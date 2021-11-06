HDRO: Bullish On Hydrogen Fuel Cells As The Next Generation Of Clean Energy

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) invests in companies involved with hydrogen-based energy, fuel cell technologies, and industrial gases. The attraction here is a sense that hydrogen power technology is approaching a point on the cost curve where it is commercially viable at a global scale as a next-generation renewable energy source. The HDRO ETF offers targeted exposure to the leading stocks that are driving innovation and are well-positioned to capture what remains a significant market opportunity. We are bullish on the fund with an expectation that the group of underlying holdings can generate strong growth through 2022 benefiting from several long-term tailwinds.

(Seeking Alpha)

Bullish on Hydrogen

With a lead by the European Union through the Paris Agreement signed by 195 countries, there is an ongoing effort by policymakers worldwide to attain a zero-carbon-emission global economy by 2050 to combat climate change. That said, there is a growing recognition that the expanding adoption of wind, solar, biomass, and even electric vehicles alone are not enough for the world to meet its climate goals and energy needs. Hydrogen and fuel cell technologies represent the next step for a sufficient, consistent, and cost-effective energy supply.

As the most abundant and reactive material in the world, hydrogen has long been used as a fuel source in various applications. The challenge against widespread acceptance and utilization has always been both the energy-intensive production process along difficulties in storage and transportation. The good news is that many of the companies within the HDRO ETF are working at bringing practical solutions to the market.

The outlook is very strong for hydrogen demand, climbing from less than 0.1% of the current global energy consumption to upwards of 24% by 2050 in an optimistic scenario. Even more grounded estimates like 2% by 2030 and 6% by 2050 from the International Energy Association (IEA) still represents a massive upside. A theme right now is an ongoing shift away from hydrogen production converted from fossil fuels towards "green hydrogen" produced from electricity based on renewables like wind farms and solar. Suppliers are also implementing carbon capture, utilization and storage ("CCUS") with facilities driven by natural gas that are more environmentally friendly. Several countries have adopted a hydrogen strategy to facilitate investments in production and infrastructure which is also a major tailwind going forward.

(source: IEA)

The industry group Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) highlights the multi-sector applications for hydrogen with the most obvious example being in transportation with fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) as an alternative or complement to battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Some advantages with hydrogen include a longer range as well as faster refueling compared to the current battery and charging technologies. Hydrogen can also work as an industrial fuel, and help to reduce emissions in the production of feedstock in agriculture. Hydrogen for the power sector including through stored energy and distributed generation applications is set to gain importance over the next decade.

(source: FCHEA)

What is the HDRO ETF?

The HDRO ETF is a new fund that began trading in March of 2021 with a subset of clean-energy technology as an investing theme. The fund technically tracks the "BlueStar Global Hydrogen & Next-Gen Fuel Cell Index" with a key rule that eligible stocks must generate at least 50% of their revenue from hydrogen and/or fuel cell projects, or be involved in the development of related technologies.

With the current portfolio of 27 stocks, the top holdings represent the early leaders in the segment with several companies that are involved in commercializing fuel cell systems across various applications. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is the largest position in the fund with a 13% weighting followed by Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) at 8% and Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) at 7%. While each company in the HDRO portfolio targets and operates with different strategies and various types of technologies, they all benefit from similar high-level tailwinds with the theme of hydro.

(Seeking Alpha)

These are all major corporations that are on the ground delivering the necessary production, storage, and distribution systems with growing demand. We say that because, at the current stage of market maturity, there is a wide range of differing fundamentals and company-specific factors impacting each stock. None of the top five stocks in the portfolio are currently profitable which adds to the near-term risk profile of the fund, sensitive to growth and earnings estimates in the group.

Still, the group of underlying stocks has been rewarded with big gains in recent years with the market recognizing the hydrogen opportunity. From the chart below, we observe that volatility reached some extreme levels earlier this year with mixed returns more recently. The HDRO ETF is down about 11% since its inception in Q1. Favorably, the momentum has turned more positive heading into 2022 with the HDRO ETF also up over 35% from its low in October when it briefly traded under $18.00.

Data by YCharts

Alternative Hydrogen ETFs

It's worth mentioning that there are some competing "hydrogen ETFs" including the Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) and Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) which track different indexes but follow a similar strategy with overlapping holdings. Each of these funds began trading this year, highlighting the growing interest in the segment. While we're not suggesting one fund is better or worse than another, the Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF is the largest in the group with $69 million in assets under management compared to $42 million in HJEN and $23 million in HYDR.

We also note that the Defiance Next Gen ETF has been able to slightly outperform over the past month, returning 27.3% compared to 26.4% in HYDR, given the specific composition. The reason we pick HDRO as our favorite in this group simply goes down to its lower expense ratio at 0.30% compared to 0.45% in HJEN, and 0.50% for the HYDR ETF.

HDRO ETF Forecast

There's a lot to like about the long-term outlook for hydrogen and fuel cell technology. Without attempting to pick winners and losers among the key stocks in the segment, the HDRO ETF makes it easy to capture many of the high-level growth trends. Ultimately, we believe HDRO will be trading higher over the next year considering what we view as a positive macro landscape. We are looking at the $25.00 share price level as a near representing some resistance going back to Q2 of this year. A breakout higher can likely target a retest of the fund's all-time high above $30.00 to the upside in the near term.

Beyond the global policy initiatives towards clean energy and hydrogen, continued economic growth in an ongoing post-pandemic recovery should support new investments towards infrastructure. The bullish case for HDRO is that the emerging fuel cell application quickly gains market adoption with increasing demand over the next few years. Corporate earnings are up which can fuel increased spending towards hydrogen technology at the enterprise level representing potential customers for the leaders in the category.

In terms of risks, deteriorating global growth conditions would likely pressure the outlook for hydrogen and clean-energy technologies. The relative concentration of the fund among the top 5 holdings leaves the fund's performance exposed to wider swings of volatility with outsized impacts on company-specific factors. There is also a question about volatility with some of the holdings in the fund representing more speculative investments, highly sensitive to growth estimates. Important monitoring points include industry-level data of hydrogen production and demand.

We are bullish on hydrogen and view the HDRO ETF as a good option for investors in the context of a diversified portfolio either as a long-term strategic allocation towards a high-growth segment or for tactical exposure to the thematic momentum.