One surprising theme this year is that boring, relatively unknown tech stocks have managed to soar, while high-flying growth stocks have receded into the background as investors continue to raise concerns about valuations. Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was a huge beneficiary of that paradigm shift this year. The computer-aided design (CAD) software stock has risen nearly 40% this year, substantially beating the S&P 500 as well as the majority of the company's software peers. That's quite impressive performance for a company that has been in business for 40+ years and is still operating at a relatively small, limited scale.

The question for investors now, however: can Altair continue to rise in 2022 and beyond?

Where can this company really go?

My take on Altair remains neutral. While I don't see tremendous risk in Altair because the company is managing to produce consistent positive results amid a fair (but not cheap) valuation, neither do I see meaningful catalysts that can take Altair higher. The real question to ask on Altair is: where exactly is this company going? The CAD market is already a mature one, and Altair's product development these days are minor variations at best.

The biggest innovation that Altair has rolled out in recent times is a revamp of Altair Units. This is Altair's proprietary licensing model: think of it as customers buying tickets to use at a state fair. Company employees use these credits to access the Altair product portfolio, which allows Altair to sell its entire platform at once (instead of individual products) and to incentivize customers to buy larger packages upfront.

Altair Units has been a success. To date, Altair notes that three-quarters of its customer base has adopted the new system. Altair has also rolled out a new internet-based Altair Cloud portal that makes it more convenient for customers to access Altair products through the web.

Still, we have to ask: will the stock be resilient as deceleration kicks in? A majority of Altair's customers are already on the Units system, so there are no more tailwinds from that. Furthermore, right now Altair's revenue growth rates look healthier because we're comping against an easier pandemic period last year (Altair was hit during the pandemic as engineering and design projects slowed) - will investors be as bullish when growth slows down?

In my view, Altair's existing valuation doesn't leave much room for upside. At current share prices near $80, Altair trades at a market cap of $6.26 billion. After we net off the $455.9 million of cash and $196.8 million of debt on Altair's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $6.01 billion.

For the next fiscal year (FY22), Wall Street analysts are pegging a consensus revenue estimate of $572.8 million for Altair (data from Yahoo Finance). This represents just 11% y/y growth (which is more typical of Altair's historical growth rates when we strip out easy pandemic compares). That estimate puts Altair's valuation at a heady 10.5x EV/FY22 revenue - which is a far richer multiple than I'm willing to pay for a company that is barely eking out double-digit growth. If we a apply a 13% adjusted EBITDA margin on that revenue profile (consistent with the company's guidance in FY21), Altair's FY22 adjusted EBITDA would be $74.5 million, and its EBITDA-based valuation would stand at 80.7x EV/FY22 adjusted EBITDA.

The bottom line here: investors are seemingly paying top dollar right now for a stock of fairly modest quality. While it's clear that investors' desire for safety and steadiness has increased the appeal of a consistent stock like Altair, I'd rather park my spare cash in something that offers yield.

Q3 download

Altair's latest Q3 results, meanwhile, failed to spark any new enthusiasm for this stock and its fundamentals. Take a look at the Q3 results in the snapshot below:

In Q3, Altair grew its revenue at a 14% y/y pace to $121.3 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $114.0 million (+7% y/y). Perhaps more saliently, however, revenue growth did decelerate eight points versus 22% y/y growth in Q2. The benefit from easier pandemic-era comps is starting to fade, and by next year when it's fully lapped, Altair's growth is expected to return back to the low teens or high single digits permanently.

If there's one positive thing we can say about Altair, it's that at the very least its revenue mix is trending favorably. Here I'm referencing the fact that Altair's client engineering services business was about flat y/y, as software product revenue grew at a 17% y/y pace and contributed to a greater proportion of the overall revenue mix. Altair is stepping more in the direction of being a true software provider and not a consulting/services-oriented firm. Due to the fact that client engineering services provides only a ~20% gross margin, this shrinkage is a positive for margin accretion.

So far, Altair has noted that adoption of its Units system is favorable. What's unclear, however, is if this move will introduce volatility into Altair's results. The billings of Altair Units will be uneven as customers load and reload their credits as they run out; on a revenue basis, the units will get recognized as Altair clients consume/use their software credits. It's certainly an innovative system, but not as reliable and recurring as the monthly/annual subscription model of most SaaS comps that Wall Street favors.

From a profit perspective, Altair did also turn out decent adjusted EBITDA results, which grew 81% y/y to $14.8 million. The company benefited from both the y/y lift in revenue as well as a bump in adjusted EBITDA margins, up 450bps from 7.7% in Q3 of last year to 12.2% this quarter. A gross margin lift from a higher concentration of software revenue was partially a driver, while lower operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were another (for example, general and administrative expenses grew only 6% y/y to support a 14% y/y lift in revenue).

Key takeaways

After a ~40% rally year to date, it's time for Altair to come back down to earth. This is a legacy software company that hasn't made meaningful progress in its business in years, and the upward creep in its valuation isn't sustainable. Steer clear here.