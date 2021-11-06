Natal-is/iStock via Getty Images

Today I wanted to write about a company I never envisioned myself writing about, Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX). Over the last year, Crocs has returned a whopping 200% to investors and is rapidly closing in on a 2,000% return over the last five years.

Still, the company appears to be reasonably priced at 21x forward earnings. It also has a lot of additional market to target (especially if my anecdotal personal tale is the norm). Let's dig into this casual shoe maker a little more.

Why Crocs Is On My Radar

In previous articles I have discussed scores - or screeners - I have developed in order to narrow down my investable universe. While I love technology and innovation, I err away from the high P/S growth environment we currently find ourselves in and instead aim to focus on high-quality companies. Crocs is a high-quality company.

"Quality" here, for me, is derived from a score I've called The Buffett Score. This score comprises of eight criteria outlined by Mary Buffett in her book Buffettology. There's a bonus ninth criteria I've personally added as a way to discover more "moaty" companies.

In the most recent run of The Buffett Score (I re-run on a monthly basis), Crocs checked off every box for the first time. Here are the nine criteria, and a quick brief on where Crocs stands with each:

Data by YCharts

Crocs has consistent earnings over the last five years. This one looks at TTM values of net income and asks if a company has been growing net income sufficiently. Well, take a look at the chart and you can see fairly consistent growth from Crocs, especially in recent years.

Crocs has manageable levels of debt. Manageable debt is defined, in this criteria at least, as being manageable if a company can pay off its debt with three years of net incomes. Crocs has seen a recent jump in long-term debt, but at ~$680M compared to net income of ~$750M, it's manageable.

Data by YCharts

Image: Crocs ROE

We also look for a high return on equity. ROE is a rather interesting metric for Crocs, and the company carries a hefty 35.1% average over the last five years. TTM it sits at 259% on a rather low amount of equity.

Data by YCharts

Image: Crocs Return on Invested Capital

So to balance that ROE measure out, we look for a high return on invested capital. Our goal here is 12%, and Crocs easily crushes that.

Cash is still king, so to get a pass on that quality score we look to see if a) the company is generating cash flow, and b) if it is generating a high amount of free cash flow relative to assets. In both cases, Crocs gets a pass.

Data by YCharts

Image: Crocs Shares Outstanding

Another sign of a high-quality company is a reluctance to dilute shareholders or, ideally, go the opposite direction with share buybacks. Crocs has been reducing its share count by roughly 5% per year., staying north of 4% even in slower years.

Finally, there is a slight valuation component to this score. We first look to see if the company's earnings yield is greater than the 10yr treasury. In Crocs case, it is. And with a one-size-fits-all basic return calculation, we look to see if the company can return 12% per year - in Crocs case it can.

On that very last one, do note that this is a very, very rough valuation. It's a one-sized-fits-all approach and ~40% of companies get a passing grade here. An investor should do a more thorough valuation before considering investment. We'll dig into this a little more below.

Where Will Crocs Go From Here?

I alluded to this a little above but, anecdotally, I believe Crocs has a lot of room to expand. Let me explain that a little more.

Image: Classic Crocs

The Crocs pictured above is what I thought Crocs sold. The Crocs pictured below show off more of the companies line-up. While I'm not really the target audience for rubber clogs, I am the target audience for comfy shoes and now own two pairs of them.

Image: A more "normal" shoe from Crocs

If I mention I bought Crocs to family or friends, they scoff. Like me, they did not realize that the brand offers more than the old clog-looking hole-ridden things that were all the rage for 90s kids. If Crocs can reach more people, letting them know that the brand now offers shoes for all occasions, then the company's total addressable market stands to see a big boost.

Image: Crocs investor presentation slide on environmental efforts

Crocs is also working on being a more "green" company. By the end of 2021 Crocs will be a 100% vegan brand built entirely with a sustainable bio-based Croslite material. 85% of the company's products are sold without boxes, and for that remaining 15% the company is looking into sustainable packaging alternatives.

Image: Crocs investor presentation slide on digital growth

Digital, digital, digital. Going digital helps keep costs down. I bought my Crocs from a brick-and-mortar store. Now that I've tried them out and like the brand and its feel, I'm likely to move onto a digital purchase the next time around. Crocs is pushing a digital first approach to commerce and expects it to equate to more than 50% of the company's revenues in 2026.

Digital, also, helps the brand continue expansion across the globe. Crocs considers Asia to be a key market going forward and an online presence is key to making that happen.

In Asia, Crocs is targeting tier 1 celebrities and influencers to improve brand awareness. China is the world's second largest footwear market, so cracking the region is a major catalyst to future growth.

In Q3, the firm saw revenues grow 21% in Asia with 38% coming from digital.

A Valuation

After a significant run up, it is worth considering whether or not Crocs is worth our time today.

At the time of writing, Crocs is trading around $180 per share. The company has returned over 200% to investors this year and has seen tremendous top and bottom line growth.

As we've covered, Crocs is a high-quality business, I have no doubts about that. The valuation, however, does mean we need to see great things from Crocs going forward.

Analysts foresee growth on the top-line continuing for Crocs, and with what we've seen from the company so far there's no reason to doubt that. With the company growing at over 50% this year, the ~17% per year analysts are projecting through 2025 does not seem too heavy so I have assumed that in my model.

I like to derive my cash flow expectations by looking at typical margins to the business (i.e. FCF/revenues). For Crocs, this has traditionally been rather low, but a shift to digital is kicking that figure into overdrive.

Fiscal year 2020 saw FCF margins of 11% while the TTM has seen that figure jump to around 17%. That shift to digital is still ongoing so it's not unreasonable to assume FCF margins average out to around 15% as Crocs matures.

Image: A DCF valuation of Crocs

Taking all of this into account and factoring in a 3% terminal growth value, Crocs has a fair value today of $176.11. Without much of a margin of safety, it's hardly an immediate buy, but I would like to discuss how the outlook might improve in a massive way (aka, my bull case).

For one, Crocs has been removing more than 4% of its outstanding shares per year over the last 4 years. In the last quarter it had reduced shares by 7.4% year over year. Crocs intends to repurchase $500 million of shares in 2021 - or roughly 5% of the market cap today.

If we assume the firm continues this shareholder friendly practice of buying back shares at a rate of roughly 4% per year, outstanding shares in FY25 would come out to around 50 million - in that scenario our fair value is $215 per share.

Secondly, as mentioned, FCF margins are trending upwards. In the initial model, a 15% value was assumed going forward, but this could easily shift a couple of percentage points above that as the world and the company move to a D2C online approach. Bumping our margin average to 16.5% we get a value of $238/share or a 36% increase over today.

Potential Risks

Crocs is all about the brand. If that brand status were to erode then there would be significant issues for this company.

The brand is, however, iconic. Everyone knows what Crocs are, even if they might grimace at the thought of wearing them. By continuing to expand this brand into emerging markets, it seems unlikely that the brand collapses.

Data by YCharts

Image: Crocs Long Term Debt

Investors should also watch those creeping debt levels. The company has, traditionally, run debt-free but that has been changing in recent quarters. Of course, debt is cheap so we can't really blame the company for taking advantage.

Final Thoughts

In my very bullish approach, we get a fair value of $238/share, but that makes a lot of assumptions. If I tweaked those assumptions the other way (no buybacks and a 13% FCF margin, which is in line with Nike (NKE)) we get a fair value around $151.

It seems the best time to have bought would have been just prior to earnings a couple of weeks back. However, patient investors may find they're not late to the party just that a lot of folks arrived early and the atmosphere is great.

All that said, I will be sitting this one out. At my top-level bull case of $238 we're looking at a ~30% margin of safety. Considering the increase of debt, supply chain issues, and possible disruption from direct-to-consumer brands I'd like that margin to be a little bigger before I would personally jump into this name.