Healthcare Realty: One Of Our Safest Income Generators
Summary
- Healthcare Realty is one of the safest healthcare REITs.
- While other healthcare REITs have promised to ride the demographic boom, most have come with the baggage of poor tenants.
- We look at this bond proxy after Q3-2021 and tell you where we stand.
The real estate sector has given a lot of good opportunities in the last 12 months. The bulk of these have been in the triple net sector where valuations have been reasonable alongside stronger fundamentals than the market has expected. The healthcare REIT sector has been a "meh" category. While it is easy to buy into the Silver Tsunami and demographic arguments, the reality is that the bulk of the sector is struggling. Most tenants in the senior housing sector cannot make rent without COVID relief funds and the REITs only appear cheap. The medical office space has been a better place to hang out. The fundamentals are stronger than ever but market perception has kept the valuations relatively modest. We look at the fundamentals today for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) and tell you why this bond proxy is still churning cash for us quarter after quarter.
The Market
Most investors who are afraid of the medical office space cite telemedicine as the key factor. We don't see Zoom (ZM) or telemedicine as remotely (pun intended) a threat to medical office buildings. If a doctor is downsizing their office space to save $300 a month because he/she has started doing the occasional "telehealth" call, well that desperate doctor is not going to be on HR's tenant list. Medical offices are a reflection on the doctor's standards and the risk to revenues from downsizing is far greater than the upside from the few dollars saved. Medical office buildings in prime locations are highly sought after and patient traffic and integration with other healthcare providers are key considerations. Sure, telehealth may expand, but no one is going to reduce their patient examination rooms or waiting areas because of this. We see the probability that the expansion of telehealth will create a reduction of medical office space as less likely than Warren Buffett going all-in on Dogecoin.
Q3-2021
The results were steady with no notable surprises. Funds from operations (FFO) increased by 6.4% to 43 cents a share vs. Q3-2020. Same store cash net operating income (NOI) increased modestly by 1.8% year over year driven by in-place rent increases of 2.91%. The dividend of 30.25 cents was again comfortably covered. Unlike the senior housing and SNF REITs, there were no issues with rent collection.
HR continued acquiring real estate during the quarter.
Source: HR Q3-2021 Supplemental
The REIT continues to focus on "on-campus" locations that attract the highest and safest rents.
The 5.3% cap rate though shows that it is hard for HR to generate much mileage out of additional acquisitions. That said, they are still net accretive as HR's weighted average cost of capital is closer to 4.0-4.50%. HR's capital recycling was not too shabby with $128 million disposed at 4.1% cap rates.
Source: HR Q3-2021 Supplemental
HR has moved up a little since we last wrote on it and now trades at about 18X FFO for 2022. Good comparatives are Healthcare Trust Of America Inc. (HTA) and Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), both of which operate in the same subsector. HTA trades at close to 18X as well while DOC is a tad cheaper at 17X. HR's portfolio quality and management are better than both those in our opinion. HR also uses less leverage than HTA and that gives it a higher margin of safety. Finally, HR trades in line with consensus NAV for the REIT, while both HTA and DOC trade a shade higher. Our thinking here is that real NAV is underestimated for all three. We will see this as rents reset next year with this year's CPI adjustments. While all three are cheap on where underlying market values are, HR again offers the biggest discount.
How We Played It
We have been using the $30 as a pivot as that provides a very high margin of safety alongside high income. We got assigned the August contracts as HR closed a shade below that. We worked really hard to buy this and now we wanted to work hard to get rid of it. Hence we sold covered calls on the stock right away.
Source: Author's App
In addition, we had sold the February 2022 $30 Cash Secured Puts in June, and we continue to hold that.
Source: Interactive Brokers June 28, 2021
Source: Author's App
Both positions continue to generate solid income at a far faster pace than the underlying stock. Current pricing for HR $30 cash secured put contracts is relatively weak and the February contracts offer just 6% annualized yield. Of course that is far better than buying actual Treasury bonds offering 1.5%. We won't be aggressive at this point as the income is lower than what we like. But if we get a pullback we will once again make this a high priority position.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
