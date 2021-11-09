NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce the new Marketplace service, Hoya Capital Income Builder.

We're excited to announce the launch of Hoya Capital Income Builder - a new premiere income-focused investing service offered exclusively through Seeking Alpha Marketplace - and the new home to all Hoya Capital research.

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Led by a team of CFA Chaterholders, we've assembled the "Dream Team" of top analysts and respected contributors from across Seeking Alpha and beyond. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere.

Our areas of expertise are real income-producing asset classes: Equity REITs, mortgage REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, homebuilders, and dividend champions across various asset classes - investment options that offer the opportunity for portfolio diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging.

But that’s just the beginning. Members gain access to our extensive suite of Investment Research Trackers and Dividend Tools including our Income Builder Terminal with REIT-specific data on more than 200 REITs, a comprehensive database of high-yielding funds, and four exclusive model portfolios of REITs, CEFs, and ETFs targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Invest Alongside Hoya Capital and Our Team

Hoya Capital Real Estate is a research-focused investment advisor specializing in the portfolio management of publicly-traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs focused on delivering sustainable income, diversification, and attractive total returns.

Our philosophy is built around investor education, research, and transparency. Led by a research team of CFA Charterholders, Hoya Capital has published thousands of research reports and white papers that reach millions of investors each year across major financial institutions, financial advisory groups, family offices, universities, and self-directed investors.

One key differentiator is transparency - our verifiable track record through our low-cost publicly-traded ETFs. While other services often cite “cherry-picked” calls, self-calculated returns, or "blogger ranking” services, we let our public performance tell our story. Hoya Capital is an award-winning adviser to two NYSE-listed Exchange Traded Funds (RIET) (HOMZ).

Hoya Capital is joined by a growing "Dream Team" of top analysts and contributors from across Seeking Alpha and beyond.

Gen Alpha: One of Seeking Alpha's top analysts on dividend stocks, Gen Alpha specializes in REITs, ETFs, and dividend stocks with a medium to long-term horizon. He has a BSc in Economics and an MBA in Finance.

One of Seeking Alpha's top analysts on dividend stocks, Gen Alpha specializes in REITs, ETFs, and dividend stocks with a medium to long-term horizon. He has a BSc in Economics and an MBA in Finance. ETF Monkey: One of Seeking Alpha's top ETF analysts, ETF Monkey has more than 30 years of investing experience in a career that spans three different Fortune 500 companies and a major public accounting firm.

One of Seeking Alpha's top ETF analysts, ETF Monkey has more than 30 years of investing experience in a career that spans three different Fortune 500 companies and a major public accounting firm. Retired Investor: Focused on sharing his knowledge after an accomplished 30-year career in finance, Retired Investor focuses on CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He holds a BS and MBA in Finance.

Focused on sharing his knowledge after an accomplished 30-year career in finance, Retired Investor focuses on CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He holds a BS and MBA in Finance. The Sunday Investor: A skilled data-driven ETF analyst, Sunday Investor’s credentials include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice and advancement in both the CIM and CFA programs.

A skilled data-driven ETF analyst, Sunday Investor’s credentials include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice and advancement in both the CIM and CFA programs. Alex Mansour: A specialist on mid-cap and small-cap equity REITs, Alex is a real estate investor focused on under-the-radar opportunities.

A specialist on mid-cap and small-cap equity REITs, Alex is a real estate investor focused on under-the-radar opportunities. REIT Academy: Led by renowned industry veteran and Georgetown University Professor Jonathan Morris, REIT Academy is an education platform dedicated to advancing the study of REITs. Professor Morris has held senior executive positions at several REITs including Boston Properties.

As a Member of Income Builder, You’ll Receive:

Exclusive Investment Research: As a member, you’ll have complete access to the archive of hundreds of published research reports from our entire team - in addition to the unmatched suite of exclusive reports that will never appear elsewhere. You’ll also receive early access and additional actionable content on our most popular published research reports.

REIT Rankings - Quarterly reports on 20 REIT sectors and homebuilders

Real Estate Weekly Outlook and daily recap market intelligence

Real-Time REIT Earnings Coverage and commentary

ETF and Closed-End Fund Income ideas and analysis

Income Builder Model Portfolios: With our four high-conviction exclusive model portfolios - two REIT-centric models and two ETF-centric models - driven by our unparalleled data-driven research, there’s something for every dividend-focused investor, whether your focus is on immediate income, inflation-hedging, or long-term growth.

REIT Focused Income - 15 Top Income-Producing REITs and REIT ETFs

- 15 Top Income-Producing REITs and REIT ETFs REIT Dividend Growth - 15 Top Dividend-Growing REITs and REIT ETFs

- 15 Top Dividend-Growing REITs and REIT ETFs ETF Income Builder - 20 Income-Focused ETFs and CEFs Yielding 6%-12%

- 20 Income-Focused ETFs and CEFs Yielding 6%-12% ETF Reliable Retirement - Retirement Asset Allocation By ETF Monkey

Income Builder Research Terminal: If you prefer a more “do it yourself” strategy, we offer a comprehensive coverage universe of real estate securities, where you can see market data and valuation metrics on more than 200 REITs, nearly 200 exchange-listed REIT preferreds, hundreds of dividend-focused ETFs, high yielding closed-end funds, and much more.

REIT Rankings Tracker - Dividend yields, FFO, NAV and more

ETF Income Builder Tracker - Includes real-time data on 1,000-plus ETFs

Preferred & Bond Tracker - Exhaustive database of every REIT issue

REIT HeatMap - Data visualizations and property sector comparisons

Dividend and Earnings HQ - Unmatched real-time analysis tools

Industry Access - Through our partnership with REIT Academy - a Masterclass series tailored toward training real estate industry executives, board members, and emerging talent - subscribers join a powerful network of industry leaders. We publish exclusive interviews and host subscriber events with CEOs and leaders from across the REIT and private real estate industry and give our subscribers the opportunity to suggest questions for our discussions. The Hoya Capital team also is available to answer any subscriber questions via Live Chat and produce curated investment research.

Bottom Line - "Income First" Is Our Credo

The bottom line - our goal is to be the most comprehensive income-focused investment research service. Recognized leaders in research on REIT and income-producing assets classes, our team of contributors and top analysts have you covered with and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Our areas of expertise are real income-producing asset classes: Equity REITs, mortgage REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, homebuilders, and dividend champions across various asset classes - investment options that offer the opportunity for portfolio diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging.

We’re not into gimmicks or pushy marketing tactics. We don’t promise unsustainably high yields or claim that we have a secret formula. Instead, we commit to delivering you unmatched research quality, sensible solutions, and client service with a credo of "Income First!"

Get Started with Income Builder For Free

Give us a try and see for yourself with a completely risk-free two-week trial. Come take a look around the service, and if it's not for you, cancel anytime with one click, and Seeking Alpha won't bill you a penny.

In addition to a completely risk-free two-week trial, we're announcing significant legacy discounts for the first 50 members, who will receive a lifetime "Founding Member" discount of 50% below the monthly rate.

Founding Members can join for just $39.92/month - $479 upfront for the year - compared to the standard $80 monthly rate. Even with inflation rates soaring, to reward your loyalty, Founding Members will never see a price hike for as long as they're subscribed.

Whether you're focused on high yield, dividend growth, inflation-hedging, or simply looking for sustainable income solutions, our team is looking forward to welcoming you to the Income Builder community.

Thanks again for your support and we'll see you on Income Builder soon!

Alex Pettee, CFA - Hoya Capital Director of Research

Claim Your "Founding Member" Discount Here

If you're reading this via Seeking Alpha's mobile app, to try this service right now, go to seekingalpha.com and enter "Hoya Capital Income Builder" in the site search to visit my Marketplace Service checkout page.