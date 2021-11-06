Evonik Industries AG's (EVKIF) CEO Christian Kullmann on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Evonik Industries AG (OTCPK:EVKIF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2021 5:00 AM ET

Tim Lange

Thank you very much. And good morning from Essen here and from a cloudy Essen for our Q3 Conference Call with me as usual Christian and Ute, and we will try to bring some sunshine into your day with our presentation on the Q3 results.

With that, I hand over directly to Christian.

Christian Kullmann

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and thanks a lot, Tim, for your gloomy introduction. Thanks for taking the time with us today and I personally do hope that you are all in good health. Early this morning, I stated my hopes early -- please forgive me. Earlier this year, I stated my hope that 2021 will be a year of growth and optimism, today I guess it is fair to say that there is good reason to be more optimistic, although we have not yet overcome the pandemic and we still have to cope with every new and unexpected challenges. Infection rates globally still remain high, but rising vaccination rates have brought back a more normal social life and in many cases a less severe cause of the disease.

Also, at Evonik we were able to continue was a strong recovery of the first two quarters. However, supply chains are tighter than ever, trading disruptions and severe price increases for raw materials, energy and logistics.

Thanks to the outstanding achievements of our employees in procurement, logistics and operation and thanks to stringent execution of our strategy, we were able to mitigate the headwinds to a large extent. Therefore, growth and optimism still remain an accurate summary of the current year and today we will show you why it is our headline for the next year for 2022 as well.

So, let’s get started with the highlights of the third quarter. Compared to the pre-pandemic year 2019, we posted double-digit EBITDA growth in the first quarter and second quarter, and continued to do so in the third quarter with plus 19%.

In today’s environment the sequential perspective, however, becomes more and more relevant. So we are happy to report that the positive demand trends from the third quarter were unbroken across all of our businesses in the third quarter.

We were able to generate an almost stable adjusted EBITDA of €645 million. This is already a robust result as it reflects the usual seasonal pattern. But it is even more than an achievement, considering several negative onetime effects we faced this quarter.

Supply chain constraints, maintenance shutdowns and bonus provisions limited to upsides. We expect some of these effects to prevail into the fourth quarter, probably in overall similar magnitude. But ladies and gentlemen, as I prefer to look at the bright side of life, they will not reoccur in the next year, so support a pretty and solid start into 2022.

Now, Ute will shed some more light on the third quarter results.

Ute Wolf

Thank you, Christian, and welcome from me as well. Let us start with our ability to pass on prices, which is a key success factor to master the significant cost increases for raw materials, logistics and energy.

We stepped up our efforts in our pricing initiatives in Q3 and we will see the positive impact from these measures with a time link. We expect the full effect to materialize in 2022. But it is encouraging to note that already now in Q3, our efforts are bearing fruit.

Looking at Specialty Additives and Smart Materials, price increases make up only 1% in Q2. Now in Q3, the price increases are clearly gaining traction with plastics percent in Q3 and the exit rate in September was even higher at 8%. As we are constantly implementing further price increases throughout Q4, we are confident that this trend will continue and even accelerate into 2022.

Let us have a look how this translates into the GAAP between higher variable costs from raw materials, logistics and energy, and our own price increases. On Group levels, due to our price increases of in total €450 million year-on-year, we were able to roughly compensate the cost inflation effect already in Q3. Of course, a large portion of this is attributable to Performance Materials. The division continues to act as a natural hedge against higher raw material prices, the higher oil and NAFTA prices can be passed on rapidly here.

More impressive, though, is our pricing ability in our gross divisions. We are constantly closing the price gap, and while for Q4, we will most likely still anticipate a small negative gap, this trend will reverse in the course of 2022. Consequently, we expect for 2022 a positive net pricing effect in our gross divisions.

Before I will highlight the strong EBITDA performance per division, let me briefly put our Group performance in context. If we look on a sequential comparison Q3 versus Q2, it is fair to say that we have at least matched our historic patterns throughout normal years, such as 2017 to 2019. This fact is yet another hint that we are well underway to demonstrate pricing power in our growth businesses and that the strategic direction to focus on these growth businesses is clearly paying off.

Now we move on to our divisions. Specialty Additives has enjoyed unchanged strong demand across virtually all businesses. In this division supply chain constraints have limited our volumes the most and raw material tightness also resulted in higher logistic costs, in some cases even using air freight and less favorable product mixes.

Combined with the still negative gap between price increases and variable costs, this resulted in a somewhat lower margin. But with price increase is gaining traction, supply chain issues being mitigated and pent-up demand supporting our order books, the outlook for the year 2022 is positive.

Nutrition & Care delivered a clear step up in earnings both sequentially, as well as to the prior year. It is now even the eighth quarter in a row with a year-on-year EBITDA increase. Beyond the healthy business performance and animal attrition continuing in Q3, we accounted two further drivers for the reported higher earnings level.

One is the further accelerating contribution from lipid sales to BioNTech, and the other is the strong demand for active ingredients in cosmetics. Also, our announcement -- announced the signing price increases were put through successfully. We expect the full effect of these increases to become visible in the numbers of 2022.

Smart Materials continued its solid performance from the first half of the year and the expectations are even brighter for 2022, with new capacity for catalysts from AEROSIL, fumed silica in China and PA12 ramping up.

For Performance Materials, we observed continue tight markets leading to higher margins in the Q4 business. The natural hedge in our portfolio against higher raw material prices helped again this quarter. However, we stood below the full potential since the planned maintenance turnarounds of own facilities limited the growth.

Let me now jump to the free cash flow side. After a record free cash flow already in Q1 and Q2, Q3 is again posting the best ever third quarter, jumping above €0.5 billion in one single quarter. For the first nine months of the year, we generated a free cash flow of more than €900 million, exceeding already strong last year level by 80%. The main drivers for the strong performance were the higher EBIT in combination with an unchanged high conversion into free cash flow.

With this amount already in the bag, it seems obvious that we are on track for the guided €1 billion of free cash flow for the full year. However, let me flag some movement for Q4, which might be less clear at first sight. First, we anticipate higher, and backend loaded cash tax payment in Q4. Secondly, on CapEx, we also expect a back end load of cash out in Q4 comparable to last year.

Unlike in other years, we will probably see a lower net working capital inflow in Q4 as supply constraint increase the level of goods and inventories and transit. All-in-all, we come out around the guided €1 billion for the full year, an impressive number and a quite striking proof of our cash generation power.

For more details on our outlet -- outlook back to Christian.

Christian Kullmann

Thanks a lot, Ute. Let’s dive, ladies and gentlemen, into our EBITDA outlook first, on the back of the positive first nine months as well with a continued positive dynamic we are confident, confident for the rest of the year as well. That is while we further specify our outlook after the update we gave just last quarter. We now expect adjusted EBITDA to come in around €2.4 billion, so in other words at the very top end of the previous range.

With increasing uncertainty around us and all the discussions about cost inflation, this is a sign of confidence. This is a sign of optimism and of trust in our specialty portfolio. The €2.4 billion are a sound basis for continued growth in the next year.

On the back of the well-supported EBITDA guidance earned, with the continued high cash conversion, we are able to upgrade our free cash flow outlook as well. We are confident to come out around impressive absolute number of €1 billion in free cash flow this year. This is the fourth year of free cash flow growth in a row and posts a CAGR of close to 20% since 2017 and we are very committed. We are very committed to continue this track record also for the fifth year in 2022.

So far on 2021, but since we are approaching year end, let us give you already a first preview into the next year into 2022. Also in the next year, we will continue to execute our strategy and optimize our portfolio consistently and step by step as you know us.

We recently communicated the divestment of the Lülsdorf production site in Germany. This is a main side of the business line, financial solutions in our Performance Materials division. While it is admittedly a smaller divestment, we talk about €100 million -- of around €100 million of affected sales. It is definitely the next step to simplify our portfolio and to exit non-core businesses in Performance Materials.

And it is also the next logical step in our ESG strategy, since the amalgam technology in Lülsdorf is classified as challenged within our sustainability portfolio analysis. As a result of our active portfolio management and the consistent strategy execution on all levels, we have delivered an EBITDA CAGR of 5% since 2017 and we are well set. We are well set to continue on this path next year.

Let me explain where this optimism and this confidence comes from. Maybe in a nutshell, we see four main components. First, we will continue to manage cost inflation well. Second, we are building on the strengths of our growth divisions, this proven both resilience in 2020 as well as strong growth in this year. So, in other words, we are prepared for whatever 2022 will bring and the pent-up demand from tight supply chains will definitely support our order books and to start into 2022. Third, we will benefit from the new capacities ramping up, most prominently in PA12 and lipids. And finally, we see an increasingly relevant gross contribution from our six resilient innovation growth fields.

Ute will now explain the first component how we successfully deal with cost inflation. Hand over.

Ute Wolf

Yeah. Thank you. Let me spend some more time on our energy bill I think topic of interest in these days. Of course, we could not escape the trend of rising energy costs and felt the impact on our P&L as well. But thanks to our long-term hedging strategy, around two-thirds of costs are hedges globally and across all energy types for up to three years in advance.

We can alleviate the price explosion. Therefore, on group level we contained the total energy costs increase to around 35% in 2021. And as visible in our specified outlook, we were able to compensate that in the current year very well.

For 2022 we expect a continuous increase in energy costs, but our hedging policy will again dampen the effects. So the impact on our P&L is expected not to be more severe than in the current year. And again, our procurement and hedging strategy gives us a high visibility in advance for planning and taking adequate pricing measures.

On top Evonik is improving the energy efficiency of its production sites, so total energy demand will be slightly decreasing step by step on a like for like basis. For example, when the new gas and steam turbine power plants come on stream in line in 2022 and 2023, we will benefit from a much higher efficiency by using gas and replacing coal. On top in line with our ESG strategy, we will no longer have any coal-fired electricity generation anywhere in the world.

Christian, back to you for the organic growth drivers for 2022.

Christian Kullmann

Thanks a lot, Ute. I had saying 2021 is in respect of numbers and figures done, so it is worthwhile to talk about 2022 that translates into, looking at the main growth drivers for next year.

I will think two businesses stand out in this respect. First, our lipid business, Nutrition & Care early, early identified structural market trends around sustainability as a guiding principle and tapped into these markets with successful innovations and acquisitions. The result, ladies and gentlemen, is a strong position in very attractive growth areas like active cosmetic ingredients or drug delivery systems.

In these two fields, I don’t know how in lipids is an important backbone. This is not only for our lipid production for COVID vaccines. Going forward, the potential for contract manufacturing of our mRNA to lipid drug delivery systems, as well as from lipid systems solutions for cosmetics are even bigger.

From today’s sales level of already clear triple-digit million related to our lipids, we expect to generate a CAGR of above 25% in the next five years and this is broad based across the four areas shown on the slides.

Another major growth driver for the next year is our PA12 plant in Marl. Lately, the whole PA12 market was limited in capacity to satisfy the strong demand out of the crisis. Also, we are currently sold out.

Additionally, we see quite some pent-up demand in the automotive industry from the current production cuts. Therefore, thanks to this, we have the perfect time to finally bring on the much needed additional capacity at the beginning of next year and with quite some head start ahead of our honored competitors.

This should result in a quicker ramp up than initially expected at least in the first year. We already have for most of the fixed costs that our books this year, so the first volumes and sales will have a pretty attractive drop through to EBITDA and free cash flow.

The PA12 plant also serves our 3D printing business, which brings me to our innovation growth fields. These innovation growth fields here will have another, another five assets up our sleeves for the next year.

And ladies and gentlemen, the years to come, they haven’t come, but they started from close to zero sales back in 2015. Today, several of them have reached triple-digit million sales with above average profitability. The unresilient end markets growing sales by 15% even last year’s prices yield. The long-term average gross CAGR is 25%, and in the current year, will most likely end up well above this growth rate.

So, the innovation growth fields are turning into sizable EBITDA contributor for the next year and will accelerate our portfolio transformation towards higher growth, higher returns and higher resilience.

Coming to an end of this presentation and taking all elements together. We clearly see health is structural, as well as shorter term growth drivers for 2022. Thus, we are confident to continue in our structure growth path next year and the years beyond, obviously, always assuming stable global economy.

With that, ladies and gentlemen, we thank you for your interest and your time so far, and we are now happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Gunther Zechmann, Bernstein. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Gunther Zechmann

Good morning, Ute, Christian and team. I will start with two. Could you be so kind to get your 2022 crystal ball out again for us? And maybe if you can talk about the growth drivers, I noticed your comments on LNE and PA12, but could you talk more broadly about demand you are seeing into next year, and point A, and point B also regarding raw materials and supply chain issues, please? And the second question is around mRNA, what do you expect from the lipid platform? You guide for $400 million sales this year, but since then BioNTech has upped their guidance. So you say significant growth in 2022, now presumably from a higher base. So can you give us an idea of what the base case is for your assumptions around depending on whether we need booster shots, et cetera, please?

Christian Kullmann

Gunther, good morning. Good to hear you. Let’s start with the question about the lipids platform and what do we expect for the next year. Maybe, first of all, I would share with you an observation I have made in last week.

Some of my colleagues attending a conference with some senior rent officers of BioNTech, they have come back and totally being amazed and excited about the comments BioNTech has given about us have set and they have treasured us, close to the utmost saying that the purity of the lipids Evonik is providing BioNTech with is outstanding and in this respect they are focused on the relevance of the formulation process where we are the, let me say, premium partner of BioNTech, and please forgive me to mention, but this has really excited me and close to the utmost.

Now talking about your question in detail. Yes, we have informed you that €100 million of revenues from our mRNA based therapies in 2021, we will definitely see coming partly from the mentioned pure lipid production and partly from the development and manufacturing of these very complex parenteral lipid nanoparticles.

Having said this, this will definitely grow -- both aspects will definitely grow further in 2022, because first of all, driven by our fully integrated approach across the whole value chain, and for the first time in 2022, we will have 12 months, let me say, delivery in respect of our mentioned mRNA lipid-based production facilities, so for the first time with the 12 months outcome for us.

Having said this, yeah, it is somewhat little bit difficult, but to give you a precise forecast for sales in 2022, because it depends a little bit on the further development of mRNA lipid project. But one thing you can take for granted, one thing is for sure that we do expect significantly higher sales, because of the given arguments I have conveyed to you compared to 2021. So, I guess, I hope that is easy to swallow and to understand for you. Having said this, Ute?

Ute Wolf

Yeah. Thank you very much. On the 2022 developments, I will start with the growth drivers. I think, overall, we can say, we have proven resilience in 2020, accelerated really impressive growth in 2021, and if you compare, the growth versus 2019, I think, that’s even more impressive. So we are all set for 2022.

Cost inflation is managed well and the price increases that were initiated this year, they are now coming through to full effect and we will close the gap to potentially higher variables costs. And as I also pointed out, we will keep energy costs at a manageable level and we will also, of course, with our pricing strategies be able to absorb those to a certain extent.

If we look to the divisions, I think, Nutrition & Care, Christian just really elaborated on the L&T sales, but there is much more out there. I think we have a very, very pleasant development in our care solutions with active cosmetic ingredients, so they really perform very well. The business has done a lot in the last two years to improve the product mix to improve profitability and we are now more and more really bearing the fruits here. So I think that is very, very satisfying.

We had done some very specific acquisitions here lately, Botanica, Infinitec earlier this year to really become market leader in active ingredients. So I think step by step that is a very consistent strategy.

Assigning prices had been rising in the last quarters. What we see for the first half, I think, are also good price levels. If you look at your respective feed in for comments, you will see that and I think experience tells that this will hold for a couple of quarters. So I think we also have at least some support and tailwind here as well.

Smart Materials, they of course have future mobility echo solutions have had them as close drivers for a long time. If we look to single influences next year, of course, high performance polymers with the VA12 plant ramping up, BA12 is sold out from many, many quarters already. So there’s a strong demand in that market, and I think, those really come right on time with our new capacity here.

Catalysts, we said we have new capacities by product sale. We have a ramp up of our silica joint venture in China, potentially another license in our active oxygen. So really a lot of growth projects underway that will fuel the growth for next year.

Specialty Additives, I think, the structural demand growth drivers are very well intact. As described, we had some raw material shortages here and constraints. They will, of course, step by step disappear next year, maybe more in the middle of the year than sort of beginning.

We see clear pent-up demand. We are executing our price increases, partially quite significant price increases. So this makes us also book Specialty Additives very optimistic for 2022 as a whole. So I think that are the growth drivers for 2022.

Raw materials, I think, we explained a little bit on, on average, of course, raw material costs will be higher next year, but for some of our business, we have direct path on mechanisms. I think that is also volume wise or cost volume wise biggest share.

And in the other businesses, we expect that’s the sequential price increases that we now started, that they will bear fruit next year and I think we have given you some indications how much the gap is already being closed and this next year will then turn to the positive.

Gunther Zechmann

Thanks a lot.

And our next question comes from Charlie Webb at Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Charlie Webb

Good morning, all, and thanks for the time to ask some questions. Maybe just two for me, maybe just one, if you could just flesh out what you are seeing on the volume side, obviously a lot of inflation, logistic challenges, energy inflation, energy constraints going on in the world right now. I am just wondering obviously how you see the demand environment moving into Q4 and the early part of next year, is it still as robust as it has been I guess in Q3 and in Q2 this year or do you see some more alarm bells ringing whether there’s any risk of some slowdown or moderation to come and just one on what you see on the demand side? And then two just on CapEx, a lot of companies obviously are citing the CapEx is likely to step up in 2022 versus 2021. Just wondering where you stand on that as you look at CapEx into next year, do you feel the need to spend more as you know, you are constrained, you talked about being constrained in certain products, do need that capacity or is it a case that you have got, you can do smartly bottlenecking et cetera to manage that to allow you to grow? Just trying to understand that landscape from your side?

Christian Kullmann

Good morning and good to hear you. To be let me say very straight and very clear, and therefore, I could convey the answer in just a nutshell. The demand trends in our divisions are pretty well intact and that is what we expect to continue into the fourth quarter of this year. Sorry, next.

Charlie Webb

Yeah.

Ute Wolf

Okay. On CapEx, we have been working in the last year to really get a high level of CapEx discipline here in our company and that translates into a sustainable level of around €850 million to €900 million per year. I think if you look at the last two years, we pretty much delivered on that. That is also true going forward and that’s why we plan our activities and our projects in this framework.

I think this year, we had with the PA12 final tranche, I think, we had maybe some extra stress on that number that will not reappear next year. So from that point of view, it’s a very clear for everybody here in the company, CapEx discipline and the framework is in absolute terms €850 million to €900 million and this is what we work on.

Charlie Webb

That’s very helpful. Maybe just a quick follow-up on the first question around the demand outlook, just can you help us understand what’s the kind of visibility you have today, has that changed at all? And also, just maybe on some key end markets just thinking about autos, the chip shortages, what point you obviously talked quite constructively about specialty polymers essentially going into the automotive industry. But at what point do you think some of those chip shortages and the kind of reduction -- reduced production rates do you think they -- that might materialize in your numbers or do you think that’s just given the markets, certainly that’s not likely, obviously, never seen a very strong mix in autos towards the big larger premium cars, which I suspect is favorable. But what if that mix doesn’t hold, is there any risk there? Just trying to get a bit of a better gauge on that landscape and what you are seeing today and what do you -- what might you -- maybe seeing in the future?

Christian Kullmann

I will try my very best to give you a little bit more color about how we do judge upon automotive demand in future. And maybe as a starter of the underlying trend in automotive is strong, and from our point of view, this remains unchanged this trend in future.

Having said this, yeah, the first half of the years we have seen that first automotive producers have started idling production due to supply shortages, for example, here in respect of the semiconductor shortages.

For us, it was some different thinking about our own products. In the third quarter, there was a slightly -- only slightly lower demand for our products, because of two reasons. First, we mitigate those temporarily weaker OEMs by keep it simple, stronger demand for replacements, in brackets think about silica for tires.

And second, that is worthwhile to mention, the overall inventories are still empty and empty means, they are far away from being refilled. That translates into think about coatings, for example, that translates into for Evonik and for our business line and Specialty Additives and Smart Materials into good and attractive growth perspectives for the next year.

Talking about the fourth quarter, we expect that these trends would stay put and thinking about 2022, given the logistical constraints we expect to ease, we do see good -- a good potential for a strong rebound in the course of next year. I do hope that this is helpful for you to judge upon the perspectives of Evonik.

Charlie Webb

Yeah. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Mubasher Chaudhry at Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Mubasher Chaudhry

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. Can you please talk about the margin development in the Nutrition & Care division? I understand the propylene is not strong, and therefore, impacting margins. But how much is that weakness was offset by the contribution from the higher margin LNP sales, is there some common ground that would be helpful? And then related to that, are you able to break out the €85 million year-on-year growth that you see in healthcare between LNP and then kind of the rest of the business, not very helpful? Thank you.

Ute Wolf

Yeah. Mubasher, I will start with the first question, the margin in NC, I think in Q3 you see temporarily a somewhat lower margin. Of course, the higher raw material costs played a role in that, but also prepared for maintenance in Q4, but also ways on the P&L.

Bonus provisions so that are temporary higher personal costs for this year, as the bonus fulfillment is higher than the normal 100% level and some other temporary effects, they will not reappear in Q4.

So I think what is really remarkable that NC is now in the right range with the EBIDTA margin. Q3 is some extra one-offs. But I think the main level is into the right direction and that is what we are working on.

Christian Kullmann

I think that…

Mubasher Chaudhry

Yeah. Let me understand the €85 million is year-on-year sequentially or what are you referring to?

Tim Lange

So that’s year-on-year growth.

Mubasher Chaudhry

In sales in the third quarter, right?

Tim Lange

Yeah. In third quarter in healthcare. I am just trying to, simply said, to look at how much did LNP contributed in the third quarter.

Mubasher Chaudhry

Yeah.

Christian Kullmann

It’s about half-half from healthcare and cash distribution, it’s even somewhat stronger in the cash solutions as healthcare, and as Tim said, they are coming through more and more in the course of the year.

Mubasher Chaudhry

Okay. Perfect. Thank you very much.

And our next question comes from Thomas Swoboda from Société Générale. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Thomas Swoboda

Yes. Good morning to all. I have two questions, if I may. They are somehow linked up on price increases. Are price increases coming through equally good in all of you businesses or is -- are there any pockets where you see more pushback? And the second question and thank you for all the detail you provided on the -- on energy. But one of your peers is kind of highlighting that it’s much more difficult to pass-through energy cost increases to our two clients. So I would be interested if you are planning to pass on the energy cost increases entirely or you think you will have to digest a part of them? Thank you.

Christian Kullmann

Thomas, good to hear you. I will take the first question and I keep it simple. Two letters, one message, no. With this, I do handover to Ute.

Ute Wolf

Yeah. Energy prices, I think, of course, we have -- in some businesses we have components for energy prices, so that is then part of the contract and the pricing mechanism. And of course, when we do our price initiatives in advance, we really very well consider so what is the potential, how do we then give it -- or how do we exercise that and execute that and in detail and raw material costs and other things and energy play a role.

But again, I would like to highlight that our pricing is value based, so what is really the advantage for the customer, that’s the main driver for price development. And of course, if you are in a market where there’s a lot of shortage, maybe then pass-through is somewhat easier and I think that describes the current landscape very well.

Thomas Swoboda

Very clear message. Thank you so much.

And our next question comes from Matthew Yates with Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Matthew Yates

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Can you say how very impressive set of results given all the headwinds that you have highlighted on this call. Two questions, if I may, the first one around the refining. You said generally across the business is the price increases, our position to recover the raw materials. Just want to check that that is also the expectation in refining and whether you have seen anything structurally changing particularly in China around shortages of energy or feedstocks like ammonia that maybe impacting your competitors? The second question perhaps a bit more of a mid-term one, I’d like to just understand internally what’s driving the speed at which you manage the portfolio to exit non-core businesses. I appreciate the announcement on Functional Solutions, but ultimately is a pretty small asset and unlikely to change the market perception about the group. So is the speed at which you are moving dictated by market conditions, engagement with stakeholders or having some intended use of the proceeds? Thank you.

Christian Kullmann

Hi. Good to hear you. And let me start with the second question. And the Board of Directors is in charge and it’s doing best. And our strategy is driven by, and it goes without saying, by enhancing and badgering the value for our investors.

And it is not impacted by, let me say, market trends or whatever. It is just following the line of our strategy, we have been honored to present to you since I have taken helm in summer 2017. That means the line of our strategy is, let me say, the prudence of the management team and that is what we will execute.

And as you could see, in the past accompanying the company and analyzing our company what we have promised we have delivered on and that is what will stay put in future too. So, let’s keep it simple and keep it very German, okay, potato by potato, step by step, we will execute on our strategy to create the best specialty chemicals company ever.

The first question was about methionine. I must say, what is a good investors call, what is a good analyst call -- what is that analysts call good for not touching the methionine topic. So, I am talking about methionine, I would say, yes, this is an attractive year we have seen in respect of volumes and in respect of our margin and our price increases we have started in the last few weeks will definitely become more visible in the next month.

So they will pay us in 2022 and will support our growth ambitions in the next year and as I have conveyed to you together with Ute for 2022, we are confident and optimism and optimistic, so that is, I guess, the question about methionine.

Please forgive me, you have asked about some impact of our competitors. Yeah, there are some, some planned and unplanned shutdowns in the industry. We have been aware of, and yes, they are to a certain extent, maybe impacted by those energy constraints in China, that is of course the case.

But it is not about me, let me say to comment about strategy and those impacts of my honorable competitors, I guess, it is a way of being polite and I will stay so I guess you could accept it. Thanks.

Matthew Yates

Thank you, Christian.

And our next question comes from Geoff Haire at UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Geoff Haire

Yeah. Hello. Thank you for the opportunity to ask some questions. I just have one question really and could you just -- you mentioned that the Functional Solutions site at Lülsdorf was a challenged business. Can you tell us what other businesses are challenged within the from an ESG point of view within the portfolio?

Ute Wolf

I think it’s a very small portion of our business, so really below the product line level. Tim is looking for the detailed list. But really, I think, if you look at our ESG presentation, you see that we really have a lot of very positive impacts here and challenge is really very small portions.

And I think here we have it like on micro-plastics in cosmetics, but this is what we then substitute with our products, mercury based electrolysis, that’s what we talk about. So, and I think that’s more or less the challenged part. But we have 35% next-gen solutions and a lot of, I think, the Performer is the right category. So, I think, we are pretty well-positioned with regard to that.

Geoff Haire

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Sebastian Bray at Berenberg. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Sebastian Bray

Hello. Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. My first one is on the tax rate. The mid-term guided tax rates of Evonik has gone up from 28% pre-Q2 to 29% in Q2 and now 31% now. Is there something in particular about Evonik’s business structure or legacy acquisitions that has meant it was difficult to achieve visibility on tax rates, I haven’t seen the same shift taking up place elsewhere in the sector and I am in particular thinking has the global minimum 15% tax agreement somehow affected the tax value of were some or of required assets that came with the benefits of the tax shield. I will pause there. That’s my first question.

Ute Wolf

Yeah. I think that’s a very fair question. Of course, the expected tax increase in the U.S. is part of that. I think the tax shield from the acquisition benefits from that. But of course, we have more business and more income from the operating business than just this tax shield effect.

And the second and maybe even bigger driver is the global approach of minimum tax. So, which of course, then spoils schemes where you have tax holidays for a couple of years and that of course has to be then -- has to be acknowledged in the overall deferred taxes.

Maybe we have more tax holiday schemes than others. I cannot tell that in how much very much detail about that are the two drivers and maybe others do it later, but I think it’s very, very high likelihood that this will come and that’s why we adjust to that.

Sebastian Bray

Sorry just to clarify, Ute. When you say tax holiday schemes, you mean…

Ute Wolf

Yeah.

Sebastian Bray

… where Evonik has acquired or an asset and got a tax benefit from it for a limited time or something else has happened has given the company tax relief? And effectively what you are saying is that, this global agreement as was expire, means that the tax rate goes up more than would be -- would have been anticipated a few quarters ago, is that right or…

Ute Wolf

Yeah. I think the resolutions on that global tax rate they are a couple of weeks old. Now we will see now the more detailed scheme in the Q4, so it’s early. We don’t know how they really will do it and you have tax subsidies in some regions not to attract investment.

So you have tax holidays for, I don’t know, five years, 10 years, and of course, those are attacked as well with that global tax scheme and if we had tax holidays there, of course, they will not come into full effect and that is part of the 31 now. And again, the tax shield of the acquisition is now more valuable now with a higher tax rate…

Sebastian Bray

Okay.

Ute Wolf

… of course it’s more valuable, but the rest and which is even higher not the rest the globe the operating income, which is much higher, of course, there we pay more taxes. So, overall, the effect is negative, yeah.

Sebastian Bray

That’s helpful. Thank you. Could I ask for an update on two things, one is the Baby Care. Is there a date by which the EU competition authorities are obligated to come back on anti-dumping? And the second question is on Wanhua and the Crosslinker market entry that has seems to have been up in the air for a while and it’s not quite clear to me if this is going ahead. Is there an update there? Thank you.

Christian Kullmann

I could take the Baby Care one. First of all, in respect that we mentioned anti-dumping case Brussels has started end of February this year, it is still ongoing. And the outcome is, having said this, open arm and we do expect as we could judge upon it from the distance, we do expect the final decision now for later stage early on next year.

So, between, let me say, a new year and the first few weeks of next year, we do expect the final decision of the authorities in Brussels upon those anti-dumping investigations they have started and there was a second question, I guess.

Ute Wolf

Yeah. On Wanhua -- the market. I can think that. Crosslinkers had a very strong 2020 and a very good 2021, also may be somewhat better than expected. What is driving that? The demand situation continues to be favorable. That is also true for 2022.

So, overall, good volume development across industries and applications and continued strong demand from onshore wind energy business in China, that is despite the subsidies were ended here.

So again a very strong market move here towards sustainable and wind energy and the five-year development plan and the path to zero emissions can only be reached in China with significant expansion of renewable energy and wind energy, so that will be a driver also for the next years.

The new Wanhua plant comes into this very favorable developed market situation. So from that point of view, I think, that will be a big demand for the two of us. And of course, raw materials prices, they will be increasingly passed on to customers, at time that can be up to a couple of quarters one year. So that’s how we look at Crosslinkers.

Sebastian Bray

That is helpful. Thank you, Christian and Ute for taking my questions.

Christian Kullmann

Thank you.

And our last question comes from Andreas Heine at Stifel. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Andreas Heine

Thanks for being the last one in this call. Three smaller ones. The first is also on Crosslinkers, can you share with us how much of Crosslinkers goes into the wind energy market, please? And the second, maybe an update on better mileage that was hit by the lockdown and less outdoor eating, it’s not recovering what you can say here? And the last on the PA12 plan, the ramp up is or the commissioning is what we have heard, and of course, we are ready is ongoing for how secure is it that you are going to have a successful start after the very first that’s a commercial products in hand or just started at the upstream and downstream has just started house. How secure can we be that that is for sure being a successful start?

Ute Wolf

Yeah. Andreas, good morning. As I was now elaborating on Crosslinkers, let me continue with your first question, wind is around 10% of sales and that’s really a broad variety of applications. From that point of view, it’s -- that remarkable portion around 10%.

Christian Kullmann

Okay. Hi, Andreas. Good to hear you. I will take others. Let’s keep it like this. Of course, the business was hit. I might say, even say to certain extent hit a little bit harder by the corona-pandemic restrictions, by the hygiene measures which have been taking place, because all of the restaurants and so on have been closed.

Now my social life is coming back. We do see here recovery trends. I guess that goes without saying. It is, if I do take the discussions and debates all around the world about climate change, about more sustainability, about a higher level of feeding population all around the world, about saving and rescuing diversity in the seas. If I to take all of this in consideration, I am -- let me say, I will see in very promising perspective for our businesses. We do have here together with the honorable colleagues from DSM.

So, in a nutshell, we do see that the sales potentials will increase in the course of next year and that translates into some numbers and figures. I don’t know if I had to attend precisely, so I will keep you informed about this, maybe given your call afterwards. Please forgive me about that and then it is about PA12. Ute would you…

Ute Wolf

Yeah. I will take that. So PA12 the market is so low for some quarters right now. So our new capacity is really, really badly needed in the market. The pent-up demand I think will even accelerate that.

For parts of the product line from automakers, we have to take or pay contracts in place and if these customers are really very much looking forward to the deliveries, from that point of view, I think, that will start into this very tight market will be very, very successful.

Andreas Heine

I was sure about these market trends. I was more thinking about technical stuff for that. It is a very long value chain, but all these different steps have to work very closely together and it’s quite complex, I guess, in ramping the whole value chain up and I just want to have an update, how secure we can be then that runs properly?

Ute Wolf

I think the production process itself we have very much well under control, because we have been doing this for decades of course and we elaborated on that in earlier calls that, and of course, with COVID we had some difficulties in the construction, but I think we are more towards the end of the construction phase. So I think the worst is also behind us here.

Four of six plants are already in operations or the operation itself. I think it’s something we know very long. We have very much under control in the construction phase, we elaborated on that. Of course, we had some headwinds, but I think they are more or less behind us now.

Andreas Heine

Thanks.

Christian Kullmann

Andreas, we are Germans and in respect of tactical, let me say, activities, and I would say, they are saying, even if pigs could fly, we would must -- we would make the capacities work. So having said this, ladies and gentlemen, together with our Investor Relations team, we are starting to attend conferences and roadshows in the next two months, still mostly virtual, but also partly in-person once again.

So we would really appreciate seeing you on the road and meeting you in good health and that is what we wish from the bottom of our hearts to each and everybody of you. So thanks once more and once again for your attention. We have really enjoyed having had you here on this call and that is what closes the call today. Take care.