Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is expected to make a fortune offering wireless and wired connectivity in the new era of the IoT and 5G. I believe that the company's revenue growth and FCF margins will impress market participants. With that, in my view, the stock may not come up to the needs of every investor. I will buy shares because, for me, the fair price is $193. However, my DCF model also showed that under the worst-case scenario, the stock price could decline to $135. Currently, QRVO trades at $150-$160.

Qorvo Offers A Response To The Demand From The IoT And 5G Revolution

Qorvo develops and sells technologies for wireless and wired connectivity:

I believe that it is the best time to have a look at Qorvo's business model. Take into account that most cellular operators are rapidly moving to 5G, and many of them will require new infrastructure RF products like Qorvo's high-performance gallium nitride, gallium arsenide, and bulk acoustic wave products. It will be absolutely necessary for the operators to modify their technologies because 5G networks operate on different frequencies. It is a complete change of systems from the previous 4G architectures.

That's not all. With the growth of the Internet of Things, more and more applications, and industrial equipment connected, users will need ultra-low power wireless solutions. Qorvo's multi-protocol with Bluetooth low energy, Zigbee, and thread features appears to be an excellent response to the new demand from connected intelligent devices.

With all the previous information in mind, it makes sense that the company's business segments are reporting significant sales growth. The mobile products business segment reports 19% sales growth and an operating income of 35%-29%:

With respect to the infrastructure and defense products, the company reported 37% sales growth in 2021, and an operating income margin worth 24%:

Qorvo Reports A Large Amount Of Cash In Hand

As of October 2, 2021, the company reported $1.1 billion in cash with an asset/liability ratio of more than 2x. In my opinion, the company's financial situation is quite healthy. Qorvo reports a large amount of cash, which could be used to finance the development of new technologies and marketing efforts:

Qorvo is also financing some of its operations with debt. As of October 2, 2021, the total amount of long-term debt was equal to $1.7 billion. The company's net debt is close to $0.5 billion, which does not seem significant. Take into consideration that I am expecting FCF to be equal to $1.5 billion in 2025:

DCF Model With 16%-9% Sales Growth And EBITDA Margin Of 31%

With the management noting that Qorvo will most likely deliver 15% sales growth and a gross margin of around 52%, I designed my own DCF model. I also carefully studied the expectations of other analysts, which are quite optimistic. Of course, I know that the ongoing supply challenges may impact the company's profitability in the coming years. However, I wouldn't expect problems to persist from now until 2032:

After achieving a record September quarter, we expect December quarter revenue to decrease sequentially amidst ongoing supply challenges and other factors impacting global smartphone demand. In the March quarter, we expect these challenges to moderate. We expect our full fiscal year 2022 to grow 15% and to deliver a gross margin of over 52%. Source: Press Release

If Qorvo continues to invest in R&D and offers new innovative semiconductor process technologies and circuit design, the sales growth would stop. The management has already offered multiple generations of GaAs, GaN, BAW, and surface acoustic wave process technologies. I expect that the same engineers will design a new generation of devices.

Under this case scenario, I envisage sales growth of 9% from 2026 to 2032, an EBITDA/Sales ratio close to 31%, and taxes around 9%. If we also foresee capital expenditures growth of around 9%, the free cash flow would grow from $1 billion in 2021 to $2.6 billion in 2032:

My figures are shown in the model below. I obtained a fair enterprise value of $21 billion with an exit multiple of 10x and a terminal FCF of $2.9 billion. The implied share price would be equal to $193:

Risks From Large Customers Including Apple (AAPL) And Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. In Addition To Contracts With Government-sponsored Programs

In 2021 and 2020, Qorvo reported that Apple Inc. was responsible for 30% of the total amount of sales. Huawei also represented more than 5% of the total amount of revenue. I am actually quite concerned about these clients. Take into account that if they decide to stop working with Qorvo, the decline in the sales growth could be significant:

Collectively, our two largest end customers accounted for an aggregate of approximately 39%, 43% and 47% of our revenue for fiscal years 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. If demand for their products increases, our results are favorably impacted, while if demand for their products decreases, they may reduce their purchases of, or stop purchasing, our products and our operating results would suffer. Source: 10-K

There are other risks. Qorvo receives a significant amount of money from United States government-sponsored programs. They can be subject to cancellations or delays, which could reduce the free cash flow expectations. As a result, investors could reduce their investments in the company, and the stock price would most likely decline:

We receive a portion of our revenue from the United States government and from prime contractors on United States government-sponsored programs, principally for defense and aerospace applications. These programs are subject to delays or cancellations. Reductions in defense and aerospace funding or the loss of a significant defense and aerospace program or contract would have a material adverse effect on our operating results. Source: 10-K

I also need to point out several supply constraints for laminates and silicon, which may reduce the company's future revenue. In 2021, the company seems to be signing long-term strategic partnerships to offer flexibility in the company's supply chain. With that, I cannot really say whether more supply chain issues will appear in 2021:

During fiscal 2021, the semiconductor industry experienced supply constraints for certain items, including capacitors, laminates, and silicon. We expect the industry to address these constraints over time. Source: 10-K

Finally, the company is also subject to certain import/export controls, tariffs, and other trade-related regulations. Many of Qorvo's employees work from Asia, which means that the company's business units may be affected by the United States-China relations:

As of April 3, 2021, we had approximately 8,400 employees and approximately 700 temporary employees in 21 countries. By region, approximately 50% of our total employees are located in the United States, 41% in Asia, 5% in Europe and 4% in Costa Rica. Source: 10-K

Under these traumatic assumptions, I would expect sales growth to decline from 20% in 2022 to 7.8% in 2032. Besides, the EBITDA margin would stand at 25% from 2027 to 2032.

I also studied the previous changes in payables, changes in inventory, and changes in accounts receivables. Without going through all my figures, have a look at the following charts, and notice that my numbers are aligned with Qorvo previous financial figures:

If we also assume that capital expenditures will increase at 10% y/y from 2025 to 2032, I expect the FCF to increase from $1 billion in 2021 to more than $1.5 billion in 2032:

If we apply a WACC of 9.76% and an exit multiple of 9.5x, the enterprise value would stand at $15.5 billion. If we sum the cash in hand and subtract the debt, the fair price would stand at $135:

Takeaway: There Are Many Risks

Qorvo's business model appears quite innovative and promising. However, results from my DCF models showed that there are several risks to take into consideration. I believe that there is an upside potential, but I wouldn't recommend the stock to every investor. If Apple or the US Government decides to stop working with Qorvo, revenue growth may be lower than expected, which may lead to a significant decline in the company's valuation. To sum up, I will be buying shares because for me the fair price is close to $193, but several risks could make the stock collapse to $135.