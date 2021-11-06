PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

We continue our international quest to find the most promising companies in the world. We found a promising one in Globant (NYSE:GLOB), which is an Argentinian software development and consulting firm that has been growing at an extraordinary pace. Its revenue has grown at a 26.4% CAGR. To sustain this growth the company has had to increase the number of employees by a factor of almost 20x.

Source: Globant Investor Relations

Globant was listed on the NYSE in 2014, and since then it has provided investors with extraordinary returns as can be seen on its price graph below.

Data by YCharts

It develops software for a multitude of blue chip companies, such as Unilever (UL), Rockwell Automation (ROK), and MercadoLibre (MELI) among others. Below is a more exhaustive list of its main clients. Source: Globant Investor Relations

Globant has capabilities to develop end-to-end solutions in domains ranging from Artificial Intelligence to the Internet of Things. The slide below shows some example of the types of solutions built for clients, and as can be seen they cover a wide scope of technologies and applications. Source: Globant Investor Relations

Being originally an Argentinian company most of its employees are in Latin America. The three countries with the most employees are Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. However it has some employees in developed economies as well including the US and Canada.

Source: Globant Investor Relations

Something that has helped Globant is that its cost base is mostly on weak Latin American currencies, while its revenues are mostly in dollars. In a way Globant is arbitraging the low salary costs from emerging economies with projects that are priced mostly for developed markets like the US and Europe. However there is some risk that the IT professionals that Globant employs will start demanding higher salaries as their home countries experience significant inflation. The company addressed this point during the last earnings call as an analyst asked the question about wage inflation:

Maggie Nolan So I wanted to kind of build up on some previous questions. When you think about some of those key delivery geographies, are you seeing any differences in the level of wage inflation in each of those, like Argentina versus India versus Colombia? Juan Urthiague Yes. Thank you, Maggie. Of course, different countries have different salary increases because of local currency, because of inflation in that market. Typically, you see Argentina with a higher salary increase in local currency. But when you look at that in U.S. dollars, it goes -- flow to the medium of the company. So in general, what we see is a number about 5%, 6% for the full year in dollar terms company-wide. That is a little bit higher maybe than some time ago, especially compared to last year. But I think it's something manageable that we can offset through pricing, we can offset through utilization. And that's why we continue to see our gross margins in the same range than in the past. We don't expect any of these to have a material impact on the numbers. And in fact, we continue to have the same range that we always provided.

Source: Globant Investor Relations

Globant has reached a last twelve months (LTM) revenue of $1 billion, with Q2'21 adjusted gross margin reaching 39.3% and adjusted profit from operations margin reaching 16.2%. This makes the company solidly profitable.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, revenue from the top customers has been growing a little bit faster than for the rest of them. This means clients are very satisfied with the services Globant provides and are trusting the company with more projects and bigger ones as well.

Source: Globant Investor Relations

Looking at the revenue breakdown, 76% is in dollars, which helps the company enormously as it arbitrages projects from high-priced regions and employs developers in emerging economies. The company is also diversified by type of client, with the biggest percentage belonging to the Banks & Financial Services segment, followed by Media & Entertainment, followed by several other segments representing smaller parts of the pie.

Source: Globant Investor Relations

Financials

Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Capital Invested (ROIC) have been trending in the wrong direction, reaching a rather weak 7.5%. This tells us that the company has been prioritizing revenue growth over profitability.

Data by YCharts

Similarly, net profit margins have had a significant erosion, they were once around 12% and have been almost cut in half to ~7%. This is despite the positive operating leverage that should have occurred with the increase of sales.

Data by YCharts

One bright spot is the company's balance sheet, which is very clean with little debt, and significant amounts of cash and equivalents.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Globant traded for several years at a price/sales multiple of ~4x, but the recent share price increase has pushed this considerably higher to ~13x, which is more than twice the 5-year median.

Data by YCharts

Similarly the trailing twelve months price/earnings ratio is an astronomical 190x, and the forward P/E is a still very high 93x. We view these multiples as unsustainable long term, and therefore expect them to contract significantly. The question is if earnings growth can compensate for multiple compression or not.

Data by YCharts

For that we look at earnings estimate compiled by Seeking Alpha, where we see that even looking out to fiscal year 2025, the forward PE is a still high 36x multiple. As much as we would like to invest in Globant we cannot justify paying current prices, we believe that during the next global recession, shares will probably pull back considerably and would be looking to invest then.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Globant is a high-quality fast-growing company that unfortunately is trading at too high a valuation. We like its business model of developing high-quality software with IT professionals from low-cost regions, and selling to clients in developed markets that can pay top dollar for the developments. The company has expertise in multiple areas including artificial intelligence and IoT, and is further increasing its capabilities through bolt-on acquisitions. We believe shares will significantly correct during the next global recession, and would be looking to invest then into the company.