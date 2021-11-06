Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (KMMPF) CEO Philip Fraser on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:KMMPF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Philip Fraser - President & Chief Executive Officer

Nancy Alexander - Vice President, Investor Relations & Sustainability

Dale Noseworthy - Chief Financial Officer

Robert Richardson - Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Joanne Chen - BMO Capital Markets

Matt Logan - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Kornack - National Bank

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, November 4th, 2021.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Philip Fraser, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Philip Fraser

Thank you and good morning. I want to welcome you to Killam Apartment REIT's Q3 2021 earnings presentation. I am here today with Robert Richardson, Executive Vice President; Dale Noseworthy, Chief Financial Officer; Erin Cleveland, Senior Vice President of Finance; and Nancy Alexander, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability.

Slides to accompany today's call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations.

I will now ask Nancy to read our cautionary statement.

Nancy Alexander

Thank you, Phil. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Killam Apartment REIT and its operations strategy, financial performance conditions, or otherwise. The actual results and performance of Killam discussed here today could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding forward-looking statements.

For further information about the inherent risks and uncertainties in respect of forward-looking statements, please refer to Killam's most recent annual information form and other securities regulatory filings found online on SEDAR.

Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements made today speak only as of the date which this presentation refers and the parties have no obligation to update such statements.

Philip Fraser

Thank you, Nancy. I am pleased to report another very strong financial and operating quarter for Killam. Throughout the third quarter, we have seen strong leasing activity in our apartment and commercial divisions and a strong rebound in our seasonal MHC business. Our 2021 targets are outlined on slide three along with our year-to-date performance.

We produced positive same-property net operating income for the 30th consecutive quarter and increased our same-property NOI target to exceed 4% up from the initial target of plus 2%.

Dale will take us through Killam's third quarter financial results followed by Robert, who will discuss our operating performance. I will conclude the call with an update on our recent acquisitions and our development pipeline.

I will now hand it over to Dale.

Dale Noseworthy

Thanks Phil. Financial highlights of Killam's strong Q3 results can be found on slide four. We achieved net income of $46.6 million compared to $37.5 million in Q3 2020. The resilient demand for apartments, the rebound of our seasonal MHC business, and strong leasing in our commercial segment are reflected in both same-property growth and $25.8 million of fair value gains on investment properties in the quarter. Killam realized FFO per unit growth of 11.1% and AFFO per unit growth of 13.0% in the quarter. Killam's AFFO payout ratio improved 900 basis points in Q3 0.0 to 66%.

Please refer to slide five. Killam's same-property portfolio achieved a strong 7.4% NOI growth in the quarter. Year-to-date same-property NOI is up 5%.

Killam's key revenue levers are charted on page six. Apartment leasing and occupancy have been steadily gaining momentum since the beginning of 2021, leading to 97.4% same-property occupancy in Q3, 90 basis points ahead of a year ago. This included occupancy of 98.0% in September and the trend of strong occupancy is continuing in Q4.

Apartment rental rates as at September 30th, 2021 were up 3.4% versus September last year. Year-to-date we've achieved 1.5% in rental increases on renewals and 4.9% on regular unit terms.

Our repositioning program also contributed to our topline growth. We've seen a slight uptick in rental incentives in the last year with incentives in the quarter equal to 0.7% of revenues. These incentive offerings remain primarily limited to our Alberta portfolio. Excluding Alberta, incentive offerings for our same-property portfolio remained very low at 0.3% of revenue in Q3.

In addition to strong performance from our apartment portfolio, our MHC and commercial properties also performed well in Q3 which Robert will expand on. We remain focused on expense management.

Turning to slide seven, we realized a modest 0.2% increase in same-property expenses for the quarter. Year-to-date same-property expenses increased 1.5% as higher general operating and property tax expenses were offset by lower utility and fuel expenses. Killam's same-property NOI margin increased by a healthy 160 basis points in the quarter and 80 basis points year-to-date.

Slide eight highlights our debt maturity profile including average apartment mortgage rates by year versus prevailing CMHC insured mortgage rates. We realized a 43 basis point reduction in interest rates on $27.3 million of maturing debt in the quarter.

Based on current market conditions, we expect to refinance maturing debt throughout the remainder of this year and in 2022 at relatively flat rates. Slide 9, highlights our debt metrics. Debt as a percentage of total assets was 44.1% at September 30, below our target for the year of less than 47%. In addition, Killam finished the quarter with acquisition capacity of over $250 million.

I will now turn the call over to Robert.

Robert Richardson

Thank you, Dale and good morning everyone. Today I will provide an update on the strength of our apartment, manufactured home community, and commercial property segments before turning the call back to Philip, to discuss our acquisition and development pipelines. Please refer to Slide 10. Killam continues to execute its long-term growth objectives to increase unitholder value based on three key strategies: one, increase Killam's earnings from its existing portfolio; two, expand the portfolio diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and three, develop high-quality properties in Killam's core markets. We have made notable progress on all three strategic priorities this year. Killam's growth is intentional and focused, keeping both community building and long-term sustainability top of mind.

Slide 11 shows Killam's revenue growth for the third quarter and year-to-date by property segment. Market fundamentals for apartments throughout Canada remain solid, with consistently high occupancy rates coast-to-coast. In Q3 2021, Killam's occupancy increased 90 basis points contributing significantly the same-property apartment revenue growth of 4.1%. This trend continues today with 50% of Killam's 216 apartment complexes at 100% occupancy and 80% of the apartment complexes have only one unit or less vacant.

After a challenging 2020, that saw Killam's resort properties in the manufactured home community sector experience record high vacancy and a commercial segment that required rental deferment and in some cases rental abatement 2021, has produced markedly improved results for Killam's MHC and commercial properties.

Our MHC business accounts for approximately 7% of Killam's total year-to-date net operating income. In these 39 communities, Killam owns the land and the supporting infrastructure and leases sites to tenants that own their own homes and pay Killam, a monthly site rent. 30 of Killam's 39 MHCs offer permanent, year-round affordable housing to 3800 residents. The remaining nine communities are seasonal, operate from May to October each year and are often referred to as resort communities as they typically have water features as well as many recreational amenities.

Killam's resort portfolio achieved record growth this quarter and year-to-date with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and return of interprovincial travel. All the resort communities opened on time and operated at near capacity throughout 2021. Revenue growth, as well as NOI growth, were bolstered by MHC site expansions at many of Killam's communities this year. Killam's commercial segment consists of approximately one million square feet of stand-alone commercial space that accounted for 5.1% of Killam's NOI for the nine months ended September 30 2021. The majority of the commercial space is concentrated in three assets totaling 847,000 square feet, namely Westmount Place in Waterloo, the brewery market in Halifax, and the Charlottetown Mall soon to be renamed Royalty Crossing in Prince Edward Island.

Killam's commercial portfolio reported same-property revenue growth of 8% in Q3 and 6.2% revenue growth year-to-date. A combination of increased commercial occupancy, rental step-ups nominal, rental abatements and a lower bad debt expense all contributed to better performance when compared to 2020. Year-to-date the commercial team has completed deals totaling 160,000 square feet 110,000 square feet of renewals, at a weighted average increase of 10% and 50,000 square feet of new commercial leasing at an average net rent of $15.90 a square foot.

I will now discuss Killam's apartment suite repositioning program. The market demand for Killam's new and newly renovated suites remains robust. Slide 12 highlights Killam's plan to deliver 550 repositioned suites for 2021. To date in 2021, the average capital investment for a repositioned suite is $26,000 resulting in an average return on investment of 13%. I want to emphasize that Killam repositioned suites once they have become vacant, and has not and would not, pressure our resident to surrender their suite for repositioning.

The demand for operated suite is not restricted to specific geographies or properties but holds true across Killam's portfolio. These upgrades provide attractive rental growth and return opportunities as well as improving the energy efficiency and curve of yield of the portfolio.

To finish the discussion on Killam's revenue growth, I want to highlight Killam's value proposition that has been successful for 20 years in attracting and retaining our valued residents and tenants. We undertake to build and be part of our communities supporting house initiatives that house 800-plus families needing additional support.

Please refer to Slide 13. Killam has close to 19,000 apartment units. And as noted earlier 5,900 MHC sites across seven provinces from Newfoundland to British Columbia. We offer a range of housing options in each of our markets, and have always maintained a very responsible approach to increasing rents for existing tenants. The decision to move rent takes into consideration the financial demands on our tenants, and the evolving economic climate in our communities through Canada and increasingly globally.

Killam's portfolio has a wide selection of locations, unit sizes and layouts throughout its urban markets and suburban communities with an average apartment rent of $1,200 per month. This represents considerable value and accommodates a diverse group of tenants and potential residents. Fully, 35% of Killam suites rent for less than $1,000 per month and Killam's average MHC sites lease for $260 per month.

Slide 13 also compares Killam's average rent to the median household income in the markets where we operate. Using CMHC's recommended 30% of medium household income as the upper limit for rent this slide clearly shows Killam's rents are well-below this upper limit.

I will now hand you back to Philip and thank you.

Philip Fraser

Thank you Robert. Please turn to page 14 to see our acquisition summary slide. This is a record year of growth for Killam with $390 million in acquisitions year-to-date. After a quiet third quarter, we have acquired four new properties totaling 482 units in Charlottetown, Moncton and two in Edmonton. On October 6th, we closed on a new 61 unit property in Charlottetown, as shown on slides 15 and 16. The purchase price of this four-story wood frame apartment building was $15.3 million or $251,000 per unit and contains 30 affordable rental units approved under the CMHC National Housing Strategy program. These projects are to encourage a stable supply of new rental housing for middle class families across Canada.

In addition, this purchase aligns with our ESG initiatives to increase our affordable housing base by 20% by 2025. Average monthly rents for the affordable units are $1.14 per square foot, which is 65% of market rents at $1.76 per square foot. The property opened early this year and is 98% leased.

On October 18th, Killam acquired Emma Place for $31.8 million or $269,500 per unit, representing a stabilized all-cash yield of 3.9%. Please refer to Slide 17 and 18. This new luxury 118 unit concrete building in Moncton has a mix of unit types with an average size of 1,035 square feet. This quality asset has many amenities and is very well-located in Moncton.

The next two acquisitions on slide 19 and 20 are located in Edmonton. As a part of our geographical diversification growth strategy, we are increasing our presence in Western Canada by using our established operating platform to absorb the management of these new assets. On October 28th, we acquired Heritage Valley Central, a newly constructed 123 unit wood frame building for $28.9 million or $241,000 per unit, representing an all-cash yield of 4.6%. This property is near other Killam assets and is close to the new Edmonton Hospital that is under construction.

As well, Killam has agreed to acquire Nautical Suites, a 180 unit property that contains three wood frame buildings built in 2019 for $42.3 million or $235,000 per unit, representing a 4.9% all-cash yield. The average monthly rent is $1,525 or $1.74 per square foot and is currently 98% leased. Killam is assuming, a $32.7 million mortgage with a 2.3% interest rate that matures in March 2023. We expect this purchase to close early next week.

Through acquisitions and completed developments, we have added 1,601 apartment units this year to our portfolio. Our recently completed developments on slide 21 show the operating margins and annual NOI contribution of 10, Harley Nolan Hill and Shorefront. They were fully leased within six months of completion and contributed $0.7 million in FFO in the third quarter. Our development pipeline provides us with an excellent opportunity to add high-quality real estate assets to our portfolio.

Slide 22 shows the five developments underway in the following cities; Halifax, Mississauga, Kitchener, and two in Ottawa, adding an additional 497 units to our portfolio over the next 18 months.

Slides 23 to 29 show updated progress shots of each development project along with construction information. The cost increases have been minimal and we have experienced slight delays due to supply chain issues similar to all developers across the country today. The governor remains on schedule and on budget. It will be a great complement to our surrounding neighborhood of the Brewery and The Alexander apartment building in Halifax.

Renderings of two future development projects are shown on slides 30 and 31. We expect to break ground on both of these projects in early 2022. Finally, we continue to refine and advance our development pipeline. A full list of our development pipeline is included on Slide 32.

We are committed to being amongst the leaders in ESG for multifamily REITs and we are working to reduce our environmental footprint. Our 2021 GRESB results earned us the Green two Star designation. It's also worthy to note that we also earned an A rating on the GRESB Public Disclosure survey an improvement from 2020 and outperforming our GRESB comparison group.

To finish Q3 has been a very good quarter with strong operating and financial performance. Our focused strategy is leading to increased earnings, a stronger balance sheet, more geographical diversification and one of the highest quality apartment portfolios in Canada.

This concludes the formal part of the presentation and we will now open up the call for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jonathan Kelcher with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks. Good morning.

Philip Fraser

Good morning.

Dale Noseworthy

Good morning.

Jonathan Kelcher

First, Rob just to clarify I think, I might have missed this but did you say 50% of your apartment properties are 100% full?

Robert Richardson

Yes, it is.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And 80% one unit or less vacancy?

Robert Richardson

Correct.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Would that be I guess you'd have some markets in there that would be basically as strong as you've ever seen. Would that be fair to say? And what markets would those be?

Robert Richardson

Yes. Well for the most part it's coast to coast. I think there is demand everywhere. Now the West a little bit in Alberta a little. But Atlantic Canada across the board are performing very well in Ontario. Just a little bit of vacancy in Ottawa. And that looks to be coming around now in the fourth quarter so but they're all strong.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then just switching gears on energy cost. There's been a lot of volatility in those. What are your expectations for this winter versus last winter? Do you think with higher revenue you can sort of keep margins similar to last winter?

Dale Noseworthy

Well we are expecting to see some pressure on natural gas and oil costs as we've seen. I think most people are expecting that. I do think when we look at our total and utility costs we are expecting more moderation though like less increase on electricity and water which should balance it out.

So we'll see we do expect to see especially in Q1 an increase in utility costs overall but there are electricity and water should be nominal. But we'll see. We've been investing a lot of those energy initiatives. We continue to -- the solar panel all of the other energy upgrades so that should help. And we know that our utilities here in Atlantic Canada have been securing delivery lines in less volatile markets so that also should help.

Robert Richardson

We have done a lot of heating plant conversions and that will help us as well. They'll be more efficient. And these ones will be doing burning propane. So there's some efficiencies there.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And what about hedging? Have you hedged much of your costs?

Dale Noseworthy

We haven't. No when we look -- the pricing on locking those in are pretty high. Right now not a lot hedged, but we do have our biggest exposure in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Again that has -- they've been very proactive after the volatility we saw years ago in securing lines to less volatile market. So I think it will be a different story than it was back in 2014-2015.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Thanks. I will turn it back.

Dale Noseworthy

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Joanne Chen with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Joanne Chen

Hi Good morning.

Dale Noseworthy

Good morning.

Joanne Chen

Just wanted to get a sense of how has -- obviously been a very strong quarter on the leasing front it's great to see. But have you noticed how leasing has trended so far I guess in October and November? Has that cadence kind of continued?

Dale Noseworthy

The leasing trends?

Joanne Chen

Yes.

Dale Noseworthy

Yes. Yes. It has continued. In fact it has it stayed as strong if not stronger than what we would have where we would have [Technical Difficulty]

Joanne Chen

Hello?

Philip Fraser

Did you hear us?

Joanne Chen

Sorry I guess accidentally I got cut off there. Apologies. I missed that.

Dale Noseworthy

Okay. I'll just repeat it. Just to say that the leasing trending that we've seen when we ended the quarter it has stayed as strong if not stronger in October and November whereas historically we will see we tend to see occupancy come off a little bit in Q4. We're seeing stronger than normal demand and leasing activity than in past years in Q4. Thank you.

Joanne Chen

That's great to hear. And I guess just switching on the acquisition side of things. Right now where are you seeing I guess for those markets in terms of the most attractive for balance in terms of growth potential and the acquisition price. I know the goal is to continue to diversify out of Atlantic, but you're still kind of -- are you seeing some more attractive opportunities in those markets right now given how strong it is?

Philip Fraser

So I think to answer your question you're asking are we seeing attractive opportunities in Atlantic Canada as well?

Joanne Chen

Right. Yeah.

Philip Fraser

Yeah. No, we've got our eye on a number of interesting opportunities in Atlantic Canada which we typically always have. But there's a lot of opportunities in Ontario, which we're pretty excited about. A lot of them would be added value sort of in terms of being able to go in and repositioning some of the – these assets long-term or with a development surplus density opportunity as well. And then the West BC, there's lots of product available as well as Alberta.

Joanne Chen

Okay. Got it. And – yeah, Alberta is obviously getting a lot of strength in these days. That's good to hear. And I guess, it's great to see this quarter really keeping your expenses down. The expense growth was very minimal. So I guess just on that what are you guys doing differently with respect to kind of how you're managing the portfolio to keep kind of cost down like the way you guys are?

Dale Noseworthy

Well, I'd say that, the energy initiatives we are seeing the impact of that, which we've already talked about. We are looking at contract negotiations as we look for economies of scale across, the country for everything from looking for opportunities with garbage collection and any of those large contract services, which is helping, also working with our staff tremendous group of employees that are keeping the buildings running well. And if they can take on some of the smaller maintenance tasks on their own and that teaching them that and expanding the capabilities of that team is also helping. So across the board, looking for opportunities for efficiencies.

Robert Richardson

Tax appeals.

Dale Noseworthy

Yes.

Robert Richardson

Assisting us. So there's benefits there. The conversion is on the heating plant –

Joanne Chen

Hello?

Operator

Pardon me. It sounds like the phone may have went on mute.

Joanne Chen

On the company, is that right?

Operator

Yes. Sorry, Joanne.

Joanne Chen

Okay. Yeah. Okay. Yeah. No.

Operator

Let me just take a quick check here. Please standby. We are experiencing a technical issue.

Dale Noseworthy

Can you hear us?

Operator

We can hear you now.

Robert Richardson

Okay. Maybe there's some pressing on something.

Operator

Sorry, Joanne. Go ahead with your question.

Joanne Chen

Yeah, sorry just maybe one more from me. Any thoughts on the regulatory front, I guess anything we think in 2022? I mean, or is it – do you think it's likely – going to be likely more so status quo in most of your markets?

Philip Fraser

I think it's going to be status quo. I mean, there was – I think it's status quo. We don't have any insight to any changes in Ontario or on West. And the announcement was out a couple of weeks ago regarding Nova Scotia, where there is – it's not rent control, it's a rent cap for the next 24 months.

Joanne Chen

Okay. All right. Now I’ll turn it back. Thanks very much for your time.

Philip Fraser

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Logan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Matt Logan

Thank you, and good morning.

Philip Fraser

Good morning.

Matt Logan

With significant cap rate compression across the country this year, can you talk a little bit about what your acquisition pipeline and how you're balancing that with development and your thoughts going forward?

Philip Fraser

Well, I think what comes first is that the development side the planning is multiple years in the works. It takes to get ready to start a project. So once it starts, it's another two years. So we've been working on our – the projects that we hope to finish in the next 12 months to 18 months for probably the last five to six years. We're working on the next two or three, to keep that pipeline going. So that's a constant relative to what we see in terms of growth compared to the acquisition side. The acquisition side, again, it's always interesting and sort of changing, but the deals that we're looking at you look at them in terms of where they are relative to the cap rate. If they're accretive, if we see good upside with the actual asset, and then we're more than willing to sort of get to the point to try to purchase it.

Matt Logan

And with rent growth in your market offsetting some of the cost increases would you say development yields are largely steady, or has there been any compression on the development front?

Philip Fraser

Well, I mean again there is pressure on the cost side right across the board in every market in Canada. But by the time you pro forma, and hopefully by the time you finish that the market has again moved on the upside, which takes care of all the sort of the cost pressure throughout that piece. But the interesting part of your question is, there is such a demand for housing and new supply across this country that no matter what we're going to have to figure out a way to build it to house all the people and all the new folks that are coming into the country so -- and which gives us really the huge opportunity for the years to come.

Matt Logan

Agreed. And maybe just changing gears to the commercial property segment, were there any non-recurring items in the quarter, or said differently, how should we be thinking about the cash NOI run rate? Could that be something around $10 million?

Robert Richardson

In terms of the investment side?

Matt Logan

In terms of the NOI run rate.

Robert Richardson

NOI run rate. I'd like to think, it's going to have a bit more growth in 2022. We've done some deals here that haven't made it to the income statement yet. So it should improve. I don't have a number for you.

Philip Fraser

There's no reoccurring income in that.

Robert Richardson

No, not in the $10 million. Yes. I heard that question. Yes.

Matt Logan

Okay. Good. And maybe just one last -- so 10-plus a little bit of growth here next year is kind of about what we should be thinking about the outlook for commercial?

Philip Fraser

Yes.

Matt Logan

And maybe one last question for me before we turn it back. You talked about some of your energy initiatives and cost savings. What are you seeing on the labor front?

Robert Richardson

Yes. There are pressures on the labor front. We're seeing -- and I think part of it is a federal policy on the SERP side, where some workers were happy to not find themselves in the workforce. But that we're hoping in 2022 will change and they'll come back to work. But right now there's a bit of pressure and you're seeing it. I noticed in the paper today the minimum wage in Ontario go to $15. So that's the way things are tracking.

Matt Logan

Okay. I appreciate the color. That's all for me. I’ll turn it back. Thank you.

Robert Richardson

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Matt Kornack with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Hi. Just with regards to the Nova Scotia election, the new premier came out, obviously, put a rent cap in place, but noted that supply is the true answer to affordability. Have there been any new programs that would have been rolled out by the province at this point to encourage supply? And obviously, I think that you guys as a potential supplier of it would have been involved or may be involved in the future in providing affordable housing in Nova Scotia?

Robert Richardson

The only thing they've come out so far with is a $35 million investment looking to support 1,100 new units. That would be the equity portion of the investment, but nothing other than that at this time. Having met the premier a number of times, he's serious about looking to find a solution and he knows he's going to take additional investment pipe. I think the various levels of government have to come together and contribute to make some of the new housing more affordable.

Philip Fraser

Yes. And I also think he's engaging the city of Halifax in terms of understanding the process for the whole permitting and development of new applications and -- not only for multifamily developments, but for large tracks of single family. And if there is sort of a log jam that gets broken, and then I think there's going to be more supply of all types of housing for metro in the next six to 12 months, but it's still going to take time to build.

Matt Kornack

Sure. No, that makes sense on all fronts. And then last one for me. Edmonton, you bought there granted newer assets with pretty good yields, but does that signal sort of increased optimism around the Alberta market? And could we foresee additional expansion there?

Philip Fraser

It does. Yes, it does. I mean that province is still heavily dependent on the price of oil. And this rebound in the price of oil, I think, it's got positive effects for all of the province. And we see it in terms of leasing and just talking to whether it's brokers or other developers out there that they see increased traffic right across the board.

Matt Kornack

Okay. Makes sense. And congrats I don't often get beat by a few cents on my FFO estimate. So there you go.

Robert Richardson

Our pleasure.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Philip Fraser

Thank you very much for participating today in today's conference call, and we look forward to reporting fourth quarter results in February of 2022. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines. Have a great day.