appear set to become a cash-generating machine that stands to reward loyal shareholders who overlook their currently boring very low dividend yield, I continue believing that my bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Methanex's SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.