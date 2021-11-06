Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

Penn Virginia rebranded as Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) after its merger with Lonestar Resources. It appears capable of generating $300+ million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices, which would reduce its leverage to below 0.5x by the end of 2022.

Ranger's stock has an estimated value of $32 per share at long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 gas assuming that oil and gas prices remain higher (such as current strip of $75 and $4.45) for 2022. Ranger's unsecured bonds also look like a good value at this time.

Debt Situation

Ranger had long-term debt of $662.9 million and net debt of $603.7 million as of October 29, 2021. This includes $400 million of its relatively new 9.25% unsecured notes due 2026, and $203.7 million in credit facility debt (net of cash).

Ranger looks capable of reducing its net debt to approximately $555 million by the end of 2021. Ranger's 9.25% unsecured notes due 2026 are currently trading at 104.5 cents on the dollar and yielding around 7.8% to maturity. These notes appear to be a good value given Ranger's potential to significantly reduce its debt over the next year and a bit. The interest rate on the bonds was quite high with Ranger's leverage being fairly significant at the time, but it appears capable of paying down its debt by a large amount by the end of 2022.

Potential 2022 Outlook

Here's a look at how Ranger may look like in 2022 with 40,500 BOEPD in production, including 28,000 barrels per day of oil production. At $75 WTI oil (current strip) it would be able to generate $812 million in revenues after hedges. Ranger had talked about delivering mid-to-high single digits production growth with a two-rig development program, and this production level is consistent with that.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 10,220,000 $72.50 $741 NGLs 2,190,000 $27.00 $59 Natural Gas 14,235,000 $4.45 $63 Hedge Value -$51 Total Revenue $812

This assumes that Ranger spends around $260 million in capital expenditures for 2022 with a two-rig development plan. This would allow Ranger to generate $315 million in positive cash flow in 2022, bringing its net debt down to $240 million by the end of 2022.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $71 Gathering, Processing and Transportation $40 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $57 Cash G&A $30 Cash Interest $39 Capital Expenditures $260 Total Expenses $497

Valuation

Assuming that Ranger can generate $315 million in positive cash flow in 2022, its estimated value ends up at approximately $32 per share at long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas. At long-term $70 oil and $3.50 gas instead, its value improves to around $35.50 per share.

This is based on a 3.0x EV/EBITDAX multiple and Ranger's projected year-end 2022 net debt, as well as production levels of 40,500 BOEPD (including 28,000 barrels of oil per day).

As noted above, Ranger's apparent ability to pay off its credit facility debt during 2022 also makes its 9.25% unsecured bonds due 2026 look like a pretty good value. Ranger can call these bonds at a price of $106.94 in August 2023, which it may do due to the high interest rate on the bonds.

Conclusion

Ranger appears capable of significantly reducing its net debt over the next year and a bit, with over $300 million in positive cash flow projected at strip prices.

This would reduce its leverage below 0.5x and put it in strong shape financially. Both Ranger's shares and bonds look like decent values at current levels.

Ranger may also be able to redeem its high interest 9.25% unsecured bonds due 2026 in 2023, which could save it up to $37 million per year in interest costs.