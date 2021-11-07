hocus-focus/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) entered public markets last year with an interesting "disruptive" strategy: to tilt customer preferences away from large/established hotel chains and resorts and in favour of stays at the properties of curated individual homeowners (called "hosts" in the company's language).

By virtue of the Q3 earnings update and the details hidden therein, the company earns a tentative recommendation for inclusion into an investor's "core" portfolio ("core" and "satellite" portfolios were discussed in an earlier article).

Leading Up To The IPO

Prior to its IPO on December 10 of last year, Airbnb went from strength to strength in its yearly valuations by private investors. By October 2013, Airbnb had served 9 million guests since its founding in August 2008. In 2015, it was the first company to enter Cuba after the Obama Administration's easing of restrictions. In March 2017, it raised $1 billion in funding, bringing total funding raised to more than $3 billion and valuing the company at $31 billion. Its early investors included the likes of Andreessen Horowitz and Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher while its latter-stage investors were the likes of General Atlantic, Hillhouse Capital Group, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, GGV Capital, Google Capital and Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV).

In terms of economic impact measured in terms of both host earnings as well as other expenses borne by users, the company's biggest beneficiary was estimated to be the U.S., with mostly other Western countries making up the rest of the Top 10 list.

Source: Stratos Jet Charters

But then the pandemic hit. The company laid off 25% of its workforce in the Americas, Europe, and Asia - around 1,900 employees - in May 2020. Airbnb's consensus valuation decreased 48.6% (from $35 billion to $18 billion) from January to May 2020. The company lowered its internal valuation from $31 billion to $26 billion, and considered delaying plans for an IPO - before going public in December to raise $3.5 billion of capital.

The number of bookings vis-à-vis revenues in 2020 also bucked trends seen till then.

In terms of competitive landscape, the company - as of 2019 - was a growing competitor to leading travel portals in terms of gross bookings.

Q3 Update vis-à-vis Past Years

Taking into account the company's pre-IPO fundamentals can be confounding: in its run-up to public listing, the company ran up substantial debt (including private equity stakes) to fuel its buildup of market share and customer bookings despite the odds.

Airbnb's Q3 update indicates the turning of this tide in the past quarter when the first line item of interest - the company's total cost and expenses - finally ran below the YTD revenue in Q3 finally bucking the trend of running ahead of revenues by some margin in previous years and even the past quarters (this item had worsened to more than twice the revenue in 2020)

While the company still registered a net loss in the YTD, the second line item of interest was the operating income, which registered a profit in the YTD to the tune of over half a billion dollars. The last time the company had a positive income was in 2018 - a comparatively modest sum of a little under $19million.

The company's financial statements, on the other hand, are a little shaky: in order to fund its growth, the company had issued $2 billion in convertible senior notes on March 8 this year which are exercisable in December 2025 - which means that, after the occurrences of certain milestones, the company is obligated to deliver stock or pay cash (or a combination of both) to the note holders. In an interesting way, this means that the more successfully the company performs, the more expensive the repayment. However, the amount is a significant bit of dry powder for the company, which arguably underlines its leadership's confidence in the company's value proposition.

In addition, employees have been cashing out their stock options over the past three quarters: in Q1, it was almost $48 million which had ballooned to almost $109 million by the end of Q3. This could be argued either way: employees could have cashed their options to sell their shares to make the most money or keep the shares since they see a long-term opportunity for gains.

The third line of item of interest is "unearned fees", which generally are amounts paid upfront by customer for future consumption of services. The company confirms that its business is largely seasonal wherein the first three quarters are typically the busiest and thus have the highest amount of unearned fees, with the third quarter registering a slight relative decrease.

In the lead up to the IPO year, with respect to this line item, the company reported a net increase of $145.9 million in 2018 and $176.3 million in 2019. In 2020, it registered a net decrease of $267.0 million. In the first quarters of this year, it reported an astonishing $946 million, $1.48 billion and $892 million.

The company also introduced the fourth line item of interest this year, funds held on behalf of guests, which typically is used to underline the arrangement between guest and host. Over the past three quarters, this has been a staggering $4 billion, $6.3 billion and $3.9 billion.

Unsurprisingly, in all three quarters of this year, the company has consistently beaten analysts' estimates for earnings per share (EPS). The only difference between the past two quarters and Q3 was that a positive estimate was expected, which was also beaten.

When looking through the YTD performance of the stock (ABNB) versus the benchmarks NDX (NDX) and the S&P 500 (SPX)...

...the sky-high performance was brought dashing to the ground in the lackluster Q1 update, which reported that total costs and expenses outran revenues along with a massive $1.99 billion debt repayment as well as impairment due to the lease of its San Francisco office. This outlook changed after the Q2 update when the EPS turned positive. Around the time of the Q3 update, the stock finally outperformed against the benchmarks and are now largely trending with them.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to Airbnb, the first line item might be construed as an expression of the company's ambition to build market share, the second its efficiency, while the third and fourth collectively embodied customer confidence in the brand. However, the company faces significant competition in its top markets from VRBO - which is owned by Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - with similar offerings available elsewhere.

Given the facts aforementioned, the competition and financial obligations, the company earns a tentative recommendation for a basket with the "gig economy" or "travel and tourism" theme to be held for a period of two quarters or so. Given the stock's earlier trajectory, this could retrospectively work out to be an undervalued buy.

Other candidates that could be worthwhile for the "travel and tourism" theme are Expedia and Booking Holdings (BKNG).