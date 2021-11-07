naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Actions of institutional investment organizations in managing their multi-billion-dollar stock portfolios require the negotiating help, and often temporary liquid capital assist, of Market-Makers [MMs] in the prompt, low-disturbance round-up of desired shares of identified promising companies.

MM risk-avoidance requirements continually drive derivative market prices, revealing in the limited-life legal contracts traded there the underlier stocks' price-range extremes regarded likely by the well-informed sellers and buyers of the related risk protections. They are informed by over 100,000 world-wide wide-eyed and -eared MM employees on a 24x7x365 watch for change in competitive circumstances. Changes which get immediately communicated to the home-base trading desks.

Following an unchanging risk-minimizing portfolio management discipline, records are kept of how insightful the maintained intelligences flow has been on each of thousands of subject stocks over decades of daily observations. Those records provide the basis for making intelligent transactions about likely coming prices of specific securities, near-term.

Among the best potentials for price increases at present is Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Company description

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases primarily in Greater China. It has development, license, and collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline; Paratek Bermuda, Ltd.; Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.; Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.; Crescendo Biologics Ltd.; Novocure Limited; MacroGenics Inc.; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Incyte Corporation; Regeneron Ireland Designated Activity Company; Turning Point Therapeutics Inc; Cullinan Pearl Corp.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc.; argenx BV; and Geneseeq Technology Inc. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Source: Yahoo Finance

The big picture: Risks vs. Rewards

Investment portfolio candidate competitors to ZLAB include many companies in the biotech development industry.

Figure 1

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

Our principal interest is in ZLAB at location [23]. A "market index" norm of Reward~Risk tradeoffs is offered by SPY at [19].

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to be put at risk of price changes from volume trade orders placed by big-$ "institutional" clients.

We then use market actions subsequent to the prior appearances of up-to-down balance prospects like those of this day.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. The buy-side risks actually encountered from prior forecasts like the present are in [F], as the most severe loss moments encountered during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are most likely to accept losses.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [ I ] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be compared to [ I ].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains, with the 100 - H odds as loss weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. By using the typical position holding period [J] on [Q] we have a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with ZLAB in top rank.

No other alternatives than ZLAB have better raw Reward to Risk ratios (2.7 to 1) nor have stronger current stock price upside outlooks. That is further evidenced in Compound Annual Growth Rates [K] of 675% for ZLAB and only 26% for SPY.

On the same standards of comparison the only one of the alternative stocks approaching the fom [R] of ZLAB is ARRY with an average gain of 24 bp/day.

Among the 20 best-ranked of all 3,513 of today's MM price-range forecasts, their higher realized payoffs (13.3%), Win Odds (95 of 100) and shorter holding periods (27 days) boost their average CAGRs to 675%.

Recent MM price-range forecast trends

Continued downtrend in both market quotes and coming-price expectations provide ZLAB with improved competitive investment comparisons to alternatives. Figure 3, unlike "technical analysis charts" shows daily forecasts of coming likely price ranges, rather than past actual days' prices.

Those forecast price ranges are split into upside and downside prospects by the issue's closing price of the current-day forecast. The Range Index tells what percentage of that range lies below the current market price.

Figure 3

The "thumbnail" lower picture in Figure 3 shows the distribution of the past 5 years of daily MM forecasts in terms of the market's then current price quote for ZLAB relative to its upper and lower limits. The current 4 indicates that ONLY 4% of the full forecast range is to the downside, while the remaining 96% is to the upside.

The general downward trend at might be disturbing, save for the fact that in prior RI 4 instances 95% (19 of 20) have closed out at substantial profits, with only one loss. This is explained by such prior positions being part of a continued advance of both prices and of forecasts to where the earlier forecast's upside expectation limits were reached.

The distribution of these Range Indexes [RIs] indicate that higher prices are the norm for ZLAB following prior RI 4 experiences.

Comparing alternative investments

Following the same mapping style as in Figure 1, the size of prior %payoffs for various biotech stock investment alternatives are positioned relative to their Win Odds in Figure 4.

Figure 4

As with Figure 1, the more favorable map locations are down and to the right. Here ZLAB in location [3] dominates the comparisons with large prospective payoffs and high odds for Winning (profitable) forecast outcomes. The market Index of S&P 500 ETF SPY is at location [1].

Conclusion

Zai Lab Limited, as seen by the market-making community, appears to be a currently most attractive biotech developer stock for near-term capital gain among many leading competitors.