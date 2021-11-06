naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Bullish fundamentals are erupting across the board in the precious metals market as global monetary policy accelerates the trend of currency debasement. Despite the rampant destruction of purchasing power and net rise in yields since the beginning of the pandemic, the fall in real yields and decades-high inflation numbers have not quite materialized a higher gold price as expected. Securities and derivatives’ prices continue to achieve all-time highs (ATHs) with slight corrections towards a peak as commodities, gold in particular, and their derivatives continue to reach key price levels and trendlines before topping out and going lower. Given the muted performance of the price of gold in US Dollars, it is therefore useful to examine the state of the fundamentals for context to technically analyze the price action. This enables a deeper study of possible trigger time frames and, combined with the fundamentals, factors triggering a sudden move in the price to higher highs. Given the state of the global economy and the gold price action, a sharp bullish move is extremely plausible and likely.

Energy, currency, and gold have formed a tripartite foundation for the global economy – energy from various renewable and non-renewable natural resources, gold from mining and historical precedence in the monetary arena, and currency as a liquid form of both energy and gold to lubricate the moving parts of the economy and conduct financial transactions to facilitate such movement. Each component is inexorably linked to the other and an effect on one has implications for both the other components.

A commodity is defined as a raw material or a primary agricultural product that can be bought and sold. Gold is a unique commodity in that it can be both bought & sold and used to buy and sell. Oil can possess the ability of facilitating market transactions, but the portability of oil and the various crude oil qualities available across various markets prohibits it from being used as money in various financial transactions. Nevertheless, oil serves to provide fuel to the engine of the global economy and a foundation for conceptualizing the basis for monetary settlements.

This article serves as an addendum to a previous article titled Overall Setup For Gold Is Bullish: Back to All-Time Highs

Relationships Between Gold and Oil

Gold and oil have a strong relationship that is not colloquially well understood. In fact, gold and oil have such a consequential role in the global economy as money, as commodities, and sometimes even as investment vehicles that oftentimes we find that their roles are often underestimated more than misunderstood. The US dollar as currency was an initial point of reference between gold and oil before Aug. 1971, when the gold standard was abandoned in favor of the fiat monetary system. Examining the oil-to-gold ratio can aid in re-establishing and understanding the relationship between a certain grade of crude oil and gold.

Shown in Figure 1 is a chart of the oil-to-gold ratio depicting the price of oil in grams of gold. The West Texas Intermediate grade of crude oil (API gravity of 38.5 and sulfur content of 0.5%), the benchmark crude oil of the United States, is taken for this ratio analysis. Different grades of crude oil yield different prices depending on their ease of refining and supply. Typically, higher API (or higher grade) crudes are taken to be more expensive as they are easier to refine and are highly sought after.

Figure 1: Historical Price of Oil in Grams of Gold

As explained in a previous article, despite the volatility in the price action since the 1970s, a stable value of crude oil was established before 1971 and the oil crises that followed the period. Price volatility began after the collapse in the value of the dollar began and general swings in volatility coincided with spikes in demand for gold. The transition from a bearish ascending wedge into a bullish descending wedge took place near the beginning of the commodities bull market initiation in 2003. With further currency debasement on the horizon, more volatility is expected with a breakout of the descending wedge.

Effect of Energy Prices on Gold

The energy crisis sweeping the world is bringing attention back to the scarcity problem of fossil fuels and the abundance of debt. Further analysis of the relationship between debt and energy can be found in this article. In short, high oil prices act as a barrier to economic growth in an environment of stagnating wages, triggering the need for currency-based inflationary measures to counter rising prices. This compounds the already mountainous problem of the debt burden since currency needs to be created in order to facilitate inflationary measures.

Moreover, inflationary trends in currency supply as a result of increasing debt burdens are shown to have a negative effect on purchasing power and a positive effect on the price of gold, as mentioned in a previous article. As higher oil prices as a result of the global energy crisis compound inflationary pressures, invariably the price of gold would increase as a result not only due to the debt burden but also due to the increased energy costs that would impose a lower Energy-Return-on-Investment (EROI) in gold mining operations.

Additionally, the security of oil supply is seen to have a proportional effect on the value of gold. With higher EROIs of oil taking hold owing to supply crunches and declines in conventional production, the difficulty in acquiring energy to mine and refine more gold will only increase, compounding inflationary effects and depreciating the purchasing power of currency even more. Energy efficiency measures may be able to hold down the price of gold given available subsurface supply, but swings in consumption and supply security as a result would generate volatile conditions that would only aid in supporting the value of gold. Further information can be found here.

Market Update

The conclusion of the OPEC+ JMMC meeting held on Nov. 4 yielded a slated 400K bbls/day increase in December, short of what many were expecting the group to accomplish in the political spheres. With a $3.60/bbl range for the day, crude oil was sent back to its opening handle ending the trading day with no net change. Further developments compounding supply chain issues have pushed commodity prices higher, with indexes tracking lead, Kansas wheat, and a broad commodities base rising 15.2%, 7.4%, and 5.8% respectively. Figure 2 provides an infographic from S&P Global Platts outlining an outlook for the energy transition deal based on surging costs and demand for carbon credits.

Figure 2: Surging cost of energy transition casts shadow over COP26 climate talks