BDC Market Weekly Review: Key Themes So Far Of This Earnings Season

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the last week of October.

Market Overview

The BDC sector had an exceptional October with the average price rise of nearly 5% with returns ranging from -2% to near 15%. Top performers include both high-valuation BDCs as well as those near the very bottom of the sector valuation range.

In aggregate, the sector put in the best monthly return since April of this year at around 5% despite rising Treasury yields and not far from what the S&P 500 managed during the month.

Market Themes

With Ares Capital (ARCC), Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) and Hercules Capital (HTGC) (among the BDCs in our 25-name coverage universe) reporting so far, we can already make out a few key themes that will drive BDC income and performance over the medium term.

The first theme is the continued wave of prepayments. A typical comment that came from the HTGC call:

Early loan repayments were nearly $319 million, above our guidance of $200 million to $250 million, and a significant increase from $168 million in Q2.

Elevated prepayment activity is typical of the strong market environment we have at the moment. Positive risk sentiment among investors generates additional liquidity and tighter valuations, both of which allow companies to refinance debt at a cheaper rate. It also allows companies to pursue merger activity and list publicly, both of which can also lead to increased prepayments.

A benefit of strong prepayment activity is elevated NII since many prepayments come with prepayment fees. This dynamic should continue to support BDC sector NII levels.

A negative side-effect of elevated repayments is the fact that it creates a cash drag in the portfolio as the company looks for new opportunities to redeploy the returned capital. This was echoed in the HRZN comments below.

These early prepayments in the fourth quarter will obviously benefit NII in Q4 but will also provide a challenge to our efforts to grow our portfolio during the quarter.

The second theme is that the high level of liquidity in the market as well as the positive sentiment backdrop means yields are moving lower on new acquisitions - something ARCC highlighted, though they were not alone:

I mean, you'll see the yield on our investments have come down over the last few quarters. I think that's typical...I think the competition is just alive again as COVID at least slowed down and become less of a risk and a lot of the economies reopen... I think you're seeing folks that are willing to take slightly lower yields...So we don't feel that we have less attractive proposition with a slightly lower yield in the portfolio. I think it's just natural, as we come through the cycle here.

This NII headwind is being offset by a number of other tailwinds such as prepayments mentioned above and a lower aggregate cost of debt for the sector as we touch on below.

The third theme in the sector is the continued drop in the cost of debt. This dynamic is primarily due to the opportunistic refinancing of debt that was issued earlier and is either maturing or being redeemed by BDCs. Corporate credit yields are trading well below their levels from a few years ago which is allowing BDCs to continue to deliver cost savings on the liability side of their balance sheet.

The last theme we highlight here is the continued improvement portfolio quality in the sector. This can be seen in both the non-accrual levels as well as portfolio grade levels. An example from the HTGC presentation is shown below though it is far from alone in this trend.

Market Commentary

Ares Capital Corp. delivered a strong Q3. NII (blue bars in the chart below) increased QoQ and nearly covers the dividend (yellow bars). The company puts a lot of focus on “Core EPS” (red bars) which has run above its dividend over the past year which should give investors some confidence about the level of the dividend.

Q3 results also brought a number of income tailwinds. First, NAV rose 2% which provides a kind of organic deleveraging that frees up room for the company to acquire additional assets without hiking leverage, all else equal. Secondly, net new investments increased in Q3 and for four out of the last 5 quarters.

Thirdly, the weighted-average interest cost fell 0.10% which goes directly to support NII. Fourthly, the portfolio saw an improvement in quality with a 2% increase in the top 2 grades.

Fifthly, non-accruals on both cost and fair-value basis fell from the previous quarter.

PIK income did increase but that looks to be off new PIK investments rather than existing investments that used to provide cash income.

The company plans to refinance about $1bn of debt maturing next year carrying a weighted-average coupon of 3.7% which should further lower debt cost. ARCC recently issued debt at a yield of 2.44% which leaves a lot of room for it to continue to dial down its overall debt interest cost.

Valuation at 116% is very high for ARCC historically (long-term average is 100%), though relative to a 113% sector average it’s far from egregious, particularly, in light of the company's historic total NAV outperformance of the sector.

Outperformance of the sector has been fairly consistent and has started to rise again after a brief dip towards the middle-of-the-pack performance levels at the end of 2020. The chart show the percentage of companies in the sector ARCC has outperformed on a quarterly (blue bars) and trailing-twelve month (red line) basis. Q3 data is still incomplete so it's too soon where it will end up relative to the sector but its strong quarter suggests it will do well.

Investors who are looking for a better-valued opportunity should consider Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) which has actually delivered a stronger 5Y total NAV return than ARCC and is trading at a significantly lower valuation.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. posted an excellent quarter – a 4% rise in the NAV and NII of $0.397 versus $0.308 in the previous quarter and well above the total $0.35 next announced dividend.

An interesting aspect of the HRZN portfolio is that 1) it looks like it has very little equity exposure as it makes up about 5% of the portfolio and 2) nearly all of its equity exposure is in warrants. What this means is that the actual equity exposure of the portfolio is much higher. For example, a 1Y at-the-money call for a stock at $100 at a 25% implied volatility is $9. In other words, a portfolio with a 5% allocation to warrants has the same upside equity exposure at termination (let’s ignore the decay of the premium int this example) as one with a 50% allocation to the shares of the stock.

If anything it’s surprising that HRZN hasn’t outperformed the sector by more than the 1% that it did over the last 5Y in NAV terms. What’s also odd is that it used to trade at a valuation much more in line with the sector but has now blown past the sector (150% vs. 105% median).

As the chart below shows, HRZN is the most expensively-valued BDC that has delivered a 5Y total NAV return in the range of 10%. The company had a very strong run from Q2-2018 to Q1-2020 but its performance has since dropped off and it has significantly underperformed the sector from Q2-2020 to Q2-2021. Q3 may very well reverse that trendline but it's clear that the company has been an inconsistent performer and not particularly exceptional from a total NAV return perspective - especially within the Venture Debt space where it has underperformed both TPVG and HTGC over the last 5 years in total NAV terms.

Hercules Capital released earnings. NII increased to $0.332 from $0.319. The company tries to align its regular dividend with NII so its recent raise to $0.33 (plus a $0.07 special) provides decent confidence that they think they can achieve this going forward. The regular dividend is on the low side in the space at 7.45%, however, the current $0.07 supplemental takes that up to 9.02% which is a bit above the average despite its 153% valuation.

What is interesting is that HGTC is trading at a valuation only 3% above HRZN despite delivering a 7% stronger return per annum over the last 5 years in NAV terms and 8% per annum over the last 10 years. Outperformance has continued recently as well. HGTC have indicated they might raise the supplemental dividend further in 2022 which might let it push out to an even higher valuation.

If there is one company that justifies its excessive valuation at 153% it is HTGC. The chart below shows that it fits into the broad trend line pattern of the total NAV return vs. valuation relationship and on this basis looks fairly priced. No other BDC with a similar or higher valuation comes close to being at fair-value on this basis.

Stance And Takeaways

Recent Q3 earnings have confirmed a number of ongoing themes in the BDC space of high liquidity, continued prepayments, a steady drop in asset yields, lower debt interest expense due to the refinancing of paper issued 3-5 years ago as well as improving portfolio quality. We expect these trends to continue as more earnings come through.

We have recently added a number of BDCs to our High Income Portfolio that feature a combination of strong NAV returns, income tailwinds and decent valuation. Given the continued strong run-up we have seen in October, the sector valuation picture is becoming somewhat frothy which, in our view, requires investors to maintain some discipline while being invested in what remains a broadly attractive income space.