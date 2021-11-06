azgraphic/iStock via Getty Images

The Dinosaur

I'm still holding IBM (NYSE:IBM) but I've grown more and more bearish over time. Furthermore, I've continued to sell down my position and I expect to be out of IBM before the end of 2021.

We will get to Kyndryl (KD) soon, but first, we need to look at what spawned this company. Let me show you IBM's failure in a few charts:

Over the last year, IBM's revenue has gone down, down, and down more. Not surprisingly, share price has gone down.

However, there has been financial engineering at IBM. For example:

You can see that IBM has roughly bought back 25% of all outstanding shares over the last 10 years. In turn, here's what that's done for IBM's EPS.

The answer is that despite the heavy buybacks, IBM's EPS keeps dropping. That shows you just how badly IBM revenue has been bleeding.

In summary, IBM isn't a growing company. It's not even really all that stable, since revenue has been sliding for 10 years. And while cash is pouring back into IBM via buybacks, it's simply not enough to support the stock.

They Say Dividends Don't Lie?

As a quick sidebar, I was fooled for a long time. This is why:

Dividends are up, up, and up some more. They are a dividend champion. Just look at the juicy yield over this time:

The actual yield has been going up and up. In our low-interest world, this is incredibly sexy. It's also deceiving, and here's why:

Let's look at the breakdown. It's pretty simple, really:

The dividend growth rate over the last 20 years has been wonderful. It's been compounding at 13.9% over that time. But that's the only good news. For the last six years, IBM's dividend growth rate has slowed down, from 17%, then 10%, then down to 7%, then down, more down, and down again to just 1% in 2020. Let's not talk about the "pandemic" as the reason for this decline. Dividend growth has been slowing for years now. In addition, you can see that IBM's payout ratio is going up and up. In other words, more and more money is being paid out to investors, to the detriment of organic growth. And lastly, it's obvious that despite the juicy dividend and dividend growth, IBM still badly trailed the S&P 500. In other words, over the last 20 years, the market easily beat IBM in total annualized return.

Revealing A Rotten Core

In total, this paints a damning picture. IBM has been keeping the stock "alive" and somewhat propped up with buybacks, but even that hasn't worked as I've clearly shown in some simple charts above.

What's worse, is that I've also shown how the "juicy dividend" has lulled investors into complacency and even living off of the hope of a brighter future. But the dividend growth is slowing down. It's clear as day. And it's getting worse, as you can see with the relentless growth in IBM's payout ratio.

Growth Ain't Coming

Here you have a company that can't seem to grow despite plenty of opportunity with the cloud and IBM's patent pile.

IBM scientists and researchers received 9,130 U.S. patents in 2020, the most of any company, marking 28 consecutive years of IBM patent leadership.

The patent flood has not translated to top-line revenue growth. IBM might be a leader in thinking, but it's not a leader in business execution.

Also, IBM isn't really turning external growth opportunities into cold hard cash. Consider IBM's $34 billion purchase of Red Hat. That part of the business is growing, but it's not helping enough. Here's the good news first:

As for the cloud and cognitive software business unit that includes Red Hat, that was up 2.5% to $5.69 billion. At the earnings meeting with analysts after the report hit, CFO Jim Kavanaugh indicated that Red Hat grew 17% for the quarter. "Red Hat revenue growth was driven by double-digit growth in both infrastructure and application development and emerging technology. And we had more than 40% growth in OpenShift recurring revenue," he said, referring to the company's container orchestration platform.

Here's some of the bad news, from October 21st, over at TechCrunch:

IBM is making some progress here, however incrementally, but not enough and not quickly enough. The stock is getting hammered today, down 9.56% at market close. Stockholders clearly want to see more, and while Red Hat is leading the way, the rest of the company continues to lag, and investors aren't happy.

I'm not interested in IBM until I see at least one full year of core business revenue growth. I'm saying I want to see at least four quarters of year-over-year growth and, ideally, without any kind of gymnastics around 2020, or pandemic excuses, or supply shortages, or anything. I don't want excuses, I want nose-to-the-grindstone tactical execution and true revenue growth.

Quick Sidebar On Kyndryl

This article is about IBM. The idea is simple. Revenue isn't growing. And we see that any money being made is just pouring into buybacks and the dividend, all the while, the core business is stagnating and dying. Financial engineering is being used to attract and "stick" income investors who are at a growing risk. Just look at the financial engineering and the payout ratio.

As part of all of this tomfoolery, IBM just spun off a chunk of the business into KD. I don't like the business, and here's a hint why, straight from the CFO:

"What we do is design, build, manage and modernize mission-critical tech systems," Wyshner said. "We think of ourselves as the heart and lungs of [enterprises'] IT systems."

And...

"What we do is so mission critical that I think there were some questions at first," Wyshner said. "We intend to provide the best possible solutions. In order to make large-scale technology work, there's a lot of blocking and tackling. For a large organization, that work absolutely had to be done right. And we are world-class like that."

The problem? I don't know what they really do! Every company intends to offer great solutions. This is merely hope. Again, the problem is that there's no meat. The website doesn't help me at all, either:

They are focused. So what? They create systems in new ways. So what? Over and over, who cares, so what?

It just goes on. This is from their About Us page:

Empowering progress while modernizing and managing the world's mission-critical systems and services

And here's a list of "hodgepodge" services they offer:

Adding it all up, this is a company without any soul. There's no true innovation. No spark. No real emotion, or energy, or anything that's truly compelling to me. It all feels like a stillborn baby dinosaur.

The market agrees with me:

I couldn't be less interested in KD at this point in time. I'll hold on to my "free" shares for a little while, but I'll likely be selling in the very near future. I'm not interested in shorting, but I'm definitely not interested in being a long-term shareholder. No way.

Wrap Up

I'm bearish on IBM. I've been entirely disappointed with the business for years. I've given them plenty of time to turn things around but leadership hasn't turned things around.

As I've clearly indicated, revenues continue to decline. Earnings per share also keeps going down. At the same time, buybacks are burning cash while hardly providing any real support or improvement in the stock price. Lord only knows what the stock would look like without that financial engineering.

Furthermore, while the dividend is juicy, dividend growth is slowing down. Sure, the dividend is "high", and that yield keeps moving upwards. But that's largely because of two factors.

First, the stock price keeps dropping, so that obviously pushes up the yield. It means a capital loss over time, while dividends go up.

Second, the yield is getting a bit top heavy, given the payout ratio. So, while revenue is going down, IBM is pushing a larger and larger fraction into dividends.

Finally, I'm not enchanted with KD. It looks like a baby dinosaur that is already on the way down and out. And it's not just me. The market doesn't like this weak spinoff either. The horrific price action clearly shows that investors aren't fooled. It's not stable yet. Who knows when it'll reach bottom.

To be absolutely clear, I'm not recommending any kind of shorting. However, these two companies are not worth holding for the long term. Adding it all up, IBM is a sell and KD is a sell.