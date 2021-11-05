Stocks gained for a fifth straight week after the Federal Reserve offered no surprises in its policy announcement and companies reported quarterly earnings that mostly beat estimates.

An October non-farms payroll report that topped forecasts also helped the bullish mood.

At the time of this writing (3:30pm EDT on Friday), tech stocks are leading the way for the third straight week with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) up about 3%. The S&P 500 (SP500) is up 2% while Dow Industrials (DJI) have gained 1.5%.

Winners & Losers

Semiconductor stocks were among the biggest winners, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) adding 7% for the week. Qualcomm (QCOM) gained 17% after the company upgraded its outlook. Nvidia (NVDA) is also up about 17% after Wells Fargo hiked its price target and touted the chipmaker's approach to the "metaverse." Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) also gained ground. One outlier was Activision (ATVI), which announced the delays on some games and was downgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Consumer names were another big winner, as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) gained more than 4% for the week. Canada Goose (GOOS) rallied after posting a surprising profit for its fiscal quarter.

Pandemic reopening names were back in vogue, with airlines, cruise lines, and travel stocks benefiting.

Pandemic favorites were among the losers. Peloton (PTON) fell by a third after a wave of downgrades following the company's disappointing guidance update. It's worth mentioning that Seeking Alpha's Quant Grading System predicted this move downward by PTON.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Zillow (Z), Fiverr (FVR), and Moderna (MRNA) were other pandemic darlings to drop this week.

What Caught Our Attention This Week

