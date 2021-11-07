9parusnikov/iStock via Getty Images

Preamble

At the end of October, world leaders arrived in Glasgow, Scotland, to attend the climate change conference via an assortment of 400 private jets and motorcades of gas guzzlers. At the conference, the dignitaries listened to the many speakers who stood at the podium and proclaimed that the end is nigh unless we drastically reduce carbon emissions. Since it is claimed that farm animals play a large part in climate change, Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, announced to polite applause that "humanity could soon abandon eating meat in favour of lab-grown, eco-friendly alternatives in a bid to save the planet". Although, the messaging was a little mixed, since it would appear that the organisers have been criticised for serving mostly meat, fish and dairy.

Nevertheless, the missive is clear, many of our leaders are all in favour of the reduction in "real" meat consumption and there is now a strong political impetus to introduce "plant based" alternatives. Through its Motif FoodWorks subsidiary, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) is believed by many investors to be at the forefront of this new movement. However, I'm afraid that the company is a Johnny-come-lately and there are already so many competitors around the world that it would be difficult to cover them all in this article.

Followers of the company will draw attention to other areas of business that the company is focusing on, such as nucleic vaccines. Once again, I should point out that that they are late joining the party as there are already numerous biotech companies far down the road in this area. Anyway, the focus of this piece is solely on the food additives segment of their endeavours.

Veggie meat

The speed with which consumers have accepted plant-based meat is evidenced by the rapid revenue growth of the suppliers of these products. Whilst it is unclear whether consumers distinguish between the various offerings of non-meat burgers, it is possible to categorise "plant based" meat according to the sophistication of the lab-made ingredients. For instance, Beyond Meat's (BYND) offering consists of readily available industrially produced ingredients mixed together with a medley of constituents derived from vegetable sources. Given the relative ease with which this type of alternative meat can be manufactured, Beyond Meat has a burgeoning list of competitors. Included in the list is Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), one of the world's largest processed food suppliers. Their brand is "Sweet Earth", which interestingly, they market as a meat; "Made in a kitchen, not in a lab".

The second category of plant-based products contains components made by a process of fermentation using genetically modified yeast, and this is the segment that Ginkgo is targeting. So far, the company has produced two additives for the substitute meat industry, Hemami and Appetex.

Beginning with Hemami, which is a preparation of a myoglobin found in the muscle of cows that provides the colour and flavour of real beef. Consumers of Impossible Burgers may realise that Ginkgo is behind the curve with this product as Impossible Foods has already produced a plant-based protein that performs this function.

Not only are Gingko behind with its product, but Impossible Foods also has a considerable lead in the market. In April 2019, Burger King began offering Impossible Burgers and, shortly after, Impossible Foods announced a partnership with the privately held OSI Group, a major meat supplier for fast-food chains. To me, it seems inconceivable that such developments would occur without long-term contracts being signed, given that considerable investment in plant and materials would be required to supply these burgers globally. Needless to say, Impossible Burgers now have the brand recognition that comes with first mover advantage.

After the profitable progress of Burger King's Impossible Whopper, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has begun to promote its plant-based menu option called the McPlant, which was produced in conjunction with Beyond Meat. Again, given the investment required to deliver the expected volumes, it's fair to assume that long term contracts have been negotiated.

Appetex is an additive which is supposed to improve the texture of veggie meat and is composed of soy and additional plant-based substances. Whilst Appatex has yet to gain FDA approval, a European company, The Protein Brewery, is already gearing up for industrial production of its Fermotein ingredient. This European innovator describes Fermotein as both nutritious and enables producers to improve the texture of veggie meat; sound familiar?

Dairy

Visit the Ginkgo website and you can read the extensive advisory on the raison d'etre of Motif Ingredients. A segment touted as an opportunity for development is dairy alternatives; yoghurt, cheese, ice cream, etc. In this area, not only are they late to the party, but they also haven't even showered and changed yet.

Since 2014, Perfect Day have been working with the FDA to ensure that its non-animal dairy products met all the safety requirements. Subsequent to optimising its manufacturing process, Perfect Day has developed a number of relationships with a host of manufacturers who now use their "dairy" protein in their products. A visit to Perfect Day's website indicates that ice-cream containing their dairy protein is already available in 5,000 stores across the US.

Those who take the trouble to read the previously mentioned advisory will note the following quote from the Ginkgo text:

Using DNA sequence analysis and synthesis, Motif's scientists will be able to discover and produce hundreds of proteins from many different animals, to understand how their milk and eggs nourish and sustain life in its earliest stages and identify important new ingredients.

From this quote, you would be forgiven for thinking that the initial steps of identifying the genes necessary to produce the casein and whey proteins found in milk would be a long and arduous process, involving a legion of highly paid boffins. Not at all. The founders of Perfect Day obtained the genetic code from an online library and then transplanted the genes into the microbes that are used to make these proteins by fermentation.

Ice-cream is not the only commercially available product that can be bought with the Perfect Day milk protein. For instance, the company have a partnership with Modern Kitchen, who produce a non-animal cheese.

Eggs

Motif's progress with egg protein is pretty much identical to the story thus far for dairy, except the competitor corporation's name changes to The Every Company or BioscienZ.

Investor takeaway

After researching the above, in my opinion, it is clear that Ginkgo Bioworks is all teeth and trousers, that is to say, the façade is peerless, but there is precious little substance.

Cautionary note

In my first article on Gingko, I disclosed that I had a long position in Ginkgo, which have since closed. Please note that this does not constitute advice and of course investors must conduct their own due diligence.