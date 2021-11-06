Pitney Bowes: Balance Sheet Trends Point To A Rising Share Price
Summary
- Earnings trends look solid especially when compared to pre-Covid numbers.
- The Presort segment continue to excel. Demand within SendTech and Ecommerce remain strong.
- Leverage continues to come down. Shares look very cheap when equity is adjusted to include the $4+ billion of treasury stock.
Although there were murmurs of bankruptcy last year when a potential cash crisis emerged due to the lockdown nature of the pandemic, shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) have come roaring back with a vengeance over the past 18 months and currently rest at $7.40 a share.
In fact, we wrote about PBI in April of last year when we assessed whether the company could continue to pay its dividend. The payout had already been cut to $0.05 per quarter the previous February and fears were mounting that another cut was on the cards. However, with solid performances with respect to the company's top-line sales over the past couple of years as well as free cash flow, management has been able to maintain the $0.05 quarterly payout. The present payout of $0.20 annually equates to a dividend yield of approximately 2.73% which means Pitney Bowes has now paid a dividend to its shareholders for the past 32 years consecutively.
The problem at present with respect to evaluating the investment case of PBI is that comparable earnings can be difficult to decipher due to how the pandemic significantly altered trading conditions last year. The SendTech & Presort segments struggled last year in a Covid dominated market whereas Ecommerce sales boomed. 12 months later and now the Presort business is taking the lead.
Top-line sales for example in the third quarter ($875 million) this year came in slightly below the same quarter of 12 months prior ($892 million). However, if we compare this year's third quarter with Q3 in fiscal 2019 ($790 million) which is a more appropriate comparable (pre-Covid), strong momentum is definitely evident in PBI's fundamentals at this present moment in time.
When we have many moving parts in a firm from supply chain imbalances to seasonality trends, we like to go to the balance sheet to ascertain how market forces have changed PBI's financial condition over the past couple of years.
In the third quarter, cash & ST investments dropped to $743 million and receivables dropped almost $14 million to $346 million. When we include inventory and other liquid assets, PBI's current assets in the third quarter this year came in at $1.84 billion. This number is down 4% over the same period of 12 months prior and 23% compared to Q3-2019.
On the liabilities side, current liabilities came in at $1.68 billion which was approximately $100 million ahead of the company's current liabilities in Q3-2020. The two-year differential was more pronounced (21% decline) as PBI's current liabilities came in at $2.145 billion in Q3-2019. Suffice it to say, if we look at the company's liquidity trends as a whole, the third quarter's current ratio of 1.09 has been the lowest ratio for quite some time. The main culprits have been the company's rising trend in accounts payable as well the decreasing trend in cash.
On the non-current side, PBI's assets are predominately made up of goodwill of $1.12 billion as well as net property, plant & equipment of $679 million. Total assets came to $4.95 billion at the end of Q3 this year. On the liability side, PBI's long-term debt of $2.31 billion is the biggest line-item by far although leverage has been on the wane for quite some time now. Total liabilities came to $4.906 billion at the end of Q3.
On the surface, this may look like PBI has very limited equity at present ($48.7 million) and poor liquidity but when we strip out the negative effects of the company's treasury stock ($4.61 billion), the balance sheet looks in much better shape. Treasury stock is accumulative stock the firm has bought up until now but has yet to retire. As we can see from the table below, when we add treasury stock back into shareholder equity, we see an encouraging trend.
|
Metric
|
Q3-2019
|
Q3-2020
|
Q3-2021
|
Shareholder Equity
|
$25.4 million
|
$79.1 million
|
$48.7 million
|
Treasury Stock
|
$4.743 billion
|
$4.689 billion
|
$4.608 billion
|
Adjusted Shareholder Equity
|
$4.768 billion
|
$4.768 billion
|
$4.656 billion
|
Total Liabilities
|
$5.57 billion
|
$4.96 billion
|
$4.91 billion
|
Adjusted Liability to Equity Ratio
|
1.17
|
1.04
|
1.05
The reason being that if we calculate PBI's book multiple off the adjusted equity numbers stated above, we get an adjusted price to book ratio of approximately 0.28. When we couple this adjusted number with PBI's trailing price to sales ratio of 0.29, it is clearly evident that we are dealing with a very cheap company here. The long-term P/S chart confirms this below.
Source: Seeking Alpha
Therefore, to sum up, although there are many moving parts in Pitney Bowes at present, annual revenue at constant currency is expected to increase this year which should drive adjusted EPS to close to the $0.40 mark. PBI is cheap, profitable, continues to expand and balance sheet trends point to more gains here. We look forward to continued coverage.
