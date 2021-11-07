NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

October is over and it was a bumpy ride for my portfolio. One of my stocks lost half its value and another lost about 1/4th, but that is what happens when you also invest in smaller, less established names. In the end, I added to 7 positions and sold out of one position.

For the people that did not read my previous articles: I am a 24-year-old investor from the Netherlands who is trying to start early so that I will have the option to retire early or at least earlier (the current retirement age is 67 in NL and is trending upwards). If you are interested in my previous articles on my portfolio, you can find them here:

October update

As mentioned above I had 8 transactions in total, of which one sell. I started a position in Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PNGAY) and sold my position in Disney (DIS). I looked at Ping An after I got a tip from one of my readers to check out the company and given the fact the strong market position in China and the bargain basement price it is trading for, I started a position in the company. The addition of a Chinese stock to my portfolio should come as no surprise for people that read my September update will know that I do not expect China to hurt foreign investors too much as it is a major receiver of FDI inflows. Additionally, China is currently experiencing slower growth, which could lead to people and companies protesting against more measures by the government. Nevertheless, I expect it to be a bumpy ride.

In the coming months, I expect to reposition my portfolio. The reason is that I have a lot less time than I expected and it is not doable to keep up-to-date with all my positions (currently at 40!). I have decided to gradually cut back the number of positions to between 25 and 30, but not taking into account funds (such as positions in hedge funds and VC. I classify 2 of my current positions as such: Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)). This will take some time, but I expect that this will also improve my portfolio performance as we can separate the wheat from the chaff. In total, I plan to get rid of approximately 6 dividend growth stocks, 4-5 value stocks, and some growth stocks (which will most likely be replaced by other small caps). I will keep a closer eye on my growth stocks and value stocks and let my dividend growth stocks ride (check the ER and mark if something weird keeps popping up, take action if the problem persists). I do want to highlight the fact that in the Netherlands you do not pay a capital gains tax. You are taxed on your total assets (above €50K). This means that I will not be taxed on any of the sales. Furthermore, this does not mean that I dislike these companies, it just means that I expect others to do better.

Lastly, I joined an investment group in the investment study association. The group is called Audacity and I might share updates about that portfolio in the future as well. The stocks in the investment group will be held for shorter durations than the ones in my portfolio as the competition we participate in is from November until approximately July.

Transactions

Compared to last month, I did not make any changes to my rules (although this might change in the coming months), so the following rules are still in place:

Dividend growth Value Growth Buy ROE of 10+ or above industry average

Undervalued compared to 5-year dividend average

FCF must have grown in the past 5 years

Chowder rule of 12+ for normal stocks, 8+ for high-yield stocks

Dividends were raised (or kept stable for European companies, in line with the Eurozone Dividend Champions list maintained by Christophe Soulet) every year for at least the past 4 years)

Debt/Equity lower than 1.5 or Net Debt/EBITDA lower than average Stocks that are severely undervalued vs. their past

Preferably pays a dividend

Investment-grade credit rating when market cap above 500m Grow earnings by at least 20%

Reasonable debt levels (pref like dividend growth)

Expectation to turn net income positive in coming 3 years

P/S below 20 Trim Overvalued by more than 20% based on dividend yield theory

Chowder rule high yield below 7 and other stocks below 10 P/S above 25 Sell Cut dividend

Overvalued more than 40% based on dividend yield theory

Loses investment-grade credit rating

Chowder rule: high yield below 6 and others below 8

The position is more than 8% of total holdings Opportunity no longer exists

Loses credit rating

No longer undervalued P/S above 30

Not growing earnings by 20% for the last 2 years

1st of September - 6th of September

Fresenius (OTCPK:FSNUF) (OTCPK:FSNUY) - Bought 5 shares for €40.84 each

Last month I wrote that I was keeping an eye on Fresenius and I decided to pull the trigger in September. The company is still severely undervalued in my opinion. The company has a very diversified product offering as it runs hospitals, is a service provider to hospitals and produces biosimilars among other things. The healthcare industry is one of the largest industries in the world (over $8.45T), the majority of developed countries spend around 10% of GDP on healthcare and the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5%. I expect Fresenius to have a strong position to capture a part of this growth. Furthermore at the current price of €40.79 the company is trading at an NTM P/E of 11.8x vs its 5 year mean of 15.5x.

Monster (MNST) - Bought 2.65 shares for $89.06 each

In my previous update, I also wrote about Monster. Monster Energy has a lot of products that I like and I consume approximately 2 Monster products every week. The company continues to innovate and to add new products to its product lines. Last week it also became public that Coca-Cola (KO) decided to take another beverage company (sports drink company BodyArmor) public, after having a 30% stake since 2018. Given KO's large stake in MNST, I would not be surprised to see an offer somewhere in the future. However, if KO does not decide to buy MNST, then MNST will most likely still be a good investment. Until 2026 the energy drink market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to a total value of $56.7 billion. The increase will most likely be due to the increase in population and the increase in the popularity of flavored energy drinks. I expect MNST to have a good position to grow at the average or slightly above, as the company enhances its product lineup. However, the stock is not by any means a bargain as it is trading at a PE of 31.5x vs a 5 year mean of 31.9x at the moment of writing.

StoneCo (STNE) - Bought 5 shares for $34.82 each

StoneCo is a position that I love and hate at the same time. The company initially did very well, reaching a share price of over $90 per share. However, I decided to keep the stock as I expected the company to do well. However, it has not paid off for me yet, given that the stock declined significantly and now trades between $30 and $40. Additionally, the company has had some problems with collateral leakage and the decline of the BRL. The company is trading slightly below its 2.5-year average NTM mean, albeit that the average is very high. Nevertheless, if the company is able to get back on track, I expect the stock to do well.

Linkfire - Bought 280 shares for SEK 7.34 each

A position to which I have added multiple times over the past few months. The company is a market leader in the smart URL links, which are used by some of the largest music labels on the planet (such as Sony Music, Universal, and Warner Music). The company is also trying to expand to other areas such as podcasts, and movies. Additionally, they are working on a takeover of a competitor, which will increase their dominant market position even further (currently at over 70%). This dominant market position has led to a revenue CAGR of over 50% over the past few years. However, the latest quarter wasn't as impressive as the company did not add a lot of new clients. Nevertheless, I am still confident that the company will continue to grow very fast, given its strong position. The company currently trades at an EV/Revenue of 4.8x (the mean since going public is 8.9x), which is relatively low for a market leader growing at a 50% CAGR.

15th of September - 20th of September

Disney - Sold 2 shares for $174.90 each

I had been thinking about getting rid of my Disney shares since the dividend cut and since then the company has not given me enough reasons to stay on. The company is more focused on peripheral matters instead of shareholder return in my opinion. Additionally, the company's top and bottom line haven't recovered from Covid-19 yet, while the share price has. This also has to do with Disney+, but as Covid-19 will fade, so will the subscribers (in my opinion). All of this combined made me decide to say goodbye to Disney (at least for the foreseeable future).

Ping An Insurance - Bought 39 shares for $14.93

I already mentioned it before, but I started a position in another Chinese company (in addition to my Alibaba (BABA) holding). As I explained above and last month, I do not expect Xi and the CCP to ruin the Chinese economy as this will lead to problems in China. First of all, the country has the highest amount of FDI inflows, and if the economy gets in a depression, FDI will drop (the other way around is also possible, FDI decreases and the economy gets into a depression). This will hurt the CCP's position. Additionally, Chinese people have gotten used to a certain lifestyle, and dropping them back to old standards of life, will lead to problems.

As for Ping An, it is the 2nd largest insurance company in China and currently trades at a bargain-basement price. The company is having some trouble (partly due to exposure to the country's real estate market) and certain rules and regulations implemented by the government. However, I expect that the company will turn this around, and what is left is one of the market leaders in a country with the largest population in the world at a PE of 7 (vs a 5 year mean of 16.7x).

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) - Received 0.278 shares

As I mentioned in previous updates, I switched to Interactive Brokers through a referral link. This means that I receive free shares whenever I put money in my account. I have to hold these for a certain time but I am not planning to add money to this position at the moment.

Company Shares Total price Effect on dividend (pre-tax) Fresenius 5 €204.2 ($236.97) €4.20 ($4.87) Monster 2.65 $236.01 $0 StoneCo 5 $174.1 $0 Linkfire 280 SEK 2055.20 ($240.86) $0 Disney -2 $349.80 $0 Ping An Insurance 39 $582.27 $27.30 Interactive Brokers 0.278 $0 $0.11

Dividends

During the month of October, I received total dividends of $87.26 which is the 2nd largest amount I received in a month ever, beating last year by approximately $1. This was up $44.17, mainly due to new positions and capital added to existing positions. Dividend increases don't have a lot of influence yet as the portfolio remains relatively small.

Company Dividend 2020 (pre-tax) Dividend 2021 (pre-tax) Difference VICI Properties (VICI) $4.62 $9.9 $5.28 Medical Properties Trust (MPW) $2.16 $0 -$2.16 Altria (MO) $15.48 $18.90 $3.42 Shurgard (OTC:SSSAF) €3.43 ($3.98) $0 -€3.43 ($3.98) W. P. Carey (WPC) $12.53 $18.94 $6.41 Cisco (CSCO) $4.32 $0 -$4.32 Broadcom (AVGO) $0 $7.20 $7.20 Uniti Group (UNIT) $0 $8.37 $8.37 AvalonBay Communities (AVB) $0 $6.36 $6.36 Boston Properties (BXP) $0 $7.84 $13.50 ATCO Ltd. (OTCPK:ACLLF) $0 CAD$12.10 ($9.75) CAD$12.10 ($9.75) Total $43.09 $87.26 $44.17

Source: Author, Google Sheets figures in dollars after tax

With my October purchases, I added approximately $32.28 in pre-tax dividends. Additionally, Visa (V) and AbbVie (ABBV) decided to raise their dividend (Visa by approximately 17% and AbbVie by approximately 9%). My new forward dividend yield is approximately €720 ($834) after tax. This is an increase of over 140% YoY. But might be influenced by the repositioning of my portfolio.

Company Increase in dividend quarterly Dividend per share pre-raise Dividend per share post-raise Visa $0.055 $0.32 $0.375 AbbVie $0.11 $1.30 $1.41

Sector overview

Compared to last month we see a huge increase in my position in Financials. The reason for this is that I started a position in Ping An. Furthermore, as inflation keeps rising, I expect interest rates to follow suit. This has a positive influence on financial companies as they earn more in a high-interest environment. This might take some time, but given the low valuations of financials, I am willing to wait. Other than that we do not see that many changes, REITs remain the largest percentage of my portfolio. This is based on the fact that REITs tend to do well when there is a high level of inflation, as I explained in my September update.

Holdings

Company Qty Held Portfolio % Visa 7 4.14% AbbVie 13 4.00% Reinsurance Group of America 12 3.96% W. P. Carey 18 3.88% ATCO LTD 36 3.42% Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 20 3.41% Aroundtown (OTCPK:AANNF) 174 3.40% Prudential Financial (PRU) 11 3.32% Enbridge (ENB) 27 3.10% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 24 3.06% Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) 33 3.02% Broadcom 2 2.97% CBOE (CBOE) 8 2.95% TJ Maxx (TJX) 16 2.93% Brookfield Asset Management 17 2.87% Power REIT 21 2.87% CVS Corp (CVS) 11 2.74% New Work (OTC:XINXF) 4 2.74% AvalonBay Communities 4 2.64% Altria 21 2.59% L3harris (LHX) 4 2.58% Boston Properties 8 2.54% 3M (MMM) 5 2.49% Prosus 10 2.48% StoneCo 25 2.36% Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFY) 34 2.34% Vici Properties 28 2.25% Uniti Group 56 2.23% Unilever (UN) 14 2.11% DIC Asset AG (OTCPK:DDCCF) 38 1.88% Ping An Insurance 39 1.56% Intel Corporation 11 1.51% Jerash Holdings (JRSH) 78 1.43% Monster 6 1.34% CareCloud (MTBC) 45 0.97% The Hut Group (OTCPK:THGHY) 115 0.96% Alibaba (BABA) 2 0.92% Tezos (XTZ-USD) 50 0.89% NETSREIT (NTST) 13 0.88% Linkfire 471 0.88% Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR-USD) 680 0.80% Interactive Brokers 1 0.30% Bitcoin (BTC-USD) 0 0.27% Binance (BNB-USD) 0 0.04%

Going forward

In the coming month, I will buy new stocks again and for November I am looking at the following stocks:

Ping An

The reasons for Ping An can be found above.

Alibaba

Another Chinese company that I have a stake in and I'd like to increase. Alibaba is a strong company, growing very fast, and located in a country with the largest population in the world. I have explained my stance on the CCP and why I think that they will not hurt companies and (foreign) shareholders too much in the future. This does not mean that it can't be a bumpy ride for Alibaba shareholders. Nevertheless, with revenue growing at a 49.8% CAGR since 2016 and non-GAAP EPS at 33.3%, you'd expect the company to still trade at a relatively high valuation. However, the company currently trades at an NTM PE of a mere 17.65x vs a 5 year mean of 26.65x. Therefore, I happily add to my position while the sell-off continues.

Source: TIKR.com

CBOE

Moving over to the US. I have my eyes on CBOE, a company that I recommended at the beginning of the year. Since then, the company has returned over 20%. The company is growing rapidly and has been focusing on recurring-non transaction revenue, which is something they expect to grow by approximately 18% this year. Recurring revenue is something that I like to see, as it makes it a lot easier to predict future revenues. Furthermore, the company is very shareholder-friendly and has returned $223.1 million this year. At the same time, the company is still relatively cheap based on the dividend yield theory (15% below FV) and its NTM PE (23.1x vs 5 year average of 23.4x). Thus, you get a great company near fair value.

Source: TIKR.com

CareCloud

Last month I wrote an article about MTBC in which I stated that the company has been growing rapidly through a very good M&A strategy. The company has increased its revenue by approximately $80 million since 2016 for a CAGR of 43.9%. The company has high insider ownership, which means that insiders have the same goals as shareholders. However, the company does have preferred shares outstanding that pay 11% PA, of which a large percentage is also owned by insiders. Which might influence their decision about redeeming them. Thus, this company might not be for everyone. However, at a PS ratio of 0.86, the stock is still relatively cheap.

Data by YCharts

Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods is a company that I wrote an article on in August. The company is a British conglomerate that has a grocery, sugar, and retail business among other things. The company has had a hard time with the corona lockdown as its largest segment (retail) had to close some locations due to corona restrictions and it does not have an online presence. This made revenue fall from GBP 7.79 billion to GBP 5.89 billion in FY 2020. This hurt the share price, but as we move forward and inflation persists, people have less money to spend on clothes. Luckily, ABF's Primark brand is selling fast fashion at very low prices. Thus, I expect ABF (and its Primark brand) to do well, as the prices at Primark will remain relatively cheap. At the current prices, the company is also relatively cheap as it is trading for an NTM PE of 17.7x vs a 5 year mean of 19.3x.

Source: TIKR.com

DIC Asset AG

DIC Asset AG is a small-cap from Germany. I wrote an article about the company a few months ago that you can find here. The company is an asset manager and real estate company. The company focuses solely on the German commercial real estate market and the majority of the properties the company owns are office buildings. Although the company did recently expand into warehouses. DIC Asset AG is performing very well and has increased FFO from €47 million in 2016 to €96.5 million in 2020. At the same time, assets under management increased from €4.2 billion to €10.3 billion in 2020. The company is trading above fair value based on a PE basis (11.8x vs a mean of 10.49x). However, given the rapid growth over the last few years, I still think there is room for multiple expansion.

Source: TIKR.com

Vonovia

Vonovia is a residential real estate company that operates and owns the majority of its properties in Germany. The company recently completed the acquisition of slightly below 90% of the shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK:DWHHF). The reason why they own slightly below 90% is that they do not have to pay transfer tax as long as they own less than 90% of the company (this expires after 10 years). Nevertheless, with the acquisition, the company is now by far the largest residential landlord in Europe. The company is also a major landlord in Berlin, a place where tenants have been protesting heavily, mainly against Deutsche Wohnen. In Berlin they even talked about expropriating the landlords. However, Vonovia and DW have sold approximately 15K houses after the acquisition was completed. Which will calm the storm for now. The company is still relatively cheap. Vonovia is currently trading slightly below its 5 year mean P/FFO multiple (22.5x vs mean of 20.6x), and is rather cheap based on the dividend yield theory (over 10% discount).

Source: TIKR.com

Conclusion

This month I was quite active and made a total of 8 transactions. I expect the number of transactions to remain elevated during the next few months as I will reposition my portfolio, as I do not have as much time as I think I'd have. I, therefore, think it is better to narrow my portfolio down so that I can keep a close eye on my positions.

Dividends were the 2nd highest ever and came in at $87.26 pre-tax. My forward yield is now €720 (approx. $834), which might take a hit when I reposition my portfolio.

In November the investment competition of my student association will start and I will have a lot of new ideas that I might pursue in my own portfolio. I might give updates about that portfolio as well or at least write about certain positions we start.

I hope you liked the update about my progress, and I would love to hear your thoughts on my portfolio and what you would like to see in future updates.