Ranger Oil: Significant Debt Reduction Expected In 2022
Summary
- Ranger looks capable of generating over $300 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at strip prices.
- This would reduce its leverage below 0.5x and put it on track to redeem its high-interest 9.25% unsecured bonds due 2026 in 2023.
- Ranger's stock and bonds both look like decent values at current levels.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Penn Virginia rebranded as Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) after its merger with Lonestar Resources. It appears capable of generating $300+ million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices, which would reduce its leverage to below 0.5x by the end of 2022.
Ranger's stock has an estimated value of $32 per share at long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 gas assuming that oil and gas prices remain higher (such as current strip of $75 and $4.45) for 2022. Ranger's unsecured bonds also look like a good value at this time.
Debt Situation
Ranger had long-term debt of $662.9 million and net debt of $603.7 million as of October 29, 2021. This includes $400 million of its relatively new 9.25% unsecured notes due 2026, and $203.7 million in credit facility debt (net of cash).
Ranger looks capable of reducing its net debt to approximately $555 million by the end of 2021. Ranger's 9.25% unsecured notes due 2026 are currently trading at 104.5 cents on the dollar and yielding around 7.8% to maturity. These notes appear to be a good value given Ranger's potential to significantly reduce its debt over the next year and a bit. The interest rate on the bonds was quite high with Ranger's leverage being fairly significant at the time, but it appears capable of paying down its debt by a large amount by the end of 2022.
Potential 2022 Outlook
Here's a look at how Ranger may look like in 2022 with 40,500 BOEPD in production, including 28,000 barrels per day of oil production. At $75 WTI oil (current strip) it would be able to generate $812 million in revenues after hedges. Ranger had talked about delivering mid-to-high single digits production growth with a two-rig development program, and this production level is consistent with that.
|Barrels/Mcf
|$ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized)
|$ Million
|Oil
|10,220,000
|$72.50
|$741
|NGLs
|2,190,000
|$27.00
|$59
|Natural Gas
|14,235,000
|$4.45
|$63
|Hedge Value
|-$51
|Total Revenue
|$812
This assumes that Ranger spends around $260 million in capital expenditures for 2022 with a two-rig development plan. This would allow Ranger to generate $315 million in positive cash flow in 2022, bringing its net debt down to $240 million by the end of 2022.
|$ Million
|Lease Operating Expense
|$71
|Gathering, Processing and Transportation
|$40
|Production and Ad Valorem Taxes
|$57
|Cash G&A
|$30
|Cash Interest
|$39
|Capital Expenditures
|
$260
|Total Expenses
|
$497
Valuation
Assuming that Ranger can generate $315 million in positive cash flow in 2022, its estimated value ends up at approximately $32 per share at long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas. At long-term $70 oil and $3.50 gas instead, its value improves to around $35.50 per share.
This is based on a 3.0x EV/EBITDAX multiple and Ranger's projected year-end 2022 net debt, as well as production levels of 40,500 BOEPD (including 28,000 barrels of oil per day).
As noted above, Ranger's apparent ability to pay off its credit facility debt during 2022 also makes its 9.25% unsecured bonds due 2026 look like a pretty good value. Ranger can call these bonds at a price of $106.94 in August 2023, which it may do due to the high interest rate on the bonds.
Conclusion
Ranger appears capable of significantly reducing its net debt over the next year and a bit, with over $300 million in positive cash flow projected at strip prices.
This would reduce its leverage below 0.5x and put it in strong shape financially. Both Ranger's shares and bonds look like decent values at current levels.
Ranger may also be able to redeem its high interest 9.25% unsecured bonds due 2026 in 2023, which could save it up to $37 million per year in interest costs.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ROCC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.