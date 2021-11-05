bymuratdeniz/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis and background

I last wrote about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) with a focus on its yield spread relative to the 10-year Treasury rate. The conclusion was that the current level of spread is close to the middle of the historical range, signaling a moderate level of near-term risks.

In this article, I will analyze the business fundamentals of NLY with a special focus on its dividend yield and safety. The business just declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per share, putting the dividend yield above 10% (about 10.3% as of this writing). Since dividends are a big draw for many mREIT investors, this article examines the safety of dividends under a microscope. In particular, for a financial business like NLY, there are two knobs that management can turn to drive up profitability and dividends: Return on asset (“ROA”) and leverage. Among these two drivers, ROA is the good driver and leverage will become a bad driver after a certain point. The results show that its profit recovery has been achieved by the good driver with significantly-reduced leverage. Furthermore, thanks to the record low financing costs, NLY enjoys a thick profitability cushion. Even if financing cost increases significantly according to Fed’s current dot-plot, NLY would still have a comfortable cushion to generate a healthy profit.

With these factors combined, NLY’s 10%-plus dividend yield is safe and represents an attractive opportunity for mREIT investors.

NLY’s profitability has turned a corner

NLY stock went through a very turbulent year during the pandemic together with the mREIT sector. The stock lost a good portion of its tangible book value ("TBV") on a per-share basis, and almost a half of its price during the pandemic. Since then, the price (currently at $8.5) has almost doubled from the bottom during the pandemic, but still more than 20% below the pre-pandemic level (about $10.5). And profitability is also recovering at the same time.

The next chart put things over a broader perspective. As seen, its profitability, as measured by return on equity (“ROE”), has been in a nosedive in 2020, dropping to the negative regime from a healthy level of ~10% pre-2019. Now, with the worst in the rearview, its profitability has turned a corner and is projected to be in the 20% range as the pandemic subsides and the economic recovery continues. Its projected ROE of 20% is actually substantially above the sector medium of 7.5% and compares very competitively with its 10-year average – definitely a good sign of profitability recovery.

As a further illustration of the stabilizing and improving profitability, NLY has recently declared a dividend of $0.22/share quarterly – consistent with previous levels. And such a dividend already pushes the yield above 10%.

Also, note that the current dividend yield is comfortably below the current ROE by a large cushion – another good sign of dividend sustainability. After all, the most a business can pay out to shareholders as dividends cannot exceed what the business earns on the shareholders’ equity.

Furthermore, as to be seen in the next section, as its ROCE stabilizes, it's even more reassuring that the improved profitability is achieved with good safety and stable leveraging.

Source: Author and Seeking Alpha data.

Closer examination of profitability drivers

For a financial business like NLY, there are two knobs that management can turn to drive up profitability: Return on asset (“ROA”) and leverage. Through simple math, we can show that ROE is just the product of these two things, i.e.,

ROE = ROA x leverage.

Where ROA here is defined as net income divided by total asset and leverage is defined as total asset divided by share equity. ROA shows how efficiently the management is working the asset to generate earnings. And leverage is just leverage – it magnifies earnings in good times and magnifies losses in bad times.

Based on the above discussions, the following chart shows the ROA for NLY. As seen, the ROA has been hovering around an average of 1.5% since 2015. Even though it has shown some wide fluctuations from year to year – not that surprising given the relatively high leverage used by NLY and the mREIT sector in general. As seen, ROA has been in a nosedive in 2020, dropping to the negative regime from a healthy average level of 1.48% in 2019. With the worst in the rearview, now as seen in the chart, its ROA has turned a corner and is now about 3.5%, a 474 basis point improvement from the pre-pandemic level.

Source: Author and Seeking Alpha data.

The next chart shows the leverage. As seen, NLY's has been under-leveraged till 2018. Its leverage has been relatively high and peaked in 2020 at 8.2x. Compared against the average leverage of 6.6x in the mREIT sector, the peak leverage is a bit too high in my view at that time. And the timing could not be worse considering the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. Since then, the business has substantially reduced its leverage. And currently, the leverage is at 5.6x, slightly below its peak value and comfortably below the industry average.

In summary, it's reassuring that the improved profitability is achieved with stable/reduced leveraging. And as to be examined next, investment in NLY at its current price is further protected by a reasonable valuation and a thick profitability cushion thanks to record low financing cost.

Source: Author and Seeking Alpha data.

Valuation and expected return

in terms of valuation, as detailed in my previous articles, my view is that it’s about fairly valued. I have examined the valuation from multiple perspectives, ranging from price-to-book multiples, PE multiples, and yield spread. The conclusion is that the stock is about fairly valued at its current price level. Take the price to tangible book value (“TBV”) as an example.

Currently, the price to TBV ratio is 1.0x, very close to the average of its historical range and the average of the mREIT sector. Though we can argue that buying NLY at TBV is a good deal for several reasons. First, NLY is one of the biggest mREIT in the industry by market capitalization and enjoys a scale of economy that is way better than the average. Second, thanks to its scale and the current low-interest-rate environment, NLY enjoys record-low financing costs.

Its average economic cost of funds is currently at 0.66% only, a 17 basis points drop from the previous quarter's already low level. As aforementioned, currently, NLY’s ROA is projected to be 3.5%, creating a thick profitability cushion of more than 2.8%. It's true that the cost of fund could increase as the Fed begins to increase interest rates. However, first, whether such increases would actually happen or not and when they would happen are totally uncertain. And second, even if the cost of funds increases by 1.5% (which is a lot and should take a few years at least based on Fed’s latest dot-map) and NLY profitability remains to stagnate from its current level, NLY would still have a 1.3% spread to generate a healthy profit.

As such, in addition to the dividend yield, I also expect a price appreciation at this moment contrary to the Wall Street consensus below. As you can see below, Wall Street analysts did not expect a large price appreciation. Their projection of the target price is in a narrow range between $8.5 and $8, very close to the current price. However, my view is that there are favorable odds for a price appreciation too considering the profitability ahead. Currently, the stock is selling at TBV, and I think a 10% valuation premium is justifiable given its scale and profit prospects.

Source: TipRanks

NLY’s own risks

NLY does carry some of its own risks. Although given its scale and more diversified risk profile than the average mREITs, it should be able to weather financial storms better. However, there are a few potential financial shockwaves that could dramatically impair NLY’s profitability and valuation.

The first one is the degree and pace of the economic recovery from the pandemic. With the new variants, the pandemic is far from over and can still evolve in unexpected ways.

Second, its financing costs are set to rise in the future. As aforementioned, its current profit cushion should be able to absorb the expected rise in financing cost based on the latest of Fed’s dot-plot. However, there's no guarantee that the Fed would not revise its dot-plot and raise rates more aggressively.

Third, the current hot and expensive housing market may represent a bubble. Whether it's or not is a topic of equally hot contemporary debate. However, it is a potential risk for NLY if it is a bubble. If it is a bubble, NLY’s profitability and valuation will be severely jeopardized when the bubble is popped.

Conclusion and final thoughts

I last wrote about NLY with a focus on its yield spread relative to the 10-year Treasury rate. This article focuses on its dividend yield and dividend safety. The main takeaway is that NLY’s 10%-plus dividend yield is safe and it represents an attractive opportunity for mREIT investors. More specifically,

1. NLY’s improved profitability is achieved with reduced leveraging. It's reassuring to see that NLY’s recent profitability recovery was driven by ROA and not by leveraging. Its current leverage is at 5.6x, not only below its peak value but also comfortably below the industry average.

2. Its average economic cost of funds is currently at a record low of 0.66% only. With NLY’s ROA of 3.5%, it creates a thick profitability cushion of more than 2.8%. Even if the cost of funds increases by 1.5% (which is a lot and should take a few years at least based on Fed’s latest dot-plot) and NLY profitability remains to stagnate from its current level, NLY would still have a 1.3% spread to generate a healthy profit.

3. In terms of valuation and expected return, the stock is fairly valued if you consider it TBV is its fair value. For me, I think a 10% valuation premium is justifiable for NLY given its scale and profit prospects.