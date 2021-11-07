Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.'s (IITOF) CEO Carlo Messina on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCPK:IITOF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlo Messina - Chief Executive Officer

Stefano Del Punta - Chief Financial Officer

Marco Delfrate - Investor Relations

Andrea Tamagnini - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Antonio Reale - Morgan Stanley

Delphine Lee - JP Morgan

Azzurra Guelfi - Citi

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Andrea Vercellone - Exane

Jean Neuez - Goldman Sachs

Domenico Santoro - HSBC

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research

Ignacio Cerezo - UBS London

Giovanni Razzoli - Deutsche Bank

Anna Benassi - Kepler Cheuvreux

Pamela Zuluaga - Credit Suisse

Benjie Creelan-Sandford - Jefferies

Alberto Cordara - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Carlo Messina

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to our Nine Month 2021 Results Conference Call. This is Carlo Messina, Chief Executive and I am here with Stefano Del Punta, CFO, Marco Delfrate, and Andrea Tamagnini, Investor Relations Officer. I'm very proud that even under stress from the pandemic we continue to achieve excellent results, excellent, but not exciting, but in any case, excellent. With an even net income of €4 billion, the best nine months since 2008. Growing profitability and best-in-class efficiency were matched by a solid capital position and significant NPL deleveraging, led to the lowest NPL stock since 2007, and the lowest ever NPL ratios.

Our resilience and solid capital position underlined by the results of the EBA stress test make ISP one of the best positioned European banks to pay high and sustainable dividends. In fact, we paid €700 million cash dividends in May and in October. We paid an additional €1.9 billion cash distribution from reserves to reach the total 75% payout for 2020. We also confirm a 70% payout ratio for this year, with an interim dividend of €1.4 billion to be paid this month. This performance was achieved while building up buffers to further strengthen the future profitability of our results and sustainability of our results, paving the way for the new business plan, successfully completing the merger with Italy's #4 bank and performing Italy's largest ever branch disposal, all during multiple lockdowns. Our people were very busy, but ISP never stopped being a delivery machine. My appreciation goes to all those who made this possible, so my people.

Now let's dive into the details. Please turn to Slide 1. We had an excellent nine months. Net income was up 29% on a yearly basis. Looking at Q3, which is affected by the annual contribution to Italy's deposit guarantee scheme net income was €1 billion, almost double compared to Q3 last year. Nine months and Q3 revenues were the highest ever thanks to best ever commissions. Growth in customer financial assets added €55 billion to fuel our wealth management engine.

Costs were down 2.3% and we reduced NPS stock by €17 billion on a yearly basis and had the lowest ever nine-month NPL improve. NPL ratios are the lowest ever, down to 2.9% gross and 1.5% net according to the EBA definition. We have already achieved our full year commitment to deliver a net income of minimum €4 billion. This means that in Q4, we are in a comfortable position to increase profitability and to consider managerial actions that enable us to begin the new business plan as an even stronger, a more profitable bank.

Slide #2. While delivering excellent results in these nine months, we set aside almost €500 million pretax of which €160 million in Q3 as an additional buffer to strengthen the future sustainability of our results.

Slide 3, ISP is well prepared to succeed in the future, thanks to our solid fundamentals built over time. Our common equity ratio is well above regulatory requirements even under the EBA stress test scenario. We allocated almost €7 billion pretax as a buffer to succeed in the coming years. We carried out impressive NPL deleveraging and we are an efficient wealth management and production company with more than €1.2 trillion in customer financial assets.

The combination with UBI will deliver synergies of over €1 billion per year. We have successfully evolved towards a light distribution model and we have a strong digital proposition. On top of that we are proud of our role as the engine of sustainable and inclusive growth and we remain fully committed to supporting the transition towards social, cultural, and environmental improvement. This is also demonstrated by our recent commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and by joining the net zero banking alliance and the net zero asset managers initiative.

Slide #4. Our solid fundamentals will allow us to continue delivering best-in-class sustainable profitability. Rewarding our shareholders remains a priority. As already said, for 2020 we paid €2.6 billion in cash dividends, and we confirmed a 20% payout ratio for this year, with an interim dividend of €1.4 billion to be paid this month. We have already accrued €2.8 billion of dividends in the nine months.

We are the engine of Italian social economy, and in addition to our direct support to communities €1.5 billion out of the total €4 billion in dividends we pay this year, will go directly to families and individual investors, as well as to charitable banking foundations that are our shareholders, sustaining their inclusive action to support social and cultural projects and people in need. But we connect the benefit to the real economy from the fact that the majority of our institutional investors receiving dividends manage the assets of families and private investors.

Slide #5. After being hit hard by COVID, the Italian economy is recovering better and faster than expected. The national recovery and resilience plan strongly focused on investments reforms is already providing additional support for the rebound. In this context ISP will provide more than €400 billion to businesses and households to support the recovery plan.

Slide #7. Despite the challenging environment, we delivered the best nine-month net income of the past 12 years.

Slide #8. Let's take a look at the positive trends that will drive investment power in the future. In recent years, we reduced the NPL stock by more than two thirds wide increasing coverage, and we further increased our rock solid capital base while also acquiring UBI and paying more than €18 billion in cash dividends. We increased the already high share of revenues from commissions and insurance income.

Slide #9. We are far better equipped than our peers to take on the challenges ahead and we have a best-in-class risk profile, one of the highest capital buffers and we are one of the cost income leaders in Europe.

Slide #10. While delivering the best nine months for the past 12 years, we quickly and successfully completed the merger and IT integration of UBI Banca in the largest disposal of banking branches ever done in Italy.

Slide #12. On this slide, you can see the highlights of our strong performance, but let me give you some color on the following pages. Slide 13, in the first nine months we continued to improve across all key indicators. Net income was 29% higher than last year, and we deleveraged the NPL stock by more than €70 billion on a yearly basis.

Slide #14. Our excellent performance allowed us to create sustainable benefits for all our stakeholders. Contributing broadly to society has always been a key part of our DNA. You can see this in our robust support to the real economy and our strong ESG focus.

Slide #15. As you know, we immediately responded to the COVID emergency and we continue to do so with a complete set of actions to care for our people and customers, support the real economy and society, and ensure business continuity.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a duty to leave a positive mark on broader societies, Slide 16, and to support the transition towards social, cultural and environmental improvements. In this very challenging moment we remain committed to being the engine of sustainable and inclusive growth. As already said, we committed to net zero emissions by 2050. We joined the Net Zero Banking Alliance and the Net Zero Asset Manager initiatives and we published our first climate dedicated report.

Slide 17, our ESG program aims at consolidating our leadership around ESG climate topics. As part of our program, we are investing heavily in ESG training for ISP people and corporate clients. You can go through the details on the next page, but for the sake of time, let's now move to Slide 19. In this slide, you can see that we are the only large Italian bank at the top of the main sustainability rankings.

Slide #20. In these nine months while merging UBI and despite COVID we delivered excellent performance driven by high quality earnings. Commission grew over 11% more than compensating for the decline in net interest income. Profits from trading were solid and fully realized. Revenues were up nearly 3.5% and we continue to be very effective at managing costs with administrative expenses down 6%. Operating margin was up 10%, the best nine months ever. We have been very conservative in provisioning and these nine months we set aside almost €500 million pretax as an additional buffer to strengthen the future sustainability of our results. Gross income was up 46% when excluding the Nexi capital gain. Net income becomes €4.5 billion when excluding costs concerning the banking industry.

Slide 21, Q3 was one of the best ever third quarters for net income. Compared to the same quarter last year commissions were up over 8% reaching the best ever Q3 results. Operating margin was up almost 20%, thanks to revenue growth and cost reduction. Gross income was up almost 70%, net income was up 80%. On a quarterly basis gross income was up 11%. Net income is at €1.2 billion when excluding costs concerning the banking industry.

Slide 22, net interest income. In this slide, you can see that on a quarterly basis net interest income increased slightly. On a yearly basis, the decrease was due to financial components that were affected by the reduction in the size of the securities portfolio as a consequence of the integrated management of ISP and UBI portfolios and by NPL de-leveraging. Net interest income was also affected by a strong increase in retail direct customer deposits, which impacts net interest income in the short term, but boosts our Wealth Management engine in the coming quarters and years. We still continue to manage our revenues in an integrated manner to create value.

As you will see in the next slide, in these nine months, we recorded strong yearly growth in commissions, which more than compensated for the decline in net interest income. Slide 23. The first nine months were our best nine months ever for commissions. We did this while successfully merging UBI and despite COVID.

Slide #24, customer financial assets increased by almost €19 billion on a yearly basis. Assets under management, the net inflows were positive by more than €12 billion in the nine months. In the past year, we recorded an extraordinary increase in corporate retail deposits, which will fuel our Wealth Management engine in the coming quarters, and shows once again the resilience of Italian companies.

We continue to the Slide 25, very effective at managing costs while keep investing for growth.

Slide 26, we are proud to have one of the best cost income ratios and this chart illustrates our leading position in Europe.

Slide 27, NPL stock has continued to decline sharply with 24 quarters of continuous deleveraging, more than 1 billion in Q3, and we have almost half the NPL ratios in the past 12 months. As you can see in this slide, loan loss provisions declined by almost 60% and the annualized cost of risk is down to 34 basis points when excluding the additional provision to accelerate NPL deleveraging. And we recorded the lowest ever nine months NPL inflow while the large majority of moratoria already expired.

Slide 29, our fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio is 15.1% on a pro forma basis, after the €1.9 billion cash distribution from reserves paid in October and including DTA absorption which will compensate for the future Basel IV impact. Our capital buffer versus regulatory requirements is well above our peers and our full-feed income on equity Tier 1 ratio is 13.8%.

Slide 30, when it comes to capital, strength and leverage ISP continues to be a European leader. Slide 31, we have a best-in-class risk profile in terms of the ratio of capital to liquid assets. And ISP also enjoys a strong liquidity position and almost €120 billion in excess medium and long term liquidity.

Slide 32, this slide is only to remind you that the EBA stress tests showed good outcome for ISP despite the very severe stress applied for Italy.

Slide number 34. In closing, let me recap the key points that showed the sustainable strength of Intesa Sanpaolo. Our resilient and profitable business model out-delivered even during the pandemic and while successfully completing the merging with UBI. We already achieved our full year commitment to deliver a net income of minimum €4 billion. These were the best nine months in Q3 ever for operating income and commission, costs were down significantly, and our cost income remains one of the best-in Europe. We strongly reduced our NPL stock, NPL ratios are the lowest ever.

Our capital base is well above regulatory requirements even under the EBA stress test adverse scenario. The UBI combination was completed quickly with great success and synergies will be above €1 billion per year. Our resilience makes ISP one of the best positioned European banks to pay high and sustainable dividends. This year, we have already distributed €2.6 million in dividends and for 2021 we have already accrued €2.8 billion towards our 70% cash dividend payout ratio for these years, and net income. And we will distribute €1.4 billion of these as an interim dividend in a few weeks.

Let me thank all the Intesa Sanpaolo once again for their hard work and commitment that allowed us to achieve these excellent results. For the past year, I have been calling ISP a delivery machine and quarter-after-quarter, year-after-year, we have kept our word even in a total global crisis that no one could predict. As we get close to the end of our current business plan, I'm very proud of these best ever nine months results that paved the way for the next business plan. They give us the strength and flexibility to take actions that will put us in the best possible position as we head into our new business plan a few months from now. The ISP model is super solid, and is built for the sustainable benefit of all our stakeholders. I'm looking forward to sharing the new plan with you soon.

And now I'm happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Antonio Reale

Hi, good afternoon, everyone. It's Antonio from Morgan Stanley. I have three questions, please. The first one, I look at your balance sheet and you continue to de-risk, the bank is now in a position that has probably never been throughout its history, underlying costs clearly reflects that I think it was in the 30 basis points range. You keep selling NPLs and I think you have reclassified another 1 billion or so this quarter. So this is a buffer potentially a large buffer that gives you some optionality ahead of the plan. And so my question is, how do you intend to use it? Do you want to move up the risk curve and pursue lending growth? Is it more M&A growth outside of Italy within wealth? Is it just banking on a very low cost of goods for the plan rising? Can you share your thinking there? That's my first question.

And secondly, is really the other side of the same coin and that's on NII, which remains under pressure. I look at your slides 22 and despite higher volumes, NII was flat. We see the negative contribution from spreads, which suggests there's still underlying pressure there. So, deposits have also grown. I look at your NII in the nine months and its analyzing minus 4% year-on-year. What is the outlook for net interest income from here and what would you expect from volumes going forward, both on the lending side and on the deposit side please?

And lastly, my last question is, would you anticipate any changes to your capital treatment of financial investments from the Basel III proposals that was published last week?. Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So, the -- I will try to elaborate on all the different points making a kind of synthesis between my view of the future for the NPL capital and lending activity for the banks and so, elaborating on our net interest income. For Basel III equity investment will be within the impact of Basel IV but I can confirm you that better for us or even in the sensor. And we can confirm that in our case is not so, significant, due to the fact that DTA [ph] will more than compensate the impact of Basel IV.

Looking at the kind of strategy that we decided to realize in these two years is for sure to completely change the risk profile of Intesa Sanpaolo. Starting from the point, that if we add an excess of capital with an amount of €60 billion non-performing loans, €35 billion non-performing loans, €18 billion non-performing loans, these excess capital is getting momentum in substantial point of view, because with the significant reduction of non-performing loans now our real excess capital, especially due to the fact that we have limited derivative level three, level three and level two assets. So, we are in comparison with other peers with a real excess capital and probably we are in a unique position in comparison with all the other peers.

There's also another point looking at the capital position solidity and the reduction our non-performing loans that is the point that in any case the stock of non-performing loans demonstrated to generate provisions in the future. So, if you look at the history of cost or risk for the bank, a significant portion of the cost of risk has always been related to stock of non-performing loans. So, my target is to create conditions to have a cost of risk during the next business plan that is mainly related to new inflows. And due to the fact that, in any case, the scenario for the new business plan will, for the first time in Italy, will bring to a growth of GDP in the next three, four years, it could be 10% accumulated, it is likely that inflow will be really limited. So, if you are in a position to reduce in a significant way, the amount of provisions related to the stock, you are increasing profitability for the future. And I think that it is in the interest of all the stockholders of the bank to enter in the new business plan with a real limited impact coming from the stock of non-performing loans.

Lending is clearly related to the potential and the demand coming from the country, is related also with the growth in GDP. Our perception is that there will be a trend of increasing demand in loan volume, but this is not still the case in the country. Only large corporates are entering into an investment mode, small and mid are just starting today in making decision of new investments.

So, our strong capital base remains available for future valuation in terms of making our shareholders. The dimension of the excess capital will be a function of the new plan and so, these will be something that we will elaborate in February. At the same time, net interest income is an important driver of our profitability, but it is not the most important part of the profitability because it is clear that if you are increasing deposits quarter-by-quarter in an environment with minus 50 basis points Euribor you lose money, but at the same time you increase future profitability in terms of commission or if interest rates will increase in the next years to have a significant rebound in net interest income.

Looking at the short term trends, net interest income, will have for sure a contribution from volume, loan volume, deposits are still increasing and consider that we are making conversion of deposits into assets under management because the increase in net inflows that we have, that we had in these three quarters derives completely from conversion of retail deposits. So we are still in a mode of increasing deposits, at the same time, increasing assets under management.

Markdown will depend on the Euribor. I hoped that will be the last reduction that we added in the third quarter in terms of markdown, and so we can have further flat contribution from markdown. And the financial components can give us some positive. At the same time reduction in nonperforming loans means that you will have some reduction of net interest income, but significant reduction of provisions. So in terms of net income, net income contribution could be significantly positive. So that's all.

Antonio Reale

Thank you, very clear.

We will now take our next question from Delphine Lee of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Delphine Lee

Yes, good afternoon. I'd like to just ask about just very short term about, this year's performance in Q4. Clearly, you've already achieved €4 billion, I was just wondering what we should expect in terms of provisioning, again in Q4, or anything that we should be aware in terms of cost increase. Just trying to get a sense of sort of how much you can anticipate to improve profitability in the plan for the future?

And also in terms of commissions to minus like the stock of provisions you've taken for first, well for each two loans, and how much of that has already been used just to get a sense of how much could be written back over time? And just wanted to follow up on Antonio's question just briefly on Basel IV, is your guidance still unchanged around if I remember correctly 80 basis points with Basel IV? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So, your point on the fourth quarter is for sure the most important part of the story of our results and I understand that from your side that there are a lot of points of attention on our results because we have already reached the €4 billion that we have considered at minimum, it is clear that reaching more than €4 billion the guidance is now that we can achieve more than €4 billion. The underlying profitability is getting momentum and we'll get momentum also in the fourth quarter apart from some seasonality in terms of cost, but the trend is for sure in increasing the profitability, core ordinary profitability for the bank.

The real point of attention is the preparation of the business plan. So it is clear that what I want is to create condition to generate sustainable and significant net income for the next years in which we will be in a positive trend for the country and we will be in a unique position considering that our client base and our wealth management and protection business model. So I want to enter into the plan with zero problematic related on cost of risk and on non-performing loans. The trend will remain 35 basis points underlying cost of risk. Then we have a possibility of making analysis of increasing profitability, but at the same time reinforcing the future results for Intesa Sanpaolo. We are still making analysis. We are in the process of completing within the end of the year, what could be the best way to manage the new business plan.

At the same time the analysis of implication of the digital framework on branches and cost base of the group is the other part of the story and again, is something that we have to evaluate with significant attention. And we have significant room that can allow us to manage the business plan as a clear winner in the next years in the banking, European banking landscape. So that's my position, I want to be completely transparent. We will increase profitability, but at the same time, we will make analysis of what can improve the kind of sustainable profitability, increasing net income for the next years.

Looking at stage two, we have a number of reserves also in these areas. We didn't use provision and the change in scenario that is already embedded in the figures, so we have room also for reducing provision or increasing buffers in the next in this quarter. So that is part of the analysis that we will make in the fourth quarter. And believe me, this is really happy conditions to be, so that's our position. We created conditions to be in a unique position compared with other peers to make the reinforcement of our results for the future.

Basel IV, the maximum amount is 80 basis points. So the analysis that we are completed or completing, and it is clear that in our business plan there will be 25. We will make a clear and full disclosure also Basel IV, but at the same time, I have to tell you that the DTA [ph] is embedded in our figures that we have the majority of concentration between 23 and 28 will allow us to manage this spike in terms of risk weighted assets in a very comfortable position in comparison with all the other European banks.

Delphine Lee

Okay, thanks a lot.

We'll now take our next question from Azzurra Guelfi of Citi. Please go ahead.

Azzurra Guelfi

Hi, good afternoon. I hear you loud and clear on the strategic direction for the next business plan. One thing that I might ask is about the cost of risk has been inflationary pressure, and probably not best to keep cost flat underlining the synergy it will be, there could be additional need for restructuring. I don’t know if you thought about that, it is something that we can expect in the fourth quarter, I don't know linked to the digitalization or franchise for the rationalization on top of what you already have included?

The other question is on IFRS 17. I don't know if you can share with us any color. It seems to me that European banks are less effective than UK one, but I just wanted to hear your thoughts on this? And another one, if I can very quickly is on capital and the potential risk coming from consideration from the regulator of climate risk. Do you think that the Italian banks given their loan book and the analysis ECB has done on the physical and transitional risk that's higher risk compared to others, so it's just because there is not yet enough for brand loyalty and the SMEs are a bit of a black box from that point of view from the outside? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

Thank you, Azzurra. So looking at the cost, there are two areas in which we have to make analysis considering the new business plan. One is provisions and they have already elaborated on this point. The other one could be analysis of what could be the impact for the future and digital proposition in the next year. So that's something that we are making in-depth analysis. We made a lot of integration charges in the past and last year. So as I told you, we enter in this phase, as in happy position, because we used more than €6 billion last year, in order to increase profitability, now we used €500 million increasing profitability in increasing sorry, the future profitability. So with reserves in these nine months, and now we enter in a quarter with a strong fundamental operating performance that can allow us to make all the degree of analysis in order to improve profitability in the short term for our shareholders in the fourth quarter.

At the same time, with possibility to reinforce profitability for the future. I'm pretty sure on provision. I'm not so convinced that we can have all the degree of flexibility in terms of accounting principle on the cost side, we make, we will make what it is necessary in order also to phase this point. But believe me, the cost sides, our costs are in -- we remain in the future a clear point of strength of Intesa Sanpaolo and the ability to manage and to reduce costs is something that will remain strategic for the group.

Looking at IFRS 17, so there are two points, one on profitability and one on capital. Looking profitability, the European and especially, Intesa Sanpaolo position is that we can have some volatility in terms of results, but not significant. So, we are not worried at all on this point on profitability. On capital, there could be an impact of some minor could be 10, 20 basis points, we will see in the next quarter, what will be the real dimension, but at the same time we are starting the study with actions of mitigation of these impacts. So, we will have the final figure for the presentation of the plan. But in our view, it is not significant. It's absolutely manageable through mitigations that we can realize during the 2022, so not a problem at all for us.

Looking at capital and climate risk black box, that's something difficult to understand for the other banks. So I cannot talk about Italian position, I can talk about Intesa Sanpaolo position. And I cannot talk about European position because difficult to understand the position of all the different banking sector. I don't think that for Intesa Sanpaolo this can be considered high risk, so we seem to have a manageable exposure. And in any case, we can create conditions in order to mitigate any kind of input can derive from these points.

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Pamela Zuluaga of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Please go ahead, your line is open. We'll move on to our next question from Andrea Filtri of Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Andrea Filtri

Yes, good afternoon. I have three questions. The first is on fees. If you could please detail for us upfront fees and performance fees in Q3, what was the gross and net flow in AUMs in the quarter? The second question is a bit unusual, but do you expect any impact for Intesa Sanpaolo from the proposed changes to the fiscal treatment of taxes paid upfront and the treatment of intangibles that have been included in the draft budget law by the government? Third question, actually, if you could please detail as the drivers behind the €82 million provision on other assets in this quarter, and the €63 million other net gains? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So looking at the starting from the €82 million and €63 million, so €82 million negative €62 million positive, we add an extraordinary gain of €63 million and we decided to increase clean up in terms of provision different from credit provision. So it's another form of increasing future profitability through the usage of an extraordinary profit.

Looking at the intangible, we don't think that we can have something specially negative for the future. So I don't think we can have any impact looking at these. And in terms of fees, the amount of performance fee has been a reduction compared with the second quarter a reduction by €14 million. So we had a reduction in terms of this and also, the upfront fees are in reduction in comparison with the second quarter.

The trend in terms of net inflows is €12 billion and that's mainly coming from the conversion of retail deposits. Fees are and remain the most important part of our future profitability due to the fact that we think that we can easily achieve an acceleration in conversion of retail deposits entering into the business plan and we will elaborate on this point in the next business plan. But we are starting with the list of clients and the ability for our network to work mainly on retail deposits, but also of assets under administration as usual.

We'll take our next question from Andrea Vercellone of Exane. Please go ahead.

Andrea Vercellone

Good afternoon. On Q4, can you give us an indication of the performance fees that you have already accrued, but not yet booked? So if markets don't change versus today, what are we looking for in terms of one off performances for Q4? And then I just wanted to make sure that the capital gain on the disposal of the merger and acquiring operations will be, has not yet been booked, I think it hasn't, but I just wanted to be sure? Then on capital, out of the 35 basis points of negative headwinds linked to the EBA guidelines so that you still have to take, was anything already booked in Q3 or it's all coming in Q4 or may be postponed to future years? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So Basel IV, the remaining parts will be in 2022, so not an impact in Q3 and our petition not to have in Q4, the EBA guidelines, sorry not Basel IV, EBA guidelines. The capital gain, the possible capital gain of UB, ex-UBI not yet booked. So it is true. It is not yet booked. And on performance fee the amount is really significant, but I don't want to give you disclosure because we will see the dynamics of the market.

Andrea Vercellone

Thank you.

We'll take our next question from Jean Neuez of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jean Neuez

Hi, good afternoon. I just wanted to ask you a question on competitive dynamics for new business in lending. So we see the volume growth right now is not very, very strong, but can be seen from the industry as a whole. But we also know that TLTRO bonus rate is currently ongoing and from June next year, at least for now it's supposed to finish. I wanted to understand from your perspective, do you feel that today this bonus rate, even though on a standalone basis, it's obviously in addition to net interest income, whether you feel that net-net it's been leading to competition which has detracted from net interest income? And whether you feel that when the bonus rate finishes, it's going to be easier pricing conditions and create easier comps for net interest income or whether just the removal of bonus rate is something that you feel is something which is a headwind for NII after it's removed? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So that's a good point. If you -- if we look at net interest income, that's the most important part of the story for the future apart from a possible not expected for the time being rebound in Euribor interest rate. If we look at the volumes dynamic the situation in Italy, if you look at the dynamics of the corporate sector is that large corporate started to use the proceeds deposited with the banking sector and starting to invest using their own deposits. So, that's the first part of a trend that probably started some months ago. Now, they are accelerating, and it is typical in this phase, now, SMEs company are starting to make evaluation of investment plan.

So, they are accelerating due to the fact of the national plan of Recovery and Resiliency. So, they are putting themselves in a condition to have benefits from the acceleration of the trend in GDP in the country and the acceleration of public investments starting with the funds coming from next generation EU. My expectation is that these will have a clear acceleration next year, in terms of loan demand and possibility for the banking sector to increase, to have any real increase in terms of volume. So, the competitive dynamics within Italy in my view today is not so significant, because on the other side the attitude of companies to invest is just starting now.

We will enter in 2022 with an ancillary [ph] as country we will enter 2022 years with an acceleration in terms of investments from companies and so from an acceleration in terms of loan demand. I think that these will allow to more than compensate in terms of growth of net interest income, what we can reduce in terms of contribution from TLTRO, considering that in any case, today, we are reinvesting TLTRO with the ECB, so the net benefit is not so significant.

And at the end, the contribution from loan volume could be much higher in the future. So the 2022 in my view will be the year in which there could be the acceleration in loan demand from the Italian companies. And it is clearly correlated with the 6% growth in GDP that we will have this year, but the 4% that we will have next year. So 10% in two years, will have for sure an acceleration in terms of loan demand.

Jean Neuez

Okay, and my second question was, you're obviously doing already a lot of net income right now, in particular, if you don't include normally preparation [ph] items that you might book in Q4. In view of what you already produced, I guess improving from there is incrementally slightly harder. And in that vein, how much more of a priority does it become to normalize your capital ratio which is high, maybe compared to what it used to be in the short or too short to medium term towards your capital target?

Carlo Messina

So that’s again, let me give you just two figures. So when we started the previous business plan we used to have so the business plan ending in 2021, we started with probably stock of the non-performing loans that could be €60 billion and a target of fully loaded target in implicit figures related to common equity of 13%, 12% fully phased in. So just to make it easy, but today we have €18 billion non-performing loans net probably €8 billion to €9 billion non-performing loans, but we have a capital ratio that is 15% more than 50% on a fully loaded basis that it is really important because we have the edging towards better for in these figures that is the fully loaded and the fully phased in that is 13.8.

So, it is clear that we have a real excess capital that is unbelievable in comparison with some years ago. The usage of this excess capital in the future will be part of the business plan. So, I don't want to anticipate in this occasion, but we will elaborate in-depth during the presentation of the business plan. But just to give you these figures €60 billion non-performing loans, 30% fully loaded, €18 billion gross non-performing loans, 15.1% common equity Tier 1 ratio.

Jean Neuez

Very clear, thank you.

We will now take our next question from Domenico Santoro of HSBC. Please go ahead.

Domenico Santoro

Hello. Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for the presentation or the answer to the question. Just a few questions from my side, I will be very quick. First of all, I mean, other banks in Europe, they are releasing the COVID related provision, the macro overlay that they have booked last year. So I'm just wondering if you could quantify them? And whether at a point accountant, they will ask you, to release, everything goes right next year and I'm just wondering if those are the provision on which you will do a sort of assessment in the fourth quarter to accelerate the leveraging goal to build up profitability in the future?

The second is on capital. I mean, the quality of your balance sheet now makes us in a position to look carefully at your excess capital. So I'm just wondering whether this 12% minimum that you fix in a way, is it after Basel IV, and it is compatible with the 13.8 that you have in this quarter? This is just a methodology question. And whether the 70% payout that you confirm for 2021 could be considered also base for the next years and for our models? And then on cost, I mean, a chunk of the other savings related to the merger, they are going to filter already in next year. And I wonder if you could give us the direction for costs which is going to be negative for sure or in a range in the case of revenues they go very strong or in case you might use cost also as a contingency plan? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So, just I will answer to the first question then I will elaborate on the second and third because I don’t want to answer to the business plan today. So staring from your question, we have still €700 million of possible reduction in terms of generic reserve that we can use in the next quarter. So, just to give you the idea of our really strong position because zero inflow, new inflow of non-performing loans, zero just to meet you the idea of very limited inflow, a significant reserve, significant profitability that we can generate in the future. And let me add just a point on the comparison with the previous business plan, because if you just make a -- considering our sensitivity to net interest income to the Euribor, an increase of 100 basis points Euribor will bring us €2,300,000,000, €2,400,000,000 of increase in net interest income.

So if you consider the hypothesis of Euribor in our business plan that is ending in 2021 and you consider the cost of risk of 40 basis points that is much higher than we have today as an all round rate because it is 35 basis points, as I told you apart from the de-leveraging. We are really close to the €6 billion that we had as target in terms of our original business plan. So, just to give you the idea of our ability to create actions in order to deliver results, and what kind of optionality we can have in terms of potential rebound of interest rates, so only if the Euribor will go to zero, so not moving from minus 50 to zero we will ever €1.2 billion increase in net interest income. So, just to give you the idea, what we created in terms of engine for delivering profitable and sustainable results in our organization, so a lot of amount of reserves in terms of extra release or provisioning of extra creation of room for future profitability.

In terms of capital and costs. I want to elaborate in the next presentation in all this item, because the target could be also better for, but we will have to analyze in terms of new business plan and what will be the dynamic of loan, operational risk. So there are some items that are related with the possible disclosure of these figures and we will not elaborate on this point in the way in which we have the final points for the group. But it is clear that reducing the risk -- the amount of risk, the excess capital can increase from a substantial point of view. Then we can make a decision of maintaining some buffer, but for sure, we have an enormous amount of real excess capital in terms of our capital generation. We will fix the level of capital, the minimum level of capital. So we'll give you the rule of the game related to capital in terms of payment of future dividends, but t it is clear that our ability to generate net income, and my personal attitude to remunerate shareholders is the same and will remain the same also in the future.

Looking at cost side, again contingency plan are enormous in our bank, because we manage the capital budget. So our strength in terms of cost management is related to the fact that we have project-by-project and for each single projects, the amount of costs that are related to personnel costs, administrative expenses, the depreciation that are embedded with the investments. So our ability is to manage this possibility of using the capital budget as a tableau board in order to manage the cost side in correlation with revenue side. But also on this point, in this business plan, you will have the full disclosure of our target and our ability to create contingency plans.

Domenico Santoro

I appreciate it. Thank you very much.

We will now take our next question from Britta Schmidt of Autonomous Research. Please go ahead.

Britta Schmidt

Yes. Hi there. I've got one question remaining really, a bit to assess the trend of the net interest income, and also the managerial actions in Q4. You've got a lot of margin with people and profits, you've got existing reserves that are unallocated and there's the UB merchant acquiring gains still to come. In the past you've commented on also using bond sales potentially as a trade off towards NII, do you think that this will be required in Q4 as well? Or should we assume that the current stock of the bond portfolio is going to basically remain where it was in Q3? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

That's another good point because we concentrated on the loan volume, but there is also another way to increase the performance in net interest income that is to increase the volume of government bonds and we made it in the past, in the situation in which commissions were under pressure. So, the evaluation on the right dimension on the portfolio, it is not a short term item. So, it is not an item of the next two months, but for the future 2022 let's put in this way, for the budget 2022 we are making also analysis of what kind of levers we can have in terms of increasing the net interest income also through an increase of the dimension of the financial portfolio.

We are not -- we are in a good position also, if you look at the percentage of Italian Government bonds on the total amount, valuation are still in process. So we -- for the time being we didn't increase, so that's for the time being the timing of November, we did not increase in a significant way the portfolio, but the analysis can bring us to make different valuation. For the time being, I cannot give you the real point because we didn't complete the budget process and this is a decision that is important for 2022.

Britta Schmidt

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Ignacio Cerezo of UBS London. Please go ahead.

Ignacio Cerezo

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for the presentation. I've got three questions and two on fees, one on net interest income. On the fees, I mean, if I have a look at the growth of AUM is around 1% quarter-on-quarter, which seems to be lagging a little bit there in the broader market performance. So, if you can explain why is that? Related to this, we have seen a similar amount of inflows into AUM around €4 billion quarter-on-quarter, but the placement fees are significantly lower. So, if you can explain why that is the case? And on NII if you can give us some indication, whether again Q4 is going to be lower or higher than the third quarter of the year? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

Looking at the asset under management, we have an increase that is related to the kind of percentage equity and other liquidity in the government funds within the total amount of our assets under management. I have to tell you that I'm not so concentrated in the growth in terms of performance and not because it is not important, but because I think that I need to move the attitude of my people and you certainly remember that our attitude was to give lists related to assets under administration to be switched into assets under management. And now, we are completing -- completely changing the focus in terms of which from retail deposits into assets under management. So, today, we are concentrated in these areas.

Looking at the performance of our asset under management factor is, my understanding is that the performance is in line with competitors and in line with peers with significant possibility to generate performance fee. Sorry, and the last question on net interest income, could you repeat please?

Ignacio Cerezo

Yes, the Q4 actually if the number you expect it to be lower, higher or more or less at the same level of the third quarter?

Carlo Messina

Yes, as usual, not easy to give a specific guidance on a quarterly basis because you know that we have a clear correlation with trading profits. So this will depend on the attitude of our bank [indiscernible] and Treasury Departments to realize capital gain instead of maintaining net interest income. If you look at initially [ph] so without change into the attitude of our departments, the net interest income should be flat, so that's our expectation. In case they decide to make other disposal, it will depend from the possibility to reduce the impact of markdown and so from the ability to accelerate in this reaching retail deposits into assets under management.

We are delivering for this month good performance in terms of us reaching -- of retail deposits, but also the attitudes of Italian families is still to maintain and increased deposits with the banking sector, so we will have to check this point. My expectation is that we can rely for sure in terms of volume growth and from financial contribution. If we will have an acceleration in terms of capital gain in the portfolio, we will see what could be the dynamics in this quarter.

Ignacio Cerezo

Thank you very much.

We will take our next question from Giovanni Razzoli of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Giovanni Razzoli

Good afternoon. I have two questions on my side, the first one in, do I remain correct that 2022 net profit guidance was about 5 billion, I was wondering whether we shall look at it as…

Carlo Messina

Sorry, I cannot hear you well, sorry. Could you repeat, please because there's a noise in the voice?

Giovanni Razzoli

Sure. Can you hear me now?

Carlo Messina

Hello. Yes [indiscernible].

Giovanni Razzoli

Yes. I was wondering whether I recorded correctly that the 2022 net property guidance was a €5 billion and if shall we look at it as a still indication for next year as in the net profit? And the second question relates to the outlook for the capital at the European level. Do you believe that in a post pandemic world regulators should focus their attention more to leverage ratio rather than to common equity Tier one, and SPI [ph] where you look much even more stronger than your [indiscernible], so is this something that is reasonable in your opinion? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

First point, €5 billion, it is absolutely confirmed. So my expectation is there could be minimum €5 billion for 2022. Looking at the outlook on capital, that's a good point, because there is a lot of increasing attention from the supervisors in terms of dimension of assets and the view on leverage buyout on the kind of risk that you can have in your balance sheet in terms of also of not only in terms of risk weighted assets.

My perception is that in any case, common equity can remain the most important driver in terms of valuation, but there will be an increasing analysis related also on leverage. But common equity, my perception is that will remain the main driver of analysis from the supervisor in the business model sorry, because there will be a combination with business model.

Giovanni Razzoli

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Anna Benassi of Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Anna Benassi

Yes, good afternoon. My question regards to again on your comments on the one off in the Q4. I seen you are guiding for €6 billion [indiscernible] cash flow this year and we are running at 44, do you consider that at this point what you are talking about [indiscernible] in Q4 to increase [indiscernible] and to be even more relaxed for the year to come? And my second question is on tax rate jump, [indiscernible] come up above expectations and guidance in Q3, so I'm wondering if there is anything specially in Q3 or if you should the unit level issue for Q1, Q4 sorry?

And then a comment if you may on the loan capacity situation, I know you are not going to be [indiscernible], but this is [indiscernible] the largest banker in Italy, if you're going to remain the loan for another while, do you have any comments on what could happen now? And surprisingly your main competitors didn’t take the opportunity to take any of the market share. So, the first reaction one could think that likely be easier for you rather than difficult? And finally, just I want to thank you for giving the color [indiscernible] fully loaded without the mitigation that number is very useful for us. Thank you.

Carlo Messina

Sorry, the line was not good, but I will give you answer on the provision and the 60 basis point guidance and then I understood Monte dei Paschi di Siena. I lost the second question. So I don't know if you want to repeat or if you want to elaborate at the end of my two…?

Anna Benassi

Yes, no, the second question was referring to, is about tax, so it is about tax rate, that [indiscernible] yes, in Q3 so I'm wondering there is one off for this quarter or if that is the base line for Q4?

Carlo Messina

Thank you. Yes. So, again on provision, as I told in previous answers, the run rate today is 35 basis points and I cannot tell you that we will have a different trend also in the last quarter. So the run rate that we have today and hopefully looking at the future dynamic of GDP, this could be a trend that can be a trend of correlation with the Italian Intesa Sanpaolo loan portfolio. So that's for sure something that it is embedded in our figures. At the same time, as I told, I think that we are in a unique position to have room to increase profitability. So to give increase our profitability in comparison to the €4 billion that we have already achieved to our shareholders, at the same time to create also room for the future and room to have farther and farther degree of flexibility on our excess capital and these will be only related with the possibility of making further reduction of non-performing loans and improvements of the risk profile of the group. 60 basis points is clearly a maximum level of provision, because today as I told you, we do not see significant reason to move in a different way looking at the ordinary trend. Then we can decide, and we will evaluate in the next months to make something extraordinary, but it is today under evaluation.

So, for full transparency, I want to give this to the market, but I have not a final point in the final decision on this point. For sure we will increase profitability in comparison to €4 billion. I'm really making evaluation to reinforce the sustainability in the real excess capital of the bank for the future. Looking at tax rate, the tax rate in extraordinary negative in this quarter, so the run rate could be probably much better than this quarter. That's on a quarterly basis. Then we will see in the business plan what can be considered the tax rate for the future.

And on Monte dei Paschi di Siena in the Italian banking sector, my perception is that today in Italy we have a strong banking sector. So, I have no perception of weaknesses in the country. There are two situations that are under attention, one is courage [ph] and the other one is Monte dei Paschi di Siena. In any case, Monte dei Paschi di Siena is in the hand of the Italian Government. So I have to tell you, this now can be considered as a systemic risk because in a country in which you can have a clear trend of growth and a potential rebound of interest rates not in 2022, okay not in the first part of 2023 we will see what can happen in the next few years but also bank like Monte dei Paschi di Siena can have a significant rebound in terms of profitability. So I'm not worried at all for the Italian banking system. It is obvious that the combination with another bank like Unicredit could have been a good solution, but it is also true that in a negotiation you have to maintain the ability to create value for your shareholders and if you think that it is not possible, the negotiation has to be stopped.

We'll take our next question from Pamela Zuluaga of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Pamela Zuluaga

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. I have three quick follow ups. The first one on these specific provisions that you keep on booking regarding the NPL portfolios to accelerate deleveraging, how should we think about these charges moving forwards? Can you give us some detail on your target coverage levels? And how much longer should we expect this targeted increasing coverage to maintain higher cost of risk levels?

Can you also give me some more detail on the size of the impact of the ongoing NPL deleveraging on NII for next year? And finally, on your guidance on sensitivities to rates that you were mentioning before, how much of the €2.3 billion impact from the Euribor could come in year one or is this an MPV of the potential impact? Can you give us some detail on this very high sensitivity and where would that leave your hedge of the liability side of the balance sheet? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

Sorry, just to give you on the sensitivity, the €2.3 billion is the amount per year in which net interest income can be increased. So, the present value will depend on the of the number of years in which you can make this analysis, but the real point of strength there today is a point of weakness if you look at net interest income, because we have a dramatic charge on our cost of carry [ph] related matter down [ph] net interest income, but would be a rebound in terms of super increase in profitability per year. So, it is not an MPV.

Looking at the dynamics of net interest income, the deleveraging at the time, the last two deleveraging, so the one in June and the other one in September today gave us an impact of €10 million, €50 million per quarter. So, that's the amount of the combined of the two combined deleveraging that we made in this two quarters.

And looking at the provisions in the business plan we will give the cost of risk target we consider for the future. But today I anticipated what I consider as a run rate in terms of inflow. What will be different could be the coverage, because it will depend on the percentage of bad loans and the likely to pay. So, that will be the part of the story that we will have to complete by the end of the year in terms of the analysis if we have room to create extra condition to reinforce our risk profile through a further de-risking in the future. But it is something that we have not completed in terms of analysis.

Pamela Zuluaga

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Benjie Creelan-Sandford of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Benjie Creelan-Sandford

Yes, good afternoon and thank you for taking my question. Just one question from me on capital return. I mean, obviously, I realize you don't want to give specifics ahead of the business plan, but I wondered whether you could share with us conceptually how you're thinking about it? Is it correct to focus on capital return from a payout ratio target point of view or is it more sensible to look at the excess capital over your minimum requirements throughout the corpus [ph] or throughout the business plan as a more relevant indicator for the potential pace of distributions going forward?

And obviously at the moment you are, based on the payout target, we've talked before about the kind of implicit 100% payout ratio cap? I just wondered whether in your discussion with regulators, et cetera, whether you think that implicit cap is still relevant or is it the excess capital which is the more important indicator? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

Thank you and sorry, I was joking on exciting on your report, but was obviously a joke, and I'm very happy of all the reports and the kind of analysis that you are doing on our bank. Looking at the capital return, that's a good point. But I want to elaborate from the starting point that is the minimum level of capital. So that the capital target, we will elaborate our story of redeployment of capital and dividends starting from the level of capital. So you know that in the past, we made analysis on the future dividends, cash dividend payout, but giving only what could have been the common equity in the future. Now, we will enter into something that is this level of capital will be the minimum capital giving also a rule of the game how to manage possible situation in which we can go below this level of capital. And due to our excess capital, my expectation is that this will never happen to go below the level of capital. But in any case, this will be the starting point in the capital return story of Intesa Sanpaolo.

The second point will be payout ratio. So, that would be the second point of the story of capital return. Payout ratio is and will remain fundamental for us. And there's a reason why we want to increase in the future and we are using also 2021 is in here to give an increase the acceleration in sustainable profitability for the future for the group, because due to the really strong, real capital position of the group in comparison with net non-performing loans, level two or level three, we think that our future profitability will be the main driver to understand the ability to pay dividends to our shareholders.

Then it is clear that you will remain that with an excess capital, because the starting point would be a starting point with substantial excess capital. The exercise will be analysis of kinds of actions that could consider also share buyback, but it is something that we will have to decide at the end of the business plan. So, I'm in a position not to give the full position on this point, but the main areas which I want to work and elaborate for the future are the ones I described. So, minimum capital and payout ratio and then we will evaluate other forms among which we can consider also share buyback.

Benjie Creelan-Sandford

Okay, thank you very much. And needless to say your presentation is never unexciting. Thank you.

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Alberto Cordara of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Alberto Cordara

Hi, good afternoon. From my side a couple of questions, the first one on the trend in commercial fees, that appear to be very strong. So looking at your financial database, I see that there is a growth year-on-year of 8.6% which is higher than the growth in deposits and higher growth in lending volumes. So, can you please elaborate on the driver behind such growth? And also about the contentious point where there are two, could be a good idea to stop charging negative rates to depositors?

The second question related to the, still the very good progress that you still show on NP [ph] down also this quarters an NPL ratio of 2.9% according to the EBA methodology. We were left not so -- not such a long time ago to the idea that EBA wanted banks to go to 5%, and now you're well below that. So the question is, what is the final go to target at your bank? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So, Alberto we start from the last question, because I understand that this is the most important point that you analysts and also the investors of Intesa Sanpaolo want to understand. The work that we are doing is not to work for a target, because at the end the level in which we are today is absolutely, as you correctly said, the comfortable position, especially in looking at our business model that is mainly devoted to wealth management and protection and social [ph] sustainability of futures revenues. And so, that's part of the story that is not related to the targeting itself. Then my point is that we need absolutely to move in a situation in which due to our strong revenue and sustainable revenue base, also related with significant recovery in GDP for the future in the country, so revenues will be sustainable and can increase in the next few years and it is a unique opportunity to increase revenues for the future.

Costs are absolutely under controls, and we will make other actions in order to reduce the cost base. At the end, we will generate operating margin that should be available for our shareholders in order to potential distribution. The only way to transform the operating margin into net income is to work at provision level, because provisions in any case for any kind of stock that you can maintain, can be increased by the impact of the stock of non-performing loans. So our obsession today is not to reduce the nonperforming loans, just because we want to improve the degree of NPL ratio of the group, but because we want to be really in a position not to have impact or significant impact from the stock or nonperforming loans.

And for the reason I chose at the beginning of the presentation that I'm convinced that in a scenario of the growth of the GDP, it will be difficult to have a significant inflow of nonperforming loans, our provision could be really limited for the future if we are able to manage the stock of nonperforming loans. So our analysis today is really concentrated on the degree of recovery that we can have in the next four years in the stock of nonperforming loans, trying to work on the areas that can bring in the next few years some real impact in terms of reduction of profitability through increase in provisions. So we want to avoid to have provisions for the future. That is the reason why we will continue to work in these areas in order to make a situation, a starting point for the new business plan that can allow us to be really a Nordic bank, in terms of also provisions in our figures.

At the same time, you have also considered the possibility, you asked on negative rates on the causes. So let me elaborate on this point. I'm not in favor of negative rates. That's my personal attitude. I consider the deposit base as a real point of strength for a company like Intesa Sanpaolo, and I'm convinced that in two different situations, the situation of minus 50 basis points Euribor, this amount of the provision [ph] it can be really something that can be converted in a significant way into assets under management.

So, I don't want to create some nasty actions towards my clients that are the most important part of the revenue side combined with what is my real capital, that is for sure people within the organization, but clients is the other part of the story. So if you want to work for a potential conversion, I want to maintain really fair relation with clients, but at the same time I am convinced the Euribor sooner or later will increase. So, it is unbelievable that you can remain 2022 it is impossible, but after 2022, there could be some movement in Euribor. And due to our sensitivity, the possibility to increase the revenue base is really massive if we maintain a significant amount of deposits.

We will see, in the business plan probably, we will consider very conservative approach on Euribor, but it is embedded in the forward analysis that sooner or later Euribor will increase in the future. And looking at the fees it is through commercial fees are creating momentum for growth in our total amount of revenues. We had a massive increase in terms of areas related with payments, current accounts, and the area of the loan book. It's really something that we consider and also with corporate investment banking activities. So we think that this can be really another engine for growth in the future sustainability of our commissions in which our business model is not only Wealth Management, but it is also revenues coming from our client base incremental activities.

Alberto Cordara

Thank you very much. It is super clear, as always, thank you.

Thank you. I would now like to hand back to Mr. Messina for any additional or closing remarks.

Carlo Messina

Thank you very much for your question and answer. I think that you need absolutely to have the presentation of the business plan to have the future trends of profitability, but I tried to be as transparent as possible in order to allow you analysts and the majority of my investors to understand what can happen in the quarters, but also in the business plan. So we will have the presentation of the plan in February in combination with the presentation of the results of the group. So, thank you again for being with us today. So thank you very much.