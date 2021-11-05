alex_ugalek/iStock via Getty Images

The trucking industry is one of the most significant markets in the modern economy. Without it, it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for modern commerce to exist. In the past, I have performed analyses on some players in this space that I believe could make for attractive opportunities for long term investors. However, not every prospect is going to be a winner. And one company that does fall under this latter category, in my opinion, is Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). Despite a recent surge in activity for the enterprise, the fundamental performance to the company over the past few years is only decent at best and shares are trading at levels that are incredibly pricey even if current trends persist.

Checking out Old Dominion

The business model that Old Dominion has adopted involves providing its services for LTL, or less than truckload, transportation. Domestically, it does this through the 9,527 tractors and the 37,853 trailers at its disposal. With these, the company provides a significant number of shipments, the figure in 2020 totaling 42,791 per day on average. It achieves this through the 248 service centers that it has spread across 48 states. According to management, 70% of the shipments it facilitates are either next day or second day for delivery and the company has seen its on time delivery rate average 99% or higher every year since at least 2012.

On the whole, Old Dominion is a large company. It has positioned itself as one of the largest LTL providers throughout North America. In fact, of the top 25 carriers in its space, it boasts a 10.3% market share. This is up from the 2.9% achieved in 2002. This has been made possible by significant investments in the growth of its service centers. In fact, in the past ten years, the company has increased its service center count by 50% due to aggregate investments of $1.7 billion. The company also provides other services such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. However, it maintains that 98% of its revenue still comes from the transportation of LTL shipments.

Over the years, the financial performance of the company has changed markedly. Between 2016 and 2018, revenue expanded from $2.99 billion to $4.04 billion. But in both 2019 and 2020, sales remained in a fairly narrow range, never hitting more than $4.11 billion. However, strong demand for its services has now been coming to the forefront. Revenue in the first half of its 2021 fiscal year totaled $2.45 billion. This compares to the $1.88 billion generated the same time a year earlier. This 29.8% increase was driven in large part by a 47.2% increase in sales in the second quarter of this year alone compared to the same time last year.

What we have here from a revenue perspective is a company that experienced an attractive period of growth, followed by leveling off, and followed now by a recent surge in activity. That volatility is a little disconcerting, but what eases this picture is the profitability trend the company has exhibited over the same timeframe. Net income increased each year over the past five years, climbing from $295.8 million in 2016 to $622.7 million last year. Operating cash flow did drop from $565.6 million in 2016 to $536.3 million in 2017. It then surged in 2018 and 2019, eventually hitting $983.9 million before dipping modestly to $933 million in 2020. Meanwhile, EBITDA increased each of the past five years, rising from $675.1 million to $1.19 billion.

As investors might expect, results this year have been particularly attractive. Net income in the first three quarters of 2021 totaled $755.57 million. That is significantly higher than the $482.85 million generated the same time last year. Operating cash flow grew from $686.46 million to $872.62 million. If you adjust for changes in working capital, it would have increased from $670.78 million to $980.60 million. And EBITDA jumped from $848.74 million to $1.21 billion.

Shares look overpriced

If we price the company based on 2020 results, shares look incredibly expensive. Based on my estimates, the company is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 64.4. Its price to operating cash flow multiple is high at 43. And its EV to EBITDA multiple stands at 33.3. Management has not provided any detailed guidance for the 2021 fiscal year. So what I did was extrapolate financial results from the first three quarters of this year onto the rest of the year. This gave me an estimate for net income of around $974.40 million. These same calculations gave me a reading of $1.19 billion for operating cash flow and an EBITDA estimate of $1.70 billion.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) 10.1 7.6 Covenant Logistics (CVLG) 6.7 4.3 TFI International (TFII) 13.1 11.3 Ryder System (R) 2.1 4.1 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) 8.8 8.8

Using these figures, the company still looks pricey, trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 41.1, at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 33.8, and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 23.3. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 2.1 to a high of 13.1. For both the 2020 and 2021 figures, Old Dominion was the most expensive of the group. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending with a range of 4.1 to 11.3. Once again, our prospect was the most expensive of the group.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though, fundamentally at least, Old Dominion is a healthy company, but one that is subject to some volatility. That wouldn't be such a concern were it not for the fact that shares of the company look incredibly pricey at this point in time. Some investors may point out the fact that the company has cash in excess of debt of $549.52 million. That certainly reduces the risk profile of the firm. But it does nothing to change the fact that shares look pricey no matter how you stack them.