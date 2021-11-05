JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Especially as the market continues to power on higher to new all-time records, it’s a critical time for us to review our portfolios for unjustified winners and weed them out. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) is one such stock. A Canada-based copycat of Workday (WDAY), Ceridian has seen its stock rise ~20% year to date. The stock has benefited from higher growth rates this year, but not due to fundamental progress - the company had such a bad 2020 that the normalization that it’s enjoying this year is looking very favorable.

The steam seems to be running low, however. Shares of Ceridian fell ~5% after reporting Q3 results, the first major crack in a rally that has been sustained since March. Even though results and guidance nominally came above Wall Street’s expectations, the drop is a signal that the market needs more for Ceridian to continue advancing.

Before getting into Ceridian’s latest Q3 results, I’ll cut to the chase and say that I remain squarely bearish on Ceridian’s prospects. There are a number of factors going into that rating, all of which spell risk for Ceridian in the near term:

Ceridian is an undifferentiated, lower-tier offering in a very crowded space. HCM is one of the most crowded categories in enterprise software, and I view Ceridian’s Dayforce product as a distant laggard behind Workday and SAP (SAP). In order to compete against these much more prominent software companies, Ceridian will have to continue distinguishing itself based on price.

At one point in time, Ceridian’s various flaws might possibly be excused by the fact that it was a value stock. Well, after this year’s rally, it’s no longer looking like much of a value play. At current share prices near $124, Ceridian trades at a market cap of $18.63 billion. After we net off the $378.8 million of cash and $1.13 billion of debt on the company’s most recent balance sheet (another eyesore for Ceridian vis-a-vis other SaaS peers: the company has quite a sizable leverage profile, whereas most SaaS companies are swimming in excess cash), the company’s resulting enterprise value is $19.38 billion.

For next fiscal year FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are projecting $1.47 billion in revenue for Ceridian, which would represent 17% y/y growth. Against this revenue expectation, Ceridian trades at a steep 13.2x EV/FY22 revenue multiple: which is quite a rich ask for a stock that is expected to see growth slow to the teens while only generating mid-40s GAAP gross margins.

The bottom line here: there’s not much incentive to staying invested in Ceridian. This year’s gain was a lucky streak, and likely just a breath of air after a terrible 2020, but the future doesn’t look too rosy for this second-tier SaaS vendor.

Q3 download

Let’s now discuss Ceridian’s latest Q3 results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Ceridian Q3 results Source: Ceridian Q3 shareholder letter

Ceridian’s revenue in Q3 grew at a 26% y/y pace to $257.2 million, slightly edging out over Wall Street’s expectations of $254.5 million, or 25% y/y growth. Ceridian’s revenue decelerated versus 30% y/y growth in Q2, and will continue decelerating from here on out as the easy pandemic comps from last year fade.

Here’s a disaggregation of how Ceridian’s revenue in Q3 played out:

Figure 2. Ceridian Q3 revenue breakdown Source: Ceridian Q3 shareholder letter

As seen above, float revenue continues to weigh on Ceridian. In spite of float balances that were up 25% y/y, the company noted that average interest rates declined 36bps, leading to a net reduction in float income. We note as well that total cloud revenue growth of 24% y/y also indexed below the company total.

One bright spot in the quarter is a relatively newer product called Dayforce Wallet. Dayforce Wallet is essentially a payday solution that allows employees, via a debit card, to access their pay ahead of payday. The company notes that it has over 800 customers on Dayforce Wallet, and of those companies who are on the program, 29% of eligible employees have registered to use the product.

Ceridian continued to cite ongoing COVID-19 impacts as a headwind to revenue, primarily driving lower employment levels at Ceridian’s clients. The company estimated that lower employment impacted the company’s revenue by about $3.5 million this quarter, or roughly 2%.

We note as well that Ceridian’s profitability did continue to stagnate in Q3. Adjusted EBITDA margins slid to 15.3%, down 90bps from 16.2% in the year-ago quarter. This was in spite of a 90bps boost in cloud gross margins (driven by economies of scale) - the company’s hosting of an in-person customer event, plus its salespeople’s return to traveling and meeting clients face-to-face, had an adverse impact on profitability.

Figure 3. Ceridian adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Ceridian Q3 shareholder letter

Again, we view Ceridian as being quite a ways away from being able to be judged on an earnings basis. Even if we optimistically apply a ~16% adjusted EBITDA margin on next year’s revenue estimate of $1.47 billion, Ceridian’s resulting adjusted EBITDA would only be ~$235 million, and the company’s current enterprise value of $19.38 billion stands at nearly a ~100x multiple of that adjusted EBITDA profile.

Key takeaways

I continue to view Ceridian as a company that is continually outclassed by its far more prominent HCM peers. Trading at a ~13x multiple of forward revenue, I think Ceridian’s fundamentals and its share price have been whacked out of proportion. In my view, 2022 will have the effect of reversing much of Ceridian’s ill-gotten gains this year. Steer clear here.