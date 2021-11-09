kali9/E+ via Getty Images

On 5/15/20, when Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was at $45.25, I wrote an article discussing how I wanted to invest in PTON, but the valuation made it uninvestable for me. A company and the stock of the company are two separate things. PTON makes an incredible product and has advanced the evolution of home fitness. PTON hit at the right time as its product caught on as the pandemic started. Just because PTON has turned into a wildly successful company, created a recognizable brand and a product that people swear by doesn't mean its stock is correctly evaluated. Was the decline today of -$30.42 (35.35%) an overreaction? Maybe it was, as PTON only missed revenue by $3.67 million, but maybe this was the straw that made the inevitable occur.

Since I wrote my original article, shares of PTON appreciated by $125.84 (278.1%) as they increased from $45.25 to $171.09. Since topping out in January of 2021, shares have declined by $115.45 or 67.48%. In the comment section, I was told that I didn't understand innovation, growth, or how the market works in 2021. I get it, PTON is an innovative company that is changing fitness, and people love their products. PTON had incredible growth and seemed like it couldn't be stopped. For me, the problem was that PTON didn't turn a profit, their expenses were growing quicker than the revenue generated, and they were diluting shareholders. This is a company that after a 67.48% decline since January and a 35.35% decline today, still has a market cap of $27.22 billion and doesn't turn a single dollar in profit or free cash flow (FCF). I am not saying don't invest in growth, what I am saying is at some point fundamentals matter, turning a profit matters, and there is such a thing as paying too much for growth.

Peloton isn't the first and won't be the last company to decline as the stock simply appreciated too far too quickly

During the pandemic Zoom (ZM) was changing how business was conducted. Some companies have even gone as far as having a work from anywhere policy coming out of the pandemic. Some argued that offices would become obsolete, and platforms like ZM would become the norm. Did e-commerce make going to a physical store obsolete? It certainly didn't, as two decades later, e-commerce accounts for only 19.5% of retail sales. Evolution never stops, and new companies causing disruption is inevitable, but that doesn't mean the old model will be eradicated. People still want to work out at actual gyms, and people are still going to the office; even if the model has changed, gyms and offices are still here. So what happened to ZM? Shares shot up like a Rocketship from $63.54 on 12/13/19 to $559 on 10/16/20. Since then, shares have depreciated by $294.3 (52.65%). ZM was one of the hottest growth companies, and many people paid too much for growth on its ascent to $559.

What about Cisco (CSCO)? This is one of the ultimate paying too much for growth stories. At one point in the fall of 2000, CSCO was the 2nd largest company with a market cap of $332.31 billion. CSCO was the next biggest thing as its hardware was the backbone of the internet and networking. The internet was just being born, and CSCO's potential was limitless. In 2000 CSCO generated $18.93 billion in revenue, $2.67 billion in net income, and $4.61 billion in FCF. CSCO wasn't a dot com that wasn't making money; it was the backbone of the internet, generating billions up and down the line. Guess what, CSCO traded for $77.31 on 3/27/00 at the top of its peak and tumbled down to $12.18 on 9/24/01, and they were extremely profitable. Here is the crazier thing, over the next two decades, CSCO's annual revenue has increased by $30.89 billion (163.18%), net income by $7.98 billion (305.75%), and FCF by $10.15 billion (220.17%), while allocating $149.97 billion of its FCF to buying back shares over the past two decades. Over the past five years alone, CSCO has decreased its shares outstanding by -19.24% as the total count has gone from 5.06 billion to 4.22 billion. All of this progress and increasing each shareholders equity by enormous amounts and CSCO still hasn't recovered since its highs in 2000. Don't let a good market fool you, as paying too much for growth is always a possibility.

Peloton's valuation and an overview of its financial metrics

PTON currently has a market cap of $27.22 billion, but people didn't pay attention to the numbers hidden underneath its revenue growth. From a revenue standpoint, PTON is a dominant force as, over the past four years, its revenue has grown by 1,783.89%, increasing from $216 million to $4.07 billion. Here is the problem I have with some of the occurrences in today's stock market. Some stock prices are just fueled by excitement over the revenue growth and headlines while the actual company doesn't turn a profit. Underneath those exciting revenue increases from PTON, people weren't paying attention to how PTON was able to generate its growth. Over the past four years, PTON's cost of revenues grew by 1,755.53%, from $144.7 million to $2.68 billion. This is a normal occurrence as companies normally need to spend money to generate additional revenue. PTON has a healthy gross profit margin of 34.06%, but the problem becomes that the remaining $1.38 billion in gross profit isn't enough to cover the operating expenses. PTON has spent an additional $1.96 billion in total operating expenses in the TTM, leaving the company in the red. Over the TTM PTON has lost -$634.2 million. Since 2017 PTON has never turned an annual profit. PTON still has $612.6 million in cash and $311.6 million in short term investments on the books, so it can still fund its losses, but in just one quarter, this war chest was depleted by $682.6 million (42.48%), as they reported $1.61 billion across these categories last quarter. As time goes on and more losses occur, cash will dwindle away unless PTON dilutes shareholders by issuing more shares or taps the debt markets.

There is a lot I don't like about PTON's financials when I tear through them. PTON is a $27 billion company that doesn't turn a profit, and that's an issue for me. PTON generates negative earnings, so they don't have a P/E ratio. Their net income loss has grown from -$71.1 million in 2017 to -$634.2 million in the TTM. PTON isn't FCF positive, has a negative profit margin of -15.59% and a negative return on equity (ROE) of -42.09%. PTON is currently being valued at an 18.06x multiple on its equity with a negative ROE and trades at a negative multiple on its FCF since its nonexistent. As an example, since I ran the numbers for an article the prior week, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) trades at an equity multiple of 0.83, not even 1x yet it has a ROE of 13%, generates $29.8 billion in FCF, $21.59 billion in net income, and generated $251.56 billion in revenue for the TTM. Yes, its different industries, but numbers are numbers, and VWAGY, which generates hundreds of billions in revenue and tens of billions in FCF and profit, doesn't even have a 1x multiple on its equity, yet the market is still placing an 18.06x on PTON's equity and it's ran in the red. The valuation for PTON didn't make sense to me since before its huge share appreciation occurred, and it still doesn't add up now.

Over the past two decades, there have been numerous examples of paying too much for growth, and the big difference between companies like PTON and CSCO is that CSCO had a dominant position in networking, and they were generating billions in profit. Since 2017 PTON's shares outstanding have dramatically increased from 20.2 million to 300.5 million. Sure, they issued shares instead of debt to grow their business, but ever since it went public, shares have increased from 288.7 million to 300.5 million. Shareholders are still being diluted. So over the past two years, shareholders have chased a red hot growth stock that was diluting them and unprofitable because in a weird way, the financial metrics past revenue don't seem to matter until they do.

Is it all gloom and doom for Peloton, or have they fallen too far too fast?

There are things I really like about PTON. Their revenue growth is impressive, and generating $4.07 billion in revenue with 1,783.89% growth over 4 years is nothing to dismiss. It's fantastic. Reading through PTON's earnings, I like the guidance also. PTON reported that their connected fitness subscriptions grew 87% to 2.49 million, and paid digital subscriptions grew to 887,000, while total members exceeded 6.2 million by the end of Q1 2022. In Q2 2022, PTON is projecting impressive growth. Their QoQ connected fitness subscriptions are expected to come in at 2.8 million on the low end for an increase of 12.45% or 310,000. The low end of their quarterly revenue is also expected to increase QoQ by $294.8 million or 36.61%, as they are forecasting $1.1-$1.2 billion of revenue in Q2 2022.

PTON still has a healthy balance sheet with $1.51 billion in equity on the books. Their total cash and short-term investments totaled $924.2 million, which exceeds their long-term debt of $829.8 million. PTON's goodwill is minimal at $212.7 million. PTON has a 31.79% ratio of cash on hand to total liabilities, which is respectable, but I am concerned with the depletion in its war chest and equity. Currently, PTON has a healthy balance sheet, but if they have another quarter or two of losing -$300 million-plus, they will find themselves with less than $1 billion in equity and minimal cash on hand. Depending on how the next several quarters unfold, I wouldn't be surprised if more share dilution occurs or the debt markets are tapped.

My biggest problems with PTON are the current valuation and its scalability. E-commerce didn't make shopping at physical locations obsolete, and PTON isn't replacing gyms. If you read through Planet Fitness's (PLNT) Q3 report, they returned to same-store growth sales system-wide in Q3. PLNT system-wide sales increased by 7.2% during Q3, and their net income increased from $1.6 million to $22 million YoY in Q3. PLNT is also projecting it will add 100-120 new locations this year.

Conclusion

PTON is a company that I am not investing in. It's not just the current valuation, but because I can't envision their future growth story being as good as it would need to be to justify locking up my capital at these levels. I am not against paying a premium for growth, especially if there is a clear case that a company will dominate an industry with a large total addressable market. I don't see it with PTON. Gyms are here to stay, and since I have been alive, home fitness products have come and gone. I do not doubt that PTON will continue to make great products, and people will rave about them, but that doesn't mean it's a stock that gets me excited. They are losing money, depleting their cash reserves, trade at a lofty multiple, and diluting shareholders. I am bearish on the stock, not the company.