The WestRock (NYSE:WRK) story has improved substantially in recent months while the stock‘s valuation multiples have at the same time undergone extreme contraction. With the sell-side becoming increasingly cautious on the industry in general and on WRK in particular, I believe it makes sense to revisit this name prior to the earnings report on Tuesday morning. One needs to only look at the recent barrage of negative published research on WRK from several sell-side analysts (see, e.g., (“Truist on the sidelines”) and (“WestRock cut at Jefferies”) to appreciate the abysmal sentiment. Even Seeking Alpha authors are publishing cautious notes on WestRock (WestRock is Fairly Valued) and (WestRock will Suffer). All of this bearishness flies in the face of increasingly positive data. It is noteworthy that European competitor Smurfit Kappa (OTCPK:SMFTF) just said on their call (November 3rd) that business in October was stronger than last year by a good margin. This statement is 100% contrary to the consistently wrong and negative sell-side‘s predictions that industry volumes will implode. Smurfit Kappa also said they are not seeing any exports of containerboard from the US to Europe, which also appears to support the view that the US market is much stronger than is generally believed. Indeed, third-quarter industry sales were hit by supply chain disruptions, but these problems are now being cleared up and the recovery is already showing up in October shipments. Analysts‘ diminished expectations appear to be fully reflected in the stock price and as a result, in the unlikely event that our investment case is flawed, there should now be little downside risk in holding WestRock. In a nutshell, we have high conviction that the overtly bearish stance of the sell-side regarding WestRock is astonishingly ill-judged, and that investors have a very promising opportunity to buy WRK in the $40s with asymmetric upside over the next 12 months to the $120 to $150 range, and should be buying WRK aggressively in front of the earnings report next Tuesday morning (November 9th).

There are several bearish counterarguments which should be addressed. For example, the bear case claiming industry current-year growth is zero simply because recent industry data (backward-looking) showed zero growth against a very high comparison period is based on misguided analysis. As I have mentioned in the past, containerboard sales growth was depressed for the decade before e-commerce became a major industry, because of outsourcing during that period. I think most would now agree that outsourcing is in large part not only ending but also actually reversing as many supply chains are shifted closer to the markets that they serve. This means the big drag on industry sales from offshoring is ending. Translated - industry growth should at least match the GDP growth rate and exceed GDP growth if significant onshoring really does take place (which incidentally is the consensus regarding onshoring (more on this later)). Then, consider the fact that sales to e-commerce customers now make up 15% of the industry sales and should soon move to 20%, and the math is very straightforward. Even if e-commerce remains at 15% of sales and the remaining 85% grows at the same rate as GDP (say 3%), overall growth can conservatively be forecast at ~4.8% (that is, 15% x 15% plus 80% x 3%). This growth will clearly accelerate as e-commerce becomes a bigger portion of WestRock's business. For analysts to claim WestRock and the industry are going to experience flat growth suggests a lack of understanding.

WestRock At a High-Level View

If we ignored the performance of WestRock stock and just looked at the fundamental facts over the last decade, most people would draw a similar positive conclusion: this stock should have done very well over that period, and you probably still want to own it. However, investors and sell-side analyst memories of what used to be a volatile and cutthroat industry, combined with recent volatility in input costs, have led to the opposite result. In a world of ever-expanding valuation multiples, WestRock has seen its valuation fall from a historical average of 7.5x EBITDA multiple and 9% FCF yield to a current 5.5x EBITDA multiple and 16% FCF yield. Sometimes, we see the market is slow to recognize structural improvements in an industry and the re-rating takes longer than we would expect, but to see “derating“ and a decline in valuation multiples, despite structural improvement, is quite rare.

WRK is one of the leading manufacturers of paper-based packaging with about 2/3 of its earnings derived from containerboard and 1/3 from consumer packaging. While the consumer packaging grades that WestRock sells benefit from many of the same secular changes as containerboard, we’ll focus on containerboard as this is where the industry changes have been most dramatic. The containerboard industry used to suffer from three headwinds: 1. Low demand growth;2. Aggressive competitive behavior in a fight for market share; and 3. Accelerating recycling rates that made recycled paper cheaper and increasingly available for recycled paper-based containerboard capacity additions.

Going forward, we believe all three of these factors will be tailwinds instead of headwinds, just as WRK‘s valuation has hit a new trough.

1. There has been much discussion in the media over the challenges caused by globalization, reflected in the ascent of nationalist political agendas around the world and accentuated by all the supply chain issues resulting from covid-19. Plenty of articles and reports have been written about re-shoring and how supply chains are being brought closer to home as we move from just-in-time to just-in-case. The dislocation in supply chains caused by covid will pass, but nations’ desire to be less reliant on foreign countries for production inputs is likely permanent. UBS published a report last week showing the dramatic impact of offshoring over the last 30 years, suggesting this has been one of, if not, the key driver for containerboard demand growth being lower than consumption growth. The UBS analysis suggests that every 1% of offshoring has reduced containerboard demand by 1.7%. This implies that the mere absence of further offshoring should cause containerboard demand to grow in line with consumption. If WestRock‘s markets switch from offshoring to reshoring, we would see a double positive driving demand growth significantly above growth in consumption.

2. Pre-2011 the containerboard market was more fragmented and a lot more competitive, which meant that in periods of demand weakness or inventory adjustments, companies would aggressively fight for volume, putting downward pressure on pricing. There were two manufacturers that were well known in the industry for chasing volume regardless of price: Smurfit-Stone and Temple-Inland. Their behavior would force the rest of the players to match their price cuts. In 2011 WestRock acquired Smurfit-Stone and in 2013 International Paper (IP) acquired Temple-Inland. Not only did these two transactions have the benefit of consolidating the industry but they also removed the two price disruptors. At the time we were hopeful that these two acquisitions would improve the competitive structure of the industry, and 10 years later we have plenty of evidence that they did. The economy has been largely stable in the last 8 years so we have had the chance to observe what happens when demand weakens relative to supply: the large industry players which now control close to 80% of supply cut production runs to match supply with demand and thereby protect their prices. This is not openly coordinated as this would be anti-competitive, but this is an oligopoly at its best: each player cuts enough capacity to protect prices from falling, some more some less, depending on the period we look at. This can be seen in 2015/2016 (China / EM slowdown) and again in 2019/ 2020 (trade war / covid). Fortunately for investors, the two largest players (WestRock and International Paper) disclose “maintenance” downtime separate from “economic” downtime. It can be observed that maintenance downtime takes place with reasonable consistency as this is downtime driven by mechanical maintenance, while economic downtime only happens when the market price is at risk of weakening. This does not mean prices cannot go down at all. In fact, during these periods of stress, we have seen prices have small declines ($10 per ton) before they move back up. This pales in comparison with the declines pre-2010 and with the $50 price increases we see when the industry gets tighter. Regardless of demand growing at 1% or 5%, it is remarkable that in a low-interest-rate environment where “stability” warrants a large premium for most stocks, containerboard stocks with almost a decade of proven rational pricing behavior, have not only not seen a valuation multiple expansion, but a large multiple compression. With large parts of the government bond market still generating negative yields, it is hard to believe WRK stock generates an 18% FCF yield.

3. Recycling rates have peaked and may decline from here. There are two ways of making containerboard, using virgin fiber (from trees) or using recycled paper (using paper that was once manufactured using pulp, fiber, or already recycled paper). Virgin fiber-based containerboard is preferable for most uses as it is stronger but recycled fiber-based containerboard is acceptable for most applications (Understanding the life cycle of recycled cardboard). As demand for containerboard has grown, supply has been largely based on recycled paper as it is virtually impossible to get a permit for a new virgin fiber mill in many parts of the world (like refineries). In addition to the unavailability of permits, many markets lack enough trees relative to the demand due to topography and climate in Asia (China in particular) are significantly short of harvestable trees. However, over the last 15 years, the lack of fiber-based supply growth has been offset by growth in recycled paper-based supply as the percentage of paper-based products that come from recycled sources has gone from the low 60% to the high 90%. Recently with the growth of e-commerce, recycling rates have fallen as individual consumers have a lower recycling rate than businesses, and the cost of collecting the used product increases when collecting from consumers. This has two important implications: (a.) recycled paper is likely to become more expensive over time because it will be difficult to increase supply now that recycling rates are maxed out and (b.) the containerboard manufacturers that have significant virgin fiber-based capacity will see that capacity becomes more valuable as incremental recycled paper-based capacity drives prices higher to offset their higher cost. Additionally, the more times you recycle paper/board, the weaker it becomes, which means fiber-based containerboard should increase in value relative to the recycled-based board as box makers will need increased fiber mix to meet the required strength.

(Recycled Containerboard)

Additional Topics to Discuss

While the reversal of the three adverse trends discussed above is amply sufficient to increase the value of the stock dramatically, there are additional topics that are worth discussing:

1. E-commerce. In addition to being sensitive to the level of outsourcing/insourcing, containerboard sales growth is increasingly sensitive to changes in distribution channels, in particular the growth in e-commerce. The reason for this is that packaging intensity in e-commerce is significantly higher than in the traditional brick-and-mortar channel. While e-commerce has been growing for many years it has been only recently that e-commerce has become a big enough component of total containerboard shipments to have an impact on the total growth rate. Over the last 5 years, as a percentage of total containerboard shipments, e-commerce has gone from 5% to 15%, and at this level, it is now starting to matter for the overall growth rate. This impact was on full display during the pandemic. While consistent with the communication from the large e-commerce companies we expect e-commerce growth to decline as we anniversary the comps of the pandemic for the next few quarters before it re-accelerates to its higher underlying trend. Even at the current lower growth rate of 10%, at 15% of shipments, the e-commerce segment alone generates 1.5% of growth. Even if the remaining 85% grows at the same rate as the average of the last 10 years (despite the headwind from outsourcing which should now subside or reverse), the total demand growth will be 2.8%. Every year that goes by e-commerce becomes a bigger piece and drives the blended growth rate higher. As mentioned earlier, the end of outsourcing and trend towards insourcing will potentially add significantly to this growth number.

Deforestation in Yunnan

Source: (DEFORESTATION AND DESERTIFICATION IN CHINA)

2. China and its lack of trees. A point completely ignored by the analyst community, the Chinese paper-based packaging market is likely to run into a significant shortage of containerboard over the next few years. This is because, due to China‘s lack of tree supply (this is not even a permitting issue) Chinese manufacturers need to import more recycled paper or recycled pulp to feed their growing demand for containerboard. With their recent regulatory changes limiting imports of recycled paper, the supply of recycled pulp is nowhere near sufficient to meet demand. RISI, the US paper and packaging consulting firm, has indicated that China may therefore need to import finished containerboard instead, to the tune of 8 million tons per year. To put this in context, the US containerboard market is just over 40 million tons. While the Chinese economy has been volatile as they move more of their economy towards consumption, this transition will certainly drive higher containerboard growth. We won’t even speculate on the impact on US containerboard prices if you see an incremental 25% demand for an industry that is operating at full capacity.

3. The threat of more supply. For the last 6 years, the analyst community has talked about one thing and one thing only when it comes to the containerboard industry - the supply that is coming onstream and supposed to cause prices to decline precipitously. We never disagreed with the fact that this supply was going to come on. We were in a period of time when printing paper and newspaper demand was declining (and continues to) so most of the mills, if not all, that were able to convert production from paper to containerboard, did so. While the threat of further conversions makes great headlines for a sell-side community that is already very bearish, the reality is that after going through all the plants in the US with an industry expert, we don’t think there are many plants, if any, that can still be converted. This is in part due to cost and in part due to logistics limitations. While anything can be justified if prices are high enough, the fact that so many mills have recently been shut down as opposed to converted despite healthy containerboard prices is quite telling. Despite the fact that plants that could undergo conversion have done so, these conversions have not had the negative impact on pricing the bears were hoping for as demand has been healthy, some older capacity was shut down altogether, and the large, concentrated players have temporarily cut some supply in periods of demand weakness. While there is still some growth in supply, it is rather modest at 1.4% in 2022 and 1.5% in 2023. These numbers do NOT assume any shutdown of older capacity. It was 2020 that was supposed to be the year that would cause the collapse in pricing as supply increased almost 5% that year, but it did not. In 2021 supply was supposed to grow at 2% but ended the year flat because 2% of older capacity was shut down. With demand accelerating while supply additions decelerate, if pricing has not been negatively impacted so far, it is not likely to be so affected going forward.

As we discussed before, even if for some reason demand were to slow down or supply were to increase, we suspect the industry competitive response would be the same as we saw in 2015/2016 and 2019/2020, thereby preventing prices to fall much if at all. In fact, industry sources are talking about containerboard prices potentially going higher in Q1 2022. It has been a while since we have seen this magnitude of a disconnect between the industry view and the Wall Street view.

Another potential flaw in the bears’ thinking is that pricing has to fall because supply will grow faster than demand according to their forecasts. They arrive at this conclusion by assuming demand slows significantly over the next few years despite all the arguments we have discussed to the contrary. Even if this were to be true, the industry is coming from running at maximum utilization, even to the point that some of the capacity needs catch-up maintenance. This is important because for pricing to fall, it is not enough that utilization falls, it must fall below a critical level (even if industry players were for some reason not managing supply the way they have since the industry consolidated). The bearish forecasts assume utilization falls to 92% from 94%. Even in competitive industries without the highly favorable level of industry concentration, you would have to see utilization drop below 90% to see prices fall materially.

Now finally, 2021 was a mixed year for containerboard earnings because despite demand being strong, this strength in demand translated into stronger pricing with a 9-to-12-month lag. Raw materials and energy prices, on the other hand, hit the income statement almost on a real-time basis. This mismatch of timing cost the company $1.20 in cash EPS, so cash EPS by my calculation would have been $6.75 without the timing mismatch in 2021, instead of $5.55. 2022 is seeing the benefit of the contract roll-throughs so my cash EPS in 2022 will be $7.65 even assuming raw material prices stay this elevated. More recently raw material prices have come down so if this continues 2022 cash EPS is likely to be even higher than that. Now, just to illustrate how much cushion there is in the valuation here, let’s assume that pricing does fall and they give up, not the 10% they have given up in prior dislocations or the cumulative $30 they gave up in the unprecedented trade war, but the full $50 that are rolling through the contracts going into next year. Let us also assume that raw material prices go back up despite their recent falling trend. Even if these things were to happen (quite unlikely based on the data) then we are looking at an industry leader in a highly consolidated and rational industry with a secularly growing demand profile trading at a 11.50% free cash flow yield. Again, this is unrealistically low because one of the main reasons raw materials (recycled paper) prices are high is because the economy has not fully re-opened. Once it does (consistent with the lower assumed e-commerce growth) then supply will increase bringing raw material prices lower.

(WestRock Again Honored for Innovative Design Excellence by Paperboard Packaging Council)

4. ESG: One aspect that gets a lot of airtime is ESG, with chemicals and aluminum likely to lose out in favor of paper-based solutions. While this potentially has an even bigger positive impact on the company’s consumer packaging business, it is clearly a meaningful positive for the containerboard market as well. Containerboard companies in Europe are seeing multiple expansion due to this dynamic, not only because it will add to growth over time but also because more and more investors have ESG mandates so there is more demand for environmentally friendly stocks. Moreover, the movement to plastic-free packaging is gaining momentum and WestRock is clearly one of the major beneficiaries of this trend ("Plastic-Free Packaging Market To Witness Astonishing Growth" Beneficiary? WestRock.) Interestingly, the European containerboard stocks trade at a premium vs their US counterparts despite the fact that the US containerboard markets have better fundamentals due to their more concentrated competitive structure, higher e-commerce penetration, and a higher level of underlying economic growth. This stands in stark contrast due to European stocks’ usual discount to their US-listed peers across most other sectors.

(Coca-Cola Europe to Use WestRock CanCollar Eco for Multi-Packs)

5. CEO transition, self-help opportunities, and capital allocation. In March of 2021, the longtime WestRock CEO retired for health reasons and the board hired David Sewell, COO of Sherwin Williams, as his replacement. At Sherwin, Sewell was intimately involved in the integration of the acquisition of Valspar as well as the company’s highly successful commercial efforts that have made Sherwin one of the strongest chemical franchises globally. There are more similarities between paints and containerboard than first meet the eye. Both industries are highly consolidated with highly rational pricing structures. Given some of the early indications, we suspect Mr. Sewell will focus on two areas. (a.) Improve the integration of WestRock’s assets (between containerboard and consumer packaging) to take out costs. (b.) Accelerate further the forward integration of WestRock to earlier hit the 90% box plant integration the company is targeting. The company is currently at 82% integration. Why is this important? Because given the level of forward integration of the big 4 containerboard producers, we are getting closer to the point where the independent box market is so small that it ceases to matter from a pricing standpoint. This means that any potential new competitor, in addition to the raw material disadvantage relative to the incumbents (the majority of their supply being virgin fiber-based, while new producers are all recycled fiber-based – WestRock is 2/3rds virgin fiber-based) would also be faced with an ever-shrinking set of potential customers. With the vast majority of the box plants being owned by the upstream containerboard players and this number increasing, it becomes increasingly difficult for new players to either take market share or have an impact on price. The new CEO has confirmed the company is not likely to make any large acquisitions which leaves the question of what to do with the enormous amount of cash the company generates. Even if raw material prices stay at 2021’s high level, and even if containerboard pricing does not go higher, contrary to industry expectations, the company is going to generate a 16% free cash flow yield. After several years of deleveraging, the company’s net debt is now down to its low 2x target (2x net debt to EBITDA), which leaves the cash to increase the dividend and to buy back stock. Due to the extraordinarily low valuation, if the company were to use all the cash to buy back stock it could retire every single share without increasing financial leverage in just over 6 years. We are accustomed to seeing companies with good and improving fundamentals at high valuations as well as the opposite. What is truly rare is finding not only good but also improving fundamentals at rock bottom valuations. We wish there were more situations like this one.

Earnings and Valuation

Given the highly favorable competitive structure, the likely accelerating growth from the end of outsourcing and e-commerce, and the tailwinds from environmentally driven demand, we believe the stock should trade at least at 16x cash EPS (in line with packaging comp Sealed Air). If raw material prices stay high and there is no incremental Q1 2022 price increase as expected by industry participants, my model reflects cash EPS would be $7.65, so my price target would be $122 per share, or 155% upside from here. If raw materials normalize as the economy recovers and we recoup the $1.20 per share we lose in 2021, then cash EPS will be $8.85 and my target price moves to $142 per share or ~200% higher than today’s price. Obviously, if the incremental containerboard price increase takes place, the upside would be even greater.