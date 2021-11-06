Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Liquid Hydrogen is the Future of Energy Consumption

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was founded in 1997 as a merger between industrial conglomerates. The combined companies then went public in 2002. Plug really began ramping up in 2019 with their large investments into green hydrogen technology. Plug believes that energy use and consumption has a long way to go before we get to 0 net emissions. Thankfully Plug Power is paving the way in sustainability by providing hydrogen technology solutions to the worlds climate crisis. Hydrogen is a more reusable and safe form of fuel compared to fossil fuels which harm the environment.

Source: (Plug Power Annual Symposium 2020)

One of the main advantages Plug has is it uses low cost renewable energy. By using low amounts of electricity and water to power an electrolyzer, Plug is able to turn gaseous hydrogen into liquid hydrogen ready for commercial use. The demand for liquid hydrogen is high and in future years will easily cover the cost of continuing operations. Plug already has a large amount invested into these plants and could see some develop internationally with large investments by the South Korean department of energy. Regardless Plug should be able to scale liquid hydrogen due to their already massive demand as long as the company can continue to impress customers with their progress.

Source: (DoE Hydrogen Storage Explanation)

Hydrogen is not all that complicated when it comes down to it. Hydrogen can be stored in gaseous and liquid form. Gaseous hydrogen however does not have much use as it can't be used to fuel or power any meaningful equipment and there are no studies indicating as such. Liquid hydrogen on the other hand represents a massive opportunity in the renewable energy space. Plug has the unique advantage because they are the producer and supplier of liquid hydrogen all in one. This is because liquid hydrogen needs to cryogenically stored and shipped which has caused Plug to vertically integrate from their factories to their trucking and storage. This is why even though liquid hydrogen may be expensive some top tier industrials are willing to pay top dollar for access to this fuel. In the future instead of paying $9-10 dollars per gallon of liquid hydrogen, by buying bulk industrials can potentially get liquid hydrogen from Plug at $4-5 dollars per gallon by 2023. This is because as Plug begins to mass produce liquid hydrogen their supply will match the demand and the cost curve will begin to come down especially as smaller players try to take Plug's spot.

Pent Up Demand Will Led to Massive Growth

Demand for this technology is sky high and multiple sectors could see the benefits of liquid hydrogen technology. Many large industrial conglomerates are trying to meet their own ESG standards and liquid hydrogen could be a way to do that. For example airlines as they reopen are going to be booking a lot more airtime and that could draw criticism from many eco activist groups and shareholders alike. Plug is offering a way to give large industrials, such as airlines, the opportunity to bring their fleets to zero emissions faster.

Source: (Plug Power Investor Symposium 2021)

Even if Plug is successful with deploying 150,000 fuel cells at 750 sites by 2024 they will still represent less than 1% of the global market share. I find this hard to believe given the scale they would be able to produce these fuel cells and deliver them to end market industrial users. I am of the opinion that when Plug has successfully vertically integrated their operations and offer comparable prices to gasoline that many small and mid size industrial firms will be lining up to get their hands on liquid hydrogen. The implication of 750 sites especially with their work in the US would make them the #1 supplier and distributor of liquid hydrogen and considering the US' zero emissions goal by 2050.

Source: (Plug Power Investor Symposium 2021)

Plug by 2025 is looking to be a diverse renewable technology conglomerate. At that time they would delivering robust cash flows with a high end global hydrogen solution platform and could potentially be the one stop shop for all hydrogen related storage and logistics products. This high level of exposure to a new and emerging technology that could potentially change the way humanity looks at energy is enormously valuable. 3 billion in annual sales could be the a conservative estimate considering the amount of countries that are looking for ways to fuel their aircraft and trucks other than electrification. At this time as well they would have penetrated Europe and Asia's liquid hydrogen market and would be in the running to be getting multitude of government contracts and investments in their technology.

Infrastructure Capability and Innovation Places Plug Above the Rest

Plug has the first mover advantage when it comes to their infrastructure capabilities. By being the first to innovate in this very niche area of renewable energy they are carving a unique moat that puts down any smaller potential peers. Also by being the first to innovate it lowers the institutional risk factor when large corporate and government sponsors are looking to do massive deals with Plug.

Source: (Plug Power Investor Symposium 2021)

Decarbonizing logistics fleets is the goal for many trucking and shipping companies around the world. Plug is first to point out in fact it is one of the only ways. Electric vehicles are great but by making the transition to a more sustainable fueling source for all types of machinery Plug is tackling a niche that many electric vehicle companies have failed to capitalize on yet.

Source: (Plug Power Investor Symposium 2021)

Plugs vertically integrated structure for aviation partnerships is a great example on how their technology could benefit supply chains and streamline processes while also remaining very green. Their multi model transport model by using trains, trucks, and ships can be utilized as long as the liquid hydrogen is stored in cryogenically safe containers. One of the most important parts of Plug's new supply chain is that now no new equipment is needed for loading liquid hydrogen containers onto aircrafts as well as many other processes and equipment can remain the same because at the end of the day cargo is universal.

Source: (Plug Power Investor Symposium 2021)

Fuel cost per unit is going to be a major driver in corporations and governments deciding to switch to Plug's products. With 60% reduction in hydrogen costs by 2025 we can safely assume that within 5 years hydrogen will cost less than gasoline. This is assuming an average gallon worth of liquid hydrogen is equivalent to $10 dollars today in 5 years it will be on par with gasoline. This is a great sign for OEM's to ink deals with Plug considering the potential benefit it might bring the company overall not just from a cost perspective. The low service costs are very encouraging and could be a major boon to the stock moving forward. By having lower service costs than any potential competitors due to entering the market first Plug can maintain their moat moving into the future. This creates a low risk/reward value proposition for shareholders and could provide to be worth a massive payoff in a couple of years.

Cheap Valuation and Lacking Peers

Plug's valuation is cheap and has room to run. Comparatively they are much farther ahead of their peers in operation and technology. Plug has been rapidly scaling up their operations in order to complete their ambitious revenue and earnings plans. The most alike peers of Plug that are publicly traded are Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) which develop and sell hydrogen fuel cells that are direct contributors to Plug. They also have a legacy power system business and have very stable revenues from their legacy business. Another competitor is FuelCell Energy (FCEL), they operate as an innovative hydrogen energy developer with a relatively unproven business but similar concept to Plug. One major downside however is they don't have the size and scale like Plug. Both these companies are fine competitors and will provide Plug the competition it needs to succeed.

Source: (Plug Power Enterprise Value Peers Charting)

Plug is a far bigger conglomerate than both Ballard and FuellCell. This means their operations and bigger and more worthy investments to large institutional investors looking at the hydrogen industry. I would look for this number to increase in coming years as Plugs FuellCell output and factory numbers improve in the coming years. Both companies cant keep up with the valuation of plug because their technology doesn't change industry the same way Plug's does. That's why plug has a higher enterprise value as most of their future value is being derived from their technology.

Conclusion and Rating

Plug Power is a next generation green hydrogen conglomerate looking to accelerate the push toward renewable energy. Their technology is solid and is going to soon be readily adaptable to all types of industries. Growth is occurring internally and externally as more and more companies and governments look at the future of their energy needs. This is all coupled by the vertically integrated supply chain that makes Plug Power a special company moving forward. Overall I give Plug Power a Bullish Rating and I am excited to see what the company has in store for investors moving forward.