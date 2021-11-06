Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CMLEF) CEO Sylvain Cossette on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CMLEF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sylvain Cossette - President and Chief Executive Officer

Antoine Tronquoy - Chief Financial Officer

Marie-Andrée Boutin - Executive Vice President, Retail and Chief Development Officer

Bernard Poliquin - Executive Vice President, Office and Industrial and Chief Real Estate Operations Officer

Nathalie Rousseau - Executive Vice President, Asset Management and Transactions

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD

Pammi Bir - RBC

Sumayya Syed - CIBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Cominar Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. Also note that the call is recorded on Wednesday November 3, 2021.

Now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Sylvain Cossette.

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you, Susie. Good morning and welcome to today’s conference call, where we will be discussing highlights and financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The presentation accompanying this call is posted in both English and French in the Conference Call section of our website. In line with our disclosure principles, access to this call is open to financial analysts, investors, the public and the media. The question period will be open only to financial analysts. Before I begin, I would like to draw everyone’s attention to the notice concerning forward-looking statements on Page 3 of the presentation.

With me today is our CFO, Antoine Tronquoy. Members of our executive management team, Marie-Andrée Boutin, EVP, Retail and Chief Development Officer; Bernard Poliquin, EVP, Office and Industrial and Chief Real Estate Operations Officer; and Nathalie Rousseau, EVP, Asset Management and Transactions are also here with us.

On Pages 4 and 5, before diving into the results for the quarter, I will briefly comment on the conclusion of our formal strategic review process initiated on September 15, 2020. Following an extensive and rigorous strategic review process, and based on the recommendation of the Independent Special Committee and the approval of the Board of Trustees, on October 24, we announced the entering into of an arrangement agreement, pursuant to which Cominar is to be acquired by way of a plan of arrangement by a consortium led by Canderel and including FrontFour Capital, Artis REIT with the support of Sandpiper and Koch Real Estate Investments. As part of the proposed acquisition, Group Mach is to acquire approximately $1.5 billion of retail and office properties, and Blackstone is to acquire our industrial portfolio.

Under the terms of the arrangement agreement, Cominar unitholders are to receive a cash consideration of $11.75 per unit, which represents a 16.3% premium over the 20-day VWAP leading up to the announcement, a total equity consideration of $2.2 billion and an enterprise value of $5.7 billion. As part of this thorough strategic review process, Cominar evaluated a broad set of strategic alternatives aimed at enhancing unit value -- unitholder value given Cominar's operational and business prospects within its various asset classes and geographies, together with its prevailing financial situation and structure as a REIT. Status quo and alternative scenarios such as asset and portfolio sales and spinout transactions were also analyzed from the get go.

Through the strategic review process, it was concluded that the transaction represents the best outcome for Cominar, its unitholders and its stakeholders. The transaction allows unitholders to realize an attractive price for their units through an all-cash offer, thereby providing certainty of value and immediate liquidity. As part of the strategic review process, numerous potential financial and strategic purchasers were contacted, and extensive arm's-length negotiations occurred between Cominar and the Purchasers over the course of 13 months. The transaction proposed by the consortium was the best and highest formal proposal received throughout the Strategic Review Process.

Desjardins Capital Markets provided an independent valuation, which determined that the fair market value of the units ranged from $11 to $12.50 per unit. In addition, both National Bank Financial and BMO Capital Markets acting as financial advisors to their REIT, have separately provided the Board with a fairness opinion. We anticipate that the circular for our special meeting of unitholders will be mailed in the week of November 22, with a meeting date on December 21. The record date for the meeting is November 10 and the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Now let's turn to our Q3 2021 highlights and results. On Page 6, I wish to highlight organic growth of 6.2% and same property NOI, together with 8.3% growth and the average net rent of 2021 renewed leases with positive spreads in the office and industrial segment. Industrial leads the way with growth in 2021. Renewed leases up 21.7%, while office posted 7.2% growth and retail recorded a slight decrease of minus .3% in 2021 renewed leases. As at September 30, our liquidity positions stood at $341 million.

On Page 7, our Q3 growth of 6.2% in SPNOI was primarily driven by our retail and industrial segments, with a 19.6% and 10.5% increase in SPNOI, respectively. While our office segment experienced a decrease of 5.3% in SPNOI. Q3 performance for office is explained by a 3.7% decrease in year-over-year overall in place occupancy, coupled with higher operating expenses as office activity is slowly resuming.

After a deep shock in Q2 of 2020, the third quarter of 2021 marks our fifth consecutive quarter with improvement and our third quarter back in positive territory. Year-to-date, starting from a low point, retail generated an 18.1% increase in SPNOI. While industrial continues to perform well with positive 10.1% growth in SPNOI, and office posted a negative 2.9% in SPNOI.

Now moving on to Page 8. During Q3, as summer progressed and health restrictions eased across our regions, optimism for a gradual post Labor Day returned to the office increased. However, at the end of Q3 and as COVID cases counts increased, many organizations push back their return to office plans as work-from-home recommendations remained in place.

Following federal and provincial government vaccination initiatives and measures, many major employees are also currently in the process of implementing vaccination policies for their employees and business partners.

Yesterday, Quebec officials announced that come November 15, the work-from-home recommendation would be lifted, adding that mixed formulas I guess hybrids, allowing for the continuation of work-from-home will be recommended. On the office leasing front, we are closely monitoring office absorption indicators and note that decision making processes are slower than usual. Our assessment of renewals suggests that for the time being there is a preference to delay key decisions on future office requirements.

In keeping with yesterday's announcement, many are planning back to office later this year, but we sense that there was the need to formalize our strategies prior to landing on mid to long-term occupancy strategies.

As previously mentioned, our SPINOI was 5.3% less for the quarter and 2.9% less year-to-date. The decrease in SPNOI is mostly related to year-on-year decrease in our in-place occupancy in all three markets averaging 3.7% and a decrease in project management revenues.

Parking revenues also impacted this segment. Since we are now comparing like impacted pandemic quarters, the decrease in parking revenues across our office portfolio is only 3% for the quarter, and is stabilizing or even increasing in some of our most traffic sensitive properties. With the gradual return of office workers, operating expenses for the quarter increased by 0.7%.

The decrease in occupancy levels was partially offset by a sustained growth in rents for leases renewed year-over-year. In all, over 1.3 million square feet had been renewed so far for 2021 with a positive net rental growth in all three of our office markets averaging 7.2%. In Montreal, our in-place occupancy decreased by 4.8% since the beginning of the year, back to the level it was at the end of 2019 of 85.4%. This decrease in Montreal is mostly driven by CBD in-place occupancy that decreased by 7.8% following the expiry of other communications at 1555 Carrie-Derick, in Montreal for 82,000 square feet, and essentially five leases totaling 90,000 square feet at 1080 Beaver Hall and 2001 McGill College.

Despite this increase in in-place occupancy, Montreal SPNOI for 2021 remained essentially stable with a slight decrease of 0.2%. Sorry, I mean a slight decrease in place occupancy. The Montreal suburban office market reached occupancy levels compared to Q1 2021 after a decline in vacant space led by an influx of new leases in [indiscernible] Laval and the West Island. While downtown sub leases remained relatively stable quarter-over-quarter, sublet space in the periphery declined as a result of natural expires and a need for space as employees reenter the workspace.

For the first time since Q1 2020, total suburban, sublease availability fell by almost 4% quarter-over-quarter. Our suburb -- suburban portfolio is benefiting from these market trends resulting in 6.3% SPNOI growth since the beginning of the year, in which market our overall suburban committed occupancy rate currently stands at 86.7% compared to our estimate of suburban markets committed occupancy of approximately 83.2%.

Our Québec City office portfolio in-place occupancy remains resilient. That's 95.4% stable from Q2. The portfolio, however, recorded a decrease of 7.4% in SPNOI for the quarter, which related mostly to the impact of prior period nonrecurring revenues received in Q3 2020 for early termination penalties, and less importantly to the decrease of 32% in urban parking revenues, and a decrease of the in-place occupancy rate of 1.8% since the beginning of the year, partially offset by a reduction of expected credit losses.

In Ottawa, the overall vacancy rate is decreasing and the market experienced positive net absorption for the first time since Q4 2019. We are recovering from a pre-COVID-19 departure of 100,000 square feet at 1,000 innovation drive in Canada, which also represented a 5% portfolio decrease in in-place occupancy. We have already released 70,000 square feet of the vacated space, impacted by lower parking revenues in the downtown core. The year-over-year decrease in SPNOI was 12.3% for both Q3 and the year-to-date and should gradually recover over the next quarters as occupancy improves following our leasing activities in Canada, as well as parking revenues increase with the reopening of the downtown core.

Overall, year-to-date in the Office segment, new leases starting in 2021 account for 322,000 square feet and renewals for 1.3 million square feet, resulting in 95% of our leasable area maturing in 2021 that was renewed or subject to a new lease, with a rental growth of 7.2% on renewed leases. Up to now net rental rates have not been materially affected, although higher incentive packages are offered by landlords in this very competitive market, and many tenants are seeking shorter terms.

Including amounts to be collected from government agencies, our office collection rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 98.4% in line with previous quarters after the same number of days. As of today, this collection rate stands north of 99%. Since the beginning of the pandemic until the end of Q3 2021, our in-place occupancy rate decreased by 1.0% in average for three geographies, while those markets lost more than 3% of their occupancies. In Montreal, our occupancy decreased by only 0.2% during this period.

On Page 9, starting from a pandemic affected environment. The ongoing recovery in the retail sector is demonstrated by a 19.6% increase in SPNOI for the quarter compared to prior comparable -- the prior comparable quarter. And then 18.1% increase in SPNOI year-to-date. At the end of the quarter, 97.1% of the leasable area maturing in 2021 was renewed or subject to a new lease. In the case of renewals due to start in 2021, the average net rent decreased by 0.2% compared to a 2.1% decrease for the same period in 2020.

During the quarter, we experienced a 3% increase in footfall and a 3% increase in total comparable sales in our non-urban core retail properties mainly excluding Alexis Nihon and Place de la Cité over the comparable quarter of 2020. The footfall increase is a net improvement from the previous two quarters of 2020. Despite a 17% decrease in footfall over the comparable 2019 pre-pandemic level, we experienced a 1% increase in total comparable sales.

We remained active on the leasing front with 97.1% of 2021 expires or approximately 1.5 million square feet already covered by new leases or renewals as at September 30. During the quarter, we added 155,000 square feet of new leases in place for a total of 372,000 square feet year-to-date. We also have an additional 156,000 square feet of new leases scheduled to open in the last quarter of 2021.

The 155,000 square feet of new leases added in the third quarter included a 31,000 square foot Tesla location in Quebec City, a 21,000 square foot Urban Planet at Mail Champlain, a 17,000 square foot Éconofitness at Alexis Nihon and a 15,000 square foot Archambault at Les Rivières. With respect to the 156,000 square feet expected to be added in place in the last quarter. This includes a 30,000 square foot office area for [indiscernible], an engineering firm at [indiscernible], three Éconofitness external fitness locations for a total of 43,000 square feet. a 21,000 square foot Urban Planet and 20,000 square feet with [indiscernible] Group for [indiscernible] locations which are [indiscernible].

In the total of 528,000 square feet for 2021, in terms of square footage only 8% relates to pure fashion in keeping with our strategy of increasing our ratio of tenants that are performers in their category and reducing our mid-fashion exposure. Over and above these numbers, we have a total of approximately 83,000 square feet of leases signed and planned to be in place in Q1 and Q2 of 2022, including a 36,000 square foot of the health-oriented grocer at plus the last day, and a 17,000 square foot ELNA medical clinic at Rockland.

On Page 10, our industrial portfolio continued to perform very well, supported by continuing extremely solid market fundamentals. As we move towards a post-COVID-19 environment, we expect that demand will continue to be very strong, mostly propelled by e-commerce advances, growth in last mile logistics, food storage, and an acceleration of investments in life sciences.

As overall availability remains historically low and asking net rental rates remain historically high, Montreal's industrial market has never been more attractive even amidst the pandemic. Our industrial portfolio has performed very well with an increase in the in-place occupancy rate of 2.1% year-over-year, and an 11.4% increase in SPNOI for the quarter compared to the prior comparable quarter, mostly prepared -- sorry, mostly propelled by growth in both net rent increases and occupancy levels, along with better-than-expected credit loss environment.

Our committed occupancy in Montreal currently sits at 97.3%, stable from Q2. Our retention rate for lease is coming to maturity in 2021, currently sits at 67.2% with a robust rental growth of 27.5% for Q3 expires, ease and 21.1% for the year. Over 400,000 square feet of leases coming to maturity were purposely not renewed, offset by seven 719,000 square feet of new leases with 23.5% higher rent.

In Québec City, our portfolio experienced SPNOI increase of 8.1% for the quarter and 7.0% for year-to-date. These increases are mostly related to substantial rent increases of 29.6% for Q3 renewals, and 23.9% for the year, to a 1.5% increase in the in-place occupancy rate. and to an important decrease of expected credit losses when compared to the same period in 2020.

Our Québec City retention rate for 2021 stands at 72% so far, meaning that 100,000 square feet were not renewed, largely offset by close to 170,000 square feet of new leases that were signed since the beginning of the year with net rent increases of 9.5%.

Overall, in the industrial segment, we are staying on track with our strategic leasing plan which prioritizes rent increases in value creation even at the expense of short-term NOI variation, as we purposely create tenancy turnover in order to capture the best market opportunities and higher rent.

Cominar as the largest industrial property owner in the Province of Quebec has a total of 5.7 million square feet coming to maturity by the end of 2023. Approximately 73% of these maturities are located in the greater Montreal region, with an in-place average net rent of 6.29 per square foot significantly under market.

Regarding our development activities, our Centropolis project is currently at the formal approval stage with the City of Laval with construction of Phase I expected to start in Q1 2022, and building one of this initial phase is expected to be completed by 2023. Our 512,000 square foot industrial development at Curé-Labelle in Laval is also before the City for approval and soil compaction has been completed.

Antoine, will now discuss our financial results.

Antoine Tronquoy

Thank you, Sylvain. Good morning, everyone. On Page 11 on a per unit basis, FFO came in at $0.28. On an adjusted basis, FFO totaled $0.29, up $0.04 from Q3 2020 and slightly higher than our Q2 2021 and street consensus of $0.27 for the quarter. For sake of clarity, the adjustment calculation of $1.2 million represents consulting fees spent on the strategy review.

Also, for sake of clarity, our adjusted FFO for the quarter include the positive impact of a partial reversal of last quarter credit plus provisions in the amount of $2.5 million. AFFO for the quarter, also on an adjusted basis was $0.20. Once again, up $0.02 from Q3 2020 and from the second quarter of 2021. Our AFFO payout ratio stood at 47.4% for the quarter.

On Page 12, if we look at our expected credit losses, we recorded a gain for this quarter of $0.9 million. The buildup of this figure is as follows: expected credit losses on trade receivables amounted to $0.5 million for Q3, which, coupled with rent reductions of $1 million net of provisions already taken amounts to $1.5 million.

During the quarter, we also reverse provisions taken in prior periods for $2.5 million, which more than offset the $1.5 million mentioned earlier and leads to a net positive result of $0.9 million for the quarter. The trend is clear. After a peak in Q2 2020, expected credit losses have been lending to [indiscernible] much closer to our normal course of operation.

Regarding our collection rate. It stood at 97.1% for the third quarter, including amounts to be collected from government agencies compared to 96.3% in the second quarter of 2021, also including amounts to be collected from public entities after the same number of these first quarter. As of today, rent collection for the second quarter stands at 98.5%.

Moving on to Page 13. This page illustrates our financings maturities, as at September the 30th. During the quarter, no new financing was put in place and no employee financing matured. On Page 14, at quarter end, our debt ratios stood at 55.1%. As of September 30, our liquidity stands at $341 million, of which $15 million is cash and the rest are availabilities, and there are credit facilities.

Moving on to Page 15. Our pool of unencumbered assets is diversified within the three segments, almost in proportion similar to the entire Cominar criminal portfolio and stood at a healthy level of $1.7 billion at quarter end.

On Page 16, investments in Q3, 2021 in capital expenditures, leading costs and leasehold improvements totaled $28 million, down 16% from the same period last year. Including investments in development activities, capital expenditures in Q3 2021 totaled $30 million, down 20% compared to Q3 2021. For the year-to-date, CapEx including development activities and capitalized interest totaled $82 million, down 24% from the same period last year. Looking ahead, we foresee spending in 2021 a total of about $150 million, including capitalized interest.

I will now pass it back to Sylvain for the concluding remarks.

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you, Antoine. On behalf of management, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees as well as our trustees for their contribution to our results. On a personal note, as this may be our last analyst call, I wish to thank all past and present members of the financial analyst community who have engaged with Cominar over the years.

I will now turn the mic over to the operator for the question period open to financial analysts only. Thank you, Susie.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Jonathan Kelcher at TD. Please go ahead.

Q - Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks. Good morning.

Sylvain Cossette

Good morning, Jonathan.

Jonathan Kelcher

First question -- just on the IFRS value is up a little bit this quarter. Does that include any of the density potential that you have on your retail sites?

Sylvain Cossette

No, Nathalie, if you want to comment on the IFRS value? The answer is no.

Nathalie Rousseau

No, no, they basically have not really moving, we're talking about release like accounting adjustments.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. So if you look at the density potential there, and I'm sure you guys did as part of your process, what -- like, can you ballpark what you guys think that would be worth?

Sylvain Cossette

The -- on this call, no, but we will provide it in the circular greater detail as to all the -- the background to how we approach to value compared to IFRS density and the unit price. We looked at a broad range of subsets. And we looked at just not density, but we also looked at what we'd have to spend to unlock that density cost associated with it. No leakage [ph], deleveraging a bunch of subsets and all that will be set out in the circular, Jonathan.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. So at the end of the day, the IFRS -- you're not -- like your IFRS, I'm just -- I'm -- it's tough to reconcile the 11.75 versus the IFRS value. And I guess another way to ask the question is what would be the major difference between your IFRS value and what Desjardins said was, in their fairness opinion as well [indiscernible].

Sylvain Cossette

The -- yes, the Desjardins will be a long -- it's not a fairness, it's a long formal evaluation. They will have all the details of what they looked at in terms of the basis to arrive at the range they provided. And the work they did is pretty much in line with the other long form of evaluations they provide in the marketplace. If you look at that, you'll get a good preliminary indication. And when you look at IFRS, you're looking at it in terms of future stabilized values. And when you look at unit value, certainly IFRS is a measure but you also need to look at how it means to unlock in terms of value from certain assets that doesn't necessarily capture taxes, transaction costs, deleveraging, leakage, CapEx required to get there. So there's a sort of a bridge from the IFRS. But and how you get to the unit price, there's a whole bunch of subsets you look at also compared to other precedents. So I think the best way to [indiscernible] not create any confusion is really just wait to see the disclosure that will be provided in the circular on that, Jonathan.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. As part of that disclosure, will you -- will it be in there what the industrial is being sold at?

Sylvain Cossette

Right now, the industrial is where -- as a matter between the consortium and Blackstone, I believe under the APA, which is currently filed under SEDAR, that has been redacted. And we are working towards providing an enhanced disclosure around that. What I can tell you this morning is that the transaction prices above our IFRS value between the consortium and Blackstone.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay.

Sylvain Cossette

We're not -- we are focused on what we -- the unit price we wanted to get at and there are matters which are that, I guess the price at which the consortium and Blackstone transact, because that's between the consortium and Blackstone.

Jonathan Kelcher

Right. So with the Group Mach. What does the 1.5 billion there would that be? Are those values sort of in line with IFRS? Or are they below IFRS as well?

Sylvain Cossette

They're below IFRS. Once again, that's a matter between the consortium and Mach.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. I'm just curious as to, like just given where industrial values are at that? Just why status quo wasn't given more of a chance and the opportunity to do the 2019 strategic plan, in a post-COVID world?

Sylvain Cossette

Yes. Once again, Jonathan, the circular and we'll lay out in terms of background to the transaction all the scenarios that we looked at status quo spinouts. We looked at spinning out retail, we looked at a bunch of different things, okay. So all that will be commented and reflected in terms of the background to the transaction. I think it's more important that we lay it out correctly in detail and not just haphazardly on the call this morning.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then one last question. The $200 million debenture that is due in December, I'm assuming you guys will just put that on your line.

Antoine Tronquoy

Yes, we are going to draw on our $250 million unsecured credit facility, which is untapped as of today to repay the series of debenture. That's correct.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, thanks. I'll turn it back.

Operator

Thank you.

Sylvain Cossette

Maybe, Jonathan, just to get back to your question, what's important, I guess for everyone here is that we didn't start with a sale, we started with the status quo, the analysis of the different scenario. So we will reflect that and discuss that in our circular.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your next question will be from Pammi Bir at RBC. Please go ahead.

Sylvain Cossette

Good morning, Pammi.

Pammi Bir

Thanks. Morning. Thank you. Sylvain, you mentioned that the proposed bid is the highest and the best offer. Can you provide some additional context around that? Were there any other bids for the entire company or bids for assets that maybe exceeded the aggregate 11.75 offer?

Sylvain Cossette

In terms of bids for -- well, bids for assets is very distinct from the 11.75. So the question is how you work backwards to determine the 11.75 as a best and formal price, and that'll be once again compared to the status quo, spinouts, asset sales, either asset class or geographies all that will be discussed in the circular. In terms of the -- yes, we did receive more than one offer. And this is the best offer that we received and was highly negotiated.

Pammi Bir

Okay. Can you maybe just comment on how many actually parties went through the due diligence process over the last 13 months?

Sylvain Cossette

It'll be once again the -- a lot of people, there was a very broad outreach to the -- to potential strategic partners, purchasers, financial types, very, very broad outreach. There are a handful, this is a very sizable entity. So what we saw from the get go was more people were trying to get together and understand different segments of the business which interested them. And so, we basically got down to it, what I call like, essentially two groups that were interested in the in opportunity towards the tail of the process and how we landed, or how the consortium landed with this offer will be out by once again in the circular. But it was a very active process over the 13 months. And during that piece, we had numerous -- a pretty sizable percentage of our unitholder based in discussions with us as participants.

Pammi Bir

And the second group, you mentioned, is not part of this transaction at all.

Sylvain Cossette

Pammi, I think it's important to do -- we see -- you see in the circular, this whole process ended up and how we -- how the big tension was played out and enhanced. So I think you'll have the answer of how all that played out in the background section.

Pammi Bir

All right. Maybe just any updated comments on any potential tax friction on the disposition of the assets to Blackstone or to Group Mach?

Sylvain Cossette

Well, I don't think there's tax friction related to the assets. It's more about what happens on the plan of arrangement. So no, there -- we're currently on a non-obligatory basis where we're working to minimize any ordinary income which is essentially as recapture coming back to unitholders that will be outlined in the circular once again. In terms of the process itself, if there's a special distribution requirement, that special distribution would be in units followed by an immediate consolidation. So the cash price would not be affected by any of this.

Pammi Bir

Okay. Maybe just lastly, any other details you can share on the carve up of the retail and the office between the consortium and Group Mach?

Sylvain Cossette

In what sense? I'm not sure I understand your question, Pammi.

Pammi Bir

The retail in the office properties, the split between the Canderel-led consortium and what group Mach is taking? Can you just provide some additional details around that?

Sylvain Cossette

Well, I believe I said that list is currently -- as of this morning that list is formally on SEDAR. So you'll see the specific identity of the properties and that once again, we are counterparty was the consortium as to how that got transacted between Group Mach and the consortium. That's a matter between them, not between us, but the list is available as detailed. And essentially, Group Mach is looking at off taking the, call it regional retail. So you start your way up from the Rivières, and [indiscernible] all the way up to the Musky [ph]. There's some key office properties in Quebec City, including the Complexe Jules-Dallaire. They've also reached an agreement with Galeries [ph] family for the 25% at the same price. And the -- plus [indiscernible] their way. And in Montreal, 2001 McGill college and in terms of two retail properties, which are noteworthy is Place Longueuil and [indiscernible]. But the whole list is on set out, Pammi.

Pammi Bir

Got it. Thanks very much. I will turn it back.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your next question will be from Sumayya Syed at CIBC. Please go ahead.

Sumayya Syed

Thanks. Good morning. Just one from me. So then one of the items you mentioned between the gap between the IFRS value and the bid was CapEx. So maybe qualitatively if you can indicate where that CapEx falls, and you've invested a lot into your malls [ph] already. And just curious, what's the outlook of the remaining CapEx intensity? And if you can …

Sylvain Cossette

Yes. Well, when we say we looked at CapEx, we looked at CapEx. Well, first of all this year, we have a -- I guess our annual run rate would be around 175. This year, about 150. And it's not because we're -- we don't need to do the spend, it's basically just COVID-related and timing issue in that regard. So that amount doesn't certainly fall off the table. And we look at [indiscernible] and regarding IFRS, when Nathalie Rousseau looks at IFRS, she accounts for CapEx, but we also pushed it out a lot further in terms of CapEx required over the years. And also what we need to spend in terms of trying to unlock the value in certain of these assets or enhance the value in certain of the assets. So it's a mix of both, but we went beyond our typical, just one year CapEx run. And we'll try to shed more color on that as I mentioned. Certainly the question of the difference between IFRS and the unit price is of interest to the community and we will try to shed as much light and information color around that gap in the circular as we can.

Sumayya Syed

Okay, great. Thank you.

Sylvain Cossette

But there are other issues which go beyond that, I mean, do a formal evaluation is to know what multiple and deleveraging and the prospects in each of the three segments. So there's a broad subset of factors which were considered by us and by the advisors [indiscernible] and by Desjardins Bank.

Sumayya Syed

Okay. Thanks for that.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Cossette.

Sylvain Cossette

Okay. Well, thank you very much. I wish everyone had a nice day and we'll look forward to getting the circular to you as soon as possible. Thank you very much.

