The momentum investor's sole purpose is to identify stocks that are positioning for a price breakout for either fundamental (a new product, a merger), economic (strong sector growth), or market-based (an industry that is gaining in strength with traders), reasons (or a combination of the three). The column will focus on industry fundamentals, basic financials, and charts to make its determination.

This is a high-risk strategy and should only be used by traders who can lose a substantial amount of money. This column is not specific investment advice for any individual.

Investment thesis: sales of non-durable goods are very strong. As a result, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been beating earnings estimates. The chart is offering a solid entry point.

This is a somewhat different column of the momentum investor because the focus is not only a very large company (Colgate has a $66 billion market capitalization and is the fourth largest company in the Household and personal products category) but it is also a dividend aristocrat -- a very small group of companies that have raised their dividends for at least 25 years. In fact, Colgate has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years. That makes Colgate a slower growing company, meaning its price activity will be slower but likely far more consistent. Put another way, assume that what we're looking at is a great set-up for a 10% gain during the next 12-18 months.

Now, let's run through my standard format, beginning with the economic backdrop. While the US economy slowed to a 2% growth rate in 3Q21, Friday's employment report which contained a 531,000 monthly gain in jobs, may indicate growth is accelerating. As I documented earlier this month, there are no signs of a recession in the economic data.

At the macro level, Colgate's products are classified as consumer non-durables, the sales of which are very strong: Total sales (left) are in a clear upward trajectory. The Y/Y percentage change in sales growth is slightly below 15% (charts from the FRED system).

Two pieces of data from the Census' retail sales data add additional color.

General merchandise sales (grocery stores which also sell personal care (products) have a similar trajectory to non-durable good sales (left is absolute sales; right is Y/Y percentage change; chart from the FRED system). Sales at health and personal care stores (absolute level left; Y/Y percentage change right; chart from the FRED system) are also very strong.

Colgate has benefited from recent positive news coverage.

Hedge funds have been adding the stock to their respective portfolios at a strong clip:

Is Colgate-Palmolive Company a superb stock to buy now? The best stock pickers were in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions improved by 10 in recent months. Colgate-Palmolive Company was in 58 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic was previously 53. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its new all time high. Our calculations also showed that CL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). There were 48 hedge funds in our database with CL holdings at the end of March.

The company beat the latest earnings expectations:

Colgate-Palmolive Company reported third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the top and the bottom line increased year over year. Results gained from growth in volumes as well as higher pricing. Management highlighted that the company was able to achieve organic sales growth despite a difficult year-on-year comparison, restricted mobility as well as supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic. The company’s bottom line also witnessed growth, in spite of hurdles stemming from a rise in raw material and logistics costs. The company expects costs related headwinds to persist in the forthcoming quarters as well.

In fact, the company has been beating expectations throughout this rally:

The above chart from Seeking Alpha's Colgate page shows the company has beaten expectations in three of the last four quarters.

As a result: Several analysts have upped their respective price targets.

Which brings us to the charts. Weekly chart of Colgate from Stockcharts.com

The Weekly chart shows the company has been rallying for the last three years.

Let's next focus on the price activity post from the 4Q20 onward, during which time the stock has been consolidating sideways between the lower 70s and mid-80s. Prices recently hit the lower end of that range and are now moving higher.

1-year chart of CL with the CL/SPY ratio (top panel); MACD (1st panel below price); Price Percentage Oscillator (2nd panel below price): Chaikin Money Flow (3rd panel below price). From StockCharts.

Let's start with the price section, which gives us more detail of the last year's sideways consolidation. Prices first bottomed in March then rose to a double top in late May and mid-July. Prices sold-off between early August and early October. They have rebounded strongly during the last month and are now just crossing the 200-day EMA. As a result, the MACD and PPO are rising, giving buy signals.

Colgate is currently yielding 2.31%, which means the stock only needs to appreciate 7.7% to make 10%. From the current 78 price level, the stock would only need to rally to 84, which is the top of the current sideways channel.

In other words, if Colgate simply continues to consolidate sideways during the next year, it doesn't even have to hit a new high to make 10%. That's a great opportunity for a dividend aristocrat.

This is not individual advice for any investor.