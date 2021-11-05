hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) reported strong quarterly results and introduced attractive forward guidance. I previously sold the stock due to questions regarding the risk-reward proposition, and since then, the market roared higher. The risk-reward proposition has improved as a result, making the stock much more attractive than before. The pandemic validated its yield-seeking strategy, making the stock a rare buyable opportunity amidst the low yield environment. I am upgrading my rating to buy, though note the influence of broader market valuations.

I last covered STOR in July, explaining why I had exited my position. Since then, the stock has treaded water and has delivered mildly negative total returns. The stock is still trading below pre-pandemic levels.

During this same time span, the broader market has returned nearly 9%, and STOR has continued growing its business and introduced strong guidance for the following year. It immediately follows that STOR must be cheaper relative to the broader market than before. Do I now find the stock buyable?

I expected this quarter to be strong for net lease REITs (‘NNN REITs’), and that proved to be the case. STOR generated adjusted funds from operations (‘AFFO’) of $0.52 per share - growth of 13% year over year and 4% sequentially. This was driven not only by annual lease escalators, which totaled around 1.8% as of the latest quarter, but also $412 million of investment activity at a 7.4% cap rate.

Year to date, STOR has invested $1 billion at a 7.7% cap rate - far outpacing its pace through the same time period last year.

STOR slightly raised full year AFFO guidance to $2.00 per share at the high end. STOR introduced 2022 AFFO guidance of $2.20 at the high end, representing up to 10% growth over 2021e AFFO.

Is STOR A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Before I discuss valuation, we should first discuss the business model quality of the company. As a NNN REIT, STOR owns “net leases” which means that its tenants pay for maintenance, insurance, and tax expenses. This means that STOR could achieve higher profit margins than other REITs which do not utilize the net lease model. These net leases do not typically have aggressive annual lease escalators - unlike the 2-3% annual lease escalators which mall REITs previously used to sign tenants to - so STOR primarily drives growth by acquiring new properties.

In comparison with other NNN REITs, STOR is willing to increase its risk tolerance in order to slightly increase its portfolio yield. As we can see below, STOR’s portfolio has a materially larger gross cap rate (gross cap rate is equivalent to acquisition cap rate plus annual escalators) than peers:

Just to be clear, the 9.75% gross cap rate is derived from the roughly 7.5% acquisition cap rate and 1.8% annual lease escalator. STOR justifies this strategy by showing that it uses its own credit risk system that is more lenient than that of Moody’s.

Does this business model work? Or is STOR taking on too much risk? I see two justifications for STOR’s strategy. First, STOR’s disposition cap rates have been reasonable at around 7.4%, though it is worth noting that dispositions totaled around 28% of acquisition activity in 2021 - rather high.

The most important validation comes from the stellar performance by STOR during the pandemic. In 2020, STOR maintained high rent collections and AFFO per share declined by only 8%. Meanwhile, STOR’s 2022 guidance represents growth of around 10% from 2019 levels, showing that the company will recover very quickly from what should be considered to be a generational crisis. If STOR is able to get away with pursuing higher cap rates, then investors may be able to reap the benefits of stronger cash flow generation.

Over the long term, STOR expects to be able to grow AFFO per share by at least 5% based on its annual lease escalators and retained cash flow.

The actual growth rate can be higher than that if the company is able to utilize a cheap stock price to externally acquire new properties.

The stock is trading at just over 16x next year’s AFFO estimates, and at a 4.4% yield. That yield increases to 4.6% assuming a 5% increase next year, and likely 5% within two years assuming STOR can keep up such a strong growth rate. This value proposition is better than the 4.1% dividend yield at the time of my sale, especially considering that the market has outperformed the stock by 9% over the past few months alone. This means that the stock went from a “slight hold” hold rating to the now “slight buy” rating. I previously stated that I would be a buyer of the stock at a 7% dividend yield or higher - that would be the price that I add the stock to my portfolio.

I do note that STOR trades at a mildly higher yield than the higher quality Realty Income (O), and at a much lower yield than slightly lower quality Spirit Realty (SRC).

Is that reasonable? Honestly, I’m not quite so sure, but that may be more due to SRC being relatively too cheap than STOR being relatively too expensive.

While I view the stock as buyable at current levels, the stock is still not cheap enough to pass my portfolio hurdle rate in light of more attractive investment opportunities elsewhere. In closing, I rate shares a buy, though much of that is driven by the overall expensive valuation of the broader market.