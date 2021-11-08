Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News

Boeing (NYSE:BA) reported its third quarter earnings on the 27th of October and shares have been trading around 5% higher since reporting, which is better than the 3% the S&P 500 climbed in the same time. The improvement in cash flow as I discussed in my analysis of Boeing’s earnings likely is the main reason why Boeing shares are able to trade higher. However, there also are elements that are still underwhelming; The slow ramp up in Boeing 737 MAX deliveries is one of those elements and the other are some elements of the Boeing 787 program, which I will discuss in this report.

Is Boeing balancing timeline and costs?

A recurring element that has proven to be problematic for Boeing is balancing timeline and costs. That is not just an element that has been popping up since the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, but it has been occurring on all of Boeing’s recent programs and that is a major reason for concern. In January 2020, I published a report titled Boeing Engineering Crisis Started Long Ago in which I discussed the problems Boeing has been having in recent years and since then the list of problems has grown instead of getting smaller and it emphasizes that Boeing still has not left those problems behind as it now expects close to a billion dollars in additional costs for the Boeing 787 and also on a space platform it incurred additional costs due to schedule slips caused by technical issues. The conclusion of the report that Boeing is unable to balance timeline, engineering and costs holds to this day.

Uncertainty mounts

What does not make things better is that Boeing leadership couldn’t give any clarity on timeline or inventory depletion for the Boeing 787. Roughly a year ago, I have been in contact with Boeing regarding the issues on the Boeing 787 program and besides pointing at some generic statements they could not provide any further details like requested details on timeline and costs. Now a year later, the Boeing 787 resumed deliveries for only a short while but for the majority of the past year, there have been no deliveries and no insights on cost development of the issues.

By now, Boeing has incurred $183 million in abnormal production cost and expects this figure to rise to nearly $1 billion as additional inspection and rework is carried out which goes at the expense of the production rate for the Dreamliner program, which has now been dialed back to two aircraft per month and that comes on top of over $15 billion in deferred production cost balance and $1.8 billion in unamortized tooling and non-recurring costs that Boeing has to reduce to by the time it delivers the last aircraft in the accounting quantity. Boeing seems to be dodging a reach-forward loss by recognizing the costs as they are incurring. I find that a questionable practice for a program that has to burn off over $15 billion in deferred costs. However, what I found even more problematic is that Boeing simply does not seem to be knowing a lot on the inventory timeline for the Dreamliners or at least it is not ready to share those.

On questions about the depletion of the inventory or return to normal production rates, Boeing was not able to provide any detail as becomes clear from the transcript of the earnings call.

Myles Walton

Thanks. I was wondering you'd comment on the timeline for exhausting or liquidating the MAX inventory. I don't think you made a similar comment on the 787 of those 105 aircrafts. Could you lay out the timeline you think you can get those out-the-door?

David Calhoun

Yes, I think it's too early for me to even suggest that one. We'll be as aggressive as we can in moving them out. But as you know, it all depends ultimately on the fleet. Planning changes that our customers employ. We've cause them harm to date, as they rethink their fleet planning. They're going to take them, when they want to take them, I can't jam them down anybody's throat. So, as soon as we have real clarity with respect to the timing of all that, we will give you a good firm guidance on it.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Good morning, Dave and Brian. Thank you for the time. You're actually a month -- your 2 month on production on the 787, what are the gating factors to restarting -- you gave a better color on that if you could give a little bit more, and how do we think about underlying demand for the 787?

David Calhoun

Yeah. I wish I could give you a little more clarity. It's going to be when it's going to be with respect to increasing the rates and also beginning deliveries, because we really do have to get through these issues that prevent us from getting ticketed. While I believe we have clear line of sight on the issues, we've got to give our own teams and then the FAA time to get through all their analytics and agree with everything that we we're doing with respect to the rework plans, etc. We are well through it, but we're not through it. So, until that happens, until we can announce deliveries commencing it going to be hard for me to give you guidance.

What is problematic is that Boeing simply does not seem to know. If you don’t know, it is good to say you don’t know but it certainly does not make Boeing look any better. Additionally, Boeing has recognized costs and gave a cost indication of the new Dreamliner crisis and for those indications assumptions need to be made. Those assumptions likely include assumptions on production rate and a restart of deliveries. So, Boeing is making some assumptions but it is not sharing those.

In fact, they cover things with an extra layer of uncertainty to top it off as can be read in their 10-Q:

In the event we are unable to increase production, complete inspections and rework and/or resume deliveries consistent with our assumptions, our estimate of future abnormal costs could be increased.

Boeing is locking up the money

By now Boeing has locked up money in 105 Dreamliner aircraft. That is money the company cannot use to improve its safety culture, reduce debt or build and prepare for the future. The value of the Dreamliners that Boeing has in inventory likely is around $14 billion to $15 billion. That is as big as Boeing’s deferred production balance. Boeing is missing out on that revenue as long as the delivery stop is in place. It is not the case that Boeing is missing out on $15 billion in cash here, which would be enough to reduce the debt balance by 25%. The reason is that payments for aircraft are being made over a period of time before delivery. What Boeing is currently is missing out on are pre-delivery payments that do not occur due to the lower production rate and pre-delivery payments due to uncertainty for customers on a delivery date. Likely more prominent is the absence of the final delivery payment, which accounts for a significant portion of the cash that is handed over. The total amount that Boeing is missing out on depends on the agreed sales price and the exact mix of the inventory by aircraft type (-8, -9 or -10) but our own calculations suggest that this could be up to $5.5 billion that Boeing is currently missing out on. The Boeing of the past few years has been a Boeing that adds a couple of billions in debt here, adds a couple of billions of dollars in cost there and misses out on a couple of billions of dollar somewhere else. The cash that Boeing is missing out on now is one such example. Boeing could really use the cash to reduce its debt pile. What Boeing is missing out on currently, could reduce the debt pile by 9% and reduce interest costs going forward. So, the delivery stop and the uncertainty is having an impact on Boeing’s ability to reduce debt. In total, the Dreamliner problems are preventing Boeing from reducing its debt by around 11% which is a big problem.

Conclusion

One way to look at things is that Boeing is bleeding now to reap the rewards in the future and that possibly is also why I am still invested in Boeing. The other way to look at is more disappointing as it suggests that Boeing does not have control over costs nor schedule and it has very little visibility on when things will improve and in that sense, it seems that over the past years Boeing has promised a lot but has not been able to deliver on those promises and for a company that has a reputation to recover, a debt pile to reduce and an new aircraft to develop that is a huge problem… a problem I fear the current leadership cannot solve.