Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) CEO Manoussos Perros on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bruce Mackle - Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

Manoussos Perros - President and CEO

Mike Gutch - CFO and Chief Business Officer

David Altarac - Chief Medical Officer

Carvey Leung - Cantor Fitzgerald

James Molloy - Alliance Global Partners

Thomas Yip - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Robert Driscoll - Wedbush Securities

Manoussos Perros

Thank you, Bruce, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's call. We will cover what has been a really exciting quarter for Entasis, the compelling data from our lead program, SUL-DUR, and the prospect of a safe and effective life-saving treatment for seriously ill Acinetobacter patients. This morning, we issued a press release outlining recent other highlights for the period, as well as our third quarter financial results. I'll spend a few moments summarizing some of the most significant pipeline and corporate developments before turning the call over to Mike for a review of our financials. Then we will be happy to take your questions.

The major news for the period was of course the top line data from the ATTACK Phase 3 trial that evaluated sulbactam-durlobactam, or SUL-DUR, for the treatment of Acinetobacter infections. In this [indiscernible] study, SUL-DUR demonstrated efficacy in 28 day all-cause mortality with all analysis assessed to date unequivocally favoring SUL-DUR. In addition, there was a statistically significant difference in clinical cure rates at the end of treatment and a test of cure, also favoring SUL-DUR.

SUL-DUR was also generally well-tolerated with fewer drug-related adverse events compared to standard of care and a statistically significant reduction in nephrotoxicity with a P value of 0.0002. This finding [ph] is particularly meaningful for patients who are already vulnerable and may suffer from multiple comorbidities which current standard of care options frequently exacerbate.

SUL-DUR is the first investigational agent to demonstrate efficacy in a well-controlled trial in patients with Acinetobacter, rarely seen combination of efficacy and safety in seriously ill patients suffering from drug-resistant Gram-negative infections. Our data is unequivocal and compelling, as I know many of you have found, in antibacterial field where in recent years we have seen mostly incremental improvements. This is not by chance. First of all, SUL-DUR was designed and developed to treat Acinetobacter from the drawing boards of our last cohort. Then, with ATTACK, we started SUL-DUR in critically ill patients with few treatment options. These are the patients who most benefit from SUL-DUR, if approved.

ATTACK was designed to be the single pivotal study which will underlie filings to regulatory agencies in the U.S., Europe and China. This may be a first in the antibacterial field, but the idea of tailoring a clinical study to provide clear efficacy and safety in the appropriate patient population is not new. The scientific and medical landscape, as well as our own work over the past six years enabled an antibacterial personalized medicine approach that ensures the right drug to the right patient at the right time. This is an approach that has already made a difference in many other therapeutic areas, like oncology and rare diseases.

In our R&D strategy, we adopt some of the same principles that underlie the success in those areas, careful characterization of the medical need, selection of right molecular target and modality and the diagnostic to select patients who will benefit most from our new treatments.

It is this unique effort in Entasis over the past six years which led to the successful outcome of the ATTACK trial. With the strong top line results that we disclosed, we have high confidence in the data package that we are sending for regulatory submissions as well as a highly innovative, focused and streamlined commercialization approach.

Speaking of which, the data that we disclosed this past week is not only compelling proof of the validity of our scientific approach, it also provides evidence which is becoming the foundation of our commercial strategy. Here's a few numbers from the ATTACK trial that really brings this message home. Approximately 95% of the Acinetobacter patients involved in ATTACK have a carbapenem-resistant infection. Over 30% of those patients have spent more than 14 days in an intensive care unit before they were even enrolled, and when treated with today's standard of care 32% sadly died within 28 days. And that despite being enrolled in a well-controlled clinical trial and randomized to the best care one can receive today for an Acinetobacter infection.

It is not surprising that real world mortality numbers with these patients often exceed 40% leading the World Health Organization to recognize Acinetobacter as a research and development priority and the Centers for Disease Control as an urgent antibiotic resistant threat.

Acinetobacter is truly a global unmet medical need which today's treatment options simply are not able to address. Beyond the undeniable impact on patients and their families, Acinetobacter puts a significant burden on the healthcare system. Treating victims of this pathogen also costs time and costs money. Acinetobacter costs time. The patients' length of stay in the hospital is measured in weeks instead of days. Acinetobacter also costs money. The cost per patient can exceed $75,000 in the U.S.

While Acinetobacter is a rare pathogen, it is found in a variety of sites of care, including large urban hospital ICUs and outpatient specialty centers, such as transplant, cancer and burn centers. In addition to the diverse standards of care, Acinetobacter is also in a variety of body sites, including the lung, the bloodstream, the urinary tract and wounds.

Today, many patients survive cancer or live long and active lives after organ transplantation. These patients are amongst the ones most vulnerable to drug-resistant bacterial infections acquired in the hospital. These tremendous medical advances and the significant resources dedicated to treating these patients should not be undermined by opportunistic infections, such Acinetobacter, which used to be and could still be treatable with the right antibiotic.

In this tough-to-treat patient population, the robust data, in both safety and efficacy, make a compelling case for the adoption of SUL-DUR, if approved, as a life-saving medicine. As we complete the analysis of the ATTACK trial data and prepare for submission of a new drug application in mid-2022, we continue to develop and refine our commercialization approach for SUL-DUR. This will be a targeted commercial approach best suited to maximize the value of SUL-DUR by focusing on sites of care where Acinetobacter patients can benefit the most from a potential life-saving option.

Given the unmet medical need and the strength of our Phase 3 clinical data, we believe that, if approved, we can create a different commercial go-to-market strategy that will be pathogen-focused and result in a more streamlined effort.

The next steps are focused on building physician awareness, site of care identification and fertilization, patient identification and payer engagement. These initiatives will enable us to focus our commercialization efforts on the select areas where the burden of Acinetobacter is higher with the goal of supporting early uptake of SUL-DUR. Equally important, these efforts will highlight this public health concern that is associated with increased morbidity and mortality due to the limited therapeutic options.

Finally, we will continue to solicit physician and payer feedback on the top line results that will further inform our commercialization strategy and support the value proposition of SUL-DUR. These elements are foundational to creating a differentiated commercial approach that is based on the successes and lessons learned in this space and from other product launches focused on rare, life-threatening diseases.

To meet this rapidly developing effort, and our transition to a commercial stage company, in the past quarter we welcomed Anna Diaz Triola as our new Chief Commercial Officer. Anna comes to us from Summit Therapeutics, where she was instrumental in developing the commercial strategy for the company's first product. With her track record of commercializing products across multiple therapeutic areas, including chronic, rare and [indiscernible] products, we are delighted to have her here heading our efforts to build the commercialization capabilities needed to bring SUL-DUR to market and to complement our R&D platform.

Before turning the call over to Mike, I'd like to say a few more words about the progress we made in the rest of the pipeline. With regards to zoliflodacin, we are pleased with the improving enrollment in the past quarter. In partnership with GARDP, we're continuing enrollment in the global Phase 3 trial in patients with gonorrhea, with clinical trial sites in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Africa enrolling actively.

In addition, we are continuing development of our earlier pipeline products, with support from our partners, CARB-X and the NIH. From these efforts, I would like to highlight the introduction of a new first-in-class candidate, ETX0462. This is a novel diazabicyclooctane with antimicrobial activity against multiple Gram-negative pathogens, including pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as several high-priority bacterial pathogens.

The discovery story of ETX0462 and the many scientific advances that underlie our rationale design of known antibiotics recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. This is a significant recognition of the work of our scientists and external validation of the quality of our R&D platform.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mike for a review of our financial results. Mike?

Mike Gutch

Thank you, Manos. During our third quarter, we reported a net loss of $12.4 million compared to a net loss of $11.1 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in net loss was primarily related to an increase in general and administrative expenses as the company initiated select pre-commercialization activities.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter were $9.3 million compared to $9.4 million in the same period of the prior year. The decrease of $0.1 million was primarily due to a decrease of $0.5 million in expenses related to SUL-DUR and a decrease of $0.2 million in expenses related to our ETX0462 program, partially offset by an increase of $0.6 million in personnel expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $4.3 million for the third quarter compared to $3.2 million during the same period of the prior year. The increase of $1.1 million was driven primarily by increases of $0.3 million in legal costs, $0.3 million in personnel costs, $0.2 million in consulting costs, and $0.1 million in insurance-related costs.

As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $44.1 million compared to $53.2 million as of December 30, 2020. Based on our current operating plan, we believe that our existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2022.

With that, Manos, back to you for concluding remarks.

Manoussos Perros

Thank you Mike. The past quarter has set in motion a series of firsts for Entasis. We completed the Phase 3 trial of SUL-DUR, our first product candidate, setting the foundations of our first regulatory submissions for a product that could become the first potential treatment for patients with Acinetobacter. At the same time, our R&D organization continues to produce world-class science. The talented team that I have the privilege to meet, is committed to translating our accomplishments into value for our shareholders, and looking beyond the many numbers that we shared with you today, we recognize that our work is ultimately about patients and we are proud to bring these future life-saving treatments to all patients who need them.

Operator, we are ready to take questions.

Carvey Leung

Hi. Good morning, everyone. This is Carvey Leung for Louise. We have a couple of questions here. So following the positive top line data for Phase 3 SUL-DUR prior this quarter, when can we expect a full analysis of the study? There's subgroups that are most interested in under our study. Second, you have guided mid-2022 for SUL-DUR NDA submission. So just want to get a deeper understanding of the task at hand in preparation for the NDA. Perhaps, talk a little bit about some of the contingency factors that might sway your timeline. Thank you so much.

Manoussos Perros

Good morning, Carvey, and thank you for the question. I will turn it over to David to address both your questions, David, our Chief Medical Officer. But before I do that, just to repeat something that we mentioned on our webinar a couple of weeks ago when we announced the data. It is a fairly comprehensive set of top line data from a Phase 3 trial. While we do expect, as you pointed out, additional cuts to the data and additional analysis, we see the data that we presented from the top line analysis as pretty definitive when it comes to the key endpoints, both for Sulbactam-Durlobactam approval and as I mentioned earlier for the back -- to understand the [ph] foundations of our commercialization.

But David, over to you.

David Altarac

Yes. Thanks, Manos. As Manos just mentioned, when we identified what we would include in the top line data it was important to ensure that we effectively communicated the critical endpoints, the critical analyses of the study. And to that end, we reported out, obviously the 28-day all-cause mortality.

The other very important clinical endpoint, which was clinical cure, as well as the clinical safety data including the overall adverse event profile and the nephrotoxicity, and as you've seen all were highly indicative of an advantage for SUL-DUR compared to the comparator. In terms of when we have additional data, we are in the process of currently evaluating that data. We obviously will report that when we have the opportunity to look at the totality of the data, but we are currently evaluating all of that. And to the specific point of the specific question, there are a couple of other endpoints that we think will be informative but will not meaningfully change our conclusions or everyone's seen [ph] conclusions based on the data that we reported.

So we'll be looking at some microbiologic outcomes. We'll be evaluating some pharmacokinetics. There'll be some data around how long patients were treated, compliance to that treatment regimen. Obviously, more specifics on the safety. We reported overall safety, but we'll have more specifics on comparisons between the two treatment groups in the safety database.

And then to your specific question around subgroup analyses, we have a bunch of subgroup analyses that we'll be looking at including breakdown by things such as age, gender, underlying conditions, i.e., pneumonia versus bloodstream infection, whether the patient had a mono-microbic infection or polymicrobial infection, the region of care, their underlying condition, as well as a variety of other things. And so we'll be able to report those out again after our full analysis.

Carvey Leung

Great.

Manoussos Perros

As for your second question, Carvey, which is the timeline of the NDA submission, we've guided, as you pointed out, to mid-2022.

Carvey Leung

Got it. Okay. Thank you for taking our questions.

Manoussos Perros

Thank you, Carvey.

James Molloy

Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I had a quick question on—I figure with fast track and then QIDP designation I think the expectation is for potentially a priority review. When would you expect to know should you get that and if you'll get that? And then can you talk a little bit about, again, assuming you get a good review and approval, what about you sell potentially on the U.S. sales team, so besides the call points and the status of bringing them onboard.

Manoussos Perros

Good morning, Jim, and thank you for the questions. I would take the first question and then I'll hand it over to Anna Diaz Triola to answer—to give you an outline of our forward-looking thoughts on commercial build. In terms of the product and submission review timeline, you are absolutely correct. We are a QIDP product. We have fast track review. We do expect, as you know, I think the clock is six months plus two months for review.

We're not guiding on approval or on launch, but you can find your own numbers. After that, as you pointed out, we're going to launch the product as close as possible to approval. We'd be making the necessary investments on both the manufacturing side, and then with Anna joining us last quarter, we're starting to prepare for the commercial launch.

So, Anna, do you want to give Jim a little bit of an overview of how you see things develop over the next few months?

Anna Diaz Triola

Sure. Yes, good morning. Happy to. So, with the top line results really supporting the commercial strategy, I think we can now begin to reimagine a new go-to-market approach. So, our strategy will focus on this rare pathogen and on healthcare organizations where we know Acinetobacter is a problem today and where SUL-DUR can potentially save lives, as we see in the top line data.

Based on our current analysis, there are approximately 500 healthcare organizations where Acinetobacter is a problem. So this is great, because it allows us to really focus on these types of care that have limited treatment options and as a result see the unintended consequences of increased hospital lengths of stay, increased cost per patient and increased mortality rates.

Furthermore, I think this also allows us to be very focused and streamlined in building the commercial team. The sales force ramp will be informed by the NDA submission and the anticipated approval date of SUL-DUR thereafter. But by focusing on this rare pathogen, we believe that you do not need a very large sales force to address this opportunity. So our intention is to build a leaner commercial footprint with associated infrastructure that allows us to really maximize the value of SUL-DUR and we think a company like ours can be very successful in addressing the unmet need of treating patients with Acinetobacter.

Manos, I'll turn it back over to you.

Manoussos Perros

Thanks, Anna. Jim, hopefully we've answered your questions.

James Molloy

Yes, thank you. I was hoping for -- maybe you have an idea of the number on the sales force. And then can you talk a little bit about the EU timeline? I know you've publicly stated you're anticipating a partner in the EU and thinking on the timeline for an EU filing and a potential approval there vis-à-vis the U.S. and potential partner timeline, please.

Manoussos Perros

Okay. Absolutely. I'll turn it over to Mike to speak about partnering strategy. As you pointed out, we're looking for a partner for the European launch and we do have a partner in Asia-Pacific with Zai Lab. As you know, we had the study in China as far as the global trial, which should lead to a relative short timeline for the Chinese regulatory submission. This of course is the responsibility of our partner, Zai Lab, and our priority as a company is of course the SBC's [ph] a company our size. It can make the biggest difference. For Europe, we'll look for partnerships.

Mike, can you give Jim a little bit of an outline of our strategy there?

Mike Gutch

Yes, happy to do that. Thanks for the question, Jim. This is Mike. I think as we discussed previously, and as you're aware, like assay multi-drug-resistant Acinetobacter is a global health issue and there are significant patients in not only in Europe, as you mentioned, but also in Russia, the Middle East and Israel and South America. So our objective is to try to make sure that we provide access to SUL-DUR to all of these patients in need to maximize the value of SUL-DUR.

So not only are we in discussions to try to find a partner for Europe but ideally, we would like to find a partner, a global partner outside the U.S. to bring SUL-DUR to all of these patients in need. Obviously, I can't comment on any ongoing discussions at this time but we'll certainly update when appropriate.

James Molloy

Great. Thank you guys for taking my questions.

Thomas Yip

Hi, good morning everyone. This is Thomas Yip asking a couple of questions for Ed. First, congratulations again on the positive ATTACK data. Perhaps, kind of switching focus to earlier programs. First question for 0462, can you tell us when should we expect a first clinical study for the program and perhaps some initial thoughts on what first in human study would look like?

Manoussos Perros

Good morning, Thomas, and thank you for your kind words. We're obviously very pleased with the ATTACK top line data, and we're very excited about ETX0462. As I mentioned earlier, this is a candidate we just introduced. We had the publication in Nature, which pretty much summarizes the status of the program, where it stands today. So, it's still preclinical. We still have the IND-enabling work to perform and when we have a better idea of the exact timeline and the completion and the clinical strategy, we will certainly guide to that, but we're unable to do so at this point.

However, to give you a flavor of what the first clinical study might look like, you can look back at what we've done with our existing programs, SUL-DUR and zoliflodacin, and for both of these we had a very thorough evaluation for the program preclinically, and then in Phase 1 to establish both the pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic relationships and exposures at the right body sites before proceeding to a patient study. It is likely that we will a follow a similar approach with ETX0462.

We believe that that methodical approach is best able to provide data for regulatory submission and review and to inform the design and the context of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials.

Thomas Yip

Okay, thank you, that makes sense. Speaking of zoliflodacin, can you tell us what are your goals in these patients for the program in the next coming year 2022?

Manoussos Perros

Yes, absolutely. As you know, this is a program that we are developing in partnership with GARDP, and GARDP has deployed their resources and infra to conduct a trial in four continents and we have sites at each of those locations now enrolling actively. As you'll recall, this is a product that we developed for gonorrhea. Gonorrhea [indiscernible] is a high medical need due to resistance and we have a product that works against both drug sets, even drug-resistant gonorrhea, but gonorrhea is rarely lethal.

We had slower than anticipated enrollment due to COVID. As you may recall, we had suspended enrollment for about a quarter at the start of the pandemic in 2020. I think they'll be progressing, I would say, more so even either our partners GARDP are asking for. As a result of we are unable to provide time guidance with the trial at this point.

We will do so when we're closer to completion as we were for SUL-DUR. COVID remains unpredictable as you know, but we are seeing improved enrollment across a number of geographies and we are confident that this product will be developed in a relatively short timeline. We'll provide you a better more time for -- more accurate guidance, once again, as soon as we have numbers which we're feeling more confident about given the ongoing pandemic.

The hope is of course that the results are going to be every bit as exciting as the results for SUL-DUR and that we can build on those to underlie a commercial launch and take this product to the patients around the globe. And with GARDP, we are -- we kind of pre-empted Jim's question on how will we get this registered. That's right, because GARDP has a number of territories in developing world countries that will take the lead for distribution and we, of course, at this point the developed markets including the U.S. and Europe.

Thomas Yip

Understood. Thank you for taking our questions, and we look forward to SUL-DUR's NDA filing.

Manoussos Perros

Thank you, Thomas.

Robert Driscoll

Good morning guys. Just wondered if you could expand upon patient identification for SUL-DUR and the work that you might be doing on that front going forward here? Thanks.

Manoussos Perros

Good morning, Robert. And absolutely, we will. I will turn it over to Anna, who as I mentioned, has a background both in infectious diseases but also in rare disease.

Anna, do you want to take Robert's question?

Anna Diaz Triola

Yes. Good morning and thank you for the question. So patient identification really is pulling from the rare disease part of the spectrum in terms of really trying to hone targets and prioritize sites of care. Currently, we're underway actively preparing for commercialization and patient identification is a key part of understanding where does this pathogen live today, what are the risk factors that we need to be aware of for it to emerge in the future.

So patient identification is important in rare diseases as it is here, as we follow the rare pathogen Acinetobacter and that really blends in with the other initiatives that are also in progress around focusing on physician and site of care identification and prioritization. So as, there's no specific code for Acinetobacter, and we're currently underway with triangulating around the opportunity by considering uptake of other novel branded agents in the past. So a historical reference, as well as understanding sites of care where nosocomial infections are today or have the potential of emerging quickly.

And then, within that, patients that demonstrate Acinetobacter-like or indeed Acinetobacter infections. Together with physician site identification, prioritization and patient identification, these are the tools that we will need to be more focused and streamlined when we build the rest of the commercial team to really hone in on areas where Acinetobacter is a problem and where SUL-DUR can potentially save lives.

Did that answer your question?

Robert Driscoll

Thank you very much. Yes, absolutely.

Manoussos Perros

Thank you, operator. Just a couple more minutes with a few thoughts on the past quarter and on the quarters to come.

Because SUL-DUR ATTACK is now pretty much behind us, we are looking at the data today and analyzing the last cohorts, cohort certification, but the data from this trial is very much still ahead of us. We're excited to be vigilant [ph], as Anna pointed out, to understand where we can make the biggest difference with patients and to understand where we can create the greatest value for our shareholders as we push the commercialization effort in the U.S.

A lot of work ahead of us, of course, with the NDA filing and hopefully subsequent approval in a relatively brief timeline, which we're gearing up for, and continued excitement for our pipeline, with Zoliflodacin, also in Phase 3, coming in pretty close behind. So more guidance on that in the coming months and the rest of our pipeline with earlier programs including ETX0462 now moving towards IND.

We're very delighted to be able to share the news with you. We're excited about the future as we transition from an R&D organization with a pipeline to an R&D and commercial organization taking our first product to patients.

Thank you all for participating in this morning's call, and look forward to reconnecting next quarter.

