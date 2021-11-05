All_About_Najmi/iStock via Getty Images

Economically, the United States seems to be in a very tenuous position.

As I have tried to describe in my posts over the past month or two, the economy is in a position of radical uncertainty. The projections of the future that are available are very frail and, assuming that we are in an environment of radical uncertainty, we must admit that we cannot even imagine what all the possible outcomes might be.

Added to this uncertainty is the fact that our governmental leaders don't seem to be able to tell us the truth about all that is going on.

To pile on a concern that our leaders are not being honest with us, on top of all the economic uncertainty that abounds, only adds distrust to the unknowable future.

Government Budget

It is very, very interesting when both sides of an argument come out with the same conclusions.

For example, The Wall Street Journal has one of its major editorials proclaim that the current budget proposal now in front of the U.S. Congress is "The $3.98 Trillion Trojan Horse."

Because of budget gimmicks, the program that Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, is representing to the world as a $1.75 trillion bill over ten years grossly underestimates the actual cost of the program over this period of time.

The cost, the editorial states, using results from the Penn Wharton Budget Model, is closer to $4.0 trillion.

From the New York Times, we get a different story. The lead editorial in the Times proclaims, "Democrats Deny Political Reality at Their Own Peril."

This editorial accompanies another opinion piece by Alan Rappeport titled "In Spending Bill, Democrats Rely on Budget Gimmicks They Once Derided."

Here, Mr. Rappeport quotes the same figures that are used by The Wall Street Journal editorial, that the $1.75 trillion bill really has a cost that is closer to $4.0 trillion.

But, he adds on to this article the fact that some of the techniques being used by the House Democrats are similar to those used by the Trump administration in putting together its 2017 tax cut bill.

Seems as if both sides play the same game, and cry "wolf" when the other party has control of Congress and uses the same tools to distort the reality of their proposals.

Adding this uncertainty onto everything else that investors are facing only exacerbates the problem. If the figures you have to work with are constructed in a way to hide the truth, how can you make good decisions in investing your money?

But, What About The Fed?

Next, we turn to the Federal Reserve.

Yesterday, the Federal Reserve announced that it was going to begin to taper the amount of securities it purchased, outright, every month.

Since early last year, the Federal Reserve has been buying, outright, around $120.0 billion in securities every month.

This has been the focus of the Fed and this is what Fed officials have discussed with investors and the public for months.

Recently, as inflation has been rising and causing concerns in the investment community, talk has increased about the need for the Fed to back off from this aggressive stance and reduce the amount of securities it was purchasing every month.

Buying so much in securities pumped money into the banking system and raised the amounts of "excess reserves" that existed in the vault of commercial banks.

However, talking about buying $120.0 billion of securities every month was not the whole story going on, as the Federal Reserve was also selling securities at the same time.

The Federal Reserve was selling securities under agreements to repurchase the securities after a short period of time.

Why did the Fed sell these securities under an agreement to repurchase them?

Well. the Fed's policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate was close to zero, and the Fed did not want the rate to go into negative territory because of all the funds being pumped into the commercial banking system.

This past banking week the effective Federal Funds rate was 0.08 percent.

Since September 1, 2021, the Federal Reserve has purchased, outright, securities worth $257.3 billion.

Since September 1, 2021, the Federal Reserve has sold, under an agreement to repurchase, $280.8 billion in securities.

After all the other factors impacting bank reserves have been worked out, we see that the "excess reserves" held by commercial banks actually declined by $56.9 billion.

So, since September 1, 2021, the Federal Reserve has actually drained reserves from the commercial banking system.

Federal Reserve officials have said nothing about these efforts to keep the Federal Funds rate positive.

All we have heard about is the $120.0 billion in securities the Fed is buying, outright, each month.

Why have they not made mention of the fact that they have "sold" more dollars' worth of securities over the past nine weeks?

It seems to me that this is very important information that investors need to know about. The Federal Reserve, over the past nine weeks, has caused the reserve balances in the commercial banking system to decrease.

That is not an expansive monetary policy!

Going Forward

The future is going to be difficult enough as it stands.

The failure of the Congress and the Federal Reserve to not act in full transparency does not help the situation for the investor.

I don't see the Washington, D.C. policymakers changing their behavior anytime soon,

But I cannot see this behavior helping our trust in the policymakers going forward.