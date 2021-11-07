hocus-focus/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Industry watchers would proclaim that TV is dead. The way forward is “streaming” – wherein content is made available on demand for the viewer to consume at a time of their choosing. Once considered impossible due to the limited telecommunication bandwidth of a copper telephone cable, technology has made it not just possible but preferable since it’s no longer dependent on a bulky (and expensive) television set.

Top broadcasting companies have been rising to the challenge from upstart technology companies specializing in streaming. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is both an early mover and currently the top dog among the pack. However, given the landscape and factors, the company earns a guarded recommendation for an investor's "core" portfolio ("core" and "satellite" portfolios were discussed in an earlier article).

Landscape and Value Proposition

The video streaming market has been growing in tandem with the availability of high speed internet connectivity. With this as a factor for growth, it was North America that predictably has the edge in total number of consumers. However, the Asia-Pacific region is slated to grow the fastest over the next few years. A success factor would be the variety of content made available.

Netflix started out in 1997 as a humble rental DVD mail order service competing against the now-defunct Blockbuster video rental store network. After rejecting an early offer for acquisition from Amazon the very next year, the company grew from strength to strength until a momentous transition: it went into the streaming space with a launch in Canada in 2010 before branching into the U.S. the next year. Since then, the streaming segment went on to become its top revenue earner while the DVD rental segment dwindled away into virtual insignificance by the end of 2019.

The U.S. and Canada (UCAN) is its main source of revenue with Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) scores second.

Q3 Update vis-à-vis Past Years

A metric used by industry watchers is “Average Revenue Per User” (ARPU). While an absolutely non-GAAP measure, this metric allows management as well as investors to refine their analysis of a company's revenue generation capability and growth at the per-customer level.

In Netflix's Q3 update, DVD revenues continue trend in fall with past years (as expected). Even the global ARPU has had a 7% increase over the past calendar year's, which is its best performance in 3 years.

Breaking out revenue shares and ARPU by region, U.S. and Canada (UCAN) shows a fall in the former and a rise in the latter. EMEA shows a small rise in the former and a rise in the latter.

Although LATAM and APAC don't show quite as much an increase in either metric, the trend is still a net positive.

However, the net membership additions metric has been a particularly vexing concern for this year. Up until Q2 2021, there was a precipitous fall from addition trends in past years.

Q3 continued with this depression. In fact, projecting forwards under the assumption that the net addition growth is uniform over the past nine months, Netflix will end the year with less than half as many additions as it did in 2019.

Added to this is the company's steadily increasing cost of revenue:

With co-CEO Wilmot Reed Hastings stating that Netflix has "so much content coming in Q4 like (they've) never had".

The “Creator vs Curator” Conundrum

When Netflix started out, the value proposition was quite simple: it “curated” content from a variety of “creators” (movie studios, television production houses, et al) by negotiating distribution rights within a time frame, and disbursed the same for consumption by a large number of users paying a fixed price regardless of consumption volume. The price of consumption was iteratively made more and more efficient relative to the company's costs.

However, over the past eight years, the company has steadily worked on building out original content library over sharing revenue with title providers. Starting in 2011, when a Big Data-supplemented analysis of subscriber preferences led to the production of "House of Cards", the company had thus begun to transition into a more complex blend of “curator” and “creator”.

Netflix has given the evolution to “creator” substantial thought and effort:

Based on empirical evidence that award shows accolades often lead to greater revenues for “creators” – as a certain Mr. Weinstein would attest - the company built on its early success in 2013 to become a veritable award show powerhouse.

The company improved upon a HBO pricing model to a TV series thus: it paid a higher upfront price to the content in return for owning the title. For contrast, a TV network would pay “creators” a lower amount upfront in exchange for a broadcast license, thus enabling “creators” to retain a majority of the rights and negotiate subsequent payouts for subsequent seasons. While the deal is a lot less lucrative for the “creators” after the first season under Netflix's model, this hasn't prevented it from having successes like this year's favourite “Squid Game”, which is a highlight of the company's process in the best of times.

What damps the company's potential to remain a primary choice as “curator” has been that the company's success in reaching and monetizing a large audience has resulted in virtually every major network in the company's best markets – North America and Europe – been building out streaming platforms with negotiated shared ownership rights with “creators”: U.S.-based NBC and HBO launched "Peacock" and "HBO Max" respectively, France's historic Canal+ launched Canal+ Séries, the U.K.'s BBC entered U.S. markets with BBC Select (with a separate streaming offering in its native country as well), and AT&T-owned WarnerMedia recently spun off into a new entity that could be publicly listed soon, which is a potentially-gigantic new force in streaming with nearly a century's worth of legacy in entertainment and over 100 networks under one roof. The same is seen in other parts of the world as well.

Now, as per reports, 40% of Netflix's U.S. content either company-produced or a rebranded foreign production. Given that every streaming platform "silos" itself with its own content and is in vigorous competition to attract customer fees, this proportion will actually increase as their titles depart the platform.

The “Creator's Choice” Conundrum

While data regarding number of unique subscriber views per title among streaming services isn't easily available for analysis, the company's YTD operating income vis-à-vis previous years highlights the company's transformation into a “curator”.

With regard to viewership metrics, the company initiated a particularly flawed means of measuring interest in a series from 2020: if a subscriber watched at least two minutes of a single episode, they would be counted as having watched the entire series. This is a peculiar misstep for a company that had vigorously studied industry norms to become a content powerhouse; every “creator”/avid TV watcher knows that the "pilot" episode is usually the most watched episode of a show, after which viewership figures change. Also, to ease analysis of its success, the company will start reporting how many hours are viewed of a given title by 2022.

While certainly welcome, there's a catch to this development: if this had been measured this year, it will likely turn out the total unique streamed hours (i.e. not repeat watching) has fallen. Given the "siloed" structure of streaming platforms, the switching cost from traditional TV to streaming – while maintaining consumption diversity – is potentially higher than that of a standard cable plan, leaving platforms largely battling each other for market share instead of targeting traditional TV's customer base. This is a shared concern for all streaming platforms. For all these concerns and more, there is a path ahead: Roku (which has been covered in detail separately).

Netflix's erstwhile neighbour has disruptor-level success with streaming video distribution in the traditional TV space and has broadly expanded the addressable market for streaming platforms. Unlike Roku's often-rancorous history with other platforms, the two companies have a publicly-convivial relationship. Roku's recent integration of Nielsen ratings also provides streaming platforms with deep metrics to navigate the complexities of producing financially-profitable content successfully – which Netflix stands to learn most from, given its non-"legacy TV" roots.

All in all, with regard to expanding the total addressable market (TAM), streaming platforms such as Netflix have a lot to gain from synergizing with Roku (and the likes of thereof).

Final Thoughts

The streaming landscape is evolving with measured steps and success is a hard-fought process. In some respects, it is similar to how the coverage related to JD.com (JD) described the company's approach to ensuring lasting success: it takes a lot of capital to get a profitable business up and running. But evolution is inevitable in the streaming space.

Investor uncertainty over its strategic direction seemed to have cleared up following the Q3 update, which is likely why NFLX finally began to outperform the benchmarks Nasdaq-100 (NDX) and the S&P 500 (SPX) by the beginning of November. However, it's too early to say if this will be a sustained trend.

Netflix's success as a “creator” becomes very crucial, especially now that it has the tools and metrics in place to better evaluate and deliver on its content strategy. For the facts presented above and given the constant state of evolution with this space, the company receives a guarded recommendation for inclusion into a basket with the “streaming” theme.

Investors are also advised to keep an eye on the landscape for additional (and/or alternative) undervalued investment choices as they happen: for instance, if WarnerMedia has a successful IPO (which it likely will), other networks spinning off their streaming platforms to make publicly-traded entities isn't completely out of the question.